We believe recent setbacks in Cytokinetics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CYTK) story have impacted investor sentiment and potentially changed the company's growth narrative in the medium term. The latest top-line data release for the GALACTIC-HF phase 3 trial, in collaboration with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) signals conversion risks to investors, as the company may fail to convert its pipeline and create value in over the coming periods. The trial, investigating Omecamtiv's application, missed its secondary endpoint of preventing cardiovascular death. This means that the primary objectives of the study were not met fully, in that there was a lack of sufficient data to precisely say Omecamtiv can stop death from cardiovascular events in the entire population. Whilst the data seems confounding, there were no meaningful safety results from the study, remaining balanced in terms of adverse events. Nonetheless, shares have given away -88% on the back of this, to today's trading of $15.95.

Missing the secondary endpoint certainly impacts the commercial ability of Omecamtiv. However, we feel that the primary endpoint outcomes and sub-population analysis enable a fighting chance for FDA approval. The question is on just how effective the drug will be if approved, and the scope of application, considering the efficacy data. Our view is that the subgroup analysis shows potential applications to the sub-populations in the study. Management will be presenting the full scope of data at the upcoming American Heart Association (AHA) conference in a couple of weeks. Therefore, we eagerly await confirmation/negation of our thesis here. Should the subgroup analysis show application to specific patient demographics, then we can begin to identify the commercial importance of Omecamtiv within the market. Therefore, there is a chance shares will rebound and make a steady recovery on the back of this data.

Catalysts For Price Change

We do not feel that the GALACTIC-HF trial results eliminate Omecamtiv's chances for FDA approval. Management will provide further guidance on this at the AHA conference on 17th November. Therefore, in the short term, the upcoming catalysts to price change in any direction are centred around this. Investors will likely look to this data for any indication in the commercial ability of the drug, drawing on what sub-populations are indicated as candidates. Should the case be made that Omecamtiv will benefit a single or multitude of sub-populations, we feel that shares will make a recovery towards the October highs. Investors must realise that the sample population included almost 8,500 patients, but consistency in the sample set was varied. For instance, the population included varying risk types for adverse CV events, including in-patients who are generally "sicker". Outpatients were also included in the study, thus, the variance in sample condition was certainly a confounding variable, in our view. Therefore, there is likelihood that the drug has application to certain sub-sets within the sample, which will be made clear at the AHA conference. Failure to produce this data will likely drive shares down further, in the short to medium term, thus slowing recovery.

Furthermore, CYTK is currently amidst its REDWOOD-HCM study, where results from the 18-patient trial are expected towards the end of this year. The cohort study is beginning the investigation of CK-274, a selective cardiac myosin inhibitor, indicated for use in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM. HCM is a serious cardiac condition, and the space has received significant investor attention recently, through the CK-274 substitute Mavacamten, as parent company MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was recently acquired by Bristol Myers Squib (NYSE:BMY) for a premium at $13 billion. Contrasting CK-274 to Mavacamten, CYTK's formula seems superior, and has the potential to be the gold standard in HCM therapy. This would mean the majority of prescribers would prefer CK-274, over all other substitutes. To illustrate this point, pharmacology analysis of the compound clearly demonstrates that CK-274 has a shallower pharmacokinetic profile vs Mavacamten, meaning it has faster and higher absorbability of the active ingredient. CK-274 also holds an ~80 hour half life, which reduces the need for secondary dosing, whilst also improving patient compliance to dosage schedules.

Therefore, more precise and efficient dosing procedures are feasible with CK-274 over the substitute. Further, these advantages should see favourable onlooking from FDA approval standards, provided safety data holds up. We can expect Phase 3 trial commencement as soon as Phase 2 data becomes available, which we anticipate both sometime in H2 2021. Considering the value of BMY's acquisition of MyoKardia, which we believe was purely for the HCM segment, there is exquisite market potential and commercial ability for CK-274 on approval. This is especially true, considering the early data indicating greater efficacy and efficiency in dosing and patient outcomes. Furthermore, the company intends to expand research into both non-obstructive HCM and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction in 2021. This is on the back of additional trials in musculoskeletal medicine in other collaborations that are not discussed in this report. However, the momentum in research scale should not be overlooked by investors, and longer-term players seeking cardiovascular exposure in particular should warrant their attention to CYTK over these coming periods. Positive data from the upcoming trials mentioned above will also cause shares to rally towards previous highs, in our view.

