Shares have risen by 15% since my March recommendation, but EV of around $180 million appears cheap contrasted to multiple opportunities in epilepsy that they are pursuing.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) have risen by 15% since my initial recommendation was published in March of last year, as the company's multi-faceted neurology pipeline offered us multiple ways to win and valuation paled in comparison to market opportunities being addressed.

While management has executed in a steady manner throughout the previous year (including a lucrative partnership inked with Neurocrine Biosciences), the stock still took a hit due to inevitable pandemic-related delays to key pipeline programs. As data readouts have been pushed back to 2021 but thesis otherwise remains unchanged, I wish to revisit this undervalued epilepsy player and highlight future prospects for readers.

Figure 1: XENE daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see share price fall as low as $8 during the correction that took place in March. From there, they've bounced around in the $10 to mid teens range, currently trading on the lower end of that spectrum. Given an absence of near term data catalysts, it's possible weakness continues for some time. However, for investors who have a time frame well into next year and beyond, my initial take is that the presently cheap valuation offers an ideal opportunity to patiently accumulate a position.

Overview

In my prior recommendation, I outlined the following keys to our bullish thesis:

The company's multi-faceted pipeline was moving forward on multiple fronts, including XEN901, their highly selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor possessing significant potential as a novel treatment for epilepsy (of particular interest in EIEE13, an early infantile epileptic encephalopathy connected with gain-of-function mutations in the SCN8A gene which encodes the Nav1.6 sodium channel). Early data (single ascending and multiple ascending doses in 64 healthy subjects) showed a favorable PK profile that supported twice daily dosing (achieved exposure above the range needed for efficacy while all adverse events were mild or moderate in nature). As efficacy for other sodium channel blockers is often limited by side effects, data for 901 suggested superiority on multiple accounts as compared to phenytoin, carbamezipine, lacosamide, etc. Preclinical data also shined, showing 100-fold improvement in potency in SCN8a gain-of-function transgenic animal models of EIEE13 versus the other three (more validation provided for company's approach of going after this target). The promise of these early results led to a partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), in which Xenon received $30 million upfront, $20 million equity investment, $25 milestone payment (as soon as FDA accepts IND filing), up to $1.7 billion in additional milestones plus low double-digit to mid-teen royalties on US sales and slightly lower royalties on ex US sales). I thought this was a wise move by management as a company of this size shouldn't take on too much work in the clinic and Neurocrine appeared to be the ideal partner to usher this asset forward, while still allowing Xenon to participate significantly in associated economics.

For Kv7 potassium channel opener XEN1101, data from a phase 1a pilot transcranial magnetic stimulation study in eight healthy subjects showed half-life allowing for once-daily dosing and solid safety/tolerability profile (one severe adverse event of vasovagal reaction was observed). Importantly, no urinary retention or hesitation adverse events (observed in historical studies of ezogabine) were observed. All of this is even more impressive in that it was accomplished with a 20 mg dose (1/20th that reported in historical data for ezogabine). I also referred to a Washington Post piece focusing on parents who were depending on the drug Potiga (ezogabine) for treating their kids with this rare form of epilepsy and in need of novel options. Considering that Potiga was originally slated to do $200 million of sales before side effect issues got in the way, this compared very favorably to the valuation at which investors could purchase shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals. The company provided additional clinical updates in the form of final phase 1 data for XEN1101 and interim phase 1 results for XEN901. What stood out was the drug's solid safety profile, reduced corticospinal excitability, as demonstrated by a concentration dependent elevation in resting motor threshold and modulation of TMS-evoked EEG potentials (TEPs) in a pattern consistent with reductions in cortical excitability.

For XEN1101, I delved into the ongoing phase 2 trial which utilizes a randomized (2:1:1:2 fashion to 25mg, 20 mg, 10mg or placebo), double-blind, placebo-controlled design and is enrolling 300 patients aged 18 to 75 years with focal epilepsy. It's designed to show at least 15% difference between the highest active dose and placebo powered at 88% (seems conservative)- specifically, after being screened patients will have eight weeks of baseline to assess frequency of seizures followed by eight weeks of treatment and four-week follow-up period. In order to even make the cut to get into the trial patients must already be treated with a stable dose of one to three allowable anti-epileptic drugs for at least one month prior to screening, during baseline and throughout duration of the study. XEN1101 (or placebo) will be administered once daily in the evening. The primary endpoint is the median percent change in monthly focal seizure frequency from baseline compared to treatment period of active versus placebo, while key secondary endpoints include assessment of patients experiencing greater than or equal to 50% reduction in monthly focal seizure frequency, change from baseline in weekly focal seizure frequency for each week in the double-blind treatment period and clinical and patient global impression of change scores during double-blind treatment period. Importantly, there will be an open-label extension trial for patients who complete the phase 2 study through treatment phase on their assigned study medication.

