Premier Gold Mines Limited (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Begeman - Executive Chairman

Ewan Downie - President and CEO

Steve Filipovic - CFO

Peter Van Alphen - COO

Matthew Gollat - VP, Business Development

Brent Kristof - SVP, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Bryce Adams - CIBC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Colin, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Premier Gold Mines Q3 2020 Operating Results Webcast Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Mr. John Begeman, you may begin your conference.

John Begeman

Thank you. Thank you for participating in today’s call. I am John Begeman, the Executive Chairman of Premier Gold. With me on the call today are Ewan Downie, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer; Peter Van Alphen, Chief Operating Officer. Also on the call today are Matt Gollat, Vice President Business Development and Brent Kristof, our Senior VP of Operations. All will be available during the Q&A portions of the call later today.

Today, we will provide you with the company's 2020 third quarter financial and operational results, an update on the mine operations and the company's projects will also be provided. For those of you that haven't already accessed the presentation, the presentation materials for today's call have been posted and are available on the company's website.

Before we get started, I first wanted to direct you to Page 3 of the presentation and the associated disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. Our management team will provide a discussion and summary after I present a few points. On behalf of Premier, I am hopeful that you, your families, and associates have been minimally impacted and are safe and healthy during the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Our employees have adjusted to differing work schedules and locations while continuing to work safely as they carry on the business activities of the company. I thank you to all of our employees and suppliers for all of your efforts every day. Your efforts are appreciated. The company remains in a strong position with the balance sheet of US$51.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Our cash position improved over last quarter which allows us to continue with our exploration activities and continue with mine development in Nevada as well as the Mercedes mine. At South Arturo, the El Nino underground mine once again outperformed our expectations for production. The Phase 1 and Phase 3 pits remain under review for future optimization.

At the Cove property process and permitting options to further advance what we hope will be a future production decision are also ongoing. Work continues the optimization of our growth pipeline our 50% owned Greenstone Gold Mines joint venture which previously provided positive updates with growth in resources and favorable economic results continues in its effort to optimize the project.

Premier remains supportive of the recent updates to the economic model. Gold production at Mercedes restarted during the third quarter. Mining had commenced in June and the mill was restarted in July under a streamlined revised mine plan with significantly improved costs. The company has successfully taken steps to reduce mining dilution and has conducted additional drilling to enhance the short-term mine plan models.

Notwithstanding the additional COVID restrictions at Mercedes we have seen a marked improvement in operations at Mercedes mine. The other members of the management team will discuss these and other topics further after the financial presentation. I now draw your attention to Slide number 4. We are a 100% North American focused. We operate in safe world-class jurisdictions.

We have four core advanced stage projects including two producing goldmines. Our business model includes growing production through multiple new mine development opportunities. Two projects are currently being permitted for future development decisions. The Greenstone gold project is a large scale de-risked project located on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ontario. We have continued commitment to exploration for reserve and resource growth.

As mentioned, we ended the Q3, 2020 with $51.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. We also explore opportunities to grow shareholder value such as including the potential asset spin-out. Turning to slide number 5, this is a company snapshot showing our reserves and mineral resource inventories. We have over 2.98 million ounces of proven and probable reserves and greater than 67.5 million ounces of measured and indicated resources.

This reserve supports planned and potential production of more than 16 years. Premier has a strong history of growing gold resources to a sustained exploration focus. In 2020 exploration campaigns have been active at South Arturo, Mercedes and Hasaga. We expect to have at the year end and updated mineral resource estimate at South Arturo and Hasaga. There is also on the left hand side you can see our share structure and insider participation as well as Ewan's shareholding position.

Turning to Slide number 6, we see an extensive growth pipeline that Premier has developed over the years and continues. In exploration we have Hasaga, Rodeo Creek and the Rahill-Bonanza projects. Conceptually South Arturo at Phase 3 is under investigation. In the feasibility stage Greenstone, the largest project is still in feasibility. South Arturo, McCoy-Cove and now with the addition of the Getchell project we have an option to acquire that which will be in feasibility as well.

On the execution lines South Arturo Phase number 1 is still being executed and I look forward to that in the future. And current production at Mercedes and South Arturo and El Nino underground mine. Turning to Slide number 7 a brief update on the Q3 production results, Premier again has two producing gold mines South Arturo in Nevada and Mercedes in Mexico.

