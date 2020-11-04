Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) CEO Eric Evans on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Good morning, and welcome to Surgery Partners' Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. This is Tom Cowhey, Chief Financial Officer. Joining me today are Wayne DeVeydt, Surgery Partners Executive Chairman; and Eric Evans, Surgery Partners' Chief Executive Officer. As a reminder, during this call, we will make forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may impact those statements and could cause actual future results to differ materially from currently projected results are described in this morning's press release and the reports we filed with the SEC. The company does not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during today's call, the company will discuss certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in our earnings release, which is posted on our website at surgerypartners.com and in our most recent quarterly report when filed.

Wayne DeVeydt

Thank you, Tom. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. Before we begin our call this morning, I would like to acknowledge and recognize our colleagues and physician partners that continue to support the healthcare system and the needs of our patients. These continue to be unique times and we're humbled to be affiliated with the heroes who have embodied our mission of enhancing patient quality of life through partnership. We are grateful for your service and the sacrifices that you and your families are making each and every day.

As we've previously discussed, our management team has built and is executing upon a framework for growth. We continue to take a data-driven approach to decision making, focusing on high growth specialties and capitalizing on anticipated tailwinds, such as the transition of many Medicare related procedures from inpatient to outpatient.

Our strategy was built to support sustainable long-term double-digit growth. Our results support our conviction in this view. The impact of the pandemic has pressure-tested our business model and management team. In the second quarter, our results prove both the flexibility and resiliency of our business model and the strength of the leadership team we've assembled. With that momentum going into the third quarter, we felt confident in our ability to execute in and capitalize on today's environment, which has accelerated some of the longer term tailwinds we've been anticipating.

Our third quarter results have confirmed our optimism. Some notable highlights include the following: adjusted revenues increased to $503.9 million, nearly 10% over the prior year quarter. Our same-store adjusted revenue per case increased by nearly 12% compared to the prior year quarter, more than offsetting the slightly lower volumes as a result of the pandemic.

And finally, the transition of procedures out of traditional acute care inpatient settings accelerated during the quarter. Joint replacements in our ASCs were up 115% as compared to the prior year quarter. For the year, even with the disruption of COVID, joint replacements in our ASCs have increased by almost 90%.

As you can see, these uncertain times are further highlighted the value of our short-stay surgical facilities as patients, physicians and health plans recognize the relative safety of our specialized surgical environment. CMS has also been accelerating this trend by allowing more procedures to be done safely on an outpatient basis and leaving it up to the physicians to determine when inpatient care is required. These trends which are aligned with patient and physician preferences emphasize the importance of care delivery, migrating to lower-cost, high-quality, purpose-built settings like our short-stay surgical centers. Said differently, we do not believe our results reflect solely a COVID rebound, but rather, we believe there's a fundamental market shift underway and we are marshaling resources to capitalize on these accelerating trends and gain market share.

Before I turn the call over to Eric, I would like to highlight one last item. We've discussed the importance of pruning non-strategic assets to eliminate distractions and to focus our investment of time and resources into our purpose-built short-stay surgical facilities. Over the past several years, we've been intentional to eliminate these distractions. In the third quarter, we took an important step removing two assets that were not core to our long-term growth strategy. Specifically, we closed our Logan lab facility and completed the sale of certain anesthesia assets to a partner that can help us to optimize these capabilities and further enhance efficiencies in our facilities.

While Eric and Tom provide more details, the sales of such anesthesia assets coupled with our third quarter debt raise provide ample capital to further invest into our long term growth strategy both organically and inorganically.

Eric Evans

Thank you, Wayne, and good morning. Today, I will focus my comments on three areas; first, I will provide a few additional highlights of our results; second, I will outline some of the key initiatives and investments that have allowed us to navigate this crisis while accelerating our long-term growth trajectory; and finally, I will provide a brief update on CARES Act guidance. Tom will then share greater detail on third quarter financial results and full year outlook along with insights regarding 2021.

As it relates to the quarter, the strong momentum we saw late in the second quarter continued throughout the third quarter highlighted by adjusted EBITDA growth, excluding grants of approximately 7% over the prior year, and same-facility revenue growth of 8.4%, driven by a net revenue per case increase of 11.9%.

