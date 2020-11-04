Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDOFF) CEO Duncan Middlemiss on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCPK:WDOFF) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call November 4, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Heather Laxton - Corporate Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

Lindsay Dunlop - Vice President of Investor Relations

Duncan Middlemiss - President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Gilbert - Chief Financial Officer

Marc-Andre Pelletier - Chief Operating Officer

Michael Michaud - Vice President of Exploration

Raj Gill - Vice President of Corporate Development

George Topping - Industrial Alliance

Andrew Mikitchook - BMO Capital Markets

Ryan Walker - Echelon Wealth Partners

John Tumuzos - John Tumuzos

Phil Ker - PI Financial

Ralph Profi - Eight Capital Partners

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Wesdome Gold Mine's Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

I will now turn the call over to Heather Laxton to begin.

Heather Laxton

Great. Thanks, operator and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Before we begin, we would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that during this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements.

These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could cause outcomes to differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the detailed cautionary note contained in yesterday’s press release, and in the Company’s management discussion and analysis dated November 3, 2020. Both documents are available on our website and on SEDAR.

Please note that all figures discussed on this call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The slides used for this presentation and a recording of this call will be posted on the Company’s website.

Now, over to Lindsay Dunlop, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Lindsay Dunlop

Thanks, Heather. Here with us this we have Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO.

Duncan Middlemiss

Good morning.

Lindsay Dunlop

Scott Gilbert, Chief Financial Officer.

Scott Gilbert

Good morning, everyone.

Lindsay Dunlop

Marc-Andre Pelletier, Chief Operating Officer.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Hello. This is Marc.

Lindsay Dunlop

Mike Michaud, Vice President, Exploration.

Michael Michaud

Good morning.

Lindsay Dunlop

And Raj Gill, Vice President, Corporate Development.

Raj Gill

Good morning.

Lindsay Dunlop

We will begin today with an operational review from Marc-Andre, followed by a financial review from Scott. Then a summary of year-to-date results 2020 guidance from Duncan. Mike will then take you through an exploration update and Duncan will conclude with a summary and outlook. Please go ahead, Marc.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Thanks Lindsay. Production in the third quarter was 20,000 ounces lower compared to the previous quarter. Mainly due to planned new amendment shutdown and the underground hoist system upgrades.

More ore than expected from Eagle Mine had to be trucked up to surface due to the delays in the installation of the new hoist controls. The hoist and the mill are now running well and we have not experienced any problems since then.

Production at Mishi resumed in the quarter as planned. Mishi operations were stopped earlier this year in order to reduce the amount of people at the camp fine stating eating adequate social distancing.

In Q4, we will undertake the construction work for the installation of the second ventilation fan on surface which will allow more pressure in the west side of the mine increasing the outage capacity.

This project will be completed early in 2021 and will increase the underground production to around 600 tons per day from the high grade Eagle ore. Q4 grades are expected to be higher compare to Q3.

Scott will now give us a review of the financials.

Scott Gilbert

Thanks Mark. In Q3, the total capital spending at both assets increased to 20.9 million from 11.4 million in Q2, primarily because we restarted exploration and development work at Kiena after the Quebec government deems it safe to do so.

We spent 13.9 million at Kiena compared to 5.9 million in Q2 and as a result are almost fully caught up in plan drill and development measures. As well, we started the Eagle ventilation project, which will increase our production to 600 tons per day and also continue to work on increasing our [indiscernible] capacity.

Ounces sold in Q3 were 21,700 ounces at an average realized gold price of $2,532 per ounce Canadian. Free cash flow was 3.2 million lower than Q1 and Q2 as a result of the increased capital spent.

Cash Balances continued to grow with the cash at the end of the quarter of $73.5 million, up from 66 million in Q2. Net income per share was $0.10 per share, and the operating cash flow per share was $0.18 per share for Q3.

Operating cost per ounce for the quarter was higher than budgeted due to less productivity with scheduled and unscheduled downtime and COVID-19 safety measures. Due to the pandemic, the timing of some sustaining capital projects were pushed from Q2 to Q3. And as a result, Q3 AIFD costs were above guidance. We expect AIFD costs to remain within guidance in Q4.

Over to Duncan for review of guidance and year-to-date summary.

Duncan Middlemiss

Great. Thanks, Scott. Year-to-date we have produced 70,272 ounces versus a full-year guidance of 90,000 to 100,000 ounces. We are confident in achieving this guidance likely and in the year in the midpoint of this range. We also expect to be within guidance on Eagle grade of 15 to 16.7 grams per ton.

Year-to-date, all-in sustaining costs are within the high end of the guidance range, and we expect to end the year within this range. Operating costs have been higher than budgeted. And due to the continuing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect this trend to continue into Q4.