We are slightly more bearish on forward estimates coming out of 2020, versus the consensus. We have remained cautious on the back of the conversion risks with Omecamtiv, where the company also anticipated royalty yield from AMGN over the coming years. The Street currently has these figures still baked into estimates. However, we have remained overly cautious in our forecasting for Omecamtiv at this stage. We see revenue growth at a CAGR of 47.5% over the coming 4-year period, alongside growth in gross earnings at CAGR 17% over the same period. We aren't confident with FCF estimates at this stage and would rather wait on management guidance from the next earnings call, alongside the data guidance from the AHA conference coming up. On the back of a successful commercial launch of either Omecamtiv and/or CK-274, we foresee margin pressures from manufacturing and structuring costs over this same period. As gross profits have remained in the black for over 3 years now, we would expect management to show a turnaround here, due to capital injections and an equity raise back in July this year.

Valuation

What has impacted value most clearly is the recent top-line data in October. Investors were betting on all of the endpoints in CV death to stick, and consensus forecasts were reeling on that sentiment. The company has around $3.50 in cash & equivalents per share, with $0.32 in sales per share. Currently, there is -$1.72 in free cash per share on an FCF yield of -15.3%. Therefore, shares are currently trading in the high-double digit multiples of free cash. At a P/Sales of 50.1x, alongside EV/Sales of ~52x, the stock trades at a premium to peers, and the risk/value conversion is currently skewed to the downside. We would expect low multiples for a company with this level of risk baked into the valuation, in order to make a compelling case for immediate entry. The market therefore has priced in the level of risk in CYTK shares over the last few periods. We can see evidence of this in the valuation increasing significantly YoY. We see these multiples remaining steady over the coming single-year period.

Using our DCF framework, we see a dislocation in market trading and fair value, based on valuation of CYTK's future sales scenarios, discounted back to today's value. In the base case, using the company WACC of 8.7%, we arrive at a fair value of $36, assuming a terminal growth rate at a -0.3x multiple to the 10-year total revenues CAGR of 20.4%. Using the opportunity cost of holding a risk-free treasury plus the S&P 500 as the hurdle rate, which totals 11.55%, we arrive at a fair value of $28. Comparing this to a discounted multiples approach, applying a 0.5x discount to our Q4 EV/Sales measure with our 2022 EPS estimates, then discounting back at 11.55%, we see a fair value of around $36 today. Both cases represent a significant future upside on the underlying value. Therefore, the upcoming periods are crucial for the company in order for investors to realise this value gap through a share price recovery.

We can see the future outcomes of price movement on the chart below, which is crucial to investors reasoning on entry and allocation over the coming months. Should the stock continue on its southbound trajectory, then there is a high downside risk, unless a significant consolidation occurs from positive news at the AHA conference in the coming weeks.

Further Considerations

On the charts, investors have realised significant value erosion over the past month. We've seen shares retrace all value from both previous highs in June and October, currently trending sideways and being tested for new support. With the speed and direction of downward momentum pressure, the current investor sentiment is bearish in our view. Longer-term investors with a contrarian flavour to their thinking will appreciate the upcoming catalysts with respect to this chart. Should the stock begin to consolidate and make a slow recovery, then it will likely find new support from today's ranges. Fellow analysts who we have spoken to feel that the floor will remain around $10-$13, as the company has several other pipeline developments that may be priced in over coming months. We tend to agree. However, investors should consider the current direction and strength of the trend, for their own investment reasoning. We can see evidence of the sharp retracement since June and October on the chart below, where there is currently significant downward pressure on the stock as we progress towards the end of FY2020. Thus, longer-term investors should watch the price direction over the coming months closely, to indicate a more appropriate entry point. Right now, with the level of volatility, valuation and testing at current support, entry may not be warranted at this stage.