Our same-facility volumes for the quarter averaged 97% of the prior year and in the month of September, we achieved 99% of prior year volumes -- our best results since the beginning of the pandemic. We continue to see higher acuity cases such as orthopedic and spine surgeries exceeding prior year levels while the recovery of lower acuity cases such as GI continue to slightly lag with results in the low 90s percentile of prior year volume for the quarter. Our ability to continue to achieve industry-leading same-facility growth is a direct result of our investments in physician recruitment, retention, and targeted facility level and service line investments.

A few examples. We continue to see an increase in demand from new positions for our short-stay surgical facilities and our targeted physician recruitment approach has focused our efforts on the highest quality physicians. Year-to-date, we have recruited over 400 new physicians representing approximately 10% new additions to our medical staff this year. And our average new physician to date is generating 21% more revenue and 25% more revenue per case as compared to the 2019 cohort.

Our ability to attract higher acuity procedures is even more evident when you compare the number of physicians performing joint replacements in our facilities as compared to the prior year, which is up 62%. We continue to make prudent investments to increase our reach and engagement with prospective physicians. Notably, we have launched an impressive digital outreach capability which has been timely given the changes to our recruitment process during the pandemic. We believe this data-driven approach in digital innovation will be a differentiator to continue to accelerate our physician growth.

Another example it supports our ability to recruit new physicians and retain existing positions is our willingness to expand our facilities and invest in robotics and other initiatives to improve the patient experience and to enhance our high acuity capabilities. We have consistently expanded facilities to capture new growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment to ensure an attractive ROI.

Key ASC investments include moving multiple ASCs into new locations such as Milenia facility in Orlando Florida and our Spine Center in St. Louis investing in surgical hospital expansions and capabilities by adding operating rooms at facilities in Georgia, Idaho, North Carolina, Montana and Texas, and building a state of the art 88-bed acute care hospital in Idaho Falls, which is helping to combat the COVID outbreak in that state as we speak. We have also increased our installed base of robotics by 24% in 2020 and have plans to further expand in 2021.

On the patient experience side, 11 of our 15 eligible surgical hospitals earned a five-star designation in the July 2020 HCAHPS star rating as administered by CMS, with the remaining eligible hospitals all earning a four-star rating. We are extremely proud of this result and what it says about our exceptional colleagues, physicians and facilities. This level of performance means that approximately 75% of our surgical hospitals provide a patient experience that is among the top docile in the nation and all of our surgical hospitals provide care in the top third of all measured. These investments coupled with our high-quality patient experience in our facilities has enabled us to boast a 96% physician partner retention rate.

Finally, we are investing in new service lines. One we are particularly excited about is cardiology. We now have three surgical hospitals and two ASCs that currently perform cardio procedures. The ASC is our early stage expansion and pilot programs which are showing promising returns while our surgical hospitals continue to mature and expand their high acuity cardiology capabilities. On a year-to-date basis, our cardio procedures are up 8% as compared to 2019. We are planning to more than double the number of ASCs that perform cardio procedures in 2021 and continue to evaluate surgical hospital expansion opportunities.

In addition to our growth initiatives, we continue to mature our operating system to become a leaner, more efficient organization. Our second quarter results highlighted the highly variable nature of our cost structure and the various actions we were able to implement with agility. As you can see from our third quarter results, we continue to invest into our facilities while maintaining the spending discipline implemented in the second quarter. Specifically, our third quarter salary and benefit expense as a percent of revenue was over 230 basis points lower than the prior year period. We will continue these and other margin expansion efforts by pursuing consolidation and outsourcing opportunities, and enhancing services to our facilities and vision [ph] partners.

Before I provide an update on the CARES Act guidance, one final item that I would like to address relates to our strategic efforts to expand our footprint through acquisitions. As Wayne mentioned, we have pruned additional assets from the portfolio and are using proceeds to reinvest in our facilities and to grow our platform. Specifically, we plan to continue to pursue high growth facilities that provide physicians and patients with more convenient, cost-effective options for care. To that end, we close two transactions late in the third quarter and another in early October, expanding our orthopedic and multi-specialty footprint.

At the end of October, we also completed the acquisition of a majority interest in Bakersfield Heart Hospital in California, a three-operating room, four cath lab physician-owned hospital with 47 beds that specializes in cardiology and orthopedic procedures. These transactions help to replace earnings from the sale of our anesthesia assets and other portfolio optimization efforts and support our long term double-digit growth goal.

As Wayne mentioned, we believe we are in a strong position to continue to take market share and expand our footprint. Tom will provide further details regarding our liquidity available for future investments. The last topic I would like to address relates to CARES Act grants. On a year-to-date basis, we have received approximately $53 million and CARES Act funds, of which we have recognized approximately $33 million as other income based on loss [ph] revenues since the COVID outbreak.