Our consolidated gold production for the third quarter exceeded 19,000 ounces of gold, 12,183 ounces at $885 per ounce all-in sustaining costs at Mercedes as well as 7,096 ounces of gold at South Arturo with $1,148 per ounce all-in sustaining costs. We've improved our performance at Mercedes, operating under a revised mine plan that we developed during the COVID-19 related shutdown during the second quarter.

South Arturo production has now exceeded the annual production plan for the year. High grade expansion drill results from the El Nino underground drill program at South Arturo were previously announced. Some of the highlights are 39.6 meters of 17.11 grams per tonne of gold which included 21.3 meters at - of 24.75 grams per tonne also a 100.6 meters at 5.73 grams per tonne of gold which included 13.7 meters of 8.52 grams per tonne of gold.

Excellent expansion opportunities at El Nino, we've also entered into an agreement to acquire the highly pre-stressed Getchell project in Nevada to increase and improve our pipeline of opportunities for the future.

At this time, I’ll turn over the call to Steve Filipovic the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Steve Filipovic

Thank you, John.

Good morning everyone. At this point, like to refer everyone to Slide 8, the slide titled Q3 2020 operating results. And this slide highlights our operating results for the third quarter and year-to-date 2020. During the third quarter Premier produced total of 19,278 ounces of gold and 50,576 ounces of silver. This is up from the same period in the prior year where we produced 16,484 ounces of gold and 37,856 ounces of silver.

Of the 19,000 ounces of gold produced during this past quarter 7,000 ounces was - from South Arturo. This represents a 250% increase over that in the prior year. The remaining 12,000 ounces produced during the quarter were from Mercedes where operations are now back on track following the COVID-19 related shut down during the second quarter.

On a year-to-date basis the company produced 42,359 ounces of gold down slightly from the 50,547 ounces produced during the same period in the prior year. Of the 42,000 ounces produced so far this year just under 24,000 were from Mercedes and the remaining 18,000 were from South Arturo.

This is in contrast to the prior year where over 47,000 or 94% of the ounces were produced from Mercedes. But this is clearly a dramatic shift in our production profile, the impact of this shift is positive. The shift not only reflects the steady over performance of South Arturo where production year to date has already surpassed the company's internal target. But it also reflects the positive shift in our operating plan at Mercedes.

As we have previously indicated, the Mercedes mine is now operating against a revised plan with lower throughput and a reduced operating cost profile. Our objective when we introduced this new plan was increasing operating margins and cash flow and the results to date have been very positive.

Production during the quarter was in line with plan. We achieved a significant reduction in unit operating costs and the mine is generating positive cash flow. Our unit cost at the Mercedes mine on a co-product basis this past quarter with cash costs of $608 and all in sustaining costs of $885.

On a by-product basis cash costs at Mercedes mine during Q3 were $535 per ounce. At a consolidated level we reported on a co-product basis cash costs of $724 and all in sustaining cost of $965 that compares the cash cost of $1,095 and all in sustaining costs of $1,354 for the third quarter in the prior year.

On a year to date basis we have reported cash costs of $965 and all in sustaining costs of $1,253 and this compares the 961 and this compares to $961 and $1,218 in the prior year. Our success this past quarter with the revised plan, Mercedes has helped to reverse the previous trend that was developing an unit operating cost at Mercedes. But we realized there is work we done if we were sustain operating cost Mercedes at their present level.

Turning to Slide 9, slide titled Q3 2020 financial results. During the third quarter, the company reported revenue of just over $30 million on sales of 15,665 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,876 per ounce and 45,269 ounces of silver at an average realized price of $26 per ounce. This compares to the prior where we reported revenue of $27 million on sales of 13,187 ounces of gold and a realized price of 1,382 and 35,587 ounces silver at a realized price of $17.

For the third quarter, we reported mine operating income of just under $14 million, a net income of $1.6 million or $0.01 per share. This is after taking into account approximately 6 million in companywide exploration and development expenditures in over $1.6 million of noncash charges during the quarter. This compares the prior year where we reported the mine operating loss of $0.4 million and a net loss of $4 million or $0.02 per share.

