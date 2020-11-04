Apparently, TCP's corporate parent - Canada-based TC Energy - knows a bargain when they see it as well.

Despite a rebound to low-$30s (a gain of roughly 50% on our cost basis), shares remain extremely attractive for a business characterized by a high degree of cash flow visibility and strong investment-grade counterparties.

When I initiated a position in TCP in late March, I did so because the shares were a screaming buy.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) (Long): When I initiated a position in TCP in late March, I did so because the shares were a screaming buy. At the time, TCP's P/E and P/FCF multiples were sub-7x and shares offered a safe dividend yield in excess of 12.0%. Despite a rebound to low-$30s (a gain of roughly 50% on our cost basis), shares remain extremely attractive for a business characterized by a high degree of cash flow visibility and strong investment-grade counterparties.

Apparently, TCP's corporate parent - Canada-based TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) - knows a bargain when they see it as well. They recently offered to acquire all of TCP's outstanding shares at a price of $27.31. I view this offer as an opportunistic attempt to purchase all of TCP at a steep discount to the company's intrinsic value and published an open letter to the company's Board of Directors. Any deal requires the approval of a majority of current shareholders and the top of TCP's register is highly concentrated. The top 5 shareholders will have considerable sway in how the situation unfolds and I remain optimistic that they will push for a more appropriate valuation.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.