Shopify is the only at-scale ecommerce operating platform, with competitors offering parts of what the platform does.

Shopify's platform offers an unmatched ecosystem of tools and services for merchants looking for effective omnichannel solutions to empower selling activity and analytics.

Thesis

We believe Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is superbly positioned to benefit from the increasing proliferation of eCommerce, particularly companies looking to own their own brands. The business has multiple competitive advantages working in its favor, including customer switching costs, network effects and scale. We think it is well-positioned to continue to win as a beneficiary of major secular tailwinds including rising adoption of ecommerce, merchant demand for effective omnichannel sales tools and centralized fulfilment services. Long-term investors looking for a good entry point should keep an eye on the stock, we would strongly advocate a long position near $900 as this would present significant upside to fair value.

Company Overview

Shopify was started to solve a problem. Tobias Lütke opened an online snowboard store (Snowdevil) and was dismayed at how difficult it was to start an internet business. It was difficult to build and manage the website, inventory, to engage with customers, and accept payments. Lütke used the open source web application framework Ruby on Rails to build Snowdevil's online store, and launched it in 2 months. The Snowdevil founders launched the platform as Shopify in June 2006.

Lütke effectively built Shopify's business with a dogmatic focus on merchant experience, making it as easy as possible to set up an online store. This creates huge value for merchants in the form of time and money saved, and places Shopify in a great position to take a small percentage of a merchant's revenues. Shopify Gross Merchandise Value and Revenue grew at 106% and 95% CAGRs respectively over the past five years, and the stock is up over 3,800% since IPO.

Through a series of acquisitions and internally developed initiatives, Shopify has broadened out its capabilities and offerings into a complete end-to-end global commerce operating system for merchants to run their business across all their sales channels. Importantly, merchants own their own brand and develop direct relationships with their customers and empower them in a symbiotic relationship, rather than compete with them or each other as done by Amazon (AMZN).

Business Model

The business model consists of an enterprise SaaS subscription business and a success-based component. Merchants pay a monthly recurring subscription to access the platform and features, with multiple subscription options which scale with required functionality. The model incorporates a "land-and-expand" or "up-sell" element as the platform allows merchants to purchase services they require to scale their business as they grow, e.g. ability to add the following on top of a company's website: shopping cart, checkout, payment processing, additional channels (Facebook, eBay, Instagram) shipping and fulfillment, in addition to physical point-of-sale solutions to help physical stores become omnichannel.

The model is driven by Shopify's ability to attract new merchants, retain existing merchants, and increase sales to both new and existing merchants. Merchants represent a wide array of retail verticals and business sizes. The heart of Shopify's business model is a flywheel - merchant growth fuels investment in product & offering which fuels scale which fuels further merchant growth:

Source: Shopify Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

By working with partners, the business has an expanded sales force, the partner ecosystem helps drive the growth of our merchant base, which in turn further accelerates growth of the ecosystem.

Source: Shopify Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Products and Services

Shopify offers subscription solutions revenues from the sale of tools and services merchants can use to start and/or scale a business. Features include:

Subscription Solutions

Online store creation and management which includes all the features required to run an eCommerce store like store front/full website creation, shopping cart, marketing & SEO, web hosting, analytics, mobile app support, technical support, blogging platform, order processing, customer accounts and order fulfillment.

Point-of-sale or 'POS' which integrates accepting payments across online and offline channels. Features include Mobile POS, personalized marketing, integrated loyalty programs, staff roles and permissions, in-store analytics, "buy online, pickup in store". Includes hardware solutions similar to Square's (SQ) POS and accepts all major payment methods: Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), American Express (AXP), Google (GOOG) & Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL) - allowing merchants to accept cards for a 1.5% fee.

Merchant Solutions

These augment solutions provided via subscriptions to address the broad array of functionality merchants commonly require, including accepting payments, shipping and fulfillment, and securing working capital.

Shopify Payments is a fully integrated payment processing service that allows merchants to accept and process payment cards online and offline and is also designed to drive higher retention among merchant subscribers. Over two-thirds of merchants in 15 countries use the functionality which allows merchants to track their orders and payments via integrated back office functionality and analytics.

Shopify Shipping was launched in the USA in September 2015 and in Canada in September 2016, and allows merchants doing their own fulfillment and shipping to select from a variety of shipping partners to buy and print outbound and return shipping labels and track orders directly within the Shopify platform. Supports major shipping services including USPS, UPS (UPS), DHL.

Shopify Fulfillment Network was launched in June 2019, for merchants looking to outsource fulfillment. Leveraging a partner network of fulfillment centers dispersed across the USA, it is designed to help ensure orders are delivered quickly and cost-effectively by leveraging Shopify's scale with machine learning tools, including demand forecasting, smart inventory allocation across warehouses and intelligent order routing. Shopify leverages cloud-based software and collaborative mobile robots to increase the speed and reliability of their warehouse operations by empowering on-site associates with daily tasks, including inventory replenishment, picking, sorting, and packing.