Positive influence of change has made it a Mercedes mine and the impact that they have had on operating costs is becoming evident. Mine operating margins have improved considerably in the most recent quarter resulting in the year-to-date margin in excess of 20%. This is up from less than 5% in the prior year.

From a cash flow perspective, we started the quarter with just over $51 million in cash. And during the quarter, we recorded $3.3 million in cash generally from operating activities and this is after taking into account of $4 million and negative working capital adjustments.

We incurred $2.5 million in capital expenditures and approximately $0.5 million in finance charges during the quarter and we finished the quarter with just under $52 million in cash and $4 million during the quarter and we finished the quarter with just under $52 million in cash and $4 million or 3,880 ounces of gold in finished goods inventory worked approximately $7 million based on our most recent realized average price.

At this point, in our presentation I'd like to introduce you to Peter van Alphen our Chief Operating Officer and he'll begin with Slide 10 and the presentation. Peter?

Peter Van Alphen

Good morning, everybody.

I’m going to start on slide, at Slide 10 which we’re going to talk about the Mercedes performance and I'd love to just start by saying that we've been very, very pleased with the performance of Mercedes during the third quarter. I would like to also take this opportunity to complement teams at onsite and some of them away from the Mercedes site down in Mexico for the work that - that they put in to achieve this great result.

And just as a brief recap is that we saw the - the imposed shut down of Mercedes in the second quarter when the Mexican government required non-essential operations to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic an increase in infection rates that were occurring in the country. We remained close with only care and maintenance taking place until early in June when we were able to restart on a limited basis.

As John previously mentioned we were able to get the mill back up and running in that at the beginning of July and we've been operating the mine under very different conditions throughout the third quarter as a result of all the safety protocols required. We're doing the typical safety protocols and that will be seen at most mine sites and other operating sites around the world currently during the pandemic increase.

We are testing all of our employees social distancing rigorous penetration measures just in line with few. We have not seen any direct transmission of COVID onsite and we continue to monitor it very, very closely.

And as a result of these measures, we’ve been able to operate during the third quarter with a minimal impact on the operations which has been again another great achievement by our Mercedes team since which has been again another great achievement by Mercedes team.

We saw a very good restart in July, the success of this turnaround and these results that you've seen that dramatically lower cost per ounce, and based on previous quarters there's a number of factors that have impact it - it had an impact on that. One of them which is which was positive for the quarter that we saw our grade was slightly higher than what we had planned which helped the reconciliation back to the resource models has been has been very good.

This is as a result of the new models that we - that had been created by our team together with the discipline that we had put in place and we've been working on and have spoken out in the past of reducing hitting sizes reducing dilution and really focusing on the discipline of our mining practices.

We started seeing the results of that in the - at the end of Q1 in 2020, and I think the Q3 result is a good indication of the results of the hard work that was done to achieve that. The gold price is also higher that, that obviously helped us as well but the big impact that we saw in the results in the third quarter come from the unit money cost and we've been able to reduce our cost by our overall cost per ton prices by at least a third from where it was typically in the past, this has been done by focusing the plan, the team focused the plan on one portal Diluvio and Lupita and that produces about 1,200 tons a day and that's compared to having 5 portals operating in the past.

We reduced the manpower to match our production rate with about a 40% reduction in our labor as well as a big reduction in our contractors and we eliminated the mining contractors underground completely and the only contractors left are some of the support areas from a handful of contracting groups that we have underground but the results of that has been this dramatic reduction in our costs per ton.

The obvious question is can that be sustained and we absolutely believe that because these have been real reductions in manpower and resources that we have on site. We are still - we are still focusing our efforts on productivity and improvement that we still believe that we can get big, things like our development rates, the rate at which we place backfill and a number of different areas like that which we believe that we have not yet been able to fully - that we haven't yet fully optimized and when that is optimized we not only will maintain these costs but I believe potentially even reduce them, reduce them further.

I mentioned that we are currently mining and as the third bullet point speaks to mining at 1,200 tons a day. We expect to keep mining at that rate for the remainder of this year. And also into next year But we will be looking to incrementally bring back in some of the areas that we had previously been mining.

And we will be doing that on an as I said on an incremental basis adding those areas back in again, when we've done enough work to ensure that we can have higher confidence in our planning and in execution of mining these areas. We foresee that in the future that the mine will be operating back at 2,000 tons per day.

