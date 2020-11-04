Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is seeing strong demand for its Invisalign system as an alternative to traditional orthodontic braces. The company is benefiting from building awareness among consumers and support across dentistry providers for the product driven by an efficient marketing program and refined business model. Indeed, the stock is up nearly 80% over the past year, reflecting strong sales growth and higher earnings. While ALGN appears pricey by some valuation metrics, our view is that the stock deserves its market premium given significant growth opportunities and overall solid fundamentals. Accelerating momentum in international markets along with upside to margins highlights a positive outlook for the stock.

ALGN Q3 Earnings Recap

Align Technology reported its Q3 earnings on October 21st with GAAP EPS of $1.76 while the adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $2.25 beat expectations by $1.52. Revenue of $734.1 million climbed by 20.9% year over year, representing a massive beat of $183 million to the consensus estimate. Indeed, this was a blowout quarter, and the stock has rallied by over 40% in the two weeks since the results. The gross margin climbed by 70 basis points to 72.7% which management noted was driven by higher volumes and lower costs associated with doctor product training also boosting the operating margin to 24.1%, up from 20.9% in the period last year.

The story here was a turnaround compared to Q2 that was impacted by the pandemic which limited patient visits to dentists and orthodontists pressuring the operating environment. The 496.1k shipments of Invisalign this quarter were up 124% q/q and 29% y/y. While the core product remains the Invisalign system of clear aligners, the company also offers intraoral scanning and imaging products that can be used independently of the Invisalign applications for general dentistry. Imaging systems has also been a growth driver with sales up 24.5% y/y. Currently, the segment represents just about 15.5% of total revenues but the company sees significant upside globally.

The company observed a combination of pent-up demand from Q2 along with new momentum supported by strategic marketing initiatives and digital tools for doctors that have been well received. The company currently offers a program to incentivize doctors to transition from traditional wire and bracket aligners to the Invisalign system by buying back existing inventory. Also, the company believes that the pandemic boosted momentum for the scanning products like the handheld "iTero" device allowing for more streamlined dental care amid social distancing guidelines. The company is benefiting from a growing trend of virtual dental checkups. From the conference call:

We offer doctors two programs, either switch their braces in patients into Invisalign treatment by buying their wires and brackets or just buy back their existing inventory. We took out the equivalent of 10,000 cases. Providers actively reduced their analog footprints by proactively switching their patients to sustainable digital care with Invisalign... Scanning every patient with iTero is generating more opportunity from recall patients, even if overall practice capacity is still down. Because doctors in both channels are trying to anticipate what may come in terms of additional waves and office shutdowns, they are hyper-focused on ensuring that they have the best plan for continuity of care and business continuity, which is digital. To support them in this digital journey, we've rolled out My Invisalign app and Virtual Care to 40-plus countries. These tools have been received very positively by our doctors and are quickly becoming part of their practice workflow.

In terms of the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $616 million in cash and equivalents against zero long-term debt. Positive free cash flow in the quarter at $190 million recovered from just $26 million in Q2, but down from $208 million in Q3 2019. Overall, the balance sheet position and liquidity for the company are a strong point in the investment profile.

Management Guidance and Consensus Outlook

While the management is not offering specific earnings guidance, comments from the conference call suggest optimism for continued momentum through the end of the year. A key point is that recent investments made to expand the product lineup with a move towards more digital solutions that integrate the scanning devices with the core Invisalign system represent positive tailwinds.

According to the consensus estimates, Align Technology is on track to reach $2.4 billion in revenues this year which if confirmed would be approximately flat compared to 2019. The estimate for full-year EPS at $4.61 represents a y/y decline of 12.1% although this was dragged lower by the weaker Q2 period. Looking ahead, the current trends from Q3 are expected to drive a strong rebound in 2020 with 34% y/y revenue growth and EPS reaching $8.22, up 78% compared to the 2020 forecast. By 2022, the EPS estimate of $10.60 is 130% higher from the current year forecast.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Fundamentally, the growth outlook for Align Tech is driven by a combination of capturing market share from traditional wire braces and more brand awareness. Dentists become more familiar with the product with positive results and continue to recommend its use. Every year, there is a new group of teenagers that become candidates for the Invisalign system.

With that, one of the most positive bullish dynamics for the company is the trends from the international market which is still in the early stages of growth. Compared to 269k shipments of Invisalign for North America in Q3 up 24.9% y/y, the international shipments of 227.1k climbed 33.6% and is on track to become the larger segment for the company. Align Tech is seeing strong demand in regions including Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. Consumer-directed marketing across social media in all regions has helped to established ALGN as the leader in clear aligners.

It's worth noting that Align Tech faces competition from SmileDirectClub (SDC) among other smaller companies that offer alternative clear aligner systems, although the products have differences. Invisalign is capable of treating more severe or complex cases of teeth misalignment "malocclusion". In this regard, SmileDirectClub competes with Align Tech in the category of less complex orthodontic cases with low-priced at-home cosmetic solutions applicable to more mild cases. As it relates to the stock, SDC is significantly smaller with a market cap of just $3.7 billion compared to $38 billion for ALGN. SDC is currently unprofitable with weaker growth trends this year.

The strength in Invisalign comes down to its market position and global footprint with all signs pointing to a long growth runway. We see the potential for earnings to accelerate as the company benefits from its scale leveraged by higher-margin digital solutions and services.

As it relates to valuation, ALGN is currently trading at a forward P/E of 104x on 2020 consensus EPS and 58x on the 2021 EPS estimate. Keep in mind that these ratios are in the context of what was 21% revenue growth in the last quarter and an outlook for earnings to climb by 78% next year. Even looking ahead to the 2022 consensus EPS of $10.60, ALGN is effectively trading at a more reasonable 2-year forward P/E multiple of 45x. We argue that these premiums are at least reasonable for companies with this type of earnings growth momentum and long-term opportunity. There is room for the company to grow into its valuation.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Align Technology is a high-quality company with positive fundamentals and strong earnings. We think that as long as the company can continue to execute and deliver the growth momentum, shares will remain supported. That being said, while recognizing the strengths here, we see the near-term price action as already pricing in much of the strong outlook. We rate the share of ALGN as a hold with a price target of $500 likely representing an area of resistance where we expect profit-taking and some renewed volatility.

To the upside, the company will need to both outperform expectations and show progress in driving margins higher. Risks beyond a deterioration to the global macro environment include continued competition from companies like SmileDirectClub which target overlapping consumer segments. Monitoring points going forward include trends in the average sales price "ASP" which has trended slightly lower this year given a shift in the product mix and more sales coming from regions like Latin America. A more pronounced downside in the ASPs could be a sign of pricing pressures and force estimates to be revised lower and pressure the stock.