Over to Mike to review exploration.

Michael Michaud

Thanks Duncan. Although exploration drilling that Eagle is currently operating out of reduced capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, three underground drills and one surface drill are in operation. One drill continues to better define and extend the down funds extension of the Falcon 7 Zone, which now extends from surface to the 1000 meter elevation.

Recent drilling returned 314 grams per ton gold uncapped over six meters of core length. This drilling was completed from the 772 meter elevation that was established to test the down plunge extension of the Falcon Zone.

Since that time, additional mine development has been completed on 622 meter elevation to allow for drilling and is now within 50 meters in the footwall of the Falcon 7 Zone with nearby development already established on the 772 and 623 meter elevations.

The Falcon Zones have the potential to be included in future mined production and ultimately augmenting production rates in the medium term. Additionally, Surface Fly drilling program has commenced with one drone to test for regional exploration targets.

At Kiena, full drilling and development capacity resumed in June. We are now currently operating seven underground drills. The ongoing drilling program continues to focus on the definition drilling of the high grade A Zone in order to convert inferred resources to indicated resources. We expect to publish an updated resource estimate in Q4 of this year, which will subsequently be incorporated into the pre-feasibility study.

Drilling has now extended the A Zone down plunge in excess of 880 meters. In addition, drilling has extended the VC One Zone 475 meters down plunge from 67 level to 107 level where development drilling are presently being completed.

We are also happy to have commence our regional exploration with a start of a 10,000 meter surface drilling program. In addition to the ongoing drilling, access development is currently being completed towards the A Zone on 111 level, so as to position the company to take a bulk sample, results are expected before the end of 2020.

Future bulk sampling on the A Zone will provide an opportunity to assess the geologic block model and rock quality characteristics, and will provide the necessary information to complete the ongoing pre-feasibility study expected to be completed in H1 2021.

Back to you Duncan.

Duncan Middlemiss

Thanks, Mike. I would like to take this time to thank our employees, contractors, and suppliers for their dedication and navigation of the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the year has been challenged with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we have achieved record year-to-date free cash flow of $37.2 million and completed some important steps towards advancing Kiena into operation. We expect to publish an updated resource estimate in Q4, which will be the basis for the pre-feasibility study and restart decision expected in the first half of 2021.

We have also made strides at Eagle initiating short-term expansion projects expected to increase underground production to more than 600 tons per day and advancing development nine-months to 12-months ahead of our production. Our cash position has continued to build ending the quarter with over $73 million, which will fund the work to advance both the Kiena and Eagle River projects. We are well positioned.

With that I would like to open up the floor to questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from George Topping of Industrial Alliance. Your line is open.

George Topping

Thanks operator, hello Duncan, hello everyone. I was interested in the development at Eagle. We have seen other companies have underground development fall behind due to COVID [personnel] (Ph) restrictions, should we look for a fairly substantial increase in the cost incurred for the development in preparation for going to the 600 tons per day.

Duncan Middlemiss

Good morning, George, as we know Eagle mine, because of the type of the ore body, which has metal, mineral, gold vein, we need a significant amount of development in order to maintain our production.

So, in order for us to get to 600 tons per day, we believe we are at the stage that we do have enough development ahead in order to sustain that develop - production next year. So, in term of cost, I mean, I believe it is about $14 million, $15 million a year just dedicated for development. So, basically we are at that pace as it is.

George Topping

Got it. And then one on the gold production for next year, the 100,000 ounces that is still a logical reasonable targets?

Michael Michaud

Yes, absolutely. I mean, we are in the process of just tying up the budget right now, George, but yes, you know, incremental increases towards that level and continue to go. Something I want to point out. And just that we got asked earlier about, you know, this ventilation project that we are doing is going to facilitate the production of 600 tons per day.

Well that is really just a step in the whole story here, we do expect to expand the Eagle River production out to 800 tons a day in order to match our mill capacity. And so you know, as we can see, you know, things developing with the Falcon 7 Zone and trying to bring that into a production as soon as we can and get that shored up would certainly aid us in that goal. So yes, we are definitely on our march towards that.

George Topping

Good, okay. Last question Eagle river on the rovers is briefly on the exploration or run, the mine area, around the lease area, you mentioned that in the last call have you done much in that regard?

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Hey George, good morning. Yes, we have, actually we had the surface drill and we found the Falcon Zone, which we thought was very significant given that it is in the volcanics. And now we are going to be bringing that Falcon Zone into production at some stage here. And so we are really happy with that.

And what was interesting was when we drilled off the near surface expression of that zone, it was a bit spotty. We weren't sure about that zone, but with depth, it seemed to get a lot better. So this is why we have been able to extend it down a thousand meters. And that kind of looks similar to some of the other zones that we found within the diorite.

