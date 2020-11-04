Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust's (DREUF) CEO Brian Pauls on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DREUF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Pauls – Chief Executive Officer

Alex Sannikov – Chief Operating Officer

Lenis Quan – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Couprie – CIBC

Himanshu Gupta – Scotia Bank

Frederic Blondeau – IA Securities

Alex Leon – Desjardins Capital

Sam Damiani – TD Securities

Brian Pauls

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Dream Industrial REIT's 2020 third quarter conference call. Speaking with me today Lenis Quan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Alex Sannikov, our Chief Operating Officer. 2020 remains a uniquely challenging year and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to result in widespread uncertainty. However, our business has been firing on all cylinders and we continue to make progress on a number of strategic fronts.

Our FFO per unit is trending upwards compared to the first half of the year in line with our expectations. Our operations are strong and we are building both our near term and long-term organic growth profile through leasing and redevelopment initiatives. We continue to deploy our excess liquidity into high-quality assets. The strength of our balance sheet and business has been endorsed by DBRS with a BBB credit rating and we started executing on our Euro debt strategy with the goal of significantly reducing our overall cost of borrowing over time.

Starting with our operations, our fundamentals remain robust with strong rent growth collections and over 1 million square feet of leasing completed since last quarter at healthy spreads. These operational successes will help build the organic growth profile of the company for 2021 and beyond. Our ample balance sheet capacity and global acquisition platform allows us to access high quality acquisition opportunities in North America and Europe. During the third quarter, we acquired four assets totaling $86 million across the GTA, Montreal, Germany, and the Netherlands. And we have over $100 million of additional assets under contract or in exclusivity across Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Following these acquisitions, we will have acquired or contracted more than $600 million of high quality industrial products in 2020, adding over 5.5 million square feet of well located GLA to our portfolio. All of these assets fit nicely within our focused investment strategy of acquiring high-quality mid to large bay distribution and urban logistics facilities in strong industrial markets. Over the past three years, we have significantly reduced leverage growing our unencumbered asset pool and improved the balance sheet flexibility while improving overall portfolio quality. Last month, we received a BBB mid rating from DBRS, which is a strong reflection of our strategic initiatives, as well as our superior tenant and geographic diversification.

The investment grade credit rating allows us to execute our debt strategy more efficiently and further improve balance sheet flexibility. With a strong and flexible balance sheet and favorable fundamentals, we are increasing our focus on our development program. We're equally focused on ground-up development and accessing the growth opportunities within our portfolio, where we have a significant urban land position.

In Las Vegas, we’re finalizing the planning and permitting process with the target construction commencement date in 2021. We expect to build a 36-foot clear Class A 460,000-foot distribution facility that will be a great addition to the portfolio. We're forecasting, a development yield of 6%, which is a 100 to 150 basis points higher than comparable stabilized product in the market.

Turning to our income producing portfolio, we have identified over 20 sites with about 70 acres of access land that can support over 1.5 million square feet of additional GLA as well as a handful of redevelopment opportunities where we could roughly double the existing density to just under one million square feet. These sites are located mainly in the GTA, Montreal and the Randstad in The Netherlands, where availability rates are low and newer high quality space would be in strong demand.

In some cases, we can access the intensification and redevelopment opportunities gradually as leases roll. In others, such as our site in Richmond Hill, we can pursue the expansion in the next 12 to 18 months. Overall, we expect that our land bank will be a meaningful driver of organic NAV growth over time.

With strong and well-covered distributions, flexible balance sheet, and improved organic growth outlook, we believe DIR is well positioned to deliver superior total returns to its unit holders.

I'll turn it over to Alex to talk about our operations.

Alex Sannikov

Thank you, Brian. Good morning. Our portfolio has proven to be resilient as we continue to address transitory vacancies and increased rents.

Leasing volume has increased significantly in all our markets and we completed more than one million square feet of leasing since the end of the second quarter. We are achieving rental rates that are out performing given our pre-endemic expectations.

A 300,000 square foot Louisville property is receiving strong interest from prospective occupiers. We're currently in discussions with a Fortune 500 tenant for the space, and we expect to have the lease finalized by year end 2020, with lease commencement in early 2021.

Our recent leasing activity has addressed over 20% of our vacancies. And we had discussions with another third of our vacancies, including Louisville, leading to significantly improved organic growth outlook for next year. We're timely forecasting mid-single digit organic NOI growth in 2021.

Many of our new leases our commencing in 2021. For the fourth quarter we expect that our in-place occupancy will moderately trend upwards compared to Q3, leading to directionally improving same property NOI growth.

