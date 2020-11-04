Chimera Investment Corporation's (CIM) CEO Matthew Lambiase on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Emily Mohr - Investor Relations Officer

Matthew Lambiase - President and CEO

Mohit Marria - Chief Investment Officer

Rob Colligan - Chief Financial Officer

Choudhary Yarlagadda - Chief Operating Officer

Vic Falvo - Head, Capital Markets

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Bose George - KBW

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

Lee Cooperman - Omega Family Office

Thank you, everyone, for participating in Chimera's third quarter earnings conference call.

Before we begin, I'd like to review the Safe Harbor statement. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in the Risk Factors section in our most recent annual and quarterly SEC filings.

Actual events and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. I encourage you to read the forward-looking statement disclaimer in our earnings release in addition to our quarterly and annual filings.

During the call today, we may also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our SEC filings and earnings supplement for reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Additionally, the content of this conference call may contain time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this earnings call. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise this information.

I will now turn the conference over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Lambiase.

Matthew Lambiase

Good morning. And welcome to the third quarter 2020 earnings call for Chimera Investment Corporation. Joining me on the call this morning are Mohit Marria, our Chief Investment Officer; Rob Colligan, our Chief Financial Officer; Choudhary Yarlagadda, our COO; and Vic Falvo, the Head of our Capital Markets. I will make some brief comments, then Mohit will discuss the changes in the portfolio and Rob will review our financial results. Afterwards, we will open up the call for questions.

Chimera continues to work remotely and I am happy to report that the team is safe and our remote work environments have been successful. Over the past six months we have taken many steps to strengthen our balance sheet, protect our desirable credit assets and stabilize the earning stream of our portfolio.

These steps included selling agency mortgage backed securities, selectively selling Agency CMBS, negotiating new non-mark-to-market financing arrangements and lowering the company’s overall recourse leverage. The actions taken over the period enabled us to participate in the market recovery of asset prices from the depressed levels that we experienced in March.

For the quarter, Chimera’s book value appreciated 12% to $11.91 per share. We generated $0.33 of core earnings and we paid $0.30 in common dividends, resulting in nearly 15% economic return for the period.

The rebound in residential mortgage prices this quarter can be attributed to a very strong housing market, which has been boosted by a generational low in U.S. interest rates. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic effect on housing in the United States.

The market for single-family homes is thriving as many families are fleeing cities for more spacious quarters in the suburban and rural areas of the country. Families across America are seeking additional living space for home offices, home classrooms and safe outdoor environments. Accordingly the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research 42% of the U.S. labor force is currently working full time from home. Demand for single family homes is booming.

The rate of existing home sales rose in September to 6.5 million homes the highest level since 2006 and the available inventory of existing home sales has decreased nearly 20% from the previous year to 1.5 million homes. At the current pace of home sales all inventory currently on the market could be sold in less than three months.

Much of this housing demand is driven by record low borrowing rates orchestrated by the Federal Reserve. Since March the Federal Reserve has increased its balance sheet by 75% to over $7 trillion, helping provide low interest rates and ample liquidity to the mortgage market. The average rate for 30-year mortgages was recently reported at 2.8%, the lowest rate on record which dates back to 1971.

Additionally, fiscal stimulus from the federal government for COVID-19 relief has added over $3 trillion into the economy and it’s held many mortgage borrowers through this difficult economic period.

Both political parties in Washington are currently discussing additional fiscal stimulus packages, which if enacted we believe will help continue to support troubled borrowers and be constructive for both the housing and the mortgage market.

A robust housing market, paired with low mortgage rates and a government support, provide a very strong case for owning residential mortgage credit. As of the quarter end, nearly 90% of Chimera’s investment portfolio was allocated to mortgage credit.

The mortgage securitization market has also returned to near pre-pandemic levels and in some cases better, as a result of lower interest rates and comparable advance rates. This quarter Chimera completed three securitizations, while committing to purchase $640 million of mortgage loans.