If we go to the next slide to Slide 11, we have continued with exploration work at Mercedes and we still - we are very, very optimistic about some of the potential that is yet to be discovered at this property.

Our efforts have been focused on San Martin, which is to the west of Lupita, Lupita Extension and we are currently being drilled in there and we expect to see that coming into the - into our mine plan in the near future as well as continued work in the delineation drilling at Marianas, which again we expect to be bringing back into the mine plan in the near term.

I think if we can go to Slide 12, we can talk quickly about South Arturo - oh, sorry on Slide 12, I think, Ewan, you’re going to speak to - I’ll let Ewan speak to the overall on the data portfolio. And then I’ll speak to the with the operating results from South Arturo.

Ewan Downie

Thanks Peter.

I will just briefly give a synopsis of what we’re planning Nevada. In Nevada, our company with especially through the upcoming acquisition of the Getchell project on the - in the Getchell Bold Belt we have assembled what I believe is one of the top portfolios of advanced stage projects that they’ll find anywhere in the US. And it is still our company's plan to proceed with the previously announced infill. It’s ingoing to our circular that it was recently mailed just because of some delays and some of that filings et cetera.

However we are largely completed, all of the elements required to proceed with the plants infill. The plants infill will be a U.S. primarily a Nevada based company and expected to hold our four assets because we actually have some projects that aren't listed in our presentation.

The South Arturo project is currently our flagship operation in Nevada, 40% on property in partnership with Nevada Gold Mines that currently we're producing from the El Nino underground mine where we have already met our expected production for 2020 in a project that has consistently exceeded our expectations and as we continue to produce there some recent drivers off it so it suggest some significant expansion potential to the underground mine while we continue to evaluate two additional pit opportunities on the property and the Heap Leach project.

Our plan is here in the second half is to go ahead with a technical report or a pre-feasibility study for the project based on last year's reserves but with a substantial exploration program going both underground and on surface. We're optimistic that we'll achieve pretty significant resource and reserve increases at the end of the year.

The Getchell project is an exciting opportunity for our company. We signed during the third quarter, an agreement with Waterton to make the acquisition of this key project, it is permitted. The underground Pinson Project, a Pinson mine project is currently under care and maintenance and will offer Premier and or SpinCo the opportunity for near-term increase in production coming from the underground.

But one of the most exciting opportunities here is the open pit and we'll talk about that in the later slides. And we haven't forgotten about McCoy-Cove. McCoy-Cove again 100% on projects on the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada is one of the highest grade undeveloped plus 1 million ounce gold deposits in United States with the grade of over a 11 grams per tonne.

We completed a PEA previously in the next phase of work as a planned underground decline, underground decline and underground drill program in order to upgrade the inferred resources to indicate and proceed with a full feasibility. In the interim we have completed hydrology studies that we will be required to assess the water pumping needs of the operation even during exploration.

And we're currently doing some advanced stage metallurgy to assess the potential for processing in other means other than taking the ore necessarily to one of Nevada's gold mines, roaster or autoclave facilities. So we'll talk about that in a bit more detail later because we've had some recent success that we're pretty excited about in terms of metallurgy.

With that, I'll pass Slide 13 over to Peter Van Alphen and he can talk about our operations at South Arturo. Thanks, Peter.

Peter Van Alphen

So a lot of it has been said already we had a great quartet South Arturo, 7000 ounces produced there, which was above plan. Just going back and speaking quickly and on COVID-19, our partner there Nevada Gold Mines have done an exceptional job in maintaining the operations throughout the pandemic to this point. It's safe to say that COVID-19 has had little to no impact on the operations at South Arturo and specifically at El Nino.

Production was above in both tonnes and grade which helped produce that and resulted in that 7000 ounces. As was mentioned earlier, we've actually produced all of the ounces that were planned for 2020 had already been produced by the end of Q3 for El Nino.

We expect to see the mine continue to operate and perform well for the remainder of the year. Then just the last thing that I'll mention is that Ewan touched on the points of the open pit opportunities there. And we are currently working alongside the Nevada Gold Mines team and to evaluate these opportunities and develop the ideas behind that that will result in some additional production that'll come from these operations in the future. And we've been having opportunities now to work alongside the Nevada Gold Mine technical people, which has been hugely beneficial for us here at Premier Gold.

