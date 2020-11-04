By 2022, EBAY's managed payments initiative should more or less offset the cash flow the company will lose as a result of the sale of the classifieds portfolio.

A substantial portion of the investment thesis has played out, namely that activist-owner Elliot Management would instigate the sale of both StubHub and EBAY's portfolio of classified businesses.

The Partnership has taken some profits in EBAY, although our position remains sizeable at 10% of capital.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) (Long): The Partnership has taken some profits in EBAY, although our position remains sizeable at 10% of capital. A substantial portion of the investment thesis has played out, namely that activist-owner Elliot Management would instigate the sale of both StubHub and EBAY's portfolio of classified businesses. The sale of StubHub was completed in early 2020 for net cash proceeds of ~$3.1 billion, and in the third quarter, the company announced it had entered into an agreement to sell the classifieds portfolio to Adevinta (OTCPK:ADEVF) [ADE] for $2.0 billion of net cash and ~$6.7 billion worth of shares. The market responded positively to ADE's acquisition and today the share-based consideration is worth ~$9.0 billion.

With a key component of the thesis realized, why not completely exit the position? The answer is what remains - the core EBAY marketplace - continues to trade at a modest price relative to its cash generating capacity. At the shares' current price of $53, EBAY's market capitalization is $37.5 billion. This includes $5.8 billion of cash and investments, implying a value net of cash of $31.7 billion. The company should generate an additional $1.25 billion of free cash flow in the second half of the year, receive $2.0 billion in net cash proceeds from ADE, and shares in ADE worth another $9.0 billion at current prices. Backing out these additional items results in a clean market cap of $19.5 million for EBAY's core marketplace.

By 2022, EBAY's managed payments initiative should more or less offset the cash flow the company will lose as a result of the sale of the classifieds portfolio. Steady state free cash flow should remain in the realm of $2.0 billion. To this end, I believe we are paying an effective 10x P/FCF multiple for the core marketplace business. Say what you want about EBAY, but this is hardly a demanding valuation for a capital-light (a positive in an inflationary world) e-commerce operator (a positive in a pandemic-stricken world).

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.