Due to the improving housing fundamentals and better credit conditions, investor demand for highly rated senior mortgage securities is very strong. Chimera is a frequent issue of these securities, which enables us to secure long term non mark-to-market financing for our credit portfolio assets. Our investment team continues to find opportunities and is successful adding to our portfolio for future securitizations.

The housing market is one of the few bright spots in the U.S. economy and higher housing prices can contribute to better mortgage credit fundamentals. In a world of low investment returns having a high yielding portfolio with a favorable credit profile is an enviable position to be in. We believe that Chimera’s portfolio is well-positioned to take advantage of these positive trends and to continue to produce strong dividend income for our shareholders in the quarters ahead.

And I will now turn the call over to Mohit to discuss the portfolio.

Mohit Marria

Thank you, Matt. The 10-year treasury ended the quarter with a yield of 68 basis points, down from 1.92% at the start of 2020. The overall magnitude of this rate movement has generated price appreciation and 10-year treasury note of approximately 10 points since the beginning of the year.

Our Agency CMBS investments over the last five years have primarily been Ginnie Mae project loans. These securities carry government guarantees and due to explicit prepayment lockout and penalties, the Ginnie Mae permanent loan certificates are longer duration assets. The price performance of these assets has greatly benefited as treasury rates have fallen.

During the third quarter, we acted on the strong price performance and selectively sold $659 million securities from our Agency CMBS portfolio. With the sales we harvested approximately $65 million in gains and plan to reallocate capital into mortgage credit. The objective of the reallocation is long-term optimization of the portfolio income for the benefit of our shareholders.

We continue to monitor our Agency CMBS holdings relative to their market values and their explicit call protection to maintain a right size an optimal portfolio of our Agency CMBS. Our remaining Agency CMBS holdings at quarter end was $1.8 billion comprising 10% of Chimera’s total investment portfolio.

The new issue market for securitized products remained strong in the third quarter and spreads on certain parts of the capital structure have approached pre-COVID-19 levels. Tighter spreads and low absolute interest rates create compelling opportunities for frequent and well-recognized issuers like Chimera to meet investor demand for securities. For the third quarter, Chimera closed three securitized transactions totaling a little over $1 billion. The senior note from all three deals carried investment-grade ratings.

In July, we issued CIM 2020-R5 with $338 million loans from our existing loan warehouse. The underlying loans in the deal had a weighted average coupon of 4.98% and a weighted average loan age of 149 months. The average loan size in the R5 transaction was $152,000 and have an average LTV of 70%. The average FICO score of the borrowers was 678.

We sold $257 million senior securities from this deal and retained $81 million in subordinate notes and interest-only securities. Our cost of investment grade debt for CIM 2020-R5 was 2.05% with a 76% advance rate.

Separately in two transactions, we securitized pools of prime jumbo mortgage loans and a pool of agency eligible investor mortgage loans. CIM 2020-J1 was our first crime jumbo securitization for 2020. The deal had a $362 million loans with a weighted average coupon of 3.76% and a weighted average loan age of six months. The average loan size was $732,000 and had an average FICO of 766 and an average LTV of 67%.

CIM 2020-INV1 was our first agency eligible investor loan securitization for 2020. This deal size was $335 million, with the weighted average coupon of 4.31%. It had an average loan size of $332,000. The loans had an average FICO 765 with an average LTV of 64%. The J1 and INV1 securitizations are not consolidated on our balance sheet. We invested $22 million in these transactions for a non-Agency RMBS portfolio.

During the third quarter, we committed to purchasing over $400 million of fees and free performing loans and post-quarter end we securitized the loans into CIM 2020-R6. Strong investor demand for senior notes enabled us to move quickly from purchase to securitization. The deal price on October 30th and is expected to close in early November. We will report the details of this transaction on our fourth quarter 2020 earnings call.

