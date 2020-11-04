China purchases have been a been instrumental to YTD strong growth as customers pulled in equipment sales prior to an embargo of equipment to China.

The top five semiconductor equipment companies represented 79% of equipment sales in 2019. For the first three quarters of 2020, these companies grew 21.5%. This article details each company's growth, differentiating product lines, and analyzes the strong growth.

According to our report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” the semiconductor equipment market is dominated by these five companies. Chart 1 shows every company reporting WFE (wafer front end) revenues. In 2019, ASML (ASML) overtook Applied Materials (AMAT), which had been the perennial leader for 20 years.

Chart 1

In my Marketplace Deep Dive Semiconductor newsletter and my Seeking Alpha articles, I provide readers with statistics and analyses of different stocks and sectors. What seems to be happening in this industry is that positive or negative news from one semi cap company impacts others, even though there are differences in companies' products and customers. And these affect stock performance. For example, year-to-date stock performance among the top companies in Chart 1:

Company YTD Stock Performance ASML 37.5% AMAT 11.5% Lam Research (LRCX) 33.2% KLA (KLAC) 22.3% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) 38.3%

Thus, each of these top semi cap stocks has resulted in lower performance compared to SMH.

Also, understanding this industry is significantly more complicated than Wall Street tells investors, since these stocks move in tandem when in fact they are very different. For example, ASML lithography systems are considered a Process Equipment tool, yet for every EUV system sold, it reduces the number of deposition and etch systems sold by AMAT, or LRCX, or TOELY. The fact of the matter is for every EUV system sold, $500 million of deposition and etch tools are NOT sold.

KLAC is another example. It sells metrology/inspection systems, which are NOT process equipment. Thus, KLAC's revenue growth is very different from AMAT's revenues, for example.

SMH provides investors with a basket of stocks, thereby eliminating the knowledge needed to make smart investing. And the fact that is has outperformed the leading semi cap stocks YTD is another reason to consider it as a replacement for individual stock picking.

WFE Growth

Total WFE growth was -5% in 2019 generating revenues of $52 billion. Chart 2 further illustrates the growth for the top companies in 2019

In Chart 2, I present YoY revenue growth for 2019. KLA outperformed competitors with a growth rate of 17.9% (three quarters of acquisition revenues). But that was because of YoY revenue increase from the company’s acquisition of Orbotech for three quarters of the year. I also show in this chart that without the acquisition, organic growth for KLAC was 2.2%.

Also, I have two bars for AMAT. In 2019, they repurposed $313 million in revenues from 2018 and added them to 2019. As a result, revenue growth changed to -4.2% from -10.7% without reprofiling. Hitachi High Technology was included in 2019 but the company has been delisted for 2020.

Chart 2

In Chart 3 I’ve plotted YoY revenue growth of leading equipment companies for 9mos 2020 vs. 9mos 2019. It shows that KLAC’s YoY revenue growth was lower than AMAT and Lam Research in the U.S., and ASML and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) in Europe and Japan, respectively. Only Screen reported lower revenue growth of these four companies.

Chart 3

KLAC was a beneficiary of equipment pull-ins from China in anticipation by Chinese semiconductor manufacturers in anticipation of an embargo of equipment placed by the U.S. Commerce Department. The import of metrology/inspection equipment into China from KLAC and peers was up 15% YoY in 3Q2020, including a 72% YoY increase in September 2020.

Other process control equipment systems imported into China also increased substantially. Etch systems from AMAT, LRCX, TOELY and other peers increased 22% YoY in 3Q 2020 to $835 million. This was up from $770 million in 2Q 2020.

Deposition systems from AMAT, LRCX, TOELY and other peers increased 25% YoY in 3Q 2020 to $835 million, including a 94% YoY increase in September 2020 to $335 million.

Finally, lithography systems from ASML, Nikon, and Canon (CAJ) increased 120% YoY in 3Q 2020 to $1.09 billion, including a 49% YoY increase in September 2020 to $318 million.

Investor Takeaway

North American wafer front end equipment manufacturers benefited in Q3 2020 by pull-ins of orders from China in anticipation of an embargo of equipment sales by the U.S. Department of Commerce. A probable Biden victory at the time of this writing suggests that these embargoes will be eliminated in 2021.

Chart 4 shows 3mma billings of North American equipment manufacturers. Billings for 2020 are distinctly different when compared to the previous five years.

Chart 4

For investors, it's important to understand the differences in equipment types and how these differences affect revenue performance.

Processing equipment types include deposition, etch, and lithography (from AMAT, LRCX, TOELY, and ASML). Once a particular processing step is performed, such as deposition, the thin film deposited is subjected to metrology and/or inspection (generally referred to as process control) to make sure the film is within required specifications.

KLAC makes entirely different equipment (except for some technology acquired from the acquisition of Orbotech). Metrology systems are used to measure parameters such as thin film thickness or linewidths, and inspection systems are used to detect defects and monitor abnormalities in production.

When a semiconductor manufacturer moves to a new technology node, say from 10nm to 7nm, it would buy more sophisticated deposition or etch equipment for only the “critical mask layers” needed. They don’t replace all the equipment in a fab, just equipment needed to meet the 7nm requirements for the new node.

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.