For XEN496 (active ingredient ezogabine, a Kv7 potassium channel modulator for the treatment of epilepsy) the FDA guided that a single phase 3 study enrolling just 20 patients could be sufficient to gain approval, with the company evaluating efficacy for the treatment of KCNQ2 epileptic encephalopathy or EIEE7. Keep in mind that ezogabine was originally approved back in 2011 as an adjunctive treatment for adults with focal seizures with or without secondary generalization. Pursuit of this indication already is validated by case reports by physicians using ezogabine in infants and young children with KCNQ2.EE. One such report (Millichap 2016) showed improvement in seizures and/or development in three of four infants treated before six months of age and two of seven treated later (with no serious adverse effects observed). Another trial (Olson 2017) showed sustained improvement in seizure frequency observed in five of six patients with at least weekly seizures along with improvements in development or cognition in all eight. Again, the drug candidate was well tolerated with the only adverse event being urinary retention in 3 patients. Readers might recall that ezogabine was marketed by GlaxoSmithKline as Potiga in the US and Torbalt in the EU but withdrew the drug in mid-2017. Interestingly enough, Xenon also is working on a pediatric-specific formulation for XEN496 that also may address certain pigmentation issues associated with ezogabine. The phase 3 trial should get underway by the middle of this year. It's expected that treatment with XEN496 could substantially improve long-term outcomes by enhancing transmembrane potassium currents mediated by the Kv7.2/7.3 channels and thus potentially reversing the underlying genetic abnormality of KCNQ2-EE.

For XEN007, this program was granted rare pediatric disease designation by the FDA for the treatment of Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC). Note that XEN007 (flunarizine) is available in certain countries outside the US but has not been well studied in a randomized, placebo-controlled study for AHC. Published literature and case studies have shown enough evidence to suggest it could be an effective treatment and is well tolerated by AHC patients. As for the market opportunity here, it's estimated that there are up to 3,200 AHC patients in the US. The rare neurological movement disorder is presented in the first 18 months of life and causes lifetime morbidity and increased mortality. Other indications are being explored for evaluating this drug candidate as well.

Lastly, two green flags identified were strengthening of the management team (including the addition of Dr. Ernesto Aycardi as their Chief Medical Officer-formerly served at Teva Pharmaceuticals, EMD Serono, Biogen Idec, and Merck) and positioning of key institutional investors (e.g. BVF entering into one-for-one exchange of common shares for Series 1 preferred stock).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

I also think it's worth highlighting my prior summary of management's presentation at Cantor in October 2019 of last year, as CEO Simon Pimstone provided additional clarity with regard to the various elements of this intriguing story.

Cantor Summary 2019

This was a good listen and clarified certain points of thesis for me. CEO Simon Pimstone starts by stating company is focusing on epilepsy space with four products in development (ion channel modulators). He states this is an attractive area as the company's modulators are very selective and they have the most exciting portfolio in the epilepsy space.

XEN496 contains active ingredients for ezogabine and is phase 3 ready. Phase 2 and 2 pivotal studies for ezogabine showed drug very effective (30% to 45% median seizure frequency reduction). However the drug had liabilities (take 3x daily, Cmax related CNS adverse effects, 5% of patients experiencing pigmentation, etc.) and thus was given black box warning, causing sales to hit the skids and GlaxoSmithKline stopped marketing the drug. There was a tremendous amount of off-label use in patients with KCNQ2 epilepsy. XEN496 is novel pediatric formulation, with the company to file IND by end of the year and conduct a single pivotal study. No drug has ever been tested or approved in these kids, so success here would be big. For this indication, management guesses market size is around 3,000 patients (no cost testing provided to identify them). Off label use of ezogabine had great effect in these kids and new formulation offers high convenience (tear open sachet and mix with food or liquid). The company aims to identify every child with this KCNQ2 mutation in US and Europe.