We continue to invest in residential business purpose loans. These loans commonly referred to as fix-and-flip provide an attractive high yielding short duration asset for our portfolio. The market for these loans continued to expand and is well supported by a positive housing market and repeat business purpose borrowers.

For the year, we successfully purchased approximately $135 million in business purpose loans and ended the quarter with approximately $210 million on balance sheet. The average coupon on this portfolio is 8.57% with the weighted average LTV of 80%.

Our investment portfolio is well-positioned as we approach year-end. The market trends in single-family housing are positive and the securitization market is strong. At quarter end, we had $412 million loans on our mortgage warehouse for potential future securitizations and have ample liquidity to -- and opportunistically acquire new pools of loans.

On the liability side of our balance sheet, we have taken steps this year to lower the impact of mark-to-market risk on our secured finances. Pre-cost leverage is materially lower on the year and currently stands at 1.3 times capital.

We have ample liquidity to make new investments, and as part of our call optimization strategy, we actively monitor our outstanding securitizations for optimizing our long-term debt structures and as of September 30th, Chimera has $5.8 billion of outstanding securitized debt in 15 separate deals that is either currently callable or will be callable through the end of 2021.

I will now turn the call over to Rob to review the financial results.

Rob Colligan

Thanks, Mohit, and good morning. I will review Chimera’s financial highlights for the third quarter. GAAP book value at the end of the third quarter was $11.91 and GAAP net income for the third quarter was $349 million or a $1.32 per share. On a core basis net income for the third quarter was $80 million or $0.33 per share. Economic net interest income for the third quarter was $125 million.

For the third quarter the yield on average interest earning assets was 6%, our average cost of funds was 3.5% and our net interest spread was 2.5%. Total leverage for the third quarter was 3.7:1, while recourse leverage ended the quarter at 1.3:1. Expenses for the third quarter excluding servicing fees and transaction expenses were $17 million in line with last quarter.

We continue to closely monitor liquidity and have approximately $1 billion in cash and unencumbered assets as we look for new investments and financing options to support our portfolio and to optimize investment returns.

That concludes our remarks and we will now open the call for questions.

Doug Harter of Credit Suisse

Doug Harter

Thanks. Just start off with an easy one, if you can just tell us what the outcome of the election will be? Back to Chimera, can just talk about the returns, how they look on jumbo versus investment property versus re-performing and kind of the amount of capital you can deploy kind of per dollar of loan that you buy into each of those?

Mohit Marria

Sure. Good morning, Doug. This is Mohit. And I will start in reverse, where we see the greatest opportunity continued to be on the seasoned reperforming side. We have done five securitizations so far this year and we think there’s still ample supply of that coming from the GSE especially with what’s happened this year with forbearances and deferments under GSE portfolio. So we feel that there’s ample supply there to come that will create the largest opportunity.

And on the securitization side as we mentioned on our opening remarks, the securitization market is pretty strong. We are able to get term financing on, depending on a rated or non-rated securitization, up to 80% of your capital stack place in yields of mid-high 1s on rated to mid 2s on a non-rated basis. So the back end equity returns are going to be high-single digits on a cash basis and on the leverage you could get those to even the double digits 12% to 15%.

On the jumbo side, originations are picking back up there as well. There was a low in the second quarter with the post-COVID and originations are somewhat mitigated. But there the returns are not as attractive as attractive as on the seasoned reperforming side, but we want to be involved on the new issue origination business that we still find that to be attractive. The returns are going to be in the mid-single digits, but there’s more leverage available.

And then on the agency eligible investor loans and loans that don’t get maybe delivered to the GSEs, we think there’s a larger opportunity there and an opportunity set to acquire loans in the coming months. So we think the returns there match the seasoned reperforming side. So we are pretty optimistic and we have done one of each of those securitizations in Q3.

Doug Harter

And then could you just talk about, how it’s kind of the depths of the financing for the subordinate bond today and kind of your comfort in any kind of your liquidity position in case I know it wouldn’t hit another kind of pocket the volatility around those financing levels?