With that, I'm going to hand it back to Ewan and he is going to speak some more about some of the exploration success that we've had at South Arturo.

Ewan Downie

Thank you, Peter.

Direct everybody to Slide 14. The upper image on Slide 14 is the conceptual long-term plan for South Arturo. As you can see there is three phases of open pit, mining plant; Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3. We went a bit out of sequence in that we mined Phase 2 first. Once it was depleted we backfilled or partially backfilled the Phase 2 pit and constructed the underground declines at El Niño that you see on the very far right of that image.

The picture of the decline and an aerial image has shown in the lower inset image consisting of two declines at the east and west portals and that is where production is coming from. The El Niño underground project remains open on strike and at depth and we believe has tremendous opportunity to provide years of production for the companies.

Right now we continue - we started stripping or pre-stripping the Phase 1 pit, which was stopped at the end of 2019, as the partnership recognized the need for additional drilling as we were encountering significantly more what could be prospective heap leach material in the pre-stripping then was modeled into the resources and reserves.

So there is currently a fairly significant surface drill program being done in the vicinities of the Phase 1 and Phase 3 pits. In the upper portions of that heap leach portion and I would expect at the end of the year that this drilling will result in a new resource and hopefully reserves that will include the heap leach. We believe the heap leach offers a great upside opportunity, but also requires additional metallurgy.

It is also our belief that at the end of mining phases 1 and 3 in the future that there will be much like at Phase 2 in the El Nino project. There will be underground opportunities at those pits because there is significant drilling in and around the pits that suggest underground opportunities similar to what we're mining at El Nino and it's a property that I believe will provide production for well over the next decade and with the potential for new discoveries will be something that will really garner a very strong future for us.

And if you look at Slide 15, just to highlight that in green are the current workings where we're mining an expiration, they was - we drifted out from those underground workings and have been drilling underground and as far as I know I think we're still drilling that area to expand. We reserve that depth, some of the highlight intercepts as John mentioned we're getting great widths, tremendous grades up to 100 meter width and the deposit needs in as you can see we need infilling in that area and the mineralization appears to be open in both directions on strike.

There's a great opportunity to expand the mine life here. We're not doing any major drill program to see if we have 10 years or 20 years of reserves. It’s just more or less doing drilling sufficient that we can have a couple of years of mine life and it is my understanding here in the fourth quarter that the decline will start to be driven towards those underground and that underground opportunity and we expect to move this area into reserves in the future.

Slide 16 is an introduction to our Getchell project that we're in the process of acquiring from Waterton, pretty exciting to work with Waterton on this opportunity, I think we had really good dealings in bringing this into the fold and what, the plan here is to close this acquisition concurrent with Inco so that Waterton will become significant shareholder of our new gold company, that would be Nevada Focus.

The Getchell project that you can see in the image is situated on what's called the Getchell Greenstone Belt where the Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creek's operations are currently being mined by Barrick through operated by Barrick and their joint venture with Newmont at Nevada Gold Mines.

And Getchell is much like we have itself or Arturo, which represents essentially in the last piece of the core part of the North Carlin that the Nevada gold mine stone own a 100% of the Getchell project similarly is one of the most significant deposits you'll find in the Getchell belt that is not owned by Nevada gold mines. I'd like to point out that the Turquoise Ridge underground mine just immediately to the north is host to a reserve of around 10 million ounces and approximately 10 grams per tonne.

So it's a very prolific out, the Getchell project has both open pit and underground opportunities. The previous operator that did go underground prior to running out of money and when bankrupt was focus more on the underground opportunity we will immediately focus on that opportunity as well because the underground project or the Pinson mine project remains under care and maintenance and offers a true near term production opportunity that we’re very excited by the open pit opportunity here that in our - in my belief was largely overlooked by Aetna previously in favor of the underground whereas we intend to bring that to the forefront.

On Slide 17, we have now released a technical report related to the Getchell project. We put out the reserves or the resource for this in our press release. But the measured and indicated resource on the open pit portion is 1.275 million ounces at nearly 2 grams per tonne. And you can see in the graph below compared to other heap leach projects throughout Nevada and the United States, it really stands out for its grade.

