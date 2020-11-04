Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) CEO Anthony Gurnee on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Anthony Gurnee - President and CEO

Paul Tivnan - SVP and CFO

Jon Chappell - Evercore

Mike Webber - Webber Research

Randy Giveans - Jefferies

Ben Nolan - Stifel

Omar Nokta - Clarkson Platou Securities

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Ardmore Shipping's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Anthony Gurnee, Chief Executive Officer of Ardmore Shipping. Please go ahead.

Anthony Gurnee

Thank you, Betty. Good morning and welcome to Ardmore Shipping's third quarter 2020 earnings call. First, let me ask our CFO, Paul Tivnan, to describe the format for the call and discuss forward-looking statements.

Paul Tivnan

Thanks, Tony and welcome everyone. Before we begin our conference call, I would like to direct all participants to our website at ardmoreshipping.com, where you will find a link to this morning's third quarter 2020 earnings release and presentation. Tony and I will take about 15 minutes to go through the presentation and then open up the call to questions.

Turning to slide two, please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results projected from those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the third quarter 2020 earnings release, which is available on our website.

And now, I'll turn the call back over to Tony.

Anthony Gurnee

Thanks Paul. Let me first outline the format for today's call. To begin with, I'll discuss quarterly highlights and then the market outlook, after which, I'll provide some thoughts on the energy transition. Following this, Paul will provide a summary of product and chemical tanker fundamentals and a detailed financial update. And then I'll conclude the call and open -- conclude the presentation and open up the call for questions.

Turning first to slide four, we're reporting an adjusted net loss of $6.6 million or $0.20 per share for the third quarter and an adjusted net profit of $13.6 million or $0.41 per share for the first nine months of the year.

Our MRs earned $13,000 per day for the third quarter and $17,850 per day for the first nine months, reflecting the recent decline in rates, but overall still good results year-to-date.

Meanwhile, Ardmore is maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility with cash at $60 million as of October 30th, net leverage of 49%, and a demonstrated ability to attain attractive financing terms.

Our capital allocation policy has resulted in good progress toward lower leverage and stronger cash reserves in the face of a difficult charter market, but our priorities may now shift given equity market conditions.

We announced a $30 million three-year share repurchase plan at the end of September and in the meantime, our share price has dropped to levels well below analyst consensus NAV of $7.10 per share and around depreciated replacement value estimate of $9.50 per share.

The tanker market is at very low levels across all sizes, though prudent products as a result of the evolving economic impact of the pandemic, including the second wave of contagion.

Our fleet average TCE for October was down to $10,750 per day, reflecting what we believe is the market trough and which, of course, represents just one-third of the quarter. We do expect rates to improve towards the end of the year, but given the reduced underlying oil demand, not a typical winter market levels.

Looking ahead into 2021, we expect product tanker demands to recover fully post pandemic and then continue on the normalized 2% to 3% growth trajectory. As we will discuss later, the energy transition may pose challenges for the tanker sector overall, but for companies such as Ardmore, it's also a significant opportunity.

Turning next to slide five and starting with the near-term outlook. Tanker spot charter rates are running at very low levels. The near-term outlook is challenging, but there could be surprised to the upside for tankers going into 2021 in the form of oil price volatility as OPEC balances output, price, and quota compliance.

In addition and specifically for product tankers, we believe that output cuts from older refineries are incrementally boosting product tanker tonne-mile demand and we expect geographical balances of oil products to result in greater cargo movement going into recovery.

In chemical tanker sector where Ardmore has a presence through our fully IMO 2 chemical tankers, as well as our crossover trading strategy looks to be on the more positive demand trajectory of the products, which of course is positive for our earnings prospects.

Turning to the medium term, the most recent IEA report, which we believe provides a comprehensive and unbiased oil forecast predicts a full oil demand recovery post-pandemic and oil demand growth of 0.85% thereafter out to 2030.

Because of ongoing trends relating to the location of new refinery construction and products trade development, product tanker demand has always run higher than oil demand growth. For example, over the past 10 years, product tanker demand growth has been 4% to 5% versus 1.1% for oil demand growth.

