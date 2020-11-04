Bed Bath to buy back 9% of its market cap over the next 4 months.

Investment Thesis

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) undergoes a meaningful transformation and sheds underperforming assets. It's deploying $225 million, or 9% of its market cap, towards share buybacks over the next 4-month period.

It has a clear line of sight on reaching $500 million of EBITDA in fiscal 2021 and growing its EBITDA slightly into fiscal 2023. I declare that investors are overly pessimistic this highly-shorted stock and that this investment is worthwhile considering.

Revenue Growth Potential?

Bed Bath recently had its highly awaited Investor Day. The biggest takeaway on the top-line is as follows:

As you can see above, fiscal 2021 is expected to be flat (or stable) y/y with fiscal 2020. However, digging into the quarters, we can see that Q1 2021 will be very strong, as this year stores were closed due to COVID.

Then, as Bed Bath progresses through Q2, Q3, and Q4, Bed Bath declares that revenues should be flat y/y, given the strong base from this year.

Looking further afield, into fiscal 2022 and beyond, there should be low to high single-digit growth rates:

If that was all there was to the story, I would not believe that there would enough here for investors to hold onto the stock, but I do assume that there's more potential below its top-line.

What's the Market Missing?

Bed Bath is approximately 58% shorted. For all intents and purposes, this is the strongest evidence I can find that investors are passionately pessimistic over Bed Bath's prospects.

Consider this, it is not that investors are uninterested in the stock. It's quite the opposite, investors contend that the stock is so dramatically overvalued that it's worthwhile shorting.

And I get it, the company is a brick-and-mortar retailer, objectively struggling to survive in the post-COVID environment. And while I know that Bed Bath is attempting to gain traction with its stores as fulfillment hubs, this strategy is still too small to be meaningful. The only question that matters is whether it's too late? And this I do not know the answer to.

Capital Allocation Strategy?

Before discussing what Bed Bath will do with its excess free cash flow, let's focus on what Bed Bath is projecting for free cash flow over the coming 3 years:

Management doesn't disclose how this is weighted, but I suspect that this would be back-end weighted, given that Bed Bath will have less revenue base to work with at the front end of this critical 3-year period. Furthermore, Bed Bath will have to aggressively invest in capex to plow ahead with its digital strategy.

Now, we should keep in mind that Bed Bath's recent divestitures mean that Bed Bath's total revenue base will be smaller by $2 billion to $3 billion.

Thus, despite having less revenue through which to spread its costs base, Bed Bath is still expecting gross profit margins to hover around 35%.

For reference, we can see that for fiscal 2019 (red arrow), Bed Bath's non-GAAP gross profit margin was 33%, hence, it's expecting more than 150 basis point improvement by next year.

Thus, as you can see above, this ultimately translates into approximately $500 million of EBITDA, which I contend is quite significant for a company being valued at close to $2.5 billion (just over 5x EBITDA multiple). And this brings us onto its valuation.

Valuation - Still Meaningful Upside Potential

On the one hand, investors will not be willing to pay a large multiple for a brick-and-mortar retailer, with an unimpressive digital strategy. Particularly, one with flat revenue growth rates.

Even if the story is that just around the corner, meaning by fiscal 2022, Bed Bath is eyeing up low single-digit comp growth, investors will remain skeptical. How much are investors likely to pay for plus 3% to plus 4% revenue growth rates? Would investors be willing to pay 0.5x sales?

If that was the case, the stock would double, and trade much closer to a $4 billion market cap.

As a sanity check, although it's always challenging to find a reasonable peer for Bed Bath & Beyond, it's worth noting that Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is being priced at 1.3x trailing sales, whereas Bed Bath is being valued for 0.3x - a stark comparison, which I don't believe is entirely justified.

Next, Bed Bath is looking to deploy $225 million to buy back shares over the next 4 months. This is approximately 9% of its shares being bought back. Even on the back of flat comps, together with slightly improved gross profit margins, this implies that Bed Bath should come out at least with 10% y/y EPS growth in 2021 compared with $1.97 of EPS Bed Bath had in 2019.

The Bottom Line

Presently, investors are being asked to pay $2.5 billion market cap for a company that has a clear vision towards growing its bottom line in 2021, and should be making $500 million in EBITDA.

Even though Bed Bath is not growing its top-line at a fast pace, it should be more than making up for that on its bottom line.

In sum, I still reason that Bed Bath is too cheap.

