The index defines "consumer staples" in an outdated manner that omits too many of the companies that today sell essential products and services to 21st century consumers.

There is no doubt anymore that we are in the midst of a worldwide recession, the only question is how long it will persist and how lasting its effects will be on the consumer behavior that drives the stock market.

If you are among those who don't expect a quick recovery followed by a continuing bull market, you might be tempted to tilt your investing towards the Consumer Staples sector. Historically, it has held up very well during times of economic stress. After all, by definition, consumer staples are those products that consumers must buy, no matter what is going on with their bank balances.

I got interested in the Consumer Staples sector while hunting for good income producing ETFs. After all, many of the best stocks found in the ETFs marketed as being dividend producers make or sell consumer staples, companies like Procter & Gamble (PG), Costco (COST), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Walmart (WMT).

So, since I am a long-time Vanguard investor, I turned my attention to the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC). Vanguard funds have the advantage that you can go to their website and see a complete listing of the stocks held by their funds and ETFs, rather than just see the top 10 stocks you see listed by some other fund companies.

How Is VDC's Index Defined?

Vanguard tells us, "Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund... designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, an index of stocks of large, medium, and small U.S. companies in the consumer staples sector... This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are less sensitive to economic cycles." [emphasis mine].

Vanguard further explains that the sector "includes manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as producers of nondurable household goods and personal products. It also includes food and drug retailing companies as well as hypermarkets and consumer supercenters."

Looking further into the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 index on MSCI's website, the only new information I found not in Vanguard's description was that, "...at the end of each quarter of its tax year no more than 25% of the value of... assets may be invested in a single issuer and the sum of the weights of all issuers representing more than 5% of the fund should not exceed 50% of the fund’s total assets."

This sounds like boilerplate, until you notice that Vanguard tells you that the top 5 stocks in the index made up 48.5% of the entire index, as of September 30, 2020 (the latest date they give figures for). So they were definitely bumping up to the limit described by MSCI. At the end of September, one stock, PG, made up 16.2% of the ETF's holdings and the top 10 stocks together constituted 65.8% of its value. (You can see them in the table below.) Given that the ETF holds the stocks of 84 other companies (94 in total), this is a dramatic overweighting of a very few constituents.

Well, this is a cap weighted index, and the propensity to overweight in that way is what I don't like about cap weighted indexes. What is the point in having an index full of "medium, and small companies" if their impact is blunted by a handful of mega corps?

But setting that aside, looking at the quality of its top holdings, VDC does sound like what you'd want to be owning in hard times, right?

Source: photo by the author

Well, only if you don't look a lot closer.

The Devil Is in the Details

Vanguard's Portfolio and Holdings page gives us our first hint that this might not be the safe haven it's touted as. For starters, the P/E ratio of the ETF is 24.8. This is not out of line with the S&P 500, whose P/E was almost identical at the same date. Except that the S&P 500 is a huge mix of stocks, many of them large cap stocks with believable growth trajectories. That kind of stock is not in VDC. Vanguard tells us that the overall EPS annual growth rate of this ETF is a measly 3.7%. The Price to Book ratio is also way too high for such slow growing companies, at 5. It is hard to justify that elevated P/E ratio looking at those numbers.

But upon looking deeper, I found some more troubling information about these companies that Vanguard does not share with us. As I always do when studying an ETF that provides a list of its holdings, I downloaded information about all the holdings of this fund from Vanguard's list, loaded their tickers into FAST Graphs, and had a look at some useful specifics of each holding in the fund.

Below is a table showing you some of the data I collected from analyzing the top 25 holdings of the fund that, together, made up 86.47% of its entire value.

Valuation Data for VDC'S Top 25 Holdings As of Nov 1, 2020

Source: Table by the author. Data from Vanguard, FAST Graphs.com: Credit Ratings provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC and Fundamental and Pricing Data provided by FactSet Research Systems Inc.

The Majority of These Companies Have Very Troubling Credit Ratings

The BB+ credit rating for one of these holdings, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) jumped out at me, so I had a look at the credit ratings for all the rest of the 94 stocks in the ETF and was unpleasantly surprised at what I found:

33 of the 94 companies were not rated.

20 were rated BBB+ or BBB, which is the lowest rung of investment grade.

12 were rated BB+ or BB. That means that 13% of the stocks held had debt that was not "investment grade" i.e. junk.

11 more were rated B+ or B, which S&P tells us denotes a company that "currently has the capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation." BUT "Adverse business, financial, or economic conditions will likely impair the obligor's capacity or willingness to meet its financial commitments." So an additional 12% issued debt that was considered to be deep junk.

One company, Rite Aid (RAD) had debt rated CCC+ which makes it even more vulnerable to default. The junkiest junk of all.

I don't know about you, but when 82% of the companies in an index have marginal (BBB) or downright worrisome credit ratings, I don't get the feeling that these are the companies with whom I'd like to ride out harsh economic times.

Will Cap Weighting Save You?

As already mentioned, the ETF is heavily weighted towards the top 10 companies in it, eight of which, as you can see in the chart above, have very good credit. So, a case could be made that the ETF is safer than the credit stats I just reported would suggest, and that is probably true. But if you are investing only for those high quality top 8 stocks, why not just buy them on your own?