Using 0.85% figure from the IEA, we expect slower but still substantial product tanker demand growth of 2% to 3% post-pandemic with chemical tanker demand growth expected to be higher.

Beyond the short-term closures, the refinery industry is now facing permanent shutdowns of older, less efficient refineries being replaced by new export-oriented capacity, and that's resulting in greater seaborne volumes over longer distances. This is an important point, which Paul is going to discuss later in detail.

And our next topic is going to be the energy transition and in particular, the new EEXI regulations, which targeted reduction in existing shipboard emissions and are expected to have a big impact on tanker supply. So, overall as a consequence of these many factors, we are very positive on the prospects for modern, fuel efficient, product and chemical tankers, such as those in the Ardmore fleeting.

Turning to slide six now on the energy transition, the push to reduce shipping carbon emissions, if anything, is accelerating, with very little patience being shown for gradualism. The IMO framework to reduce carbon emissions and shipping firstly, intends to do that through near-term efficiency measures, in other words, EEXI and then through a longer term switch to zero carbon or carbon neutral fuels.

In particular, it appears that the rollout of EEXI will marginalize older and less fuel efficient ships in the coming years. The graph in the upper right on the slide shows what might be in store between now and 2030 if these regulations force scrapping of product tankers at 20 years of age. Typically, it's at 23 to 24 years of age.

A further set of regulations to phase out the use of carbon-based fuels will come later. But many NGOs and national bodies believe this will be too slow and are putting pressure on the industry.

As a consequence, for example, the European Union Emissions trading for shipping -- European Union Emissions trading scheme for shipping is under discussion for possible implementation by 2023.

So, it's clear the energy transition will have a profound impact on shipping and we think that most of its positive. There'll be increased pressure on inefficient ships to exit. The transition to cleaner fuels is already underway. For example, dual fuel LNG and methanol vessels being built and ordered against long-term charters, which is a trend that we expect to accelerate.

And while tanker demand growth is expected to flatten as we approach peak oil, product and chemical tankers are expected to fare better with continued growth and trade beyond peak oil demand.

We believe Ardmore is well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities. First, all Ardmore vessels are expected to be compliant with the new EEXI regulations and we believe that's one of only two listed tanker companies that are going to be in that position.

Second, we have a long standing focus on innovation around efficiency and as a consequence, we're already 10% ahead of deciding principles curve, their annual target, and we intend to keep or increase that lead.

And third, we already have a meaningful presence at the non-petroleum cargoes, which is likely to grow over time. Overall, we believe the energy transition will present opportunities to companies that have modern fuel efficient fleets, technical and operational expertise, and access to capital needed to fund the industry's requirements for new generation vessels.

And, on that note, I'll hand the call over to Paul.

Paul Tivnan

Thanks Tony. Moving to slide eight and building on Tony's points, we will go into some more detail on the product and chemical tanker fundamentals. Global oil demand is recovering from its lows in April, while the global economy is expected to sharply rebound in 2021.

Substantial stimulus packages are expected to result in GDP growth of 5.2% next year as compared to minus 4.4% in 2020. Current oil consumption is 92 million barrels per day, which is 7.4 million barrels per day below January 2020 levels, primarily related to the decline in jet fuel consumption.

The IEA is expecting oil consumption to increase substantially through 2021 as economies reopen with continued growth reaching 106.8 million barrels a day in 2030.

Meanwhile, the global refinery industry is facing a massive shake up following recent events. Latest estimates are the 2.5 million barrels per day refinery capacity is under threat of closure in Europe, North America, and Australia over the course of the next three years.

In Australia, all four refineries totaling 475,000 barrels a day are at risk that the first closure formally announced. A few weeks ago BP announced that their 150,000 barrels a day refinery in Perth, will close within six months and be converted to an import terminal.

In Europe, Gunvor intends to mothball its 115,000 barrels a day refinery in Antwerp. Total [ph] is considering converting a 90,000 barrel a day in Paris to biofuels as essential repairs are looking uneconomical.

These three cases are just examples from a very long list. In total Wood Mackenzie had lifted 11 refineries in jeopardy in Europe alone. At the same time, large export-oriented capacity increases in the Middle East in China, totaling 4 million barrels per day are coming online over the next few years. These projects are in many cases complete, or in some cases construction is well underway.

