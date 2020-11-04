Natural Gas Market: The Weather Has Gone From 'Abnormally Cold' To 'Abnormally Warm'

However, next week (ending November 13), annual storage "surplus" is projected to expand by as much as 86 bcf.

We anticipate to see a draw of 28 bcf, which is 77 bcf larger than a year ago and 80 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 3,927 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending October 30.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending October 30), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) has more than doubled w-o-w (from 51 to 105). However, we estimate that total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was only 3.8% above last year's level, but as much as 30.5% above the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending November 6), the weather conditions are warming up substantially in the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will drop by 25% w-o-w (from 105 to 79). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 76 bcf/d and 78 bcf/d. Total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should plunge by 35.3% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will totally reverse (from +30.5% to -13.3%).

Next week

Next week (ending November 13), the weather conditions are expected to warm up again, but slightly. The number of nationwide HDDs is currently projected to edge down by 5.2% w-o-w (from 79 to 75). Total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should plunge in annual terms (-48.8%), while the deviation from the norm will remain negative (-22.10%) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain below the norm (on average) - see the chart below. However, there is a disagreement between the models in terms of scale: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 72.3 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 71.1 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

The latest extended-range ECMWF model showed fewer HDDs in week 3 and week 4, but more HDDs in week 5. Consumption-wise, the extended-range ECMWF model was bearish vs. previous update (see the chart below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

Overall, projected short-range TDDs are currently below last year's level (-43.6%) as well as below the norm (-24.8%). Actual TDDs are currently projected to bottom out on November 5 and should then trend higher, but remain mostly below the norm until Nov. 17 (at least). December contract price is still somewhat elevated relative to projected demand (see the chart below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

Over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 93.7 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), which is 16.8 bcf/d lower than a year ago. Consumption (7-day average) is projected to decrease by 10.9% over the next 7 days (from 81.2 bcf/d today to 72.3 bcf/d on November 11). Overall, total natural gas demand is expected to reach a major near-term low on November 8 and is then projected to trend higher, but is also currently projected to remain mostly below last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Dry gas production is currently estimated at 90.3 bcf/d (-0.1 bcf/d from yesterday but +4.8 bcf/d from a 3-week low). Net supply (calculated as production + imports - exports) has risen above the 5-year average (see the chart below) and is currently estimated at 81.0 bcf/d (-7.7 bcf/d y-o-y).

We currently expect total supply (production + imports) in the contiguous United States to average 95.89 bcf/d over the next three months (November-December-January), -7.41 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 28 bcf (3 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 77 bcf larger than a year ago and 80 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 19 bcf by December 4. The storage "surplus" relative to the 5-year average is projected to shrink by 69 bcf over the same period (from +209 bcf to +140 bcf).

Storage Level Outlook

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