At the onset of the pandemic perhaps there was a perception that our portfolio had a significant weighting towards smaller tenants and would hence struggle during the disruption. In our Q3 MD&A, we provided additional information on our tenant base. Over 75% of our revenue is derived from 288 tenants with an average size of approximately 70,000 square feet. These tenants are from diverse set of industries with no industry accounting for more than 12% of total revenue. The resiliency of our portfolio is evidenced in our rent collections set. Our rent collection from Q2 was increased over the course of the quarter to over 99% adjusted for rent deferrals and CECRA.

In Q3, we have collected over 98% of rents adjusted for CECRA and we have not signed any material deferrals in the third quarter. In fact, we have already collected the majority of the deferred rents from the second quarter. Our CECRA participation also declined by 25% in August and September compared to Q2 in July. Lastly, the collections so far for October are approximately 97% without any rent deferrals with the impact of CECRA, which is in line with pre-COVID collection rates.

During the quarter, the value of our portfolio increased by over $65 million, reflecting the robust demand for industrial assets in our markets, strong leasing activity and rental growth. The outlook for rental growth remains strong and we look forward to engaging in value-add initiatives to increase returns and surface additional value from our portfolio.

I will now turn it over to Lenis, who will provide our financial update.

Lenis Quan

Thank you, Alex. Q3 was an exciting quarter for us as we made significant progress in improving the quality and stability of our balance sheet and executing on our announcement debt strategy. Our financial results for the third quarter were in line with our expectations.

Diluted funds from operations was $0.18 per unit for the quarter. FFO per unit was modestly lower compared to the prior year’s third quarter, primarily due to dilution from the timing of deployment of our ample acquisition capacity. Other items impacting FFO per unit for the third quarter totaled $0.25 and related – COVID-19 related adjustments and provisions.

Our balance sheet continues to be robust with ample liquidity and significant acquisition capacity. We ended the quarter with net debt-to-assets in just under 30%, net debt-to-EBITDA at 5.8x and $292 million in liquidity between cash on hand and undrawn capacity on unsecured credit facility.

During the quarter, we commenced the execution of our strategy to transition our borrowings to euros in order to lower our average cost of borrowing. At quarter end, we had $82 million of borrowing swapped to euros with an effective interest rate of 1.1%. And the average interest rate on our total outstanding debt declined by 7% year-over-year.

Subsequent to the quarter, we closed on a US$150 million three-year unsecured term loan, which after swapping to euros is expected to bear interest at approximately 90 basis points, which is 250 basis points lower than our current average in place interest rate on debt, providing a meaningful driver of FFO per unit growth. The proceeds are expected to be utilized towards future acquisitions and repaying existing debt.

Pro forma of the acquisition that we have under contract or in exclusivity, our leverage will increase to approximately 32% with our unencumbered assets totaling $1.4 billion or 44% of our investment property values. We could acquire about $275 million of additional properties with our available liquidity, which would bring our leverage to the high 30% range.

As we deployed this capacity over the balance of 2020 and early 2021, continue to access additional euro-denominated debt and our comparative properties NOI increases from our recent leasing momentum. We expect our FFO per unit run rate to be stronger in 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect our FFO per unit to be higher than Q3 2020 in the low-single percentage range.

I will turn it back to Brian to wrap up.

Brian Pauls

Thank you, Lenis. We continue to take significant steps in positioning DIR as the premier industrial REIT in Canada and delivering attractive overall returns to our unitholders.

We will now open it up for questions.

Chris Couprie

Good morning. Just wanted to touch on the new development disclosure. With respect to the portfolio review, have you essentially at this point gone over every asset and the amount of development opportunity that you have – that's basically all of that would exist on the current portfolio? And just when you think about development, how are you thinking about yields or returns? Thanks.

Brian Pauls

Yes, thanks, Chris. So let me start, and then I'll ask Alex to follow-up with that. Obviously, we'd get 460,000 feet of greenfield new development starting in the city of North Las Vegas that’s near-term. We’ve reviewed the whole portfolio and found a lot of opportunities to expand buildings and not only enhance density, but also redevelopment opportunities.

So we think there’s probably a 100,000 to 300,000 square feet of relatively near-term opportunities to either add construction or add density to our properties. As I want to say in the near-term college in the next couple of years, there’s a much more of that beyond that in the portfolio, we’ve got a team that consistently looks at opportunities and ways that we can create value and add quality to the portfolio that we have.

