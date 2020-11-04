Second, while not as "cheap" as when we first entered UNH around this time last year, the company continues to trade at or below the forward earnings multiple of the S&P 500 Index.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

We upsized UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) for a couple of reasons. First, the company has performed amazingly well despite the pandemic. It is estimated that 70% of UNH's patient flow is already directed under VBC arrangements and >50% of patients are seeing internally employed physicians. During stay-in-place, UNH was able to continue business as usual for this substantial portion of its patient base by retooling in-person physicians to be virtual care physicians. This is a simple but clear example of how UNH is positioned better than peers to adapt to the rapidly changing environment given its head start with VBC. The company continues to ride the undeniable growth trends of Medicare Advantage and is positioned well for further growth via increased steerage to UNH-employed physicians.

Second, while not as "cheap" as when we first entered UNH around this time last year, the company continues to trade at or below the forward earnings multiple of the S&P 500 Index. I think investors are overly bearish on the company and its growth prospects, which is likely in part due to election fears. I don't think this is reasonable, and honestly, the election and its negative effects to healthcare aren't worth much attention in my view. Instead, we should be focused on the positive effects. The trends to VBC are necessary, whether status quo or Medicare-for-all, and already underway and forward-looking healthcare companies that are part of the solution (increased access, lower cost, better outcomes) are poised to benefit.