In September, the new 400,000 barrels a day refinery in [Indiscernible] and Saudi Arabia came online with its first shipment of products Saudi 600,000 barrel a day refinery in Kuwait, which will be the largest of the Middle East is now 95% complete and expected to come online in early 2021.

China is rapidly becoming a refining powerhouse, and we find part of exporter with substantial refinery projects underway. A 400,000 barrel a day refinery in [Indiscernible] is starting trial runs while work is underway and until $21 billion refinery complex in Shandong scheduled for completion in 2024.

These projects and ongoing refining capacity -- refinery expansion in China substantially exceed Chinese domestic refined product demand and as a consequence, we expect significant increase in exports.

Turning to supply, products and chemical tanker supply remains low. Product tanker order book is 6.1% delivering over the next three years, we expect net of scrapping fee growth of 1% to 2% per annum over the period.

The chemical tanker order book is similarly low at 4.1%, delivering over two years and net of scrapping, we expect to see growth of less than 1% per annum over the period.

In the near-term, new ship ordering will remain low until such time as clarity on propulsion technology and an economic justification. Meanwhile the energy transition is getting underway and will result in the major transformation of the global fleet and accelerated scrapping of older ships.

Based on the age profile of the fleet and as a consequence of anticipated increased regulations concerning greenhouse gas emission targets, approximately 1,800 ships could be scrapped over the next 10 years, which is far above recent scrapping level.

Moving to slide 10 for a summary of our financial performance, we were reporting a net loss of $6.6 million or $0.20 per share for the third quarter, reflecting a sharp decline in charter rates related to the pandemic.

Charter market weakness is continuing into the fourth quarter, but Ardmore remains profitable in year-to-date with net profit of $13.6 million or $0.41 per share for the nine months ended September and we expect to be profitable for the full year.

As always, we remain very focused on cost control and efficiency improvements. Corporate cash overhead came in at $3.3 million for the quarter, in line with prior quarters, but for the year-to-date, September 2020, costs are slightly down year-on-year.

Commercial and chartering costs were $800,000, in line with prior periods and as mentioned before in many companies, the commercial and chartering costs are incorporated in voyage expenses, which means that our corporate cost is the comparable overhead. And commercial and chartering as a comparison even with our moderate scale, our costs are running at 50% of standard industry policies.

For the fourth quarter, we expect total overhead incorporating corporate and commercial to be $5 million including cash and non-cash items.

In October, we completed a rather rigorous budgeting process for 2021 and we're expecting a flat budget for the year despite insurance increases in line with the broader markets.

Operating expenses are in line with full year estimates. Total operating cost for the quarter was $16.1 million. And looking ahead, we expect operating expenses for the fourth quarter to be $16.5 million, reflecting the additional shipping operation for the quarter.

Interest costs are substantially down year-on-year. We executed a floating to fixed swap in May locking in LIBOR at 32 basis points. And as a consequence, interest costs came in at $4 million well below the $4.8 million for the second quarter.

Looking ahead, we expect interest in finance costs in the fourth quarter to be approximately $4.1 million, which includes amortized deferred finance fees of $400,000. Depreciation and amortization totaled $9.8 million for the third quarter. We expect depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter to come in at $10.2 million. Overall, Ardmore’s cost structure is among them is amongst the lowest or peer group despite our smaller size, with significant incremental improvement possible through scale.

Turning to slide 11, we will look at charter rates. Time Charter rate experienced a sharp decline in the third quarter with MR spot rates highlighted in green on the left hand side making just under $13,000 a day on average. It is important to point out that none of the MRs have scrubbers finished. Ignoring capital or operating costs associated with scrubbers, our estimate is that scrubber-fitted MRs should generate a premium to TCE of $620 a day for the third quarter, and $1,400 a day for the nine months ended September on the spread between HSFO and VLSFO for the period.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we have 40% of our days booked on the MR of $10,500 per day, representing an all-time low and reflecting continued weakness in the charter markers. Meanwhile the chemical tanker rates on the far right are performing much better on a relative basis. As of last quarter, we present charter rate from the chemical tankers on an actual and capital adjusted basis. The purpose here is to present the rates for the various vessels on a comparable basis to an MR. The methodology is simple. We established the bareboat equivalent rates for the ships each quarter based on their TCE performance. We then make an adjustment to the bareboat for the relative value shift to an MR, and this is then added or subtracted to the TCE rate. This is one of the methods we use internally to assess relative TCE performance, and it is very useful for contextualizing rates across different asset classes.