Alex, why don’t you comment on just what we – the exercise we’ve done to go through the whole portfolio and the opportunity that it represents.

Alex Sannikov

Yes. Thanks, Brian. So the land bank that we would quantified in our disclosure is, it is first cut. These are very kind of tangible opportunities. There are additional opportunities that we not included in this land bank right now. They are primarily in Western Canada. There was quite a bit of excess plant in that portfolio as well. But until the market is becoming more robust, we didn’t include those opportunities however there. There – from the yield on cost perspective, the advantage of developing excess land is in many cases, the land is already embedded in IFRS value.

And if you look at the as an example of a project like in Richmond Hill, we can be building to a yield on cost of well over 8% and that’s fueling construction costs because that land really cannot be sold as standalone assets. But it has value to the owner of the existing income producing property. And there are many more examples like this in the land bank that we’ve quantified.

Chris Couprie

So is there a minimum return that you’re looking for before you would kick off a development project?

Brian Pauls

Well, I think what Alex is saying, Chris, is that on the expansion on the existing portfolio the lands already embedded in there. So you’re getting the land basically for free with the new construction cost. The yield is much higher than if you were starting from scratch. So it’s quite accretive when you can add, when you’ve got underutilized land, expanding an existing building is almost always going to be accretive. So in Richmond Hill, for example, it’s a 100 – call it 110,000 foot building. We’re adding 40,000 feet to it and getting a yield on the new costs of 8%. So it enhances the yield of the overall asset.

Chris Couprie

What – in terms of acquisitions going forward, will you be looking at assets that have – looking more at assets that have this development – future development or redevelopment potential?

Brian Pauls

We certainly take that into consideration, when we’re reviewing the attributes of an acquisition you can see in Europe. We’ve bought some properties that have some expansion potential, however, the yield really well in the short term. So that’s kind of the perfect bull’s-eye for us. If they have expansion ability than we have our expansion land, then we find that attractive because we’ve got the ability to create that value in-house. We can underwrite it in-house and we can execute on that with our team.

Chris Couprie

Thank you.

And your next question comes from Himanshu Gupta from Scotia Bank. Your line is open.

Himanshu Gupta

Thank you, and good morning. For the leasing asset GTA, we’re giving 49%, 50% – on recent whether some net properties have [indiscernible] so just wondering if the recent amount is so strong [indiscernible] some of the properties in the GTA all this across all categories.

Alex Sannikov

Himanshu, I’m having a hard time hearing your question. I know it’s around GTA leasing, but I couldn’t hear the specifics of it. I’m sorry.

Himanshu Gupta

Sorry, Alex, the question was the demand is strong – 40%, 50% higher than. Is it only for sudden property sides or property size across the categories?

Brian Pauls

Go ahead, Alex. Go ahead.

Alex Sannikov

Thanks, Brian. We have seen strong demand in the GTA across the board and we’re seeing rents strengthening, I would say, across the board. What we’re seeing in terms of the relative demand is, it is a little bit strong in the larger sort of snack rackets of 50,000 square feet upwards. The demand is stronger, but it’s pretty robust across the board. And interestingly, we’re seeing is that there is a stronger demand and higher rents for vacancy. So if you have an asset that is physically vacant, you’re just getting much more robust activity on it. Then if you are marketing something for occupancy two to three months out. So it’s just an interesting phenomenon we are seeing right now in the GTA.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure. And just to follow-up the – if you look at contractual annual rent growth obvious reasons, is there any way from chances there to see 50.5%. Is it something higher on the new competitive some of the inventory, which you have done in the last few years? And also, do you think, if there was no COVID, you could have achieved even higher in that standpoint 50%?

Alex Sannikov

I didn't catch everything, but I think your question was around contractual growth and where we think rents are trending. So on the contractual rental growth side, we are seeing the range between 3% to 4.5% in the GTA. And it is trending to the world to towards kind of that upper end of that range in the recent leasing activity. All the leases we've signed in the GTA or virtually all of them have contractual rent steps in that mid 3% mark. We are also seeing that market rents are trending upwards, and we continue to have that outlook for not only Toronto, but also called the broad GTA, markets like Cambridge, markets like Kitchener are also seeing rental growth and there's wide expectation that rental growth is going to continue.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure. Thank you, Alex. And maybe final question for my side on the acquisition, the Netherlands, you completed the compensation strategy and things like that. So what was capital kind of strategy and how does capital compared to that portfolio, which you are planning, so just wondering how the capital is moved, to understand?