This is a combination of oxide and mixed sulfide resource, but hadn't been advanced in terms of permitting. So our plan as soon as we take over control of the project will be to immediately begin the permitting process for these open pits and doing additional drilling and metallurgy required for ultimately a production decision here.

The near-term opportunity on Slide 18 is the underground project. In yellow is the reserves and resources or the measured, indicated and inferred resources associated with the drilling that was completed by Atna. Our belief is that they rushed - tried to rush this into production, had some upper reserves, drove a decline, hadn't completed sufficient drilling, but did identify deposit which is almost 10.5 grams in the measured and indicated category and has an impressive 581,000 ounces in the inferred category at over 11 grams and nearly 12 grams per tonne.

The underground deposit remains open. There are many, many drill intercepts along strike in that depth that have yet to be sufficiently followed up. And we believe that this underground opportunity has the potential to be a multi-million ounce opportunity. And we expect to be in drilling it immediately upon the closing of the acquisition.

Our third project in our Nevada portfolio is McCoy-Cove on slide 19. Similarly to what you'll find at Getchell at South Arturo. We're in the heart of Elephant country immediately to the north of our property. The outline on the image on the right in blue is approximately 50 square mile property held by Premier a 100% owned and immediately north of our boundary is the large Phoenix mine again operated by Nevada Gold Mines.

The circle in the middle of our property outline is the historic Cove pit and the Cove and McCoy pits up until 2003 produced 3.3 million ounces of gold and over 110 million ounces of silver. The opportunity that we're pursuing is below the Cove pit that is in the central part of that property and to date we've identified a resource in consisting of 342,000 ounces at a 11.2 grams per tonne than indicated and inferred over 1.3 million ounces at over a 11.2 grams per tonne. Representing one of the highest grade undeveloped gold deposits in the United States and the deposit continues to remain wide open for expansion. The next phase of work that we're planning is to complete the metallurgical work here.

Move everybody to slide 20. We are doing additional metallurgy pursuing other options that may be available to the company for processing of the refractory ore that have never been looked at by us previously or previous operators and we're having - just to say we're having some recent success in one of these alternatives that we are going to continue work on in the coming quarters. The project is permanent for underground development. So we are committed to putting the decline. We've now put in the power line to the proposed decline or portal site and we are now complete in hydrology and we're working on the finding of how we'll deal with water in advance of going ahead with this decline.

Obviously we'll have to see how Cove fits in our priorities after acquiring Getchell to see if we're doing going to go ahead right away or perhaps postpone this underground program for a bit. But the next phase of work will include a decline and from the underground workings we will complete a large scale underground drill program in order to upgrade the substantial inferred resource into indicated that will be required for any more detailed economic work for which will lead to a full feasibility study.

And our hope with permitting is with that a full production decision. The deposit remains open for expansion underneath the historic pit and the last two step households that we get from surface intersected 3.3 meters at 40 grams in PG-01 and 50.9 meters at 7.1 grams including 13.1 meters at 16 grams in PG16-02.

So there is good potential we believe that to move this deposit up to be a multi-million ounce deposit in the future and zones like the 2201 high grade zone are wide open for expansion. And we haven't tested those areas for more than five years.

So there is a pretty substantial upside opportunity here and bringing this into production for our planned US gold division would obviously result in a fairly significant increase in the production profile of the company.

I'll move on to slide 21. The Greenstone Gold property or Greenstone Gold Mines properties because there is a series of projects that comprise this partnership with Centerra where we each own 50%. The project currently has 7.1 million ounces measured indicated 3.1 million ounces inferred, and the project spending continues to be fully carried by our partner.

The project right now though is at a bit of a loggerhead as we are in a dispute with our partner about how and when to proceed with this project. And but I would point out that we are having active discussions with our partner that I am optimistic will lead to a resolution where we can move forward with the project in the future.

The project in addition to just the hard rock pit which is the only portion that is being subject to economic work in the past also includes an underground extension opportunity that is not being factored in Brookbank, Key Lake and other areas on the property that we believe could add future reserves. The Brookbank project is a high grade deposit that could add to the production profile and is basically a fully delineated open pit and underground opportunity.

