Summary

Shares of Facebook peeled back more than 5% after the company reported Q3 results.

The chief concern is that Facebook's user growth slowed down dramatically after a pandemic-inflected boost.

Facebook even saw DAUs and MAUs in the U.S. decline, though this was more than offset by a recovery in ad rates.

Looking ahead, Facebook's broad product portfolio and diversified revenue streams makes it a solid long, but user trends will need to be monitored carefully.