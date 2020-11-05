As such, we are positive on the stock of Range Resources and believe that it has the potential to trade north of $10 / share.

Book value as of September 30, 2020 is $1,662.5 million and we like the idea of owning Range Resources’ assets at a cost less than that incurred by the company.

With third quarter results now in hand, we wanted to update our valuation metrics for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC), an open long position in our portfolio. With so much volatility around commodities, the sector, and Range Resources specifically (not to mention the financial markets in general), we hope this continuing exercise will permit making more quantifiable buy and sell decisions.

At the current common stock price of $6.05 on November 4, 2020 and most recently disclosed shares outstanding of 246.2 million (netting out the treasury shares), we observe a market capitalization for Range Resources of $1,489.7 million. This compares to a reported book value as of September 30, 2020 of $1,662.5 million. While only a small 10% discount, we like the idea of owning Range Resources’ assets at a cost less than that incurred by the company to assemble them. While this current discount is miniscule compared to the over 75% discount we observed at the low price earlier this year of $1.61, given the macroeconomic environment, current commodity prices, and corporate actions, we don’t expect to see prices such as that in the near future. That said, we are closely watching all of the above for changes in our outlook and the stock closely for opportunities to add to our position at attractive prices.

We like buying the stock at a discount to book value as, today, we have the benefit of hindsight and knowledge that Range Resources’ remaining core assets appear to be prolific, low-cost, and highly desirable. We believe that it is certainly fair to criticize Range Resources’ prior capital allocation decisions. We expect that these prior experiences will serve as powerful “lessons learned” for management, the board, and investors and we would not expect a repeat of these misadventures. We are encouraged to see that the company has continued to divest itself of its non-core assets and is focusing on its core Appalachian assets. We believe this focus has allowed the company to continue reducing operating and well costs and we expect they will continue to do so. We also expect that management will continue to prioritize delivering free cash flow. We would be sellers of the stock if these expectations were to prove to be incorrect or if the focus on the items set forth above should wander and we view the foregoing as significant risk factors to our current positive outlook.

To put the current valuation into additional perspective, Range Resources reported its natural gas properties on its September 30, 2020 balance sheet at a net value of $5,671.0 million. This compares to the SEC PV-10 value of $7.6 billion at December 31, 2019, which used a $2.58 / Mmbtu NYMEX natural gas price and a $55.73 / bbl WTI price. While oil prices are materially lower today, the increase in natural gas prices should more than offset this decline given Range’s commodity exposure. In fact, upon revaluation of the proven reserves at this upcoming year-end, we would expect an increase in the SEC PV-10 proved reserves figures to the extent the current commodity price environment persists. Given the comparable companies and market environment, we don’t expect Range to trade up to (or through) its PV-10 value in the near-term. However, it should be noted that each $1 billion increase in the valuation of these assets by the market should translate into $4 / share for stockholders. As such, we believe that Range shares could recover to north of $10 / share. While this would be a significant appreciation from today’s price (not to mention the 2020 lows), it would remain a fraction of its previous multi-year highs.

Of course, as a commodity company, our thesis depends to a large extent on what happens to the price, primarily, of natural gas, as well as natural gas liquids and oil / condensates and these are critical risk factors to consider. While we won’t dive deeply into our commodity price expectations and associated rationale here, we will note that we are constructive on the price of natural gas for several reasons including:

the reduction in oil drilling activity and associated “free” gas (which we expect will continue as oil prices remain depressed),

observed reluctance by natural gas producers to increase production in the face of an improving price environment,

insistence by shareholders on free cash flow generation,

significant reduction in debt capital available for drilling programs,

ongoing demand for natural gas-fired electricity, particularly as the vehicle fleet potentially transitions to electric, and coal and nuclear generating capacity continues to be retired,

increased demand for LNG,

ongoing and steady production declines of existing wells, and

breakeven prices (including an appropriate return on capital) for the natural gas supply needed to balance the market that are likely higher than the current market prices.

