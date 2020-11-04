Looking ahead, Facebook's broad product portfolio and diversified revenue streams makes it a solid long, but user trends will need to be monitored carefully.

Facebook even saw DAUs and MAUs in the U.S. decline, though this was more than offset by a recovery in ad rates.

This was a big quarter for social media stocks. Both Pinterest (PINS) and Snap (SNAP) saw among their best one-day performances ever as both companies reported blowout third-quarter results, fueled by both a tremendous surge in international users plus a recovery in advertising rates.

The older social media platforms, however, were not so lucky. Both Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) reported some disappointing user numbers alongside the largely expected recovery in advertising. Shares of Facebook declined ~5% in the aftermath of the Q3 earnings release.

My take on Facebook: while I'm still long on the company and still think the prospect of investing in a large-cap, growing tech company that's trading at a ~26x P/E ratio (based on Wall Street's $10.26 EPS consensus for FY21, representing 27% earnings growth; data from Yahoo Finance) is still attractive, I have a more balanced view of the risks and opportunities in this stock.

A rundown of the good and the bad

I remain long on Facebook, but I am far more cognizant of the risks in this stock exiting the third quarter. Here are the main factors weighing on my investment decision:

The positives: There are two main factors that allow me to retain my bullishness on Facebook. The first is that Facebook is really the only social media company that has successfully endured for more than a decade and executed a pivot to capture new audiences. I'm talking here, of course, about Facebook's acquisition of Instagram (and to a lesser extent WhatsApp), which allowed it to retain its dominance in global users when younger audiences began to peel off the main Facebook platform. New social media platforms like TikTok and Snap may be popular in the moment, but they've had no history of pivoting in the way that Facebook has. The second is Facebook's revenue diversification, which in itself is a pivot. Facebook has taken an Alphabet (GOOG) approach in betting on "moonshots", trying its hand at various products including Facebook Marketplace, Oculus hardware, and enterprise software tools, among others. Some have worked out; others haven't. But Facebook's innovation engine ensures that it has a solid lineup of monetization opportunities in the future.

With Facebook trading at its present ~25x P/E and just shy of a ~1x PEG ratio, the stock is neither cheap nor expensive. Careful monitoring, especially on the company's user trends, is necessary each quarter.

Global user growth stagnates; U.S. declines

Let's now discuss Facebook's latest user growth trends. The DAU and MAU charts from Q3 are shown below:

Figure 1. Facebook DAU trends Source: Facebook Q3 earnings deck

Figure 2. Facebook MAU trends Source: Facebook Q3 earnings deck

Though we can't say that a slowdown in user trends after a very favorable pandemic environment in Q2 wasn't expected, it's still disappointing to see Facebook's user growth show signs of strain.

Facebook's DAUs still saw 12% y/y growth to 1.82 billion, while MAUs also saw 12% y/y growth to 2.74 billion. But the trends we saw sequentially were slightly concerning. The company added only 35 million DAUs and 39 million MAUs globally since Q2, versus 51 million and 98 million respectively in Q2.

We note as well that most of this growth happened in the Asia and Rest of World markets, too, which provided 28 million and 10 million of the 35 million DAU adds, respectively.

While this isn't necessarily unfavorable, we note that these two segments have the lowest ARPUs. A Rest of World user generated only $2.22 in revenue in Q3, while a U.S. or Canada user generated nearly 20x more revenue at $39.63.

Figure 3. ARPU by geo Source: Facebook Q3 earnings deck

Meanwhile, in Facebook's most lucrative U.S. & Canada segment, the company shed 2 million DAUs and 1 million MAUs, despite the fact that the pandemic and lockdowns had yet to normalize in Q3 as they had in Europe (though beginning in Q4, Europe is starting to re-impose some restrictions).

Facebook was "saved" by the recovery in ad rates, which you can see in the ARPU trends: U.S. ARPUs rose 15% y/y and 9% sequentially versus Q2 thanks to the rebound in advertising demand, which more than offset the slightly weaker U.S. user trends. Dave Wehner, Facebook's CFO, noted that the ad rebound was surprisingly robust among Facebook's smaller/mid-sized advertisers. Per his prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

The acceleration in advertising revenue growth from Q2 to Q3 was largely driven by strong advertiser demand resulting from the accelerated shift from offline to online commerce that we saw in connection with the pandemic. We are seeing particular strength among small and medium sized businesses. We are proud of the role that our services are playing in helping people stay connected and businesses reach consumers during these challenging and uncertain times."

But this is not a sustainable source of growth: Facebook has likely already maxed out its ad load and unless you think U.S. ad pricing can move substantially higher, Facebook must rely on either more robust U.S./Europe user growth (where trends have been anemic) or start to ramp up monetization in Asia/Rest of World.

Cash flow remains enormous

One of the factors keeping us bullish on Facebook, however, is the fact that the company continues to be a cash flow machine. In Q3, Facebook returned to cash flow growth after a double-whammy in Q2 that was weighed down by both advertising weakness as well as Facebook's $5 billion settlement to the FTC.

Q3 free cash flow jumped 6% y/y to $5.95 billion:

Figure 4. Facebook cash flow trends Source: Facebook Q3 earnings deck

The strength of Facebook's cash flow, plus the fact that Facebook has $55.6 billion of cash and no debt on its balance sheet, gives us confidence that Facebook has an ample war chest with which to continue diversifying its product lineup to stimulate continued user growth. Arguably, moves like WhatsApp (purchased for $19 billion in 2014) and Instagram (purchased for just $1 billion in 2012) saved Facebook from obsolescence, and the company's substantial cash reserves give it the financial flexibility to continue either developing next-gen platforms in-house or acquiring competitors.

Key takeaways

There's still a lot to like about Facebook: the global dominance of its social media platforms, a multitude of monetizable products beyond advertising, and tremendous profitability. However, it's difficult to argue that the road ahead contains a lot of landmines for Facebook, and Facebook is far from a "sleep at night" stock - investors will have to closely monitor this stock for user trends and any regulatory whispers.