Mohit Marria

Sure. I mean, even pre-COVID the debt for that market wasn’t great and our counterparty selection was limited. We wanted to make sure the people that were financing those assets for us were involved both on the underwriting side and on the cash trading side. So, just to not have market disruptions and prices as we experienced in Q1. So, I think that’s first and foremost.

Secondly, the tenor of those financings was never on a month-to-month basis. The shortest financing we had on our credit assets was around three months, and in some cases, we had financings as you recall as long as three years, where the what transpired in Q1 were sort of mitigating any or as much as possible the mark-to-market risk on those assets.

We have locked up a lot of non-mark-to-market for mark-to-market holiday financing for those credit sensitive assets. And of the last few securitizations we have done, we are actually holding the equity piece with our cash and not putting them on recourse borrowings at the moment just with some of the uncertainty around COVID and the elections.

Doug Harter

Thanks, Mohit.

Bose George of KBW

Bose George

Hey, guys. Good morning. Actually just in terms of the level of cash and liquidity, what’s a reasonable level for that as you get comfortable with the more and more capital?

Mohit Marria

Hey, Bose. This is Mohit again. I mean, I think with…

Bose George

Hi.

Mohit Marria

… with some -- again some of the uncertainty we just highlighted as it relates to election outcomes, what happens with COVID. I think we are pretty confident with what we have in place in terms of liquidity both on a cash and unencumbered basis.

We are also hopeful that as a result of some increased volatility heading into year-end that we are always hopeful for that create some investment opportunities to buy some assets. So, I think, as I think we have a decent mix of liquidity, we have some ability to add assets here.

And as the closing comments of my prepared remarks, we are able to acquire some loans that we were put right into a securitization pretty quickly. So I think the all-in cash needs would be mitigated given how strong the securitization market is for us.

Bose George

Okay. That makes sense. Thanks. And then last quarter you noted that as asset prices recover, you could see book value maybe given back into the $13 to $14 range. Is that still kind of a reasonable expectation, just your updated thought there?

Mohit Marria

Yes. I mean as reflected in the book value performance for Q3, we are still mindful that I think there’s plenty of upside in the portfolio. If we were fortunate enough to retain all the credit assets that we have taken the last decade to build out and we think there’s liquidity issue not a credit issue as reflected in the overall performance were credit assets and more generically in a market that concerns around forbearance and deferments have come down quite significantly from the highs in May to where we stand today.

Bose George

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Kenneth Lee of RBC Capital Markets

Kenneth Lee

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just wondering on the -- in terms of the fund side, I wonder if you could just share your thoughts on whether you still see a potential to further extend out financing maturities?

Matthew Lambiase

Yeah. I mean, I think, separating the funding from the agency versus the credit side, our agency funding remains short, but the curve there is pretty flat between one month and one year. But you give up a lot of optionality if you want to optimize the portfolio on that side. So we keep that short to give us some flexibility. Now they stated we did solve some of our Agency CMBS positions, book some gains which will redeploy into credit sensitive assets.

On the credit side of the financing book, yes, we do prefer that to be longer. As Matt said, we have entered into long-term arrangements there, up to five years in some cases and to them, if that’s available we will continue to use that to the extent needed, especially to match off on deals that we have that recall and re-lever.

Kenneth Lee

Got you. And then just a quick follow-up, I wonder if you could just share with us how you think funding costs could trend over that near-term there?

Matthew Lambiase

So like the asset side of the equation where that spread has come in quite meaningfully since you know the whys in March, financing costs are also coming in. I think on the agency side again, they are pretty sticky and Fed has done and illustrated what they are going to do and those costs around 20 basis points to 25 basis points between one month to 12 months.

