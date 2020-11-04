The bank's ability to absorb credit losses has not been tested by the pandemic recession.

Why Scotiabank is attractive for income investors

Scotiabank (BNS) is a dividend champion in terms of track record over a long period. At the current level, income investors have three interconnected reasons to increase or open positions.

1. Valuation

2. Benchmarks

3. Business resilience in the COVID-19 economy

Valuation is attractive

Valuation is what caught my eye about BNS at the current levels and I'd like readers of this article to follow my own thought process.

When you consider a banking stock as an investment, make your life easy and value it off its P/E ratio. Don't take it from me. Take it from Warren Buffett.

Bank earnings are your shareholder cash flow, and earnings retained after dividends and buybacks are paid to enable a bank to build regulatory capital, and this growth allows a bank to expand its risk-weighted assets (the various forms of earning assets on its balance sheet) without reducing its capital adequacy ratios.

The P/E Ratio of BNS struck me as very comfortable at these levels.

It isn't as flat-out cheap as some of the large US banks, such as Citigroup (C) or Wells Fargo (WFC), but you are in single digits on 2019 EPS and consensus 2021 projected EPS.

Here is the historical P/E chart for BNS.

During the economic recovery from the 2008 global financial crisis, BNS tended to trade either side of 8x EPS, but moved up to 10x and above from 2016.

The current P/E is very comfortable, giving you a double digit earnings yield, but isn't enough in itself to command a buy.

We are in an economic recovery scenario now. And while I think the world is structurally better than it was after the 2008 crisis, BNS probably won't regain double digit P/E ratios in the near term. This is especially the case with lockdowns extending across Europe, which has surprised me and means economic normalization has moved back on the horizon.

BNS is cheaper, though, than its Canadian "Big Five" peers.

Source: Nasdaq Consensus EPS, Google pricing data, Author Excel

While I doubt BNS will rerate near term, this is a comfortable level of P/E valuation, looks good relative to peers, and leaves you with a great opportunity in terms of dividend yield.

Yield is key to the stock's attractiveness here

The BNS yield is above the 4-5% range it has occupied since early in the last decade.

The dividend is nicely covered by earnings. Just invert the P/E for 2020, (1/10.5=9.5%) and put that over the dividend yield (9.5/6.5=1.46). 2021 is more comfortable still.

But the real reason you should buy is the spread between BNS's yield and the return offered by passive, risk-free instruments. As most Seeking Alpha readers are from the US, I'll use the US 10-year T-bill here.

The spread between BNS's yield and the US 10 year is 5.9%.

You've got two moving parts. BNS is down 26% from pre-lockdown, and so its yield has increased about 35% from normal levels (from 4.8% to 6.5%). At the same time, T-bill yields have collapsed, the US 10 year moving from 1.9% pre-COVID-19 to 0.89% now. Thus, the spread between BNS and the US 10-year has gone from 2.9% to 5.6%, which is nearly a doubling. Think about that for a minute. A dividend stock would normally rise when risk-free rates fall. However, the market has judged BNS, as a bank in a recession, to be a greater fundamental risk in terms of its dividend outlook, and has marked it down.

This is a massive increase in the risk priced into BNS.

The bull case writes itself: you can lock in a great yield that will be irresistible to income-hungry investment funds when the COVID-19 crisis recedes. In the meantime, you get paid pretty well for waiting. Don't worry about when the recovery will come. You should collect a nice capital gain when it does, but you are there for the yield.

BNS is a study in banking solidity

Earnings were down by a third over the first nine months of fiscal 2020, which wasn't a surprise. But the 'good' news in this was that 'pre-tax, pre-provision' profit was up 8% (this was 3% on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis), achieved through flattish revenue and reduced expenses. As you'd expect in the kind of recession we are living through at the moment, it was the loan loss provision charge that hit the bottom line.

Source: Company results release

This stability in the operating earnings of BNS before it writes credit provisions is good news. As you can see in the table above, when the provision charge was less elevated vs. the previous year in 3Q this year, the bottom line was nearly flat. So when the full-year loan loss charge drops back to normal levels, the bottom line will snap back.

Critically, despite the hit to global GDP over the last six months, BNS has remained profitable. Given that its loans aren't expanding at present, because of the lack of economic growth and risky credit environment, BNS doesn't need to retain capital for growth, and has been able to maintain its $0.9 quarterly dividend payment. Capital adequacy is strong, with the Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (CET1) at 11.3% (vs. 10.9% in 2Q), some 230 basis points over its regulatory minimum.

The improvement in CET1 was driven by corporate customers repaying loans.

Recent CET1 progression is shown in this slide:

Source: Company results presentation

Income investors shouldn't be hungry for loan growth at the moment. Aside of the credit risk and lower demand, a modest shrinkage of loans - which shows up as 'lower RWA' in the chart above - helps free up excess capital, which is supportive of dividend capacity and welcome for now.