On Slide 22 I think this really highlights why we believe that this was our company's flagship asset. Not only is it the company's largest reserve and resource. It is also one of the best located properties that I know of. As you can see in the image on slide 22 the intersection of the two roads is the hardest hit, and that's the TransCanada Highway. So part of - that's part of the work that we've done over the past several years.

It has also included receiving permits to go ahead with the development of this project including the relocation of the TransCanada highway. So that is all approved to go ahead. And it is our belief that we should move forward on this property sooner as soon as we can. The federal and provincial governments have both approved the Hardrock Project for going ahead.

So it is fully permitted and Impact Benefit Agreements have been signed with all required First Nation Communities. So it's a unique opportunity where company, government and First Nation Communities are all aligned in the project and will provide many years of production for the company. The town of Geraldton is situated immediately to the north and we are drilling currently new targets including the Kailey deposit. It is situated between where the head frame is in the center of the pit and Geraldton. So it's another potential open pit target for the future.

Additional upside opportunities come from the underground shown on slide 23. So the underground deposit hasn't been factored into any of the previous economic work. The previous feasibility study was completed in 2016. Since then, approximately $100 million is being spent on the project that has upgraded resources and reserves. And in our opinion has resulted in a project that represents one of the top - for its scale, top economic projects in Canada. The Brooke Bank and Key Lake deposits as I mentioned offer further opportunity and the underground deposit here remains open for expansion.

The Epp-D Zone as it's called the western most hole we drilled was 18.49 grams per tonne or just over 20 meters and continues to suggest additional potential at depths. Lastly we haven't forgotten where we came from, on slide 24, Premier was a spin out of Wolfden years ago where we gained shares to our Wolfden shareholders to participate in a new gold company.

Premier’s market cap has since surpassed that of the original Wolfden and we continue to maintain the project where we started which is the Rahill-Bonanza property in Red Lake, the Rahill-Bonanza property we don't have many slides on it but it does have numerous targets including several deposits that I believe will represent a strong development opportunity for Evolution, who recently acquired the Red Lake mine however right now the project continues to be idle.

In Red Lake our flagship property that we have been drilling for the last roughly eight months including off, closure during the COVID shutdown and has provided there many good real results this year. It will be put into a new planned resource for the underground component at the end of the - at the following receiving all the results by the end of the year.

Slide 25, we call the Hasaga property acquired Discovery in the heart of Red Lake because there's a lot of Red Lake stories that are garnering a lot of attention putting the new development of Pure Gold’s Madsen mine which is situated in this image to the left and now it would be to the Southwest and obviously Great Bear has made a good splash with its discovery.

The Hasaga project, the Howie and Hasaga mines were actually the first mines in the Red Lake camp. A mine down to depths of about 500 meters, 600 meters and the deposit and plunge had - some drill holes but had not been adequately tested. Our initial vision - our vision for the property was an open pit. The Hasaga property now contains an open pit resource, you can see in the lower table that we defined over a couple of years of drilling.

And I believe represents the only open pit resource in the Red Lake Camp currently. The underground opportunity though was where we saw the bigger upside potential. And since the drilling of the open pit we've completed several campaigns of underground drilling where we’ve defined what we call the FC and FD zone, at the end of this year's drill program it's our plan to bring these deposits into 43-101 resource categories and we'll continue to grow our company's resource base that has been important to us.

So much like a part of the what you can see in our quarters that we continue to spend of - an amount of money on exploration because we believe that the discoveries generated through this exploration will be the future of our company as we look for the - what I hope will be decades ahead for Premier. As a summary on Slide 26, I think you can see that our company is focused on growing our production opportunities primarily at South Arturo hopefully Hardrock going ahead and the closing of Getchell which will be opportunities to grow our production profile.

With the drill bit we continue to expand resources and we have updates plan following the year end at South Arturo where we’ve been having a lot of success we’re drilling Mercedes, where we’re drilling the Marianas project from underground and the San Martin deposit at surface that we believe will add years to the mine life here.

And Hasaga that will be our newest underground resource in the company and next year we've got exploration programs planned for even properties that don't make our presentation like [indiscernible] a recent acquisition. That's a pretty exciting pure exploration project where our geologists continue to have fun so to speak. And with the increased production we expect our company to continue to generate more and more cash flow which will be key for our shareholders going forward.

