Facebook: I'm Still Long, But The Future Is Shakier

|
About: Facebook, Inc. (FB)
by: Gary Alexander
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

Shares of Facebook peeled back more than 5% after the company reported Q3 results.

The chief concern is that Facebook's user growth slowed down dramatically after a pandemic-inflected boost.

Facebook even saw DAUs and MAUs in the U.S. decline, though this was more than offset by a recovery in ad rates.

Looking ahead, Facebook's broad product portfolio and diversified revenue streams makes it a solid long, but user trends will need to be monitored carefully.

This was a big quarter for social media stocks. Both Pinterest (PINS) and Snap (SNAP) saw among their best one-day performances ever as both companies reported blowout third-quarter results, fueled by