We also believe that Range Resources’ natural gas liquids and related infrastructure (including potential significant demand from local buyers such as a nearby new ethane cracker under consideration for development) will continue to provide support to its realized prices. Certainly, should we observe any changes to the above, we would expect our point of view on the commodity price environment and thus our outlook for Range Resources to change in lockstep. Commodity prices are a significant risk factor with respect to our investment thesis.

With the presidential election upon us, it is also worth noting the discussions around the “ban on fracking”. While we note that the Biden campaign has clarified that they will not ban fracking and we view this scenario as unlikely, we believe that such a ban would result in a substantial increase in the commodity price, the value of existing producing reserves, and thus the market value Range Resources (given that the market currently appears to put little value on anything but the proved producing reserves - unlike in prior years when Range traded based on the value of its proved reserves and significant “resource potential”). However, we do see multiple scenarios where environmental impact will come under greater scrutiny, which we believe to be a positive both in terms of what is “right” and helping the long-term viability of the sector. We believe that natural gas in general, given its positive mix of cost and emissions, and Range specifically, given their long-standing focus on environmental impact, stand to benefit from this focus.

As previously mentioned, we are heartened to see investors focus on free cash flow and insistence that companies do the same. We believe that Range Resources is well positioned to generate free cash flow in this price environment given its ability to replace production at low costs (due to relatively shallow decline curves and low well costs) as well as the improvements in operating costs. This point was illustrated by the company on its most recent conference call by Mark Scucchi, its Chief Financial Officer:

Let's make the math simple using reported numbers to illustrate the potential of Range's business. Cash unit costs over the last two quarters averaged $1.82 per unit. Add to that maintenance capital to arrive at real full cycle economics. If we simply take this year's $415 million capital spend divided by annual production of a little over 800 Bcfe you get approximately $0.50. That totals $2.32 per unit. As an example, assume $3 realized price and you have $0.68 per unit of free cash flow or greater than $0.5 billion for the year in free cash flow for debt reduction. Obviously, there are working capital and periodic one-off items that affect this illustrative math, but the example does not take into account the potential impact of the positive uplift from NGLs that Range receives nor does it factor in additional expected capital and operating cost efficiencies due to business changes made this year and contractually declining costs.

While we agree with the CFO that this is a somewhat simplistic analysis and a more thorough analysis would factor in differentials (both negatives due to realized price differential to NYMEX and WTI and positives due to NGLs) among other factors, we also believe that this analysis is directionally correct. Further, the $3 realized price expectation does not seem unreasonable in light of the current price deck, which shows an average price around $3.00 / mmbtu for 2021 at the time of this report. We note that Range has hedged a relatively small percentage of its 2021 production (less than half), which is consistent with management’s stated bullish view on the commodity, although we expect that Range Resources will increase those hedges going into 2021 at the current, more profitable prices.

Returning to Range Resources' CFO's illustrative example, we note that $500 million of free cash flow would result in a highly attractive free cash flow yield in excess of 30% at the most recent stock price. That said, we would expect the bulk of any such free cash flow would go to reduce debt and not result in large scale dividends or share buybacks. Nonetheless, if Range Resources is able to finally deliver on its free cash flow promise, it would support a significantly higher stock price.

In conclusion, while we are watching the commodity environment as well as the decisions and actions of Range Resources and its competitors closely, we believe that the valuation metrics discussed above support a price for Range Resources’ common stock in excess of its current trading levels and as such we remain positive on our long position and will seek to add to the position opportunistically.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold a long position in the common stock of Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) and engage in purchases and sales of the stock from time to time. The information and opinions in this research are provided to the best of our knowledge and belief but no assurances are provided as to their accuracy or completeness. Material risks exist with respect to an investment in Range Resources’ common stock, including, without limitation, as set forth in the company’s public filings and this report.