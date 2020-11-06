In previous years, the order battle between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) was one way for the companies to flex their muscles in a growing market, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort.

However, with the COVID-19 crisis hitting the travel market hard, Airbus and Boeing are facing an unprecedented crisis. At times like these, it's important to keep an eye on orders, deliveries and cancellations. This piece is part of our order and deliveries series on Boeing and Airbus. On top of that, I have bolstered the data side of The Aerospace Forum which allows subscribers to slice order and deliveries by region, customer, aircraft type and more to get detailed visualizations of the current state of the market.

In this report, we will look at the order inflow in August and September for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets.

Note: Normally, we provide the comparisons monthly. However, due to scheduling issues we had to remove the piece for August (supposed to be published in September) from the publishing schedule. We are now combining the commentary for August and September in a single piece.

Admittedly, orders and delivery numbers are unlikely to excite any aerospace investor at this point. However, I still do believe that the monthly series on orders, deliveries and cancellations is valuable as it allows us to detect trends early on. The current roadmap seems to be to recover the delivery flows as it's the first reflection of recovery of air travel that shows up in the numbers of the aircraft manufacturers. Other steps that already have been taken are aligning the order book better with future demand and that includes rescheduling deliveries, processing cancellations and reduced expectations for order inflow.

Order overview for August and September

Airbus and Boeing together received nine orders in August and September compared to 88 orders in the same months last year. Boeing booked eight leaving Boeing with one order. You could mark Boeing as the winner of the monthly order battle in terms of gross orders. However, at this stage it’s a battle of losers and looking at net orders, Airbus actually was in the lead as Boeing’s net order tally was -15 while Airbus had -2 net orders.

Boeing 787-9 (Source: Air Lease Corporation)

During the months of August and September, Boeing received the following orders:

An unidentified customer ordered three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Enter Air ordered two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

EVA Air ordered three Boeing 777Fs.

It should be noted that part of the orders were either conversions or orders being cancelled and subsequently re-ordered.

The full report on Boeing's orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customer reveals in August and September can be read here and here.

Airbus A320neo (Source: Air Lease Corporation)

During the month of August and September, Airbus received one order:

An undisclosed customer bought one Airbus A320neo ACJ (Airbus Corporate Jet) aircraft.

While order inflow was low, what is to like about Airbus’s monthly figures is that the company is managing to keep the cancellations at an appreciable level.

The full report on Airbus' orders and deliveries as well as conversions, cancellations and customer reveals in August and September can be read here and here.

Overview of Boeing and Airbus orders year to date

Figure 1: Infographic September 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

In August and September, Airbus received one order and three cancellations, leaving the jet maker with -2 net orders for the month. Boeing received eight orders but had to remove 23 orders, bringing the net orders for the month to -15. Year-to-date net orders are 300 for Airbus and -381 for Boeing. At this stage and the current market environment, Boeing and Airbus both are focused on keeping their cancellations as low as possible where Boeing obviously will have the more difficult task in doing so.

For the year combined net orders stand at -81. Airbus has a positive net order tally of 300 units built up in the first month of the year while Boeing saw 381 cancellations in excess of orders. Last year net orders for Boeing and Airbus combined were 186: 127 for Airbus and 59 for Boeing. As expected, the year-over-year lead that held for a couple of months was not big enough to carry the jet makers through the year.

Conclusion

Boeing and Airbus are both seeing significant pressures on order inflow. Airbus seems to be positioned better simply because it doesn't have a program-specific crisis such as Boeing, but a crisis as we are seeing now… that's something neither jet maker had prepared for. In a matter of weeks, we went from "this will pass" (which is true) to "this will affect the industry in 2020 and beyond." The coming months are going to be interesting as we are seeing the end of the order boom for jet makers with the focus shifting to containing cancellations. So far, Airbus is doing a better job than Boeing, but we are at a start of backlogs being stretched further than initially intended and expected and that's pressuring order inflow for the year and leads to cancellations on an uncertain growth profile.

Airbus is still in positive territory when it comes to net orders, and while it's a given that net orders will come out far below the levels seen in 2019, we do expect the European jet maker to end up with a positive order tally for the year. The same does not hold for Boeing, where we expect more cancellations for the Boeing 737 MAX but also envision that airlines will gather around the MAX again once it is cleared for service.