Shopify App Store allows third party developers to build applications that integrate into the Shopify platform to facilitate specific services for merchants. These include integrations into advertising channels like Google, Facebook (FB), Instagram and TikTok in addition to third-party marketplaces like Amazon and eBay (EBAY). Apps also serve to enhance the functionality of the platform for merchant-specific use cases, e.g. the Jioukou app allows merchants to add group buying functionality to their shops.

Shopify Capital was launched in the United States to help eligible merchants secure financing and accelerate the growth of their business by providing access to simple, fast, and convenient working capital. Shopify applies underwriting criteria prior to purchasing the eligible merchant's future receivables. Shopify has an agreement with a third party insurer to guarantee some of the merchant cash advances offered by Shopify Capital.

Over 1 million merchants use Shopify's platform ranging from small 1-person companies up to large Fortune 100 names. Some of the larger merchants are:

Source: Author, logos from merchant websites disclosed by Shopify.

Competitive Landscape and Market Opportunity

Shopify remains significantly under-penetrated in their addressable market, measuring by number of merchants and on Gross Merchandise Value. There are 47m small businesses globally (<500 employees) of which Shopify has about 2.9m representing about 6% by number of merchants. Shopify did $61b of GMV in 2019 which is about 4% of US GMV of $1.5tn alone.

Shopify estimate their small-medium business ('SMB') addressable market to be around $78bn assuming the 47m SMBs generate $1,653 average revenue per merchant each based on 2019 numbers. This excludes large enterprise customers.

The global eCommerce market is expected to grow at 11% p.a. over the next 5 years according to research from Meticulous Research which is the same as the US. Shopify's expansion has far exceeded 11% p.a. growth given its embedded operational leverage on eCommerce. Over the 5 years to FY 2019, Shopify's revenue growth averaged 73% p.a. which excludes Pandemic tailwinds. Current analyst expectations as pooled from Bloomberg indicate 76% year-on-year revenue growth for this year or FY 2020.

Source: Meticulous Research

The eCommerce opportunity remains massive as it is still just 14% of total worldwide retail sales. Unless Amazon will account for 100% of eCommerce (unlikely), there is room for others. Mobile represents 51% of online purchases, in which Shopify has a particularly strong offering it developed much faster than peers. New modes of consumption, channels (wearables, social media) are constantly under development. China remains the fastest growing eCommerce market globally, expansion in Asia represents a good potential future growth avenue, although we think local players will dominate in China. Falling shipping costs, localized fulfillment and innovation around last mile delivery networks are working to enhance speed and quality of delivery as well as lower cost - 50% of consumers who abandon an online purchase do so because of extra costs, primarily shipping.

Competition

There is no like-for-like competitor offering an integrated platform like Shopify, allowing merchants to retain ownership of their brand.

Many small competitors exist which offer pieces of what Shopify does, they include longstanding eCommerce website tools like Magento which was acquired by Adobe (ADBE) in June 2018, SAP Hybris (SAP) and Oracle ATG (ORCL), however these are tailored to large enterprises who are effectively forced to adopt subpar expensive products - worked in the days of on-prem solutions when it was expensive and time consuming to rip out established solutions. But Shopify's cloud-based offering allows for quick implementation and scaling, as evidenced by Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics creating a billion-dollar business on Shopify within 3 years.

The smaller DIY website builders like Wix (WIX), Weebly, Squarespace and GoDaddy (GDDY) are more focused on creating a landing page or basic online presence. Most of them have third party partners that provide the ancillary software needed to actually run a business. This makes the process more complex than the one-stop Shopify.

On the payments or point-of-sale side, Shopify competes against Square and Stripe. Whilst their offerings are great on a standalone basis, they lack the rest of the Shopify package.

End-to-end online merchant solution providers like Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Amazon crucially do not allow merchants to really own their brands. Their business models are built on the notion that customers come to their platforms to find goods, hence they own the customer relationship, not the merchant. This results in merchants often having poor experiences on these marketplace platforms, particularly when Amazon decides to compete against the merchants on its own platform. Etsy is significantly more expensive vs. Shopify, and merchant functionality does not offer the same level of control and flexibility - it also lacks omni-channel capabilities and is suited more towards low-volume arts and crafts producers.

Merchants who want to preserve their brands do not want their products commoditized on the "everything store". Shopify merchants are purposefully building their own brands, going around Amazon, selling through other channels, and owning that direct-to-customer relationship. Amazon also takes between 7%-15% in referral fees for merchants selling via Marketplace. In September 2015 Amazon announced it would be closing its Amazon Webstore service for merchants, and had selected Shopify as the preferred migration provider - a big win for Shopify and a testament to the strength of the proposition.