As a result of updated guidance received during the quarter, we reversed $9.9 million of CARES Act grants on the income statement related to the second quarter. The remaining grant money received that has not been recognized as revenue will now be treated as a deferred liability on our balance sheet. Based on new guidance released by HHS in mid-October, we will again update the recognition methodology for these grants when we report the fourth quarter.

We recognize the uncertainties that continue to exist with COVID as we enter the winter months, and appreciate the government's flexibility in allowing frontline responders to retain such funds until this crisis has subsided. If we are unable to recognize these funds in accordance with the CMS guidelines, we will repay them in mid-2021.

We believe that this crisis has fundamentally changed the way patients, surgeons and health plans will think about the role that purpose built short-stay surgical facilities will play in healthcare delivery, which continues to drive the shift of surgeries to our facilities. This has been our company's differentiation strategy. And now more than ever, our value proposition is resonating with key stakeholders in the healthcare environment. We remain very confident in our long term organic growth model and believe that scaled independent operators such as surgery partners are uniquely positioned to grow in this new marketplace.

Tom Cowhey

Thanks, Eric. First, I'll spend a few minutes on our third quarter financial performance before moving on to liquidity and some considerations as we move into the fourth quarter and 2021. Starting with the top line, surgical cases declined by 2.6% to just under $127,000 in the quarter primarily due to a slower return of lower acuity procedures in our gastrointestinal and pain management service lines in the early months of the quarter. Adjusted revenues for the quarter were $504 million, almost 10% higher than the prior year period. Reported results included approximately $17 million of contributions from our new community hospital in Idaho Falls.

On a same-facility basis, total revenue increased 8.4% in the third quarter. Looking at the components of this increase, our case volume was 3% lower than the prior year period, offset by higher net revenue per case that increased almost 12% driven by acuity mix and pricing.

Turning to operating earnings. Our third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA excluding grants was $66.5 million, a 7% increase from the comparable period in 2019. As Eric mentioned, using the September guidance from HHS, we reversed $9.9 million in CARES Act grants during the third quarter, resulting in a $5 million decrease to adjusted EBITDA after accounting for non-controlling interest. To date under the September guidance, we have recognized approximately $33.2 million of CARES Act grants, translating to approximately $21.9 million of adjusted EBITDA impact this year. We will be updating this accrual again in the fourth quarter based on the revised October guidance from HHS.

During the quarter, we recorded $7.5 million of transaction integration and acquisition costs. Of note, third quarter 2020 transaction integration and acquisition costs included approximately $2 million of EBITDA losses associated with our de novo hospital in Idaho Falls, as that facility continues to make progress towards achieving profitability. As I've noted before, we expect to report results from this facility separately throughout 2020.

Moving on to cash flow and liquidity. We ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $450 million, which includes approximately $120 million of the Medicare advanced payments. We have held these advanced payments as deferred revenue in our financial statements. During the third quarter, the deadline for repaying these advances was extended by approximately 17 months to September 2022, with interest rates after the repayment deadline reduced to 4%. Recoupment of these funds from future Medicare revenue will now commence in the second quarter of 2021.

As noted on the second quarter call, we raised an additional $115 million of gross proceeds by an add-on offering to our 2027 notes to focus on growth-related activities. In addition, our liquidity position is further enhanced by our undrawn revolver, which has a capacity of approximately $113 million after giving consideration to outstanding letters of credit. Of note during the third quarter, Surgery Partners had operating cash flows of approximately $27 million, raised an additional $115 million of incremental senior notes due 2027 as just discussed, completed the divestiture of selected anesthesia assets for an undisclosed price and invested in increased ownership in our surgical hospital in Post Falls for approximately $17 million, a transaction which is recorded in our financing cash flows due to our existing ownership position.

The company's ratio of total net debt to EBITDA at the end of the third quarter as calculated under the company's credit agreement was stable at approximately 7x, primarily as a result of higher cash balances, offset by the pro forma impact of our anesthesia sale and lab closure. Normalizing for the impact of Medicare advanced payment funds, the ratio of total net debt to EBITDA would have been 7.4x.

The company has an appropriately flexible capital structure with no financial covenants on the term loan or our senior notes. As mentioned on our prior calls, the company's lenders under its revolving credit facility waived our leverage covenant for the remainder of 2020 and provided substantial flexibility for the calculation in 2021.

