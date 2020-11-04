The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Tao Value.

We initiated a small new position in Agora, a RTE-PaaS (real time engagement platform as a service) business. Although with a tongue-twisting name, the product can be easily understood as below: If you, as an individual developer, have a good software idea which requires real-time video & audio interaction (e.g. streaming class), you can simply use Agora's tool (and pay them by your users' volume) to code up your product, making it to work in a short time (1 week). You are guaranteed by Agora to have your real-time interaction function working satisfactorily. There is an alternative way if you are a company with more resources - to build this real time interaction function by yourself. You might be able to build limited features with 10+ developers working on it for 3 months and you will need to maintain your own servers/network. To maintain and improve this tool, you will also need to dedicate developers and resources going forward. I believe RTE-PaaS has a potentially huge market, as our society is moving towards a virtualized future for which COVID-19 gave us a preview. We are probably a few years away from the full fruition of real time interactive virtualization when the value of RTE-PaaS will become more obviously.

I'm also attracted by Agora's founder/CEO Tony Zhao. Zhao grew up as a software engineer, working with Zoom's Eric Yuan in early Webex days, later moved back to China and became CTO of YY (another fellow holding of ours) before he quit and founded Agora in 2014. Zhao is known in the industry for his strong technical aptitude and ability to gather a group of similarly high caliber technical talents. He also seems mindful in designing Agora's culture. For example, when Zhao founded Agora with some old friends, the first thing they decided is that no matter what exact product they are going to build, they will grant free 10,000 mins for the "developer first" belief. Additionally, Zhao made an unconventional decision on measuring the quality of its product for commercial purpose. While others typically use quantitative measures like latency and downtime SLAs, Zhao decided to use "experience" (i.e. refund if not satisfied) - which appears imprecise and even subjective. But thinking further, I would agree from user's perspective this is the ultimate best, and right measure, which also shows Zhao's confidence in their technology.