On the credit side depending on the credit profile, I mean, those have come in and I think we will continue to come in as the overall use of financing has decreased from the street and I think there’s a balance sheet to be had there. So I would think as we head into Q4 and Q1 financing costs there should come in as well.

Kenneth Lee

Got you. Very helpful. Thanks.

Stephen Laws of Raymond James

Stephen Laws

Hi. Good morning. Let’s follow up on Bose’s questions. Can you really give us some color I think it will be in the Q later, but can you talk about where the asset marks and liability marks are today versus the year end?

Rob Colligan

Yeah. Sure Stephen. I think if you take a look at the press release maybe one way to look at it. Obviously, this quarter was good in terms of recovery of book value. But on a year-to-day basis, we haven’t completely retraced our marks and so if you take a look at our earnings statement through the nine months we are still down about $172 million. Now that mix has changed a little bit. But that’s a material amount that can still come back and adds to book value maybe closer to the book value numbers that Matt was mentioning earlier today.

Stephen Laws

Great. And appreciate the color there, I mean, quantifying that. When we look at the shift in agency assets, declines sequentially, but fall off corresponding and they are pretty sizable increase in assets. Can you talk about what you are seeing there and kind of the when did that portfolio shift change and I guess leverage was down. So how does that impact kind of what the maybe weighted average leverage for the quarter versus what quarter end was as we think about the go-forward earnings power of the quarter end balance sheet?

Mohit Marria

Hey. Stephen, this is Mohit. So as far as the Agency CMBS portfolio, now we have spent the better part of the last six years acquiring those assets and that’s down sort of, I won’t say, a vastly different rate environment, but we did have some lower yielding assets that were also effectively term that and we locked in some NIM relative to the hedges we had put in place.

So, those asset sales that we have done that we can’t completed in Q3 led to a higher base yield on what we have retained. So, I think that’s the change there, it’s not necessarily the addition of new assets, they are just selling a lower yielding assets to optimize that portfolio.

I think we will continue to monitor where those assets trade, well, it’s all protection that’s embedded in these securities. So, with -- as we have no hedges on those, it’s also the way for us to manage the duration of that portfolio, given that it is a longer duration asset outright. So a freight remain here and the price action is pretty strong and there’s a lot of demand both from the investor base as well as the fed that we would continue to take advantages of that.

As far as the overall leverage and how to think about that, obviously, we have decreased leverage throughout the year and we were about 1.3 times at the end of Q3. I think we are probably going to remain around these levels probably through year-end and then as while a year removed from COVID, the elections are in the rearview mirror. We will see if you want to adjust that back upwards and have more assets -- earning assets on the books. But relative to our dividend and our core earnings we are at earning that currently. So we don’t see a currently to sort of burn the cash.

Stephen Laws

Great. Thanks for the color, Mohit. Appreciate it.

Trevor Cranston of JMP Securities

Trevor Cranston

Hey. Thanks. When you are talking about the opportunities that for credit investments, I guess, one asset class you didn’t mentioned was non-QM loans. So I was wondering if you could maybe comment on kind of what you are seeing in terms of supply of newly originated non-QM loan and if that is an asset class that you guys are looking at and adding into the portfolio? Thanks

Matthew Lambiase

Sure. Hey, Trevor. Yeah. That’s the asset class we spent a lot of time looking at over the last 18 months. Gladly we missed some of the hiccups experienced in that class in Q1 and Q2. And as a result of those hiccups I think origination volumes had gone down quite significantly with a lot of originators effectively turning off that positive level is available, the financing weren’t there, warehouse line wasn’t there and the securitization market wasn’t there. As that sort of reverted, a lot of the warehouse lines have been cleaned up, originations are picking back up as our warehouse line availability for those products.

So, again, we will evaluate those relative to the other loans that we are focused on primarily being seasoned reperforming agency eligible investor loans and see how the returns on the equity piece is compare relative to the non-QM space. I mean we have had a lot of in-depth discussion over the 18 months with different originators and potential partners to source that collateral, but like I said, it’s just in relation to other opportunities available to us.

