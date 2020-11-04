It's been a tough couple of months for the junior gold sector (GDXJ), but for Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) shareholders, it's been a tough few years. The stock had an impressive run in early 2016 when I first highlighted it at $1.60, but since 2017, the stock has languished considerably. However, this underperformance is likely tied more to a growing share count than progress, as the company has continued to add ounces at a rapid pace to its global gold inventory. The company is currently one of the only gold juniors worldwide with a resource above 5 million ounces and trades at a slight discount to peers with high-grade projects. While I don't see the stock as a low-risk buy yet, I would view any pullbacks to the US$2.40 area as low-risk buying opportunities. All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Osisko Mining is one of the most well-known names in the gold space after the team sold their first mine (Canadian Malartic) to Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Yamana Gold (AUY), following a hostile takeover attempt by Goldcorp (GG). The deal came in at over $3 billion, making it one of the largest deals in history in the junior gold space, and the team seems to be onto another monster deposit with Osisko 2.0 (Windfall). To date, the company has delineated a ~5.49 million-ounce resource at Windfall, at an average grade above 7.7 grams per tonne gold. This is quite impressive, given that the project had just 1.6 million ounces of gold resources when I first started covering them in 2016, translating to nearly 250% growth in the past four years.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at the project back in 2016, it's clear how the resource has grown so quickly, as Osisko previously worked with just three zones, Zone 27, Caribou, and Red Dog. Since then, the company has filled in the Main Zone, added an Underdog Zone below Red Dog, and stumbled upon Lynx, a massive high-grade deposit that's home to 2.23 million ounces of gold at an average grade that's well above the Main Zone (10.9 grams per tonne gold vs. 6.5 grams per tonne gold). The company is also in the early process of defining the Triple 8 Zone, the deepest zone drilled to date. Assuming the company can see continued success at Triple 8 and Triple Lynx, which have no real contribution to the resource estimate, it's possible Osisko could prove up over 6.25 million ounces at Windfall in the next 18 months. This would give Osisko a further lead on other high-grade explorers, with very few owning 3 million ounce plus gold deposits in Tier-1 jurisdictions.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we examine the above map a bit closer, we can see that Osisko has nearly doubled the strike length at Windfall from 1.6 kilometers to 3 kilometers. Simultaneously, the company has increased the depth at Windfall to over 1.2 kilometers and has delivered much thicker and higher-grade intercepts vs. Eagle Hill drilling (previous owner of the Windfall deposit). It's also very clear that Osisko could fill in several gaps between current resources with future drilling. This will increase total resources if we see continued drilling success and also increase grades in current zones as ounces move from inferred to indicated.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

(Source: Author's Chart)

The complaint from many investors is that while Windfall is undoubtedly impressive, the valuation is simply too high for an exploration stage story. This is because Osisko is sitting at a market cap of over $900 million with 341 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$2.70. While there's no question the valuation is high for a company not generating any revenue, the market cap doesn't tell the whole story given Osisko's massive cash position of $230 million (C$302 million) as of the most recent filing. Therefore, while the market cap is $921 million, the enterprise value is $691 million after subtracting out cash. This means Osisko is trading at an enterprise value per ounce of $116.92 vs. a peer average in prior takeovers of $90.86/oz. Let's take a look at how Osisko stacks up against its peers to try to understand why it receives such a premium valuation:

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the chart above, it's clear that Osisko is a bit of an outlier as it's clearly one of the most expensive gold explorers; valued at $116.92/oz, while other gold explorers with larger projects trade at lower valuations like Troilus Gold (OTCQB:CHXMF), Falco Resources (OTCPK:FPRGF), and O3 Mining (OTCPK:OQMGF). However, all ounces are not created equal, and while Osisko might not have the largest global gold resource out there, it is in a world of its own when it comes to resource grade.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, there are many gold explorers in Tier-1 jurisdictions with high-grade resources, and almost none with multi-million-ounce high-grade gold deposits. The white horizontal line drawn above separates what I'd consider the low-grade and mid-grade explorers from the high-grade explorers, and there are only three names that fit in this category currently: Osisko Mining, Bellevue Gold (OTCPK:BELGF), and Auteco Minerals (OTC:MNXMF). While Auteco and Bellevue have Osisko beat on grades, coming in at 11.30 grams per tonne gold and 10.11 grams per tonne gold, respectively, Osisko makes up for this with its significant mineral endowment, with a resource that dwarfs the two companies.

So, is this enough to command a premium valuation?

(Source: Author's Chart)

The last scatter plot, which compares resource grades to enterprise value per ounce, suggests the premium is warranted. This is because there's an obvious positive correlation between resource grade and enterprise value per ounce. As we can see, the companies that have a resource grade above 5.0 grams per tonne gold are the only ones commanding premium valuations for the most part. This is evidenced by Battle North Gold (OTCQX:BNAUF), Bellevue Gold, Auteco Minerals, and Osisko Mining trading at an enterprise value well above the peer average. If we look closely, we can see that Bellevue Gold actually trades at an 80% premium to Osisko Mining at a valuation of $216.27/oz, even though Osisko's resource is at similar grades (7.74 grams per tonne gold vs. 10.11 grams per tonne gold), and twice as large (5.91 million ounces vs. 2.26 million ounces). There is a reason for this premium, which we'll discuss briefly, but it's clear that the market is willing to pay up for high-grade million-ounce deposits as they are simply so rare.

(Source: Osisko Mining Website)

In the case of Bellevue Gold vs. Osisko Mining, Bellevue benefits from existing infrastructure and much lower capex, with my estimate for initial capital costs to move into production being less than $150 million for Bellevue. This is well below my initial capital cost estimate of $315 million to build Windfall, so it's clear that Bellevue benefits from being less capital-intensive. In the case of Battle North's Bateman Project vs. Windfall, we have a similar story; Battle North benefits from existing infrastructure and initial capex estimates of below $90 million, or roughly one-third my estimate for Windfall. Given that these two stories will likely head into production ahead of Windfall with minimal share dilution, it makes sense they're trading at a premium. However, with these two at an 80% premium to Osisko and the market willing to pay $160.00/oz to $220.00/oz for high-grade ounces, I would argue that Osisko is reasonably valued here.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While I don't see a low-risk buy point for Osisko yet, I believe that any correction below US$2.40 might present one, as the stock would be back to trading at an enterprise value near $100.00/oz. This would be a 50% discount to some of its high-grade peers, and I don't think it's a matter of if, but only when Windfall becomes a mine given the experienced team we have here. In summary, I believe investors would be wise not to write off Osisko because of its high market cap, as the significant cash position and rare combination of grade and size make Windfall a premium asset. If the stock were to pull back below US$2.40, this would present a low-risk buying opportunity to start a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.