As for XEN1101, it was being developed to improve on pharmacokinetics for ezogabine and it is more potent. The drug is dosed once daily instead of 3x daily. Dosed in evening, so that's more attractive as well because any Cmax related CNS adverse events would occur while patients are sleeping. The drug is more selective, so urinary retention and related effects are not expected. Ezogabine caused pigmentation in 5% of adults and this drug shouldn't have any trouble there either. Phase 1 PK supported once daily dosing, adverse events were mild, transient and reversible (no safety signals, no QLT prolongation, etc.). Absolute correlation between PK and PD is encouraging, so higher exposure equates to greater resting motor threshold (greater inhibition of neuronal cortical activity). Large phase 2b trial underway in adults with focal epilepsy (essentially ezogabine version 2.0).

The third drug is XEN901, very unique sodium channel blocker. The drug inhibits only the key excitatory channel in the brain and selective for that channel versus other sodium channels (no other sodium channel blocker on the market today does that). Kids with SCN8A epileptic encephalopathy (SCN8A-EE) an ideal niche to go after. Safety vs. currently approved agents should be a big point of differentiation as well (maximal effect for them is seen at level where drugs cause toxicity as have narrow therapeutic range). Relative therapeutic window for 901 is much larger.

The fourth drug is XEN007, active ingredient flunarizine (30 years of clinical use, available worldwide but never developed in US). No CNS calcium channel inhibitor has been pursued here, so this could be attractive in various orphan conditions and rare pediatric diseases. Patient enrollment should begin near term in physician led phase 2 open label study in childhood absence epilepsy (roll out plans for other indications in next 12 months).

Management continues to state the pipeline is the broadest portfolio of anti-seizure and anti-epileptic drug candidates against different targets.

Let's move onto a more recent presentation.

Wedbush, August 2020 - A Few Nuggets Worth Highlighting:

-For XEN496, the novel sprinkle formulation performed well in PK study and the company has submitted protocol to FDA, hoping to hear back from FDA shortly. The plan is to initiate a pivotal trial this year. Again, this appears to be a high probability program to my eyes, as drug acts through KCNQ2 channel and we already know that children with KCNQ2-DEE pediatric epilepsy have loss of function of this channel. 496 has a very significant mode of activity through this channel, so this is the first small molecule precision medicine for a monogenic pediatric epilepsy (that they are aware of).

Figure 3: Case studies in part provide rationale for 496 program in KCNQ2-DEE (Source: corporate presentation)

-For XEN1101, the drug is meant to improve upon the profile of ezogabine (enhanced PK, better tolerability) with similar mechanism of action. They are following a similar path to that of ezogabine, with phase 2b 300 patient study in focal epilepsy (results now expected 1H 2021). Recruitment is picking up nicely but not back to pre COVID-19 levels. Lack of drug interaction, liability, lack of cardiac QT prolongation, lack of dose titration requirements are all differentiating features of the drug (also would be only Kv7 modulator available in the focal epilepsy market). From Q&A session, I found it interesting that 1101 is described as 20 to 30 fold more active on target in vitro than predecessor drug. TMS data published last year showed in human experiment what they believe is a more robust effect over what was previously described with ezogabine at about 1/60th of the daily dose (exposure level 10 to 20 fold lower).

Figure 4: TMS data for XEN1101 showed significant plasma concentration dependent reduction of corticospinal and cortical excitability (Source: corporate presentation)

-For XEN007, we are reminded that the generic drug flunarizine has been approved in many countries for vertigo and migraine prevention. Xenon has rights to this product, to manufacturing for North America through a supplier and to clinical and nonclinical data from originator of the drug. Phase 2 study in Canada in CAE is ongoing, but topline data was pushed back to 1H 2020. Mechanism of action is quite interesting against calcium channels as well as dopaminergic and serotonergic activity with strong support from in vivo models. There are 40k to 45k children with CAE, 1/3rd of which do not tolerate or respond well to existing standard of care.

-Neurocrine partnership involves XEN901 (now called NBI-921352) and other pre-clinical, selective NaV1.6 inhibitors and dual NaV1.2/1.6 inhibitors for development. They guided for near-term submission of phase 2 protocol to FDA should take place (SCN8A-DEE indication) and $25 million milestone payment would be due to Xenon from its larger partner. However, after the fact I'll note that this was delayed and pushed back into 2021 (more on that below).

-As for the balance sheet, the Q2 cash balance was just over $200 million with runway into 2022. As for catalyst summary, management guides for an exciting year ahead with phase 3 start for 496, phase 2 start for Neurocrine partnered program, 007 phase 2 data 1H 2021, phase 2 data 1101 1H 2021 and advances with additional partnerships and preclinical programs.