And with that I thank everybody for attending the presentation and we'll open up the floor for the next 10 minutes to questions if there are any. And if not all of the people on the line as always are very open to being called at any time if you have a question or a comment on what we're doing and we welcome those questions and comments. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Bryce Adams from CIBC. Bryce, please go ahead.

Bryce Adams

Starting with Mercedes I want to ask about the new operating plan. Well, done on the improved cost this quarter. Clearly execution on the new plan has been strong. So my questions are firstly on the ore quality. Are you satisfied with the grade reported this quality at 3.3 - just 3.4 grams per tonne?

Is that around your targeted grade or do you expect further improvements in ore quality in Q4 and 2021? And then the second question relates to the mining cost per tonne. Steve you spoke to the improvements on cost per tonne. I think you mentioned was about a reduction of one-third on that cost per tonne number, wondering if you could quantify those costs for us?

John Begeman

Yes Bryce, good morning. So starting on the grade, the simple answer is, yes. The grade is in line with what we have been expecting and what we will continue to expect there. The big call it the big one that we've had in terms of grade - it's about the reconciliation which we've struggled with in the past, but reconciling the head grade coming out of the mill back to the - grades that we see coming out of the mine that we measure in terms of our muck samples.

And so, we’re seeing very, very good correlation between those two and then also taking that back to the model as well. So short answer is yes, the grades will continue to be in that range but been able to accurately predicting and expect - and get what we’re expecting to get from an operational point of view is - helps tremendously.

In terms of your question on the costs, so historically Mercedes would have been some way in the overall both including processing cost per tonne of ore mined, plus the G&A would have been in the 90 - call it $90 to $95 per tonne range. Currently, we are sitting in just, just, just on $60 per tonne. So that’s about that that one-third that I referred to reduction that we have seen.

Bryce Adams

Okay. And maybe just specifically on the underground cost per tonne, can you comment on what those cost look like?

John Begeman

So if you, we did - one thing I didn't mention we did get a little bit of a benefit from exchange rate. We budgeted at 19.5 ounces to the US dollar we saw that 22 and change. So with that benefit as well included in the - we're sitting in the third quarter. We were sitting at just over per tonne of ore broken. We sitting at just over about 30 - total tonnes broken at about $30 per tonne.

Bryce Adams

Jumping to El Nino underground so year-to-date the all-in sustaining costs have been around $1,050 to $1,100 per ounce. I know that there is no guidance and that technical report could be forthcoming near term. But are those costs indicative of longer term El Nino cost or would you expect cost improvement over the 2020 year-to-date results?

John Begeman

I suppose - again the short answer to that is yes I think those costs are - will be fairly indicative of what you can expect to see from El Nino although, Nevada Gold who is operating our joint venture is doing a lot of work to work with the operating team there. The mine is operated by a local contractor there and who do a very, very good job. But Nevada Gold is working with them to try and reduce those costs specifically on the mining side.

Bryce Adams

Maybe my last question will just be on the South Arturo exploration costs. Are they included in that all-in sustaining number or are they outside of that the Phase 1 and Phase 3 open pit numbers?

John Begeman

I believe that those are outside of those costs.

Bryce Adams

Okay. So there was an exploration expense in the numbers, but that would be specifically for the underground and then the open pit drilling would be outside?

John Begeman

I believe so. Yes.

Bryce Adams

Okay.

John Begeman

You can clarify that. But yes.

Bryce Adams

Thanks for the clarification. And that's all from me. Thanks so much.

John Begeman

Thanks.

Peter Van Alphen

I'll follow-up with you afterwards just to verify that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Okay. It appears there are no further questions. Please proceed.

John Begeman

Thank you everybody for attending. And please if you have any additional questions you'd like to take offline call the company’s office or the individuals that were on the call today to hopefully provide you with the answers you'd like to get. We are very satisfied with the recovery that we've had here in Q3 particularly, particularly after our difficult first quarter and the closure that we had at Mercedes during the second quarter.

So it's good to be - and I feel like it's getting back to normal in terms of our mining operations. And we've seen that in our financials here. And we look forward the future performances like this in our future quarters. Thank you all. And be safe.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.