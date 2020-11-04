We expect Intuitive to grow nicely within existing and new procedures as it continues to innovate, demonstrate strong outcomes relative to alternatives, and lowers per-procedure costs.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is the pioneer of robotic surgery and maker of da Vinci surgical systems and related instruments and accessories for minimally invasive surgery. Today, the da Vinci robot is used in more than one million surgical procedures per year. Since inception, greater than seven million procedures have been performed using the da Vinci, approximately 21,000 peer-reviewed scientific and clinical articles have been published, and the installed base of da Vinci systems now stands at approximately 6,000.

In our view, the company holds a monopoly position in robotic surgery and a 20+ year head start in the development and commercialization of robotic surgery. Surgeons like the da Vinci because it enables enhanced flexibility and dexterity in hand movement. Additionally, the patient experience and recovery improves because of reduced length of stay, fewer conversions to open surgery, and reduced complications. Switching costs are very high, driven by the capital cost of robotic systems and the time required to train surgeons on any robotic platform. We expect Intuitive to grow nicely within existing and new procedures as it continues to innovate, demonstrate strong outcomes relative to alternatives, and lowers per-procedure costs.