Using this methodology, the chemical tankers there $11,050 per day for the quarter, or $11,900 per day on capital adjusted basis. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the chemical tankers are outperforming MRs only $11,650 per day, with 65% of the days booked.

Moving to slide 12 for fleet and operations update. Ardmore’s modern fleet is well positioned for the energy transition. Our fleet comprises Eco-Design MRs and highly fuel-efficient Japanese built vessels upgraded to further enhance efficiency. We anticipate that all ships are already in compliance with the proposed EEXI targets on average 5% better. Our fleet carbon emissions levels are 10% better than the Poseidon Principles target for 2020, and we've an ongoing focus on improvements and technologies to stay ahead of the curve.

Operationally, the fleet continues to run well despite challenges associated with the pandemic. As part of our focus on performance improvement and efficiency, we are currently applying new technologies for controlled power limitation on main engines, enhancements for capturing generator waste heat and further technological advancements to existing propeller modifications. Also, we are currently taking advantage of a weaker charter markets and vessel positioning to accelerate drydocking on six vessels in the fourth quarter. All six vessels are optimally positioned in China and Singapore, enabling more cost-effective dockings. Finally taking account of the two ships which delivered in August and September, total revenue days are estimated to be 9,140 for the full year 2020.

Turning to slide 13, we will go to the capital allocation policy and financial activity. Ardmore is a strong financial position. The total liquidity of $60 million available in cash and undrawn lines as of the end of October, and this equates to cash of $2.3 million on a per ship basis, which is significantly higher than our peers.

We are currently finalizing a $10 million loan for the Ardmore Seafarer with the Japanese bank on highly attractive terms. It is a five-year loan priced at LIBOR plus 2.25% and we expect to draw down in the coming weeks. The attractive terms highlight Ardmore strong financial profile and ability to access highly attractive financing in challenging market conditions.

We continue to invest in the fleet with CapEx of $7.5 million for the year-to-date. And the capital allocation policy has strengthened the company's financial profile. We are continuing to repay a debt, scheduled debt repayments of $9 million per quarter or $36 million annually, while maintaining the revolving credit facilities for financial flexibility.

At the end of September, our total net debt with $344 million, with leverage of 49%, which is down year-on-year. However, Tony pointed out, given the current equity market conditions, our priorities may shift.

And with that, I would like to turn the call back over to Tony.

Anthony Gurnee

Thanks, Paul. So to sum up then, the tanker market is currently at very low levels. We still expect a winter market lift in spot rates, but not to levels typically seen in prior years, given the missing underlying oil demand. Product tanker demand growth is expected to recover fully post-pandemic and then continue on a 2% to 3% growth trajectory. In the meantime, we are maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility. Ardmore’s capital allocation policy has proven successful and improving our financial strength, but now our priorities may shift given our stock price.

Notwithstanding, we still believe financial strength is very important given the difficult market conditions we're in, so this is a balancing act. Regarding the energy transition, while it poses challenges for the tanker sector overall, for companies such as Ardmore, it represents real opportunity.

And as a final point, Ardmore is focus on long-term shareholder value remains unchanged. We continue to look for compelling strategic opportunities and other means to build value. We continue to prioritize operating performance and financial strength, and we continue to preserve significant earnings upside in a recovering market.

And with that, we're happy to open up the call for questions.

The first question comes from Jon Chappell with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Jon Chappell

Thank you. Good afternoon, guys. Hey, Paul, probably for you just a couple questions on the buyback, which I think probably is the biggest focus right now. So, first of all, approved in September, were you able to get any off in the third quarter, early fourth quarter before a quiet period kicked in? And then also, when is the post earning quiet period end?

