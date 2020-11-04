Transocean needs a massive industry recovery to successfully deal with medium-term debt maturities after current cash reserves will have to be used for massive capex requirements next year.

In addition, the company needs to regain timely compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements to avoid violating additional bond covenants.

Transocean still has to deal with the fallout from recent debt exchange transactions as large noteholders have filed a lawsuit and provided notices of default for certain bonds.

Stock rallies after management points to a likely industry recovery starting in H2/2021. Discussing comments made on the company's Q3 conference call on Tuesday.

I have covered Transocean (RIG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Monday, leading offshore driller Transocean released its Q3/2020 report which did not contain any major surprises.

As fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov has already discussed the results, I won't go into further details here but rather focus on statements made by management on Tuesday's conference call.

As almost always, CEO Jeremy Thigpen's glass appears to be at least half full when it comes to industry prospects as already evidenced in the earnings press release (emphasis added by author):

With our backlog, strong operating performance, and our recent liability management transactions, we have sufficient liquidity to continue to invest in our workforce, our assets and the development of new and differentiating technologies. As we approach the end of the year, we are growing increasingly encouraged by the contracting activity that could unfold in the second half of 2021. Our high‑specification fleet and our reputation for delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations will enable us to build upon our position as the leader in ultra‑deepwater and harsh environment drilling.

On the call, Thigpen pointed to bidding activity being already back to pre-COVID levels and the majority of projects originally anticipated for 2020 and H1/2021 only being delayed instead of outright cancelled.

For the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, he pointed to "a handful of projects with start dates in the second half of 2021" while Petrobras (PBR) is expected to award several contracts offshore Brazil in the "near future". In addition, Equinor (EQNR) has allegedly re-tendered a four-year development drilling campaign which had been cancelled earlier this month. Keep in mind that Seadrill Partners' (OTC:SDLPF) West Vela drillship was expected to win the contract.

The CEO was also "excited" about potential opportunities offshore Norway as a result of new tax incentives for oil and gas projects being sanctioned over the next two years (emphasis added by author):

We anticipate this market will continue to tighten as more projects are brought forward to capitalize on the favorable investment incentives. In fact, we’ve identified two dozen projects that could be given the green light as a result of the tax change. If all of these projects move forward, we believe that the market for high specification assets could be sold out as we exit 2021 and enter 2022, and with the most recent fixtures for such assets around the $300,000 per day mark plus performance bonus incentives, we are optimistic about the future prospects of our industry-leading fleet in Norway, which once again will soon include the Transocean Barents.

During the question-and-answer session, management also expressed optimism regarding Equinor's intentions for the so-called "CAT-D" rigs (Transocean Equinox, Transocean Endurance, Transocean Encourage, Transocean Enabler) which the company added to its fleet through the acquisition of Songa Offshore in early 2018. These four midwater floaters have been purpose-built to the specifications of Equinor. In fact, the large, profitable backlog associated with the rigs was the sole reason behind the very expensive purchase of much smaller competitor Songa Offshore almost three years ago.

Photo: CAT-D rigs at the time of their construction at DSME shipyard in South Korea - Source: Upstreamonline.com

Initial firm contracts are scheduled to end starting in mid-2022 but Equinor holds fixed-price options to extend work for the quartet well into the next decade. That said, at dayrates between $414,000 and $489,000 these options are priced well above current market rates, particularly given the fact that the rigs have been built to the special requirements of Equinor.

On the call, analyst Fredrik Stene from Clarksons Plateau Securities nailed the issue as he pointed to the likeliness of potential extension terms being more in line with current market conditions.

In addition, management hinted to a number of medium- and long-term programs that could be awarded for work offshore Africa starting next year. Thigpen was even more optimistic about the Asia Pacific region with no less than 11 awards currently being anticipated over the next few months.

While markets around the world coming back to life is apparently good news, investors were likely far more excited about management's stated intent to not follow its peers into bankruptcy anytime soon (emphasis added by author):

The majority of our peers have either formally started the restructuring process or have taken steps that indicate that they are likely to do so in the near future. Given our large backlog, strong operating performance and liquidity enhancing balance sheet transactions, Transocean is in a very different and advantageous position relative to our competitors, as we are not currently facing a restructuring decision nor are we experiencing the difficult and sometimes demoralizing and crippling distractions associated with such a process. Instead, we believe we have the liquidity to continue to prudently invest in our business and importantly we’re able to maintain a singular focus on delivering best-in-class operations to our customers.

Apparently, Transocean is expecting things to improve quite meaningfully starting in H2/2021 but with a large number of rigs scheduled to roll off contract over the next couple of quarters, competition will likely be fierce.

