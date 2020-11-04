Gate City Capital is a value focused microcap fund. Their founder, Mike Melby, comes on our podcast to discuss his background, Gate City's investing style, and their investment into Amrep (AXR).

In particular, he dives into both Amrep's history (including how they sold near worthless land to East Coasters in the 70s!) and all of the different pieces of Amrep's value. He discusses the buildings they own in Florida, some real estate in Colorado, and how he looks at the value for all of the land they own in New Mexico.

The conversation concludes with him quantifying the value of Amrep's different parts and showing how a conservative sum of Amrep's part leads to a value approaching $10/share on the low end.

Show Chapters:

0:00 - Intro

1:00 - Mike's background

22:45 - Amrep's history

29:30 - How Mike thinks about Amrep's land

55:15 - Walkthrough of Amrep's Sum of the Parts (SOTP)

1:12:30 - Amrep's recent big repurchase