Paul Tivnan

Great question Jon. So we -- the press release announcing the share repurchases was issued on around September 30. So we would have been in a quiet period at that point. So nothing executed on the buyback from that point to now, and the open period would typically open two or three days after the earnings announcements are pending any other transaction related items. But yeah, ordinarily, we'd expected to open up in the next two days.

Jon Chappell

Okay. $60 million of liquidity, $36 million of annual debt, amortization $24 million, just given the uncertainty in the market right now, the weak start of 4Q, cases reaccelerating, out of that $24 million of what we should consider kind of excess liquidity right now versus your capital commitments? How much would you consider true liquidity to be active in buybacks versus keeping a buffer during an uncertain time?

Paul Tivnan

Yeah. That's a great question, Jon. And I guess I'll refer back to Tony's remarks to say, this is a balancing act, I think, lets -- the equity market conditions have been depressed right across the tanker space, not just Ardmore. So almost all of the companies are trading at a substantial discount to NAV, DRV, pick your number. So from that standpoint, equity prices are very attractive. And as he quite rightly pointed out the market is challenging and it's uncertain. So it is a balancing act in terms of kind of preserving financial strength and taking advantage of opportunities.

So it depends, I think, we -- it's something reflect on all the time as to what's the appropriate amount of excess liquidity that you need to keep. How long will this markets conditions may last? And what levers you might need to pull? And what level of share repurchases you should take on? So I think look, it's a conversation that comes up all the time. And I think it's -- you just have to ultimately, I guess, wait and see as to how we execute on both?

Jon Chappell

Okay. And then final question, I know you just purchased a ship. But as you said, things change and the equity markets have changed. So what's your appetite to sell ships to actually fund the buyback just given, trust me, I know the whole group is trading at massive discounts anyway, but in your situation, pretty extreme relative to your capital structure and your fleet. So is there any is there been any thought of trying to narrow that ARB with maybe non-core vessel sales to help expedite that through your program?

Anthony Gurnee

Yeah. I mean, that's another great question, John, I think you're absolutely right. You know, straightforward, you just have ship in button, buy back their stock. But I suppose two points to make is, number one. We are a business we're going concern. So the idea of selling a large number of ships to buyback your stock is not really an option. But definitely you could trim certain ships on the fringes.

I would say more broadly, and hopefully, we laid this out fairly coherently in the presentation, we do think getting beyond the pandemic, that there's potential real squeeze in the market here in terms of vessels and marginalization of older ships. We're very fortunate that the -- that our fleet is very modern. The majority of them are Eco-design. We have four or five Eco-mod vessels, which will actually meet the targets quite easily.

So we do believe we have a fleet, which is set up for the longer term. And we do think there's a lot of value there within the fleet, which might not necessarily be realized in the S&P market today. So it's almost, similar points to the last -- to response to the last question. It is a balancing act between kind of trimming your fleets, managing cherry purchases and capturing equity, but also protecting upside earnings potential in what we believe is a recovering market kind of through the pandemic as a thing, these and ultimately, jet fuel and an aviation in general economic activity gets back to more normal levels.

Jon Chappell

Okay.

Paul Tivnan

A couple, sorry, john, just to add a couple more things.

Jon Chappell

Sure. Yeah.

Paul Tivnan

Our billion cash number doesn't include the $10 million drawdown coming up from the financing of the new ship. That'll administer cash. And then, it's also wide -- look, it's widely known in the S&P market that we're marketing the Ardmore Seamarine for sales. That's our 2006. And in fact, the one we bought is a replacement for that, right. So that'll bring us down to 25 owned ships. And based on that, expected sale price, we think that'll bring in another $5 million or $7 million of cash after we paid it up.

Jon Chappell

Right. All right. Thanks, Tony. Thanks, Paul.

The next question comes from Mike Webber with Webber Research. Please go ahead.

Mike Webber

Hey, good morning, guys. How are you?

Anthony Gurnee

Hey, Mike.

Mike Webber

Hey. Couple questions that kind of higher level. Tony, you mentioned in your remarks, you know, plans to include shipping, and the emission trading system or ETS in Europe by 2023. I'm most pushing back on it. But it is interesting. And I know, it's positioned as kind of a regional system, but would certainly have a broad based impact. If different merchant fleets going to trading in and out of Europe, beside from just simply the container lines that are running in circles there.