While scrapping and cold-stacking activity has picked up in recent months, particularly the key ultra-deepwater segment still suffers from a massive supply and demand imbalance which is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Given the ongoing oversupply, meaningful dayrate improvement in the benign ultra-deepwater space (which is where the majority of Transocean's fleet is competing) looks illusive at this point.

But particularly Transocean can't afford low-margin contracts much longer given the requirement to extend its currently undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility before the June 2023 maturity date. The company needs the facility due to outsized capex commitments for the newbuild ultra-deepwater drillships Deepwater Titan and Deepwater Atlas next year.

During the question-and-answer session, analysts once again asked about the potential to push out payments for the newbuilds beyond 2021 causing management to reiterate statements already made on the Q2 conference call:

We have a commitment to the shipyard for those two rigs and obviously the final payments have been delayed several times in the past, but those rigs are now slated to be delivered next year. We would need to take delivery of those rigs and pay the payments at the time. That being said, we’re always in conversation with our vendors, including the shipyards, and there’s a potential that something could happen there, but at this stage we are not pointing to anything specific.

Moreover, even after recent debt exchanges, the company still faces a massive debt wall in 2023 and 2024 which Transocean won't be able to address without a major industry recovery.

Management now projects year-end 2022 liquidity of between $1.1 and $1.3 billion but these numbers already include both the $1.3 billion credit facility and an estimated $400 million secured debt issuance against the Deepwater Titan contract. With the contract start date for the rig recently being delayed to H1/2022, the company might actually experience difficulties to finish securitization by year-end 2022.

With near-term industry conditions expected to remain weak, Transocean expects adjusted contract drilling revenues to be down again next year and even the $2.6 to $2.8 billion range provided by management actually requires the company to secure and recognize approximately $500 million in new awards in 2021. With no meaningful contracting activity expected until H2/2021 this target appears quite aggressive.

Furthermore, the company still has to deal with the fallout from the recent debt exchange offer as large creditors have filed a lawsuit and provided notices of default under the indentures governing Transocean's existing 2025 and 2027 guaranteed notes. If no settlement will be reached and the court rules in favor of creditors, the company might actually be forced into bankruptcy:

The resulting need to satisfy such obligation would likely place a significant adverse strain on our liquidity and our ability to obtain financing therefor. An acceleration of our obligations under the indenture governing the Existing 2027 Guaranteed Notes would result in an event of default under the Secured Credit Facility, which, upon the direction of, and if not waived by, the lenders holding at least 50 percent of the total commitments under the Secured Credit Facility could result in a termination of the commitments and acceleration of all outstanding borrowings thereunder. To the extent (i) we are required to pay Whitebox any damages, or (ii) any of our indebtedness is accelerated or is otherwise required to repaid prior to its maturity, our existing liquidity and access to future sources of liquidity may be strained, and we may not have the financial resources or access to capital to pay such award, or to repurchase or repay such indebtedness.

On the call, management explicitly stressed the company's ability to "successfully execute fiscally responsible transactions and favorably resolve disputes as they arise" so at this point I would expect some sort of settlement in the not too distant future.

Lastly, Transocean will have to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standard requirements after the average closing price of the company's shares has recently fallen below the $1.00 threshold over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Pursuant to NYSE rules, Transocean has a period of six months following the receipt of the NYSE notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement, or if shareholder approval is required to cure the share price non-compliance, the company would have until the next annual meeting of shareholders and would be required to implement the action promptly thereafter.

A potential delisting would actually constitute a "fundamental change or event” under the terms of both the 2027 senior guaranteed exchangeable bonds and the 2023 exchangeable bonds, which would require Transocean to repurchase the notes at a specified price with respect thereto.

The most common and rather simple measure to cure the deficiency would be a reverse stock split, so I don't see any major issues with noteholders arising for Transocean here.

Bottom Line:

As usual, Transocean management's glass appears to be at least half full when it comes to projecting future industry conditions but there are actually plenty of reasons behind the company's stock and bonds trading near all-time lows.

Over the short-term, Transocean will have to deal with the above discussed bondholder lawsuit as well as regaining compliance with the NYSE's minimum share price requirement.

Over the medium-term, the company needs a massive industry recovery to secure additional runway from creditors. Without a material dayrate improvement, an extension of the crucial $1.3 billion credit facility appears highly unlikely.

That said, management has made quite clear that the company has no intent to follow peers into bankruptcy right now. Should Transocean prevail in court or settle with noteholders, the company would have runway well into 2023, at least in theory. In reality, management will have to enter negotiations with credit facility lenders well ahead of the current maturity date in June 2023.

Absent any company-specific news, share price performance will remain heavily correlated to oil prices. Expect the stock to remain a playground for traders and highly speculative investors going forward.

Given the massive risks, long-term investors should continue to avoid the shares.