So that is where we are going back now to looking at some of the other surface showings where we have had some good results in surface and starting the drilling. And really this year was just the program of going to some of those historic places drilling around them, better assessing those targets so we can hit it with a much bigger program next year on surface.

So we expect a lot more brownfields exploration is going to find zones and we expect the surface drilling that is now ongoing, with a bigger program next year we will start to follow up on some of these more regional targets, but I think there is a lot of good news to come out here. I believe, we will be pretty successful. It is really an area that hasn't been very well explored. Right.

George Topping

Yes. Good. Thank you.

Thank you. And next we have a question from Andrew Mikitchook of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Andrew Mikitchook

Thank you. Just a quick question on timing of the expectations for the 600 tons per day. Is that kind of a ramp up thing throughout next year? Or have you essentially done by the end of this year, your homework so that the vast majority, if not all of next year is at 600 tons per day.

Duncan Middlemiss

Good morning Andrew. We basically expected to be at around that range in Q4. So really it is not going to be a ramp up there. We really believe that we are going to be there as the eventually some upgrades gets competed early in the year. So we believe we are going to be there.

Andrew Mikitchook

Okay. And then just one other timing question. You guys reiterated the PFS for Kiena for next year, for the first half. What would be the timing of the resource that goes into that? Does that come before year end in this year or is that going to roll into next year?

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Yes, that is going to be a before year end, I think sometime in the first half of December, probably. We are working with our consultants to make sure we can hit that timeline and we want to make sure we have an independent resource estimates put out. So that should be coming then.

Andrew Mikitchook

And so the cutoff for drill results got to be very soon. I'm assuming that

Marc-Andre Pelletier

It is actually already happened. So which was sometimes during sort of the third week of September. So we have that data and we are putting the resources together now.

Andrew Mikitchook

Okay, thank you very much for taking my questions. I will let others jump in.

Duncan Middlemiss

Good, Andrew. Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question is from Ryan Walker with Echelon Partners. Your line is open.

Ryan Walker

Hi guys, thanks for the call. Just quick one from me. So the COVID costs during the quarter were up to just shy of 1.3 million up from about just over 0.5 million in Q2. Is this kind of a level we can expect to kind of stick around for the foreseeable future until I guess a vaccine ultimately?

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Yes. You know what Ryan, I think, you know, we are comfortable with those costs. I mean, it is a matter of capturing, I think really we are probably not identifying all the costs. There are so many inefficiencies that I think we have almost just accepted right now in our daily routine.

My prime example was four guys on the cage, you know at Kiena instead of 12. And you know, it just impacts the whole thing. I mean, you need maintenance down there at the same time you have development crews are hauled in and it just doesn't happen. It is always a staggered or delayed fact, and the same thing goes with diamond drill and supervision and the whole bit itself.

So that is just an example, I think but for certainly I think we identified about 1.2, this quarter and so year-to-date we are at 1.8. I think that is pretty conservative compared to where some of our peers are probably tracking right now. However, we still strive to identify what we - and we also look at where people are comfortable and the audit crew is comfortable on those costs collections.

Ryan Walker

Okay. That is great. And the other questions have been answered, so I will pass it along, thank you.

Duncan Middlemiss

Okay. Thanks.

Thank you. And next we have JohnTumuzos of John Tumuzos. Your line is open.

John Tumuzos

Thank you very much for taking my question, Duncan you have always been very conservative both at St. Andrew's and at West Arm avoiding debt and having very strong finances. It is notable that the cash balances are increasing, even as you spend to restart Kiena, even making the finances stronger. Is this purely financial caution, or are you prepared financially for another project potentially going from a hundred thousand ounces with Eagle 200,000 neighborhood with Kiena to 300,000 due to exploration success either at Eagle or Kiena or somewhere else?

Duncan Middlemiss

Yes. Well, John definitely right on the horizon is Kiena there is no doubt. I mean the PA indicated a fairly low level of capital expenditure, like we are sort of in the $35 million to $40 million range, that obviously is within our capabilities, especially project out into 2021. We foresee gold prices at this level, we are going to be generating a lot of cash from Eagle. So really what we generate from Eagle probably take care of Kiena without even touching our bank accounts.

So yes, that does certainly then give you the next level. And, so yes, it does give us the capability. I can't say that we have identified something at this point, but certainly the opportunity is there for ourselves to continue with that financial position in order to parlay that into growth for Wesdome.

John Tumuzos

It is really great to finance the next discovery before you draw it out. Are there any parts of the infrastructure in Eagle or Kiena, two or three years down the road that might require replacement or investment that would be more than $10 million or $20 million?