Brian Pauls

[Indiscernible] but I think your questions around where the acquisition, so Grade A is high quality distribution asset was substantially renovated and modernize over the last two years, really caters to modern distribution of logistics users and hence the tenants like we have in there and the kind of the attributes of the building with the clear height speak for themselves. The cap rate is higher. Because we secure the assets early on in the pandemic and took advantage of all that process, it wasn't tied up previously by another group that didn't decide as soon as the pandemic has decided not to proceed. And we had the opportunity to jump in and yes, get the asset up pretty attractive valuation. Based on the demand we're seeing in the Netherlands in Europe as a whole for these kinds of assets, that yield wouldn’t be achievable today if we were just starting on that process.

Himanshu Gupta

Thank you, guys. I’ll turn it back.

And our next question comes from Liyan Chen from IA Securities. Your line is open.

Frederic Blondeau

Hi. Just a quick follow up, it’s Frederic Blondeau at IA Securities, and good morning. Just two quick questions for me. I think you might’ve been answered the first one, but I missed the answers, I apologize if you have to reiterate. You mentioned the 6% expected deal on the Las Vegas project and as well as the 8% expected yield on the Richmond Hill project. So should we – so I was wondering, if we should consider that 8% to be indicative of what we should expect on other developments? And secondly, how would you characterize the trends on those deals today versus pre-COVID.

Brian Pauls

Sure. Let me start and Alex can chime in as well. But the 6% is on a greenfield new development, the 460,000 feet that we’re building in city of North Las Vegas. The 8% by contrast is an expansion of a building and that’s the yield on the new cost to grow that building. So the land is already embedded in the existing assets and the new construction costs will return to 8% on that new cost. So it’s not necessarily apples to apples in those two examples you gave. We would expect returns on expansion properties to be similar to the Richmond Hill example. And the development yields will vary depending on which market we’re in on a ground development. Alex, what would you add to that?

Alex Sannikov

Just to add on the redevelopment front. So, a component of our land bank is the redevelopment assets. So these are standing assets that have density potential. And from this fiscal year perspective, it’s going to be difficult or not very functional to expand these buildings. So the projects that we’re working on are to demolish the existing structures and rebuild these assets. So the yield on costs there are going to be lower than the Richmond Hill example because there’s obviously a cost of the asset embedded in the calculation.

But they are still representing healthy 100 basis points, 125 basis points spread to what we could acquire comparable assets in the market today. And lastly, in terms of new lands, obviously the 6% and perhaps even lower at the GTA, is what we’re seeing just based on where the land is trading. So we’ll look at the underwriting Q land opportunities across the GTA in the case Montreal, and obviously, land prices have been increasing for a high-quality industrial land and that is a contributing factor to when you’re looking at new land, and as Brian said, we don’t have that factor just to the same extent in our expansion opportunities.

Frederic Blondeau

Perfect. Thank you. I’ll turn it back.

And your next question comes from Benoit Poirier from Desjardins Capital. Your line is open.

Alex Leon

Good morning, everyone. I have a few questions relating to the collection figures, specifically relating to collections from tenants, who qualified for CECRA. So, I was wondering what you guys were seeing in terms of the collections from the 25% responsible from the tenant, and how much your remaining rent that’s currently outstanding would be attributable to this group?

Brian Pauls

Thank you for the question. Again, the line is, are you referring to CECRA tenant?

Alex Leon

Yes. that’s right.

Brian Pauls

Okay. So, with respect to CECRA tenant, there are no needful outstanding amounts for my CECRA tenants. So, the CECRA tenants have contributed what they – the majority of them, where the vast majority of them have contributed what they were meant to contribute presumably to the program. And there are limited amounts outstanding from the tenants and we are in general in the collections, if you look at our, for example, Q2 statistics for the second quarter, we were at roughly 98%, adjusting for deferrals adjusting for CECRA, at the time of publishing our Q2 results. And today, we are at over 99%. So, what we’re generally seeing in collections is it’s not a matter of if we get, like, if the rent, like there’s more matter of when, sometimes it takes a little bit longer for tenants to contribute and we’re working with tenants on that.

And lastly, I just want to emphasize that CECRA program is over. We managed to reduce the participation in the program throughout the third quarter by conducting attempt outreach and asking our tenants, where they would still like the program and roughly, 25% of them declined that program in August. And also, you perhaps know that there’s a new program that has been announced that is directed at tenants. No details are available yet, but it’s going to be incrementally helpful for some of our tenants, or just generally, the occupiers in the market.