One answer might be that those top quality stocks all have hefty overall valuations, which account for the high overall P/E ratio of the ETF. The column on the far right of my chart compares the company's current P/E ratio with its average P/E ratio over the past 5 years. As you can see, just about every company in the ETF that has a good credit rating and a sound business model is significantly overvalued today, even after the recent market downturn. The exceptions are the tobacco companies, which many institutions won't invest in.

Note too how slow growing those top companies are. Only COST and Altria Group (MO) have grown their earnings per share more than 10% a year over the past 5 years. Seven of the top 10 companies have grown their EPS less than 5% over that span.

Would Dividends Make VDC a Worthwhile Investment?

When I see PG, Coca-Cola (KO), Walmart and PepsiCo (PEP) dominating an index, I assume that it should be paying a decent dividend. At first glance, this seems to be true. Seeking Alpha's Dividend Scorecard tells us that its trailing 12-month dividend is 3.09% and that it has a 10.27% ten-year dividend growth rate. However, Seeking Alpha's Dividend Yield page shows us that that dividend growth rate is misleading. There was a brief, one-time spike in the dividend, but overall, over the last decade it has been pretty flat.

Going forward, it is not likely to improve. Vanguard tells us that the SEC Yield is supposed to be a better predictor of yield going forward, 2.52%. Yes, that is far from shabby. But again, given the iffy credit of many of these companies, their dividends could suffer if business conditions worsened. It is also worth noting that while only one of the top 25 stocks in the ETF doesn't pay a dividend, 33 stocks out of the remaining 69 stocks pay no dividend at all.

The Elephant Outside of This Room

I did my research for this article last night and what you see above is what I was going to write, but when I woke up this morning I was struck by a thought that made all the rest of what I'd written retreat into the shadows.

How the heck can anyone talk about "Consumer Staples" in this day and age and leave out Amazon (AMZN)?

A consumer staple index that holds WMT, COST and BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) and leaves out Amazon is weirdly designed. Yes, Amazon might dwarf the other holdings, but there is nothing that says the index can't limit its position.

Love it or hate it, Amazon is where most people are buying a huge chunk of their groceries and every other everyday need you can think of. An index that does not include it is not doing justice to investors who think they are loading up on companies selling staples that make them resistant to the business cycle.

More Strange Omissions and Inclusions

After wondering about the absence of AMZN, I looked more closely at what was in this index and came away thinking that someone in the organization that defines market classifications is still living deep in 1950.

Why on earth is cosmetic maker Estee Lauder (EL) the maker of $75+ night creams considered to be a consumer staple. When times are tough, those $75 creams are going to be the first thing to go. Why does VDC include Medifast (MED), purveyor of very expensive subscription diet foods, which consumers are likely to ditch when a job is lost? And WD-40 (WDFC)? Useful stuff, but not something you rush out to buy on a regular basis. These look a whole lot more like discretionary purchases to me than staples.

In what universe are Beyond Meat (BYND) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) considered to be staples, but Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), and CVS Health Corp. (CVS), are not? None of the last three companies are held by VDC. For that matter, why aren't Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (LOW) considered to be purveyors of consumer staples? When you need to buy parts to make a quick fix to your toilet, it is not a discretionary purchase.

Why does the index include Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC), the maker of specialty food products like New York Brand Texas Toast croutons but not Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG). Consumers buy heckuva lot more fertilizer and weed killer than they do little fancy packages of stuff you buy to impress your friends.

Beverages play a huge role in this ETF. But who decided that when times are tough, consumers are going to be loading up on Jack Daniels and Finlandia Vodka from Brown-Forman (BF.B) or on expensive craft beers from Sam Adams (SAM), but not drinking cheap beers from Anheuser-Busch (BUD), the latter of which is not part of VDC?

Whole classes of 21st century staples are excluded. I'd give up my WD-40 before I'd give up my phone plan, wouldn't you? How about streaming services? No company that is in any way related to these 21st century essentials appears in this ETF.

The Problem is the Index

Vanguard, if it is to blame here, is to blame for choosing an index supplier who relies on the GICS definition of sectors. The index supplier can just shrug and say, but that's how the market defines "consumer staples," if you want to buy that sector, that's what you get.

Well, wake up market! Time to rethink what makes up a consumer staple. I am amazed I didn't find a buggy whip purveyor in this index.

Investing in true consumer staples is still a very good strategy for investors who want to ride out the bottom part of the business cycle. Those I keep hammering on the issue of overvaluation in my recent articles, a good old fashioned market crash will take care of that and allow investors who want to buy quality companies providing consumer staples to load up.

But even after a significant market crash, VDC looks like a poor choice for investing in true consumer staples. Yes, it includes a couple very high quality companies, but its over-concentration in just a handful of stocks and the strange, low quality of the rest of the companies making up the ETF make it a poor buy in any kind of market.

NOTE: Though this article focuses on VDC, the problems with VDC extend to any other ETF that relies on the GICS definition of Consumer Staples, especially ETFs that follow the same MSCI index, like the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA).

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG, CL, CVS, LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.