I'm just curious, I know, it's early and we're pretty, we'd be pretty far down a hypothetical path here. But what impact you think that ultimately hands on the MR market is a further bifurcated global fleet in terms of trading patterns? You know, we are pretty far down a hypothetical path, but that kind of mechanism seems like it's inevitable at some point somewhere. So just curious, if we were to see that happen. How do you think that actually plays out for your fleet?

Anthony Gurnee

Yeah. This is Greg -- not Mike, I think is it? Is it Mike?

Paul Tivnan

That's Mike.

Mike Webber

Yeah.

Anthony Gurnee

That's must have been a big night anyway. So, yeah, it's, what the European Union is talking about is the way they're describing it is it's going to apply at least to intra-European trade. So they're not ruling out applying it to, vessels, voyages, originating or terminating in Europe. So that's one point to make. They're doing it to put pressure on IMO, they very unhappy with the -- with tasty the IMO was working at. And it seems like, we're hearing that other areas the world are interested in something similar. So this might become a trend.

And clearly, it would it means effectively is that if you trade into Europe, or if you're trading around Europe, which a lot of them MRs and Handy’s do, it's effectively an incremental voyage cost. And so that would you marginalize ships generally, and it would mean that the more fuel efficient vessels would trade in those areas with some kind of ETS. So, yeah, so I mean, it should -- it should get in the way, it's a little bit parallel going way back to what happened, when Europe started banning single oil tankers.

Mike Webber

Got you. Yeah. No, it's an interesting premise and we're kind of going to wrap our heads around here. Maybe even more broadly, I know, there's always a push to try to monetize a discount to NAV. But if you kind of think about schematically where we are now, relative to maybe where we're a couple years ago, we've gone through IMO 2020. And the key to that is kind of -- it's kind of an obfuscated by a -- by the pandemic, but it certainly looks like we're on the precipice, especially in Europe, the build out of a continental hydrogen economy.

And I'm just curious, if you think about the way Ardmore positioned here, and dramatically what opportunity is there, and I'm thinking specifically on the chemical tanker side, to participate in the build out of methanol or ammonia to kind of solve for hydrogens midstream trade, which is still certainly very, very early and even are developing.

But I'm just wondering; whether you've seen any pickup in conversations around plans for, say refinery conversions or you know, Greenfield methanol export projects where people might be kicking the tires on looking for term coverage on -- on the chemical tanker side?

Anthony Gurnee

I know there's a lot of discussion long along these lines, we're hearing from -- for example, Japanese trading houses are thinking ahead to new building demand for more chemical tankers, because a lot of the future fuels are going to be perhaps chemical stack and need to move on chemical tankers. And including potentially methanol, et cetera. So and, you know, different types of biofuels. There, to be honest, there's no discussion yet of people needing to lock in that kind of tonnage on a term basis.

But generally speaking, we think that the demand outlook, the growth prospects for -- things that generally get categorized as chemicals is quite significant. And, and we're very, -- and we're following it closely, right. So, it's early days, the transition is really getting underway now. And we're looking for ways you can participate in profit plan.

Mike Webber

Great. I'll turn it over. Thanks guys.

Anthony Gurnee

Thanks, Mike.

Paul Tivnan

Thanks, Mike.

The next question comes from Randy Giveans with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Randy Giveans

Hey, Gentlemen, how's it going?

Anthony Gurnee

Hey, Randy.

Randy Giveans

Hey. Obviously, appreciate the quarter to date rate guidance, certainly outperforming any of the benchmark indices, we've been looking at. So in the prepared remarks, Tony, you know, you stated that rates reflect a market trough before likely improving in December. So I guess, two questions on that what kind of MR rates are you currently fixing this week? And when do you expect rates to kind of get back to the maybe mid-teen levels for your MRs?

Anthony Gurnee

What's interesting right now is that the rates we're fixing are really all over the place. Some of them are very, very low, and others are really up in the mid-teens, even sometimes high-teens. So it's very, it's very lumpy at the moment. And we don't know whether that's just volatility or potentially green shoots. You know, it's still early November, right.