Alex Leon

Yes. I appreciate that. And you kind of led on to my next question, the Canada Emergency rent subsidy program. How are you thinking about maybe the tenants, who qualified for CECRA and the trends that you are seeing there, relating to this new program?

Brian Pauls

We only have very small universe of our tenants, who qualified for CECRA, and needed CECRA is just over 100 tenants. There’s a relatively small sample size. And then as we said, some of them didn’t need it halfway through the program. There are no meaningful details available yet on the new program. We are monitoring it very closely. We are in touch with various government agencies to be on top of it. We’ve advised all of our tenants that there is – there are additional – there’s additional support that is available. So, they are aware of it. But so far, we don’t have any statistics to do to call us on.

Alex Leon

Thanks. That’s all. I’d turn it back.

Brian Pauls

Thank you.

And the next question Sam Damiani from TD Securities.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Three quick questions; first, on the occupancy, when we look at the U.S. portfolio sitting at around 92%, what do you see is the stabilized occupancy for that region? And when do you think you’ll get there?

Brian Pauls

Thank you, Sam. Every property in our U.S. portfolio and I believe you’ve seen that many of the assets are high-quality functional assets. There is no structural vacancy in these properties. Louisville is obviously, the most meaningful contributor and we are – we bring discussion with a tenant and in negotiations of the lease, and we expect that lease to be finalized in this year. So that’s going to meaningfully increase our occupancy.

Our second largest pockets vacancy is in Columbus and we’ve seen very robust touring activity and there’s quite a bit of prospects for that vacancy pockets there. So that gets leased, we don’t see any reason why the portfolio cannot be running in the high-90s occupancy over the medium-term.

Sam Damiani

That’s great. That’s helpful. And just on the Q4 guidance, which I think the comment was like a modest positive change in size in-place occupancy, I think is what was said. Is there a particular region that will drive most of that gain or was it pretty evenly spread throughout the regions in the fourth quarter?

Brian Pauls

Relatively, evenly did, relatively evenly expressed that. We said that fourth quarter is going to be moderately trending, trending upwards, the meaningful contribution will be in 2021.

Sam Damiani

Yes. That makes sense with all the leasing that's set to take effect. And then my follow-up question is just on the market rents between the last nights announcement and the news release from a couple of weeks ago, the leasing seems to be achieving rents perhaps in excess of the market rents that you put on the MD&A. I'm just wondering if it's possible that those market rent estimates, maybe don't fully capture the change in markets in the last sort of nine months. Just wondering if there's a possibility there that those markets might be a little bit understated given recent dynamics?

Brian Pauls

Sorry, Alex. I was just going to say it's a good observation, Sam, because rents are moving quickly. There's certainly no real significant new supply in the years that we were announcing these leases being done. So I think we’re just moving fast. We're certainly leading the rent growth charge in areas, in Oakville, in and around the GTA, which we've got significant spreads to expire. And we're trying to find where market is, but it's certainly a lot higher than where it has been. And it continues to move.

Usually when we're reporting market rents those are backward looking metrics, and those are the overtime period that's already passed the new leasing announcements that we make are real time. So I think it does continue to move. We see certainly more and more runway for rents to continue to go upward as demand increases and as the supply demand imbalance continues to grow.

Alex, you want to comment further on kind of where you see market rents going?

Alex Sannikov

Yes. Thanks Brian. As you said, some of our leasing activity that we've announced has been post quarter, so the – big movements and rents have not been reflected in our MD&A yet, and generally as a concert also early on the call, the rest of that we're seeing in the GTA, in Montreal have exceeded our expectations that we've said at the beginning of the year. And that's generally a trend that we're seeing. And our expectations, and also our estimates of the market rents at the time. There's some of that definitely happening.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. May be I will squeeze in one quick one. Just on leverage Lenis, you talked about the capacity for another I think it was 275 million of acquisitions that will take levers up into the high-30s. Can you talk about what the current target leverages on a sort of steady state for the REIT, let's say six to 12 months from now?

Lenis Quan

Sure, Sam. I mean, as I've mentioned, we've got an acquisition capacity with about 275 million that brings leverage to the high 30% range, it's going to bounce up and around at that ideally be in that mid-to-high 30% range. We've got the capacity to get there about that within the 37%, 38% range. It'll depend on acquisition opportunities as they present themselves. We'll obviously take advantage of good acquisition opportunities and this time we experienced and then, we're also monitoring our debt levels and net debt-to-EBITDA that’s certainly within that high 30% range, we're well within our parameters and what the BBB rating would allow for.

Sam Damiani

Perfect. Thank you very much.