We can see further evidence of the bearish trend on the chart below. Here, we see a descending channel formation, where the floor of the resistance has guided downward pressure over the last few months. Although shares traded relatively sideways from August to October, the longer-term setup shows the current investor sentiment. Thus, shares have returned to the lower resistance line with their most recent moves. Beforehand, it may have been argued that support was held at around $20, but that thesis has been offset with the current investor sentiment and price direction. Should the stock breach support and continue along the lower resistance line, then further downside is likely in our view. We are looking for a new support level from current trading that will be backed from sub-population data at the AHA conference.

Risks

Investors must realise that there are inherent risks with investing in non-commercial stage biotech companies. The main risks for CYTK are associated with pipeline risks, regulation, and commercial risks. We have to factor in Omecamtiv not being approved or failing additional phase progression. Should this occur, at least the company has some cushioning in additional pipeline development, that has value. However, failure to complete the Omecamtiv collaboration, wipes the potential for future long-tailed returns that are structured into the agreement via royalties. On this, any failure from AMGN's end also must be factored in. Thus, investors must pay attention to their story also, with clear understanding of sales guidance.

On a commercial level, the competition within the CV landscape is high. Should a better substitute enter the market, including with greater speed, this presents risks to CYTK's top-line volume potential. With any label, the risks of commercial uptake are high, especially in light of the competition. Therefore, management must capture market share early to offset these parameters. Moreover, we view margin pressures in the upcoming periods that result from manufacturing and scale costs. Although the company has adequate cash from our analysis, additional financing may be required into the future. We've seen an equity raise at $24 this year. However, those warrant holders would be unhappy with the level of pain over the last month or so. Therefore, an additional equity raise, or financing via the capital markets, presents as a financing risk for investors, because we would be unsure of the affirmative and restrictive covenants attached to either.

Credit Summary and Conclusion

The company exited the 2nd quarter well capitalised, with around $210 million in cash and had obtained additional liquidity of ~$440 million earlier this year. We've seen the long-term debt load remain steady over the previous year, alongside short-term obligations reduce over this same time period. The total debt load has reduced very slightly also. Cash guidance for the entire year is around $500 million, and the runaway is forecasted for over 3 years. On a short-term solvency basis, the company has over 9x coverage from liquid assets, with similar liquidity when removing inventory. However, the Altman Z-score is -3.5, which presents as an insolvency risk over the coming 2 years. We encourage equity investors to factor this in: as residual claimants - there is no recovery of capital in the event of liquidation. However, we are confident that the company has the strength on the balance sheet to maintain operational standings. Long-term debt to equity and capital are both unfavourable as well, as the company doesn't have the capital structure to show strength here right now. Revenue volume is what is needed, to adjust the capital position and build more strength on the balance sheet. We can see that, on a net basis, debt has financed operations by over 67% most recently, although this has come down YoY. Furthermore, interest coverage is at risk also, due to lack of profitability on EBITDA level earnings.

CYTK is at a pivotal point in the company's timeline, from an investor's perspective. We feel that the company must deliver on its conversion of Omecamtiv, by presenting sub-population applications for the drug at the AHA conference in 2 weeks' time. This would significantly invert the current investor sentiment, which is bearish in our view. Although the company has several other developments in the pipeline, we require evidence that the company is able to convert these also. Thus, any setbacks in this application will erode value further in our view. Offsetting this is the CK-274 clinical phases, and this formulation looks to have potential as a gold standard in years to come. Judging by recent acquisition activity from BMY on the market substitute, there is inherent value in capturing market share from peers if approved. Therefore, investors with a higher risk appetite, holding a longer horizon (>10 years) and who want cardiovascular exposure are candidates for a CYTK holding. Otherwise, the question must be answered on the opportunity cost of holding other names in the segment, or instruments with more predictable yield. In our view, the endpoint setbacks from the GALACTIC-HF trial do not completely prevent Omecamtiv's FDA approval. Therefore, we are confident there will be some reprieve and sales value in this drug over years to come. This is especially true in the AMGN structure, which has the potential to generate long-tailed asset returns, via the royalty agreement over the coming 10-year period. Thus, we hold our bullish long-term outlook for the company over the coming years and are backing management in. We look forward to providing additional coverage after the AHA conference on 17th November. That is the tell-tale sign in the near future for CYTK, in our view.