On August 31, as part of our strategic efforts to focus on our core business, we made the decision to close Logan Laboratories, a component of our ancillary services operating segment which was the driver of a $34 million goodwill impairment loss on our third quarter financials. Our stated strategy is to focus on our short-stay surgical business and our actions during the third quarter reflect our continued progress towards this strategic objective.

Through the third quarter, our increased emphasis on expanding key service lines such as musculoskeletal and cardiology, targeting high-value physician recruits, and engaging in strategic rate negotiations have all continued to fuel our recovery and growth trajectory. While the evolution of this pandemic and to what extent the economy will improve is unknown, we have not yet seen a material shift in payer mix due to higher unemployment levels.

We continue to project adjusted EBITDA in the range of $250 million to $260 million this year. This indicative range assumes that the volume levels and corresponding specialty mix, payer mix and net revenue per case metrics that we have seen in the second and third quarters persist and improve, consistent with prior years as we enter this seasonally high fourth quarter. That -- we do not see broad-based elective procedure restrictions or stay at home orders issued on our key geographies, that we can continue to make progress in our initiatives in the midst of a pandemic and that we can recognize modest incremental amounts of CARES Act grants in the fourth quarter based on the newly issued October 2020 guidance from HHS.

As is typical this time of year as we focus on finishing 2020 strong, we're starting to look to 2021. At this stage, we remain optimistic that we can outrun the short-term impacts of COVID and get back on the multi-year double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth trajectory and profit levels that we had originally been targeting based on a pre-COVID baseline. As we look to 2021, we are closely evaluating the following key elements of our growth model and business.

We continue to believe in the value that our facilities offer and our recruiting teams continue to make excellent progress in recruiting new doctors to drive continued volume gains. On the rate front, we continue to make progress and fixing historical inequities in driving towards fair market rates. But we're also evaluating opportunities to enhance long term value growth by making incremental investments in certain markets.

Our strategic initiatives continue to bear fruit as we work to standardize and enhance our procurements and revenue cycle operations and continue to find efficiencies in our infrastructure. With respect to our portfolio optimization initiatives, short term headwinds from the closure of the lab and the sale of anesthesia should be more than offset by the transactions we have recently completed and we are focused on deploying additional capital to achieve our growth goals in 2021.

And finally, we continue to remain optimistic that Idaho Falls community hospital will continue to advance towards EBITDA profitability in 2021 despite the challenges of opening a new hospital in the midst of a pandemic. While there are still many uncertainties in this new environment, we believe we have demonstrated the value of our business model by successfully navigating through the challenges of this pandemic and look forward to continuing to report our progress in 2021.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we'll be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Frank Morgan with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Frank Morgan

Good morning. Appreciate the commentary about how the trends were during the quarter and certainly how they ended. But I'm curious if you have any early indications on, is that trend continuing into October and any maybe discussions around kind of regional variations in the recovery? And then I guess the last part of that would just be obviously talk about a recent surge. Any color around how that's impacting your markets? And that's it.

Eric Evans

Eric Evans

Frank Morgan

Frank Morgan

Thomas Cowhey

Thomas Cowhey

Wayne DeVeydt

Wayne DeVeydt

So I think Tom's important point he's trying to make sure people understand is if you're a growth company like we are, the rules are not going to allow you to earn as much of CARES grants as others may be able to earn. And that's okay with us because we think one, we want to be socially responsible, return what we can; and two, we think growth companies are where we want to be. We'd rather be having that run rate going into next year and feeling good about the business model.

Frank Morgan

Frank Morgan

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Excuse me. Good morning. This is actually Joana [ph] filling in for Kevin. So thanks for taking the question here. You said -- I also want to stay on the topic, I guess on what Frank started with, also, for next year, appreciate the commentary there and could you just talk about some of the elements you were flagging? So one item I was interested in is you talk about pricing. So there are I guess, two pieces; liquidity [ph] higher this year. So how do you think that's going to cut into next year? Do you expect high acuity to stay given your service lines extensions and ambitions [ph] and also, maybe some of the credit that was deferred, when people come back, they are sicker. And then the second piece, it seems to me is also commercial -- contract repricing that you guys talked about in the past? So where you are on that process? How much more there is to go? What kind of benefit should we be looking for next year or over the next years? Thank you.