And the next question comes [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I wanted to ask a question about Western Canada. Could you provide more details about the trends you’re seeing them the occupancy increase and how do you think they expect them the possible property tax increase next year for this acquisition spread, given that is a possible results into next year?

Brian Pauls

Thank you for the question. We have been quite active on leasing front in the West. We've completed well over 200,000 square feet of renewals and rents that are in line with what we're quoting in MD&A. Since the second quarter, we've completed over 50,000 square feet of new leases, those leases have transacted. And we are – generally encouraged by the leasing activity, what we’re seeing is a rent is generally holding and are in line with our estimates.

And we are outperforming the market on average in terms of occupancy, just because of the nature of our portfolio. Our portfolio is urban and these assets tend to stay full. We, as a company have a very long operating history with these assets that dates well prior to the IPO of industrial lease. And these assets have always stayed full for many, many cycles. And we continue to see that in – throughout this disruption. We're not seeing the same rental growth that we're seeing in the GTA or Montreal, but the leasing activity is robust and there is a massive space and we are doing deals, so we're encouraged by that.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you offer promotions on – what kind of free rent on these events?

Brian Pauls

So free rent, I didn't quite catch, I think your question was around free rent, is that correct?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Brian Pauls

Yes. We aren't seeing some free rents in new leases has become more customary in markets like Calgary and Edmonton and Regina. So we're seen some, but it's not significant, it be a few months for a five-year term that would be kind of what we – what has become customer in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Should we expect some, maybe capital cycling in that geographic region in near term?

Brian Pauls

Yes. And we we've commented on that earlier in the year. We do intend to recycle some capital in Western Canada and it wouldn't only include things like outright sales; in some cases we're talking to users who are looking to buy buildings. In some cases we're looking at converting some of smaller Bay assets to, uh, industrial condos, that are still commanding much higher valuations and are in demand compared to any income producing assets. So we're looking at very – a variety of located strategies to surface value and recycle some capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. On the possible public attacks increase in calendar next year, would it be possible to pass that to kind of, or do you have to that?

Alex Sannikov

Yes. Alex Sannikov, here. Our leases are all triple net leases, so probably taxes are born by the tenants. So that would pass through the tenants and certainly have an impact on, on what the tenants pay, but would not impact the net reps.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Do you have any need from the Spectra building, that you are expected to get back?

Alex Sannikov

On the Spectra building, I just want to clarify; we're not necessarily expecting you to get back. Obviously the news has been public, that there was a filing was AA. Spectra has been paying rent throughout the year, following the announcement and there have been no issues. We know that the tenant has invested significant amount of capital already, since the announcement in the larger asset, which is an encouraging trend, that they are committed to the asset and committed to the operations in the asset. We understand that they – their operations in our second facility was [indiscernible] are also robust and there's quite a bit of activity. So far there hasn't been any indication that we get at it, they would be giving back these buildings and everything points to them continuing to invest in their operations in these assets.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And my last question from increased immigrations in Canada, was it driven by some of the secret tenants finally moving out and the case in the building or is it when the functional maybe they're not agreed to increase that we propose to them?

Alex Sannikov

Excuse me, the lines are breaking. Would you mind repeating the question?

Brian Pauls

Alex, I think the question was what's the issue of our increase in vacancy? Was that related to tenants moving out because the rents are going up or secret tenants not necessarily making it? I'll let you go ahead, Alex.

Alex Sannikov

Thanks for clarifying. So what we're seeing in the GTA, it is a function of us prioritizing rental growth over occupancy. So we have had some opportunities to part with tenants, who were paying significantly below market rents. Our Oakville asset is a great example of that. And we've then managed to release that asset at 50% spread. There is – we've had a few unexpected – one or two smaller unexpected vacancies in the U.S., was the one tenant that gave back today. But it wasn't a significant tenant, but because of the portfolio is relatively small compared to the total, every 50,000 square feet shows up in the occupancy numbers.

With respect to secret tenants, we haven’t seen any secret tenants, giving backspace and anything provided. There hasn't been – that friend and yes, generally there is normal rule over as a multitenant portfolio would have. So there is a few factors, that’s hopefully our announcements suggest we’re making significant progress on leasing our vacant space at well over prior rents, which will be contributing to our overall performance over time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s it for me. Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] And we have no further questions. I’ll turn the call over to Mr. Brian Pauls for final remarks.

Brian Pauls

Thank you everyone for your time today. We look forward to speaking again soon. In the meantime, please stay healthy and stay safe. Take care.