So, I don't know where you are with here. It's not there's not a lot of winter weather yet. But we do acknowledge that there's a big chunk of demand this for the market, offset by, the refinery situation, et cetera. So, so it's really there's a lot of crosscurrents on demand and activity. And it's hard -- it's hard to know what's really happening at the moment. It does feel like things are trending up a little bit. So we'll see what happens.

Randy Giveans

Okay. Yeah. I'm here in Houston. So there's never really any winter weather here. And then, like turning to the time charter market, how liquid is that one year time charter market? What's the current one year time charter rate? And then with that any appetite for additional time charter ends at these levels? If you are pretty bullish on kind of rates in the next six months to 12 months?

Anthony Gurnee

We did the one shift at 13.4 and we're still happy with that. Obviously, it's not quite in the money yet -- it's profitable. It's just recently though. And so, we're interested in growing a portfolio if TCN, if we can pick up the right ships at the right time.

So that's on our agenda. It's also very efficient way to get exposure to the market instead of buying ships. So it's something that we look at all the time.

But I will make the point that the ship that we did buy that's gotten more attention than quite frankly, we thought it would, actually, because of the price and because of the condition when we bought it and the fact that there was X dry dock with ballast water installed breaks even at 11,700 per day for the next three years. So, we're happy with that. We're also happy with the TCN rate. And we've up until -- we have charter ships in the distant past, but we're probably moving to more of a mixed model of a ton of sourcing for the business.

Randy Giveans

Fair. In terms of current one year time frame rate, what number you're kind of seeing out there?

Anthony Gurnee

Yeah. It probably depends on the ship type and location, et cetera. But for the type of ship that we did charter in it's probably off a little bit, maybe a 200 a day, so low 13,000 and maybe 752,000 higher for an Eco-Design. But having said that, that's quite theoretical. There's virtually nothing happening right now. There's a real standoff in the market.

Randy Giveans

Got it. Okay. I'd be remiss to ask any comments on a Biden versus Trump win on the product tanker market?

Anthony Gurnee

No comments.

Randy Giveans

I know you're a political man. So you got something to say?

Anthony Gurnee

But I'm not a publicly political man. So we'll leave it at that.

Randy Giveans

Notice. All right. Well, thanks.

Paul Tivnan

Thanks, Randy.

The next question comes from Ben Nolan with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Ben Nolan

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Eventful day on this event, but I wanted to dive in a little bit more on what -- on some of John's questions that one of the big caveats that you guys had always included when talking about buybacks with that having done them in the past, your ability to actually execute on much volume was challenged.

So capital availability aside and I think Paul, you did a good job of answering that. But how do you think about what's realistic? And I assume that you've looked at how much you can do, but at this share price, assuming that you are interested in buying, what's a realistic number of what you think is possible?

Anthony Gurnee

Well, I'm sure you know the practical limitations in the share repurchase program are set by VLCC and then you just look at the volumes and you can figure out what's theoretically possible on a max basis. But it will also mentioned that there is the possibility to do a tender offer.

Ben Nolan

Okay. That's interesting. And I assume if you're bringing it up, something that you considered. All right. Well, and I don't like to ask macro questions, but as I was staring at your presentation, something occurred to me that I think -- you think about these kind of things. Obviously, the big new refineries coming online in China and the Middle East, as everybody has talked about.

One of the things that I haven't really heard anybody talk about is this massive new Dangote refinery being built in Nigeria. And I would just optically think that it's probably not good news if you're in the LR2 market where a lot of LR2 business goes. But I haven't really thought through if there are any implications as it relates to Handy's remarks or some of the areas that you guys transit. Have you read or thought through what more African refinery capacity might? I mean, we're right around the corner from that coming online. So any thoughts about that?

Anthony Gurnee

Yeah. Just three thoughts. It's a good point. It's a big refinery. It definitely would have an impact on trade flows. It would eliminate some product import, but it also would create some cross trading in West Africa. Net-net, it's probably negative, but not huge on a global scale. We're not sure about the timing of that refinery coming online. So we're not really in a position to comment definitively on it. But I think it's something worth looking into. It's been on the books for a long time.

