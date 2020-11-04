Willamette has the benefits of being a public company backing it that smaller wineries in the area do not.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)(NASDAQ:WVVIP) is poised to dominate in a growing Oregon wine market, and should be able to differentiate itself from California and French wines in the region. The company set out a strategy to be the premier Pinot noir winemaker originating from Oregon.

Combined with a focused strategy and an expanding market, Willamette is set to take significant market share in the Oregon region.

Company Overview

Willamette Valley Vineyard is a wine manufacturer, distributor, and owner of various vineyards across Oregon. They've been in business since 1983 and the company retains the founder, James Bernau, as current CEO.

Since inception, the company has expanded and bought many of its competing wineries and vineyards in the region. Despite this, it faces stiff competition both from local wineries and imported wines from more established markets.

Industry Overview

The wine industry is an established one, however Oregon is a less developed wine region than others, like California and France.

Willamette sees its primary competitors as imported wine, due to their enhanced recognition among consumers. Secondary, yet still posing a very credible threat, is other local wineries in the Oregon region.

The number of wineries in Oregon has increased from 139 to 769 between 2000 - 2017, representing a 503% increase. Pinot noir is the predominant variety grown, making up 58% of total wine produced in the region.

Source: Oregon Wine Board

Around 1% of wine produced in the U.S. is from Oregon. From 2017 to 2019, the wine sold from Oregon increased nearly 28%, from 3.6 million cases to 4.6 millions cases sold. With the number of wineries increasing at an annual rate of nearly 30% and the demand for wine from the region nationwide increasing at an annual rate of roughly 14%, the supply of wineries is rising more quickly than the demand. The admirable growth of wine sales from the region means there is a large market share that Willamette can potentially control, however the number of competitors sprouting up also means stiff competition.

Willamette's Strategy

Despite being in business since 1983, Willamette seems to only have been focused on mass growth over the past few years. With the expansion and recognition of the Oregon wine market happening over the past decade, now is the perfect time to capitalize on growth prospects.

Willamette outlines its strategy as aiming to be the preeminent Pinot noir wine maker in the Oregon region.

Again, with Pinot noir making up the majority of wine produced in the region, it makes sense that the company would focus its efforts here, as Oregon as a region is becoming known for this wine variety.

The company sells its wine through distributors nationally, however with a focus on growing its brand recognition in the region, it increased its market share by 6% year over year from 2018 to 2019 in the Oregon region. This increase may not seem significant, but it is likely primarily due to enhanced marketing efforts that the company hopes will be more exponential in the future.

Stronger marketing efforts were better seen on the national level with a growth in sales of 11% year over year. Unfortunately, it is difficult to tell if this sales growth is from Willamette's promotional efforts or due to the overall increase in recognition of Oregon wines across the country. Either way, this growth still represents an acceptance of the product nationwide and is indicative of Willamette's ability to take market share in a mature industry.

Source: My Calculations

Company's Financial Strength

Weathering hard financial times is never easy for any company, but having a strong balance sheet definitely makes it easier in the short term. Willamette has a current ratio of 4.98.

This should definitely make getting through a difficult time, like the coronavirus, much easier than smaller, newer, or more leveraged companies. Most wineries in the area are small, family-owned companies.

With the coronavirus slowing down most areas of the country, these other organizations are less likely to both respond to and survive through the pandemic. While we don't have numbers for the industry attrition rate yet, we do know less leveraged companies are poised not only to work through hard times but to capitalize on competitor's losses.

With Willamette going on a development and winery buying spree, its cash position gives it the chance to buy additional ventures at a steep discount if property values decline significantly in the near future due to the pandemic.

Willamette is spending around $4,000,000 annually on both winery acquisitions and winery development. Further acquisitions will grant it even more market share and brand recognition, furthering its core strategy.

Oregon Wine Industry Presents a Great Opportunity for Growth

As was mentioned, the number of Oregon wineries increased at a rate of nearly 30% per year over a 17 year period. While the Oregon region has been producing Pinot noir commercially for about 50 years, it is only over the last two decades that they have seen such explosive growth.

This is most likely due to a desire for different tastes, as wines from more mature regions are a known variety. Oregon wines account for only 1% of domestic wines produced, and yet are consistently ranked in the top 20% in competitions for taste.

With 70% of Oregon regional wineries producing less than 5,000 cases per year, the vast majority of competition is not only not a significant threat to Willamette, they actually represent prime acquisition targets in a growing market. For size comparison, in 2019 Willamette produced 172,869 cases of wine.

Source: Oregon Wine Board

Public Company Benefits

While being a public company on a national level may not be very unique for a winery, it is for the Oregon region. Being a public company generally comes with heavy compliance costs and burdens, however access to additional funds can help to outweigh that.

Willamette has used the proceeds from its IPO long ago, and the gains from its expenditures have mostly already been realized. However, with a current goal of major growth, being a public company still maintains residual benefits.

Recognition is generally enhanced for public companies, as it is for Willamette. As well as this, Willamette has potential for future issuance of stock if it deems necessary.

As is often seen when one company in an industry has an advantage in access to capital, Willamette has consistently bought up its competitors and this in turn offers further benefits in brand recognition as Willamette's wineries and physical presence stretches further and further.

Threats

As an investor, the primary concern in investing in Willamette is that it is such a thinly traded stock that it is highly illiquid. If massive growth is realized, the stock price may lag considerably or never reflect intrinsic value.

As far as threats to the company specifically, Willamette may be large by Oregon wine producers standards, but on the national level, it is still a very small company. Ernest and Julio, a California winery, produces $4.1 billion in annual revenues, compared to Willamette's 2019 revenues of roughly $25 million.

This size disparity reflects the difference in size between Willamette and its regional competitors. A company like Ernest and Julio could easily spot an opportunity in the Oregon region and acquire wineries there faster than Willamette and dominate the market due to their vast financial resources.

Despite this, Willamette is still well-known in the Oregon region and should be able to use its reputation, location in the desirable Willamette region, and Oregonian origins to take significant market share in the coming years and expand its brand. A company coming from a more established market would be able to take large market share, but would likely be more effective on a national level than a regional one.

Valuation

We expect Willamette to expand significantly in the coming years, but we still forecasted sales growth rates at what we thought was a conservative 8.5%, compared to historical averages hovering around 7-8%.

Given that acquisitions have been a key part of Willamette's strategy going forward, we kept its investments at around $5,000,000 per year. On top of that, we had marketing expenses at an increased growth rate for a few years and then slowly declining, as brand recognition is also a key part of Willamette's strategy.

We then discounted the company's cash flows back to present at a discount rate of 12% with a perpetual growth rate of 3%. This gave us an NPV of $4.33, significantly lower than current market price of $6.18 as of 10/28/2020. Despite the overvaluation, we still expect an admirable IRR of around 7.78%.

Source: My calculations

For transparency on our valuation of Willamette Valley Vineyards, please see the financial model here: Willamette Valley Vineyard

Conclusion

Using its strength as a public company, and its history of acquiring other local wineries, Willamette Valley Vineyards is set to take a large part of the market share in the growing wine region of Oregon. The brand is well-known in the region, and its visibility is growing nationwide as Oregon wines expand from a regional stage to a national one. Willamette's strong financial position should keep the stock price volatility to a minimum as investors' concerns of insolvency are mostly nonexistent and, despite our slight overvaluation using conservative estimates, we believe Willamette is a strong contender for solid growth in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.