Trevor Cranston

Okay. Great. And then, obviously, you guys have a strong book value number since 3Q. Can you comment on what you are seeing in terms of credit spread so far in fourth quarter and how that’s impacted book value quarter-to-date.

Matthew Lambiase

Sure. I would say, credit spreads are unchanged as we -- from September 30th through November 1st. I think with the uncertainty around the election that sort of kept spreads in check. As we get more clarity in the coming days, weeks on that, I think, spreads will growing tighter. We feel that this base hasn’t had the same sponsorship as all the other spec products from the Fed. So I think it’s still offers on a relative basis higher returns and that should continue to sort of grind spreads in tighter in the near-term, which is beneficial for our assets and book value.

Trevor Cranston

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Matthew Lambiase

Thank you.

Lee Cooperman of Omega Family Office

Lee Cooperman

Thank you. Just only three questions. What is the fully diluted share count now, assuming any dilutive security below $10, let’s say, we see you did a lot of financing at difficult time, but the -- what is the shares -- fully diluted share count that we should be looking at? That’s question number one.

Rob Colligan

Sure. Fully diluted is $265 million.

Lee Cooperman

Okay. I didn’t hear you, $265 million or $365 million?

Rob Colligan

$365 million.

Lee Cooperman

Got you. Okay. The 1.3 recourse leverage, I think, you addressed it a moment ago, but asset level are you comfortable with that and you might take it up sometime next year depending upon circumstances or you want to keep at that level?

Matthew Lambiase

Hey, Lee. No. I think we are comfortable with that heading into year-end and I think to the extent everything is further stabilizes, we look to take it up in 2021.

Lee Cooperman

How do you view the $1 billion of cash? How much minimum cash you need to run the business? How much additional cash do you have that can invest where we can assume some kind of spread? I am trying to figure out is your current earning are below normalized earnings because you have unemployed cash?

Rob Colligan

Well, I mean, we are -- as a levered company we always try to keep cash holdings to a minimum. I mean, it’s really about under levered assets on the balance sheet. And I think we are looking at the business right now is that we have ample liquidity. I think as most we have election today that I think will go on for another couple of days here or maybe even longer, there is some uncertainty there.

I think we are -- I am cautious about year-end and I think, just the -- what we have through this year, I think it makes sense for the company to has been some of it cash and keep itself in the lower gearing going into year-end and when things kind of settle out we can take up leverage. And I think we are just trying to be prudent given where we have seen volatility in the markets and I think it make sense at least for the next two months or so just to be in a much more conservative posture.

Lee Cooperman

I agree. Make sense. You talk about the election results in the next few days. Do we have bias in terms of --I mean, personnel but in terms of our business, do we care about the outcome, it will be the most best, the most important think that came out of the election result thus far is repatriation of the left.

Matthew Lambiase

Yeah. I think the best that happened. I mean, first of all, I mean the housing market is screaming and I think that’s great for our portfolio and for the credit of our portfolio. So that’s terrific. I don’t think that’s going to change with the election results. And I think regardless of what happens in the Presidential election, it looks like the senate is going to be very close maybe stay Republic, which I think the Biden government is probably not bad thing for different markets.

Lee Cooperman

Yeah. My own too sense is that be very careful. I mean somebody is going to wake up one day and say who pays for the party when the party over.

Matthew Lambiase

Yeah.

Lee Cooperman

It’s 244 years to go from no national debt to $21 trillion and that’s going up 15%, 20% a year. It’s not sustainable. Somebody have to wake up. So be careful. But good luck, guys.

Matthew Lambiase

Thank you.

Mohit Marria

Thanks.

At this time, there are no further questions.

Matthew Lambiase

Well, thank you for participating in the third quarter 2020 earnings call for Chimera Investment Corp. and we look forward to speaking to you early next year.

Thank you for participating in today's conference call.