Provisioning gives further comfort

There is also cause for comfort from risk provisions. BNS has raised its allowance for credit losses (ACLs), and although impairments are up, there is a lot of room. Performing allowances at $5.4bn are 2.8x impaired, and incremental impairments are running about $220m a quarter. This may yet increase, but there is a lot of absorption capacity in the provision stack and, as we saw above, BNS was comfortable enough to take its foot off the gas in its provision build up in 3Q.

The other way to look at credit loss absorption capacity is the level of pre-provision operating profit, which, as I pointed out above, is in robust shape. Importantly, the composition of operating revenues is little changed. Compare this to the leading US banks, which have seen terrific pressure on net interest income and, generally, very strong gains in trading income. Overall, that's a lower quality situation than what we can see in BNS so far this year.

Source: Company results supplement, Author excel

As well as stale revenue streams, BNS has great efficiency, with a cost/income ratio, which US investors will know as its efficiency ratio, of 51-54% quarter to quarter. You get this ratio by dividing operating expenses by operating revenue. It's an operating margin calculation, essentially. And BNS has a high (late forties) operating margin for a modern bank.

The last four quarters have produced $14.7bn of operating profit before BNS writes its credit provisions, with a typical mix of net interest and non-interest income. And we know that ACL impairments are less than $2bn currently.

The following slide allows you to see where the earnings pressures that are happening are impacting 3Q this year.

Source: Company presentation

The pressure is mostly in the banking lines, where the majority of credit provisions are booked, and especially in International Banking. Wealth Management and Banking and Markets are only slightly below their 3 year average ROEs.

Normally, the two banking divisions would contribute a great share of the bottom line than the current 52% of profit. Still, the diversification of earnings has given BNS decent overall resilience as its provisions have climbed.

Source: Company presentation

This strength in operating is the most important consideration currently in assessing the outlook for BNS's solidity and dividend outlook as it navigates a global economic crisis that has knocked the share price down by over 25%. It is also what makes the widening of the spread between the bank's dividend yield and risk free rates seem anomalous. In other words, this bank stock is cheap.

Other risks

Since the 2008 crisis, when banking was engulfed in a liquidity crisis, we have seen some deep aftershocks in the industry, principally in Europe during the crisis that rolled intermittently from May 2010 to early 2013. These impacted bank stocks globally, with BNS succumbing to a 20% drop in early 2011.

While there is currently disappointing macro news with lockdowns being imposed around the world, I do not consider BNS's dividend to be significantly at risk although if you invest in a bank stock you have to accept it will normally show sensitivity to worsening macro news, particularly if this involves bank stress.

This means that despite BNS's own credentials of revenue consistency and reserve and capital strength, it would see downside coming from any structural pressures around the world as the COVID-19 recession contemplates a double dip. Emerging markets might provide a source of instability, but, again, the more likely candidate is Eurozone banks. Two things mitigate that risk. Europe itself is well aware of the remaining structural problems, notably in Italian banks. And there are ECB facilities in place to support banks facing liquidity issues that did not exist in the crisis that started a decade ago.

This isn't a question of geographical earnings mix risk exposure, by the way. Ex-Canada markets normally make a stronger contribution to the bottom line than has been the case in 2020, but risks there are obviously covered by the strong operating earnings I discussed above.

Source: Company presentation

If the Central American exposures are what explains BNS's usual valuation discount to Canadian peers and its weaker performance recently, I'd tend to view this as a nice yield enhancer that doesn't make sense vs. its capital, reserve and cash flow strength.

Dividend machine

I would not forecast long-term growth much above low single digits in BNS. It is a conservative bank and grows broadly in line with the economies it operates in. Its execution is very good, as seen in its strong operating efficiency, and this underpins high visibility opposite dividends.

An income investor will enjoy a strong yield, with long-term growth of 2-3% annually, while having to endure occasional pronounced cyclicality as we see now. All this implies an 80% income return over a decade. Anyone looking to grow a portfolio should also look at BNS as a dividend reinvestment opportunity.

The kicker for long-term holders is that the banking sector is, on the whole, managing through the pandemic pretty well so far. Fiscal support is important in that, but so are the regulatory reforms that have improved the sector's financial soundness globally since 2008. BNS is at the lower end of risk within this much improved system, and fiscal and monetary support during the pandemic is also relevant for sector risk, because it speaks of improved government response reflexes. We all remember policy uncertainty in 2008 and how it ramped risks around the failure of Lehman Brothers.

I would argue it's possible that once this crisis is behind us, the banking sector might, that's might, be able to trade with a lower risk premium and see its P/E inflate somewhat higher than its pre-pandemic level. This is a test, and so far, the likes of BNS are holding up well.

Conclusion

I will be opening a position in BNS soon.

With solid revenue stability and capital, this bank's dividend is a strong bet in a very uncertain environment and, as COVID-19 risks fade, a wall of money is going to come looking for anything with an income pulse. At that point, even as T-bill yields increase, so will the yield on BNS fall as its spread normalize. I would lock in the 6.5% yield now.

I am bullish on the shares.

