Yet the stock fluctuates like crazy, and often, the highest volatility comes when earnings have just been revealed.

In theory, a simple story

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) is a pretty straight-forward investment, with a few caveats (which I will briefly return to later).

The company has just a handful of employees and manages a royalty stream on some respiratory drugs sold by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). There are no other sources of earnings.

While Innoviva also owns equity stakes in other biotechs, their total value of $112m is tiny compared to the substantial regular cash inflows around $70m per quarter and the over $500m of cash and receivables the company already has.

To be more precise, Innoviva gets 15% on global net sales of Relvar/Breo, 6.5% on global net sales of Anoro and splits a 6.5% royalty rate on sales of Trelegy with Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), whereby 85% of the money accrues to the latter and only 15% to Innoviva.

Hence, whenever GSK releases its earnings, we can immediately calculate how much Innoviva made in the quarter. There are a few minor adjustments related to some accounting rules, but they don't move the needle. For example, last week, GSK released its Q3 earnings with the following theoretical results for Innoviva's drugs, which were later in the evening roughly confirmed by Innoviva:

Drug Q3 sales by GSK ($m) Royalty rate (INVA's share) Calculated royalties ($m) Effective royalties ($m) Relvar/Breo 420 15% 63.0 63.9 Anoro 183 6.5% 11.9 11.9 Trelegy 253 15% of 6.5% 2.5 2.5 TOTAL 856 77.4 78.3

Moreover, these numbers are actually not that difficult to predict for professional investors, since there are several sources for weekly drug prescription data, at least for the U.S. market (which is by far the most important market for the drugs under consideration).

Yet, the market action is completely out of sync with these data.

A complicated market action

Very often, when GSK releases its results, Innoviva's equity moves heavily. GSK always releases its results early in the morning (NYC time), while Innoviva usually follows on the same day in the evening.

Now, you might think this volatility is probably due to unexpected foreign drug sales, which are more difficult to track. No, not at all. The market reaction often comes even or only when Innoviva releases its results. Yet these are already perfectly known once GSK has released its earnings.

Last week, the reaction was especially weird: After GSK's results on 10/28, Innoviva sold off 4% (on top of losing ~30% during the past three months). After its own results, the stock recovered and gained 17% until the weekend.

It is what it seems, there can't be any doubt: completely crazy. There is no fundamental reason for such a trading action.

Maybe there was a massive earnings "beat" for some intricate accounting trick? - No, quite the contrary: The company actually missed earnings estimates by a whopping 38% due to paper losses from reduced valuations of some equity investments, which the sell-side had forgotten to factor in (although they, too, were already known before the earnings release). Yet the stock rallied. Evidently, the market focuses on royalties and ignores equity investments. At least, on day two.

Trading idea

The next time when GSK and Innoviva release their earnings, sharpen your pencil and immediately calculate the earned royalties. Then, take a look at the current quarter consensus revenue estimates (which include Theravance's share of Trelegy royalties.) And if the stock sells off despite a "beat" or a "match", you have a good chance it will recover once Innoviva will have published its own earnings release.

Caveats

In recent months, Innoviva has started to invest the royalties it regularly receives from GSK. Since the royalty stream will stop once the drugs have gone generic, besides the projected drug sales trajectory, until that day, there is only one thing that matters to Innoviva investors: terminal value. And this only depends on how management allocates the company's money. So, equity investments are actually very, very important. If management screws up and wastes the abundant checks it regularly receives from GSK on obscure biotechs with dubious fundamental value, terminal value might be very little.

Given how unpredictable these investment returns are and the lack of transparency around the company's capital allocation strategies, I would not recommend Innoviva as a long-term investment.

Many investors believe Innoviva to be cheap at first sight, since it is likely to report ~$2 of EPS for 2020 and trades for just about $10. What many investors ignore is that this stream of earnings will go near zero around 2029/30 when GSK's inhaled COPD and asthma drugs will lose patent protection. In addition, Innoviva has $483m of convertible debt outstanding.

Converts are always tricky. Currently, since Innoviva trades below the conversion price, the share count doesn't account for any dilution from these instruments, but the debt will have to be paid back or shares will be issued. And the amount that will have to be paid back will depend on the trading price of the stock: the higher it goes, the more expensive the debt will become.

Assuming the stock remains around the current level for another few years (which isn't exactly a good bull case), Innoviva will have to pay back only the principal and will likely have the funds to do so. This is the best case scenario. Assuming this will happen, investors at the current price are paying an EV of about $1.6B for a stream of earnings that will likely stay around $200-250m per year for the next decade and will then move close to zero. Which means a return on investment of ~50%. And we still need GSK's drugs to sell very well for a full decade with no excessive pricing pressure, no unexpected side effect emerging, etc.

You might object that sales are growing: Yes, but mostly on the Trelegy side, where Innoviva takes very little royalties (15% of 6.5% of net sales), while Trelegy's growth in large part depends on the cannibalization of Relvar/Breo sales (royalty rate: 15%). In fact, Trelegy combines the two components of Breo with a third component in a convenient single inhaler, and many patients are already on such an "open triple" therapy. The more such patients move over to Trelegy, the less Breo inhalers will be sold. So, it is probably smarter to project a rather shallow growth curve for Breo going forward. And Anoro has been a slow-grower right from the start and won't move the needle, given its small royalty rate.

Assuming the converts become more onerous to pay back because of a rising market cap (for whatever reason), the story becomes even less attractive.

That said, it is certainly interesting to watch a stock like Innoviva, which is at least sometimes totally, and with total certainty disconnected from fundamentals. In some instances, such a disconnect will create opportunities. So, keep your eyes open.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.