Investing in healthcare real estate has required choosing between two rather unattractive outcomes. On one hand, investors have to take the medical office properties that are trading at exceptionally low capitalization rates. On the other hand, investors need to jump into the landmines of senior housing or skilled nursing centers. The former makes it hard to get returns unless the REIT really dials up the leverage. The latter pretty much requires a constant attention to tenant quality and an ongoing set of measures to assist the distressed tenants. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc. (HTA) fall in the former category. While Welltower Inc. (WELL) and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) fall in the latter. While neither can generate particularly attractive returns in these markets (see our takes Welltower, Omega Healthcare and Physicians Realty Trust), one REIT has taken a unique approach to solving this issue. That is one we will look at today.

The REIT

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) primarily engages in the acquisition of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities. GMRE leases these out under long-term triple-net leases with built in rent escalators.

Source: GMRE Presentation

The company actively tries to stay "off-campus" unlike REITs like DOC and HTA. This results in the two biggest key differentiators for the company.

The first is that GMRE's rent coverage tends to be lower than the typical MOB that DOC and HTA lease to.

Source: GMRE Presentation

Don't get us wrong. This rent coverage of 4.62X at portfolio level and 5.44X at the medical office building level, is not shabby at all. But it is far lower than what some healthcare REITs have. The typical MOB that DOC and HTA deal with have closer to 9.0X.

Source: HTA Older Presentation (no longer available)

The second factor that separates them is the capitalization rate on these properties. GMRE focuses more on secondary markets and that alongside the off-campus nature makes these properties available at higher capitalization rates. While DOC and HTA typically acquire properties at low "5s", GMRE's weighted capitalization rate is closer to 8.0%. This allows for better return prospects. This is even more critical for a fledgling REIT like GMRE where its own cost of capital can be a severe hindrance in generating returns from low capitalization properties.

Performance

GMRE has delivered a strong performance in the last three years and has left all its peers in the dust.

Data by YCharts

The differentiated model has caught on. The REIT is producing strong alpha, even though its own cost of equity has not been as low as some of these other REITs. GMRE has also navigated the COVID-19 crisis as well as expected with rent collections in the high 90's.

Reporting rent collections and tenant activity note that we collected 95% of our second quarter rents, and reduced our rent deferral amounts to 1.1 million of total rent or approximately 3% of our second quarter rent. This deferral number represents rent that would have been collected between April and July, and we expect to collect these deferrals primarily between July and December of 2020.

Source: Q2-2020 transcript

Acquisitions

The REIT has been on an acquisition binge since inception.

Source: GMRE Presentation

The REIT has acquired properties across the US, although it has favored Texas to some extent.

Source: GMRE Presentation

Valuation

Consensus estimates for GMRE are at $0.94 for next year and that gets it to close to 14X multiple. That is a very reasonable level and compares favorably to DOC and HTA, both of which are trading over 16X at the current price. While some investors are using price to book to value this, do remember, under GAAP rules newer REITs will always appear cheaper than older ones. We find this method only useful for Canadian REITs which use IFRS. For US REITs a price to estimated NAV is more useful. Analyst estimated NAV for GMRE was at about $12.50. The REIT does trade at a small premium but we would not lose sleep over paying that little extra. GMRE does use higher leverage than some of its peers but interest coverage was healthy. The REIT generated $10.3 million of adjusted funds from operations after paying $4.4 million in interest. That works out to about 3X ($14.7/$4.4) and that to us, is an adequate margin of safety.

Completion Of Management Internalization

GMRE completed a management internalization transaction by purchasing the parent company of their former advisor, Inter-American Management LLC, for an aggregate purchase price of $18.1 million. This was a modest fee in relation to costs of external management and actually one of the lowest we have encountered.

Dividend

GMRE pays a rather large dividend in relation to its funds from operations. At $0.80 this is a very high payout for this year's cash flow but gets more reasonable for next year.

Data by YCharts

Considering that the REIT is in constant expansion mode and needs to use equity regularly, we see it as very improbable that it would even consider cutting its dividend.

Verdict

GMRE is an interesting way to play the medical office space without going after the ultra-low capitalization prime buildings. The higher capitalization rate medical office space does provide solid returns and the REIT's tenants held up quite well during the pandemic. If we were to see a risk, it would be one that would stem from an office space malaise in general. While traditional office space does not overlap completely with specialized medical office space, there are some common areas. What we mean by that is some general office vacancies can be repurposed for medical office use. GMRE has extremely long lease terms and almost no renewals in the next two years.

Source: GMRE Presentation

This does mitigate this risk to a large extent. Overall, we like it and we will keep this in mind to deploy either covered calls or cash secured puts at attractive prices. We wanted to also quickly note that the company does have preferred shares (GMRE.PA) trading. This one has a different set of risks and rewards and we will cover this one in detail at another time.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.