Shopify has around 20% market share of eCommerce platforms:

Source: The Ultimate List: 50+ Surprising Shopify Statistics | Konstruct Digital

Aggregating across all merchants using Shopify, it would be the second largest eCommerce marketplace in the US:

Source: Shopify Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Competitive Advantages

Switching costs: once merchants adopt the platform, it becomes a mission-critical component of their operations that they struggle to switch away from given the expense and potential disruption to core business from doing so. This allows Shopify to upsell additional services to their existing merchant base which enhances customer lifetime value.

Network effects: Shopify allows third-party developers to sell tools on its app store and gets a cut of each sale. Over 1m merchants using the Spotify platform helps attract additional app developers.

Partner ecosystem: two types of partner build apps which enhance the platform and help bring in new business via referrals. According to Shopify 30,300 partners referred new merchants in 2019 - acting as a distributed salesforce. Shopify pays a referral fee to partners when they bring new merchants to the platform.

Breadth of offering: Shopify offers the most complete, end-to-end, omnichannel solution for merchants. The most important tangential offerings they have are a point-of-sale system for physical retail, Shopify Payments to manage the actual transactions, Shopify Capital makes loans to customers to help them grow, Shopify Shipping helps with shipping and returns, and Fulfilment Network is their newest undertaking. Shopify's proposition is broad enough to accommodate merchants of any size which is another strong selling point for those expecting to scale up their businesses rapidly and do not want to encounter growing pains.

Strategic Partnerships: in June 2020, Shopify partnered with Walmart which opens up Walmart's Marketplace to Shopify's small business sellers which expands reach of the participating brands by placing them in front of Walmart Marketplace's 120m monthly visitors and offer free 2-day shipping. Shopify sellers have access to Walmart locations as shipping destinations. Shopify has demonstrated a strong willingness to work with third parties to enhance its platform. In Q3 2020, they launched a TikTok integration, enabling merchants to market their products using TikTok for Business. Merchants are able to create in-feed video ads that autoplay between videos while users scroll through their For You page. Shopify and TikTok will also collaborate to test new commerce features over the coming months that will further empower merchants to expand their paid and organic reach in video and on profiles.

Scale/Flywheel: there are over 319m average monthly unique visitors to Shopify merchant shops resulting in 65.5m orders per month or $61.1 GMV in 2019. Last year, Shopify accounted for 5.9% of all U.S. retail e-commerce sales, compared to Amazon's 37.3% share. By attaching its ecosystem to Walmart (4.7% of U.S. e-commerce sales), Shopify complements its long-term growth strategy and gives merchants a significant boost to their visibility. Achieving scale allows Shopify's flywheel business model to work, much like Amazon. Shopify is using its scale to leverage transaction data as it has visibility across tens of billions of transactions accumulated over 10+ years of operation. The company is applying machine learning to this data to enhance its products and services e.g. analytics for merchants to reduce cart-abandonment, product enhancement, competitive positioning, advertising optimization etc.

Valuation

We ran a 2-stage DCF model assuming:

Shopify remains well-positioned to gain share in the eCommerce market, as it continues to expand internationally and up-market and grows its merchant solution portfolio, driven in part by accelerated adoption thanks to the Pandemic. Expected revenue growth for next year using consensus (+65% YoY) and trailed to give 35% p.a. over the next 10 years. This Base case growth path is consistent with Amazon's path from 1999, when revenues were about $1.6bn, similar to Shopify's current level. If Shopify does 10% of US GMV by year 10 (up from 4% today), that represents $150bn in GMV, and would equate to an additional $10.3bn in Merchant Solutions revenue implying an additional $11.5bn in Subscription Solutions revenue to hit $21.8bn in year 10 - assuming current conversion rates, which we expect to improve over time. We expect Operating Margins of -2% to reach 30% over 10 years, a lot higher than Amazon's 5.7% margins, as we don't believe Shopify will embark on costly infrastructure build-outs, rather continue its current strategy of partnering with third parties where Capex is intense and focus on the software subscription side. The 30% is consistent with established enterprise SaaS business margins, but in practice could be a lot higher if the company maintains its asset-light approach.

Source: Author's calculations

Our DCF implies a fair value of $1,066 per share up +15% vs. $925 close on 27 November 2020. Whilst we acknowledge the valuation discount is not very large, we present a valuation scenario matrix below for readers to understand the valuation's sensitivity to varying terminal Operating Margin and Revenue growth assumptions, with our central case highlighted:

Source: Author's calculations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.