Ben Nolan

Right. I think I read sometime shortly after first year. But I didn't know, like you said…

Anthony Gurnee

That was the case two years ago as well.

Ben Nolan

I didn't know, if there was maybe like a hidden, like a silver lining for the MR market, obviously, if you could suddenly be using that as a hub to spoke out to the rest of West Africa and maybe that's an MR trade rate than normal trade. But anyway, that's all I have. So good talking to you guys.

Anthony Gurnee

Okay. Thanks, Ben.

Paul Tivnan

Thanks, Ben.

The next question comes from Omar Nokta, Clarkson Platou Securities. Please go ahead.

Omar Nokta

Hey, guys. Thank you. Just quick, a quick couple of questions, and maybe just continuing on from John and Ben's discussion on the balancing act that you've been referring to between the share buyback, preserving liquidity, selling ships is an option as you referenced, though, critical mass comes into play. So what about -- what are your thoughts on further sale leaseback? Are those a possibility?

Paul Tivnan

Hey, Omar. Yet, no, they are for sure that either using our excess liquidity or refinancing, selling chips and they can structure a ship so that you've got the use of it in the earnings potential of it. But you're also monetizing the residual. That's always an option. I suppose what I can't say Omar is that everything is on the table. Let's be clear here. There's no one more so than the people in this room here are motivated to build value and to get the share price up, but it is a balancing act. And we have seen and everybody on this call would have witnessed lots of share repurchase activity in all sorts of sectors which have not worked out.

So there are ways of capturing and building value. You buy a ship, you make a long-term investment and you get cash flow of it. So it's an income generating asset. You retire your shares, you retire them permanently. So it is a balancing act for sure. Financial strength is a key priority, preserving equity and capturing value on the shares. So there's a good few levers and things at play here. You're absolutely right.

Selling ships, freeing up liquidity and buying back stock is absolutely one of them. The market on a number of fronts is not as liquid as it has been for practical reasons related to COVID. But I suppose ultimately everything is on the table Omar in terms of building value and capturing it and making sure that we build long-term returns for shareholders.

Omar Nokta

Thanks, Paul. And just to be clear, when you mention there's not as much liquidity given COVID, are you referring to sales outright or are you talking also about the sale leaseback?

Paul Tivnan

Yeah. I mean everything, I think S&P activity is lower, financing activity is definitely lower in terms of the -- we're very fortunate, as we've just demonstrated with the refinancing of the recent acquisition, that loan that's underway. But there's no doubt about it in terms of financing activity overall from the leasing houses and many others has really tightened up.

We're fortunate strong financial profile, public company and a good track record of execution that we continue to have good access and premium access, I would say, to financing. But I think broadly and the market's liquidity on S&P and financing is not where it was two years ago, let's put it that way.

Omar Nokta

Yeah. That makes sense. And maybe just one final one just on that $10 million loan on the MR that you purchased a couple of months ago, that looks like that's about 60% of the purchase price, which I'd say is somewhat attractive given its older, it's 10 years old. Do you view this type of 60% LTV? Is this a one-off where it's a Japanese build ship with a Japanese bank providing the loan or is 60% for the second hand tonnage now potentially more widely available than perceived?

Paul Tivnan

Yeah. I would say 60% financing is not widely available. I think you hit the nail on the head. I think it's a bank that we've been talking to for many years. We've been financing ships in Japan now for a number of years. And this bank has -- we've been cultivating relationship over time. I think the fact that it is a high quality Japanese ship has certainly helped. It's certainly proved attractive to the banks. They know the yard. They know the ship. They know the prior owner. It is a very interesting ship.

And Tony can probably comment on that more in terms of its fuel efficiency features, its way ahead of its time. So, no, for a whole variety of reasons, 60% financing felt like the right level for this ship, but definitely wouldn't be the norm. I think that's very attractive, particularly 60% financing at that level in terms of pricing is highly attractive and hard to replicate if I'm honest.

Omar Nokta

Yeah. Seem so. Thanks, Paul, appreciate it. I'll leave it there.

Paul Tivnan

Thanks, Omar.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. And it concludes the conference as well. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.