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2020, the company reported cash and equivalents of $202.8 million, which compared favorably to a net loss of $0.2 million. Research and development expenses rose to $10.7 million. The company did announce a $100 million ATM (at-the-market) equity offering sales agreement with Jefferies and Stifel, which might also account for recent weakness in the share price. Management has stated prior that they wish to unveil additional indications to pursue with lead pipeline programs such as XEN1101, so it'd make sense to continue shoring up the balance sheet to pursue these opportunities. Playing devil's advocate, it can be concerning when a company's management team keeps diluting shareholders, but again I feel comfortable here given low cash burn (something to keep an eye on). The Q3 report should be coming soon (Nov. 5) and it will be important to see if management shares new indications they could pursue or provides additional clarity on timelines of key pipeline programs.

As for institutional investors of note, Biotechnology Value Fund has been adding to its stake (over 10% ownership of the company). Vivo Opportunity, Adage Capital, Neurocrine Biosciences, Avoro Capital Managers and Baker Brothers also own significant positions. As for insiders, there has been a history of sales over the past year or so.

As for other useful nuggets, I found this black box warning for Potiga (posted by BioClouseau) to be a good reminder of the safety issues that Xenon is trying to overcome with its Kv7 channel modulators). Given the data we've observed so far (including lack of urinary retencion), it seems unlikely (but always possible) that such issues show up.

Keep in mind that for XEN1101, acquired from 1st Order Pharmaceuticals, Xenon remains on the hook for $33.6 million in milestone payments and mid to high single digit royalties on sales.

On Oct. 8, multiple updates were provided including for NBI-921352 (formerly XEN901), which had been licensed to Neurocrine Biosciences to develop in SCN8A-DEE and other forms of epilepsy including focal epilepsy. FDA feedback supported phase 2 development in pediatric SCN8A-DEE patients, but the FDA requested additional non-clinical data and thus timeline for trial initiation was pushed back to 2021. As for Kv7 potassium channel modulator XEN496 in KCNQ2-DEE, FDA feedback was received and phase 3 study should begin prior to year end. The study, dubbed "EPIK," will enroll 40 pediatric patients aged one month to less than six years who will be randomized 1:1 to receive placebo or XEN496 for 15 weeks. At the end of treatment there will be a period of tapering off study drug followed by a 28-day safety monitoring period. Primary endpoint is the percent change from baseline in monthly countable motor seizure frequency during the blinded treatment period, as recorded by caregivers in a daily seizure diary. Key secondary endpoints include the proportion of patients experiencing greater than or equal to 50 percent reduction in monthly seizure frequency from baseline, caregiver global impression of change (CaGI-C) scores, and caregiver global impression of severity (CaGI-S) scores. Small size of this trial makes it seem quite manageable, and depending on enrollment timelines are quite reasonable providing an efficient path to market in this indication of high unmet need.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, unlike some of our current ideas in the ROTY model account with near term "needle moving" catalysts such as data presentations in Q4 and at ASH, I wouldn't be surprised to see more weakness for this stock in coming months as key catalysts were pushed into 2021 due to COVID-19 related delays. However, with enterprise value of around $180 million and multiple promising irons in the fire, I feel we have several factors in our favor here and believe a pilot position is merited with an eye toward 1H 2021 readouts. With multiple mid and late stage studies to get underway, this would be a position to show patience with throughout next year and likely beyond.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, XENE is a Buy and I suggest patiently accumulating dips over the next couple quarters.

Risks include dilution in the medium term, disappointing data, setbacks in the clinic (e.g. delays, slow enrollment of patients, safety concerns), negative regulatory feedback and competition in certain indications (e.g. commonly used AEDs such as phenytoin, levetiracetam, carbamazepine, clobazam, lamotrigine, valproate, oxcarbazepine, topiramate, lacosamide and perampanel). Other AEDs in development are being progressed by Zogenix, GW Pharmaceuticals, Sage Therapeutics, Marinus Pharmaceuticals and others. Given how crowded this market is, if and when commercialization is reached a successful launch could take some time to pull off. On the other hand, consider that the global epilepsy therapeutics market is expected to grow to well over $5 billion in the next five years or so as new options are introduced.

Additional Links of Interest:

TMS as a pharmacodynamic indicator of cortical activity of a novel anti‐epileptic drug, XEN1101.

