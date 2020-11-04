The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

We also made a farm team investment in Clover Health (NYSE:IPOC) early in October. Clover is like Oak Street (NYSE:OSH) in that it is Medicare Advantage-focused. But instead of building a primary care brand, they're focused on building out a well-branded HMO and providing an innovative tech stack to providers in their network. While this is a different angle to our thesis on primary care, the business is uniquely positioned to become the backbone technology stack to PCPs who are ready to participate in CMS's Direct Contracting program launching Spring of 2021. In short, CMS Direct Contracting is VBC for traditional Medicare and it is managed by provider groups directly versus through a health payer/HMO. This program is an opportunity for provider groups that are/were FFS Medicare providers to transition to VBC for the same patient population they have experience serving. This transition is enormously technology dependent as a patient's health data and specialist provider performance (outcomes and cost) must be managed with perfection to execute VBC. Provider groups know they need to adapt their businesses to alternative payment models but are generally behind the times with technology. Clover solves this issue and has a market position of both a branded Medicare Advantage plan and an arms dealer. Of course, the more they grow either side of the business, the more data they can use to better execute across the entire business. I like these virtuous circles.

Clover Health is going public via a SPAC that is part of Chamath Palihapitiya's IPO engine. Honestly, I was looking forward to not getting us involved in this market's current SPAC mania. However, Clover Health is a company we can't ignore given I was already aware of the company's recent success by following it in the private markets, and I respect its shareholder base. The numbers they've since published were confirmatory to my understanding of the industry and its scale requirements and the opportunity within Medicare Advantage. This left most the work on IPOC around the deal mechanics and getting comfortable with Chamath as sponsor and the current management team. Since Chamath is so public with his thoughts, an investor can go back as far as 2010 for clues into Chamath's investing history and then reconcile with network checks. When doing, I found that he has been consistent with his healthcare views back to as far as 2012, and resultingly, I judge Clover Health to be a "down the fairways" investment for him. Vivek Garipalli, Clover Health's Co-founder and CEO, is well respected in the venture community and is rolling his entire stake forward in the merger set to finish this Spring. There are some missing pieces to the puzzle that need to be found before we can get comfortable with sizing this position any larger than a farm team weight. However, I think the company's valuation after the deal announcement is reasonable given the revenue growth trend and a margin trajectory towards an at-scale healthcare payer.

