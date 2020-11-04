NIO (NIO) started November the same way it ended October, with strong positive momentum on the back of record deliveries. The market is continuing to reward NIO, with shares up over 10% in early trading on the news and up over 50% in one month. NIO's upside potential to the year-end looks to be about $42 to $45 should this positive momentum continue if NIO shows strong November deliveries; however, shares are reaching a point where that upside could be limited in the near term without perfect execution.

October's deliveries built upon strong record deliveries in the end of Q3 - August's 3,956 figure had been a record, until it was dwarfed by September's 4,708 deliveries (133.2% YoY growth); October's deliveries of 5,055 were another record, up 100.1% YoY.

2020 has also been quite a year for NIO, delivering 31,430 vehicles so far with two months to go; this represents just half of the cumulative 63,343 vehicles NIO has delivered in its lifetime.

October's deliveries aren't just propelling shares higher due to it being another record; it's also because deliveries are eclipsing what have previously been stated as the monthly capacity. Back in August, NIO reported that production capacity for September had been expected to improve to 5,000 vehicles per month to capture growth in demand. That's been the case, as October's deliveries show that demand remains strong - NIO is basically selling as many cars as it can make.

But it's not just NIO - Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV) also reported strong October deliveries, sending shares of both up over 10% as well. Li reported deliveries of 3,692 Li ONEs, a "steady increase to September" as the manufacturer has witnessed steadily rising quarterly deliveries, and already is on-track to build upon Q3's 8,660 vehicles delivered. XPeng reported deliveries of 3,040 during October, a 229% YoY growth, with YTD deliveries at 17,117.

This suggests that the Chinese auto/EV market is no longer seeing any impacts related to the pandemic, with monthly EV sales rising sequentially during Q3 - September saw over 130,000 EV sales, compared to August's 109,000. Continual strength and recovery in consumer demand for EV in China is a huge positive for NIO and other makers showing significant upticks in deliveries to start Q4.

And while NIO "is continuing to build its delivery numbers as it expands monthly capacity" it still lags Tesla (TSLA) in terms of quantity of vehicles sold - Tesla's monthly production remains far ahead of NIO's current levels, and the Shanghai factory will only accelerate that figure.

Yet NIO still has plans to upgrade monthly capacity to ~12,500 vehicles (150,000 annually) with little significant investment needed to reach that figure. When "adding that with BaaS, potential future developments in autonomous driving, that future capacity growth and gains in deliveries and market share," NIO does have a bright future, but its rapid ascension in value has it priced near perfection, more so now than a month ago, when I last covered it.

Since then, NIO has risen almost 60% - and even then, it had already seemed to be priced near perfection; yet perfect execution in October deliveries gave shares a runway to higher levels. In October, when shares were near $21, NIO looked to have established a new trading range with support near $15-$17; again, with the strong execution, that trading range has moved higher, with support now likely to be at $26-$29.

Data by YCharts

The rapid rally has pushed shares to a ~$49 billion valuation - about 22x forward sales. Multiples have expanded rapidly - EV to revenues has risen over 350% even as TTM revenues are up just 44% compared to the rolling 12-month figure of $964 million generated from Q2 '18 to Q1 '19. These multiples look quite similar to Tesla, not just now but also in 2013 - as in NIO's startup phase has created a surge of momentum that requires perfect (or beyond perfect) execution to maintain rapid growth in share price.

That ~$49 billion valuation is near one-eighth of Tesla's, and as NIO is just about one-eighth the size of Tesla based on deliveries and revenue expectations (for 2021), it seems like shares could be nearing a top and facing some sideways consolidation. NIO still lacks profitability, which is another factor that could limit that upside potential. Perfect execution and continual deliveries at 5,000 and above could bring profitability within six quarters, but that's still quite some time away.

The EV space remains heavily competitive, and NIO faces competition not just from Tesla and other startups, but from legacy manufacturers like BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) as well; innovations and new technologies as well as consumer popularity will eventually determine who remains on top in the future.

Yet purchasing NIO now entails a hefty amount of risk, after shares have continued to climb rapidly. Momentum does generate returns to a degree, but at this point, concrete results are needed to justify the valuation and generate returns - for a new investor, the required return needed to offset the risk of buying shares now might require multiple consecutive months of triple digit delivery growth, which is contingent on capacity and demand; possible, but leaving NIO unlikely to generate triple digit returns from this price level for quite a long time. NIO did post outstanding October deliveries after a strong Q3, and the market rewarded it, but future gains won't just come from pure momentum. NIO still lacks the profitability and prominence of Tesla, and will take years to reach that status. Multiple expansion has been rapid, and upside to the $42 to $45 range might be all that is in store for the remainder of 2020 or even into early 2021 assuming perfect execution and strong deliveries for the remainder of Q4. If deliveries show hints of weakness or a slowdown in growth, shares could easily slip off of this pedestal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.