Scott Gilbert

At the Eagle, we are going to continue to spend money at our tailings management area to build up some more capacity as we are growing our reserves. So that is something that we tend to continue in spend. We have spent quite a bit of money at the mill last year, and this year, and our mill is getting in good shape. So I think we have pretty well covered on that. Mainly the Eagle mine is mainly equipment, so we are going to spend some money on equipment.

At Kiena, we have spent quite a bit of money at the mill this year to get the mill back in production. So I think that is behind us. There is a key cost at Kiena is going to be development. So as we keep extending the Kiena deep to zone at debt, so we are going to drive that trend. And that is going to be the main cost about 50% of the cost is just development.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Yes, the one thing I just speculating on how the future may go with Eagle? It would be great to get a sharp deepening in there. But obviously, we have to have the encouragement to do that. So we need to understand, what potential resources we would have below the thousand meter level at Eagle right now.

So I think that might be that sort of level of CapEx John you are alluding to, like what would be sort of the $40 million to $50 million. Really, that is just a raise up in to the bottom of the shop. We don't transport men or materials in that shop. It is for rock only. So we could certainly do it certainly less expensive costs and different systems at shop.

John Tumuzos

Thank you, and congratulations.

Duncan Middlemiss

Thanks, John.

Thank you. And next we have Phil Ker of PI Financial. Your line is open.

Phil Ker

Thanks operator. Just question on a Kiena. Other than the updated resource and good use coming next year, what other key milestones you see being required to make a full of go ahead research decision there?

Duncan Middlemiss

Hey, Phil, it is Duncan. Yes, really what we are looking for is a comprehensive pre-feasibility study that makes it very easy for our Board to say yes, this is a go. And essentially that is it. So we are locking down the resource rate now, we are working hard on the TF balance, we have got everybody on deck in order to facilitate that, we are aiming for H1 of 2021. I mean, we would love nothing more than to put Kiena into production and get it into commercial readiness there by the end of 2021. So really, I think that is the next step for us.

Phil Ker

And any significant infrastructure requirements. I think the previous question may have touched a little bit on that, but anything for the mill, hoist, shaft thing like that recorded in the meantime?

Duncan Middlemiss

In the meantime, though the mill repairs are going very well. We are almost at that level where we could give it a test. We do want to upgrade some infrastructure like we - essentially the same thing that we did at the hoist at Eagle, which is just to put a digital drive in essentially I think we have to do that at Kiena also. Other than tweaking ventilation and power, I think that really Kiena is in pretty good shape, really in terms of infrastructure.

Phil Ker

And the bulk sample are you planning and processing it there or elsewhere?

Duncan Middlemiss

Absolutely processing it in-house.

Phil Ker

Perfect. That is it for me. Thanks guys.

Duncan Middlemiss

Okay. Thanks.

Thank you. And next we have a question from Ralph Profiti of Eight Capital. Sir, your line is open.

Ralph Profiti

Hi there. Thanks everyone. Duncan the stage four that added four years to the TMF, are my calculations correct that this takes you to about 2029?

Duncan Middlemiss

No. Ralph that is only four years. So stage four will take us to 2024 sort of in around there.

Ralph Profiti

I see. Okay. Thanks for that.

Duncan Middlemiss

So we are planning, what is the next and withdrawing reserves and resources of course it becomes much more to the front burner of the soul as we say. So it is a good problem to have.

Ralph Profiti

Understood. Totally, yes. And my second question on the ventilation project, are you good now for a thousand meters - down to a thousand meters at 600 tons per day? Because you talked about 800 tons a day being the milling capacity. So, should we just kind of straight line it that is probably another $5 million or so to get you up to that. And if that is the case, I suspect that there is going to be no issues from a technical perspective as you move ventilation into the volcanics.

Duncan Middlemiss

Yes. So really what we are seeing here right now Ralph and that s a good point. I mean that ventilation is providing adequate flows down at the bottom of the mine, which we are sort of pushing down to about 1150 rate now.

So but as you know the Falcon 7 is actually more of a lateral drive, so it is further up in the mine, so it won't actually have the same resistance for ventilation we will be able to provide volumes. The other thing that is going to perhaps lessen our ventilation is our exploration here of the battery electric vehicles. And so that would less than our ventilation requirements also.

So it is two parts, I would say right now we are expanding out the ventilation that we have, and we are also examining battery electric vehicles plus wherever the next workplace comes around. And I think the Falcon 7 is a likely candidate. And I don't think it is going to be as difficult to ventilate as the bottom of the mine.

Scott Gilbert

And the upside of the Falcon Zone is the shorter haulage distance to the shaft. So we see some production growth on that aspect.

Ralph Profiti

Got it. Yes, great points, good color. Thank you everyone.

Thank you. And speakers I can see no more questions in the queue. So ladies and gentlemen this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect, and have a pleasant day.