Wayne DeVeydt

Wayne DeVeydt

That being said, we were able to execute and eliminate distractions in the quarter, were able to quickly redeploy that capital. As you heard Tom talk about headwinds and tailwinds. The headwinds of the EBITDA, the things we divested or closed have now been already fully offset by the recent transactions we completed in late Q3 and the ones we just completed in Q4. So any capital we deploy from this point forward -- and I'll let Tom talk about in a moment about what we could have available for deployment over the next year -- so in theory helps us towards that double-digit growth. With that, I'd like Eric, just to comment very briefly on the physician recruiting and some of the recent trends then I'm going to ask Tom to talk about capital that we think we could deploy in the next 12 months.

Eric Evans

Eric Evans

Wayne DeVeydt

Wayne DeVeydt

Tom Cowhey

Tom Cowhey

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Operator

Our next question comes from line of Bill Sutherland with The Benchmark Company. Please proceed with your question.

Bill Sutherland

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I have one question. How do you guys think about the likely impact of seasonality this year of being so unusual and copying against a more normal fourth quarter last year? Thanks.

Eric Evans

Eric Evans

Bill Sutherland

Bill Sutherland

Eric Evans

Eric Evans

Wayne DeVeydt

Wayne DeVeydt

And so the concept that as Eric said, I think we have a whole new wave coming in of not just the positive recruiting efforts of what we are doing as a company. But the idea of really getting to the pain points for surgeons as to what will it take for you to move your Medicare, your splitter business, if you will, over to our facility, and a lot of it comes down to what we've said over the last two years, which is they want block time. And they want turnover time quickly in those rooms. And that is the one thing we excel at.

And so I'm with Eric, I think the opportunity is vast, but I want to make sure you understand that the team is really at a granular level of data driven approach then on how to target not only what is available to us, but what's really in our backyard today that we can now pursue with physicians that know our facilities already and know our nurses already.

Bill Sutherland

Bill Sutherland

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Ralph Jacoby [ph] with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Good morning. Just want to go to 2021? Sounds like you're comfortable with double digit growth? You know, first, I don't know if you're willing to sort of narrow that at all. Is it sort of low double digit from this vantage point? You know, are you talking teams at this stage? And maybe if you can also help with sort of a baseline? Is it, do we consider that off the 250 to 260 or do we need to make adjustments and think of a different baseline?

Wayne DeVeydt

Wayne DeVeydt

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Wayne DeVeydt

Wayne DeVeydt

Second thing is keep in mind that our highest margin business is very low acuity, which is GI and GI is the slowest to recover of all the factors out there. Now, we saw it get much stronger by September, those trends are continuing in October. So I think you'll start to see just a mix of the higher margin lower acuity businesses coming back in and then finally, I don't want it to be lost some of the comments that Eric made in the opening remarks, but we are making a lot of investments in the business. We see a very unique opportunity to really accelerate certain investments to really drive further value and Q3 was a strong quarter and we chose to make those investments in this quarter. And, if Q4 continues as we've seen in Q3, we will probably make investments then as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, our final question today comes from the line of Brian Tanquilut with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Tanquilut

Good morning and congrats on the quarter. So most of my questions have already been addressed but I guess I've got a couple. On robots, how are you thinking about the rollout of that? And how should we be thinking about the CapEx required for that, and if you can throw kind of like a number more or less that you're thinking in terms of the robot strategy, as part of the recruitment process for docs?

Wayne DeVeydt

Wayne DeVeydt

But ultimately, we see real opportunity to grow acuity, earn business, move it from a higher cost setting to a lower cost setting. And actually, you know, a lot of winners there. The healthiest is the winner, the patients, given our patient experience scores are winners, the physicians like it. And so market by market, we're making those investments you've seen this year, it's been a pretty dramatic increase there. And we actually do see big books of business when you think about how physicians are trained, big books of business, in ortho and spine that are growing, but also when you think about Da Vinci, it's general surgery, it's basic GYN. And so we're going to be aggressive and finding ways to compete for that business and provide the value we can uniquely. So I don't know Tom, if you want to talk a little bit about the investment profile.

Tom Cowhey

Tom Cowhey

Brian Tanquilut

Brian Tanquilut

Eric Evans

Eric Evans

Wayne DeVeydt

Wayne DeVeydt

Brian Tanquilut

Brian Tanquilut

Wayne DeVeydt

Wayne DeVeydt

Brian Tanquilut

Brian Tanquilut

Eric Evans

Eric Evans

