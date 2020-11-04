Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) CEO Randy Atkins on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 11:00 AM ET

On behalf of Ramaco Resources, I'd like to welcome all of you to our third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. With me this morning is Randy Atkins, our Executive Chairman; and Mike Bauersachs, our President and CEO.

Certain items discussed on today's call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Ramaco's expectations concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors many of them are outside of Ramaco's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as required by law, Ramaco does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I'd encourage everyone on the call to go on to our website, ramacoresources.com and download today's investor presentation under the events calendar.

Randy Atkins

Thank you, Jeremy. I suspect, like many of us, we had a long night last night, and it's probably going to be a long few days. But as always, I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today to talk about our third quarter results. Like many of our peers, we've come through this quarter, which has been marked by continued market softness and wide uncertainty as we approach '21. As you saw in our release, this quarter was clearly not exemplary from a financial perspective, but it has positioned us to end 2020 and perhaps the strongest financial condition we've been in from a liquidity standpoint, and with some very hopeful markers on sales and marketing for the years ahead.

I'm going to let Jeremy drill down on our financial individual metrics for Q3, but it's almost as if we had a tail of two quarters in three months. July and August continued to show the effects of market weakness that's plagued the industry since COVID-19 hit at the end of the first quarter. September, however, turned out to be a particularly strong sales month for the month, the quarter and it has carried that forward. This has created some very positive momentum for us. First, we're going to have two record export quarters for sales; second, we now have new acceptance of our calls into some export markets that we have not tapped before; and third, this has enabled us to end the year with what we believe will be the strongest liquidity position we have had at any year-end. Let me focus on that last point for a second.

Since COVID-19 hit in the first quarter, we have been focused all year on maintaining and building liquidity as a firewall against the overall market and operating confusion, which has gripped, not only us, but every industry. I can assure you that up until last month, if you had bet me that we would end the year with both this level of liquidity and our revolver completely paid down, that you would have won a very good bottle of Kentucky product for me. We're also on track to produce a modest level of free cash flow for this year, excluding growth CapEx. And we're hopeful we build on this progression into 2021 and to the point of perhaps being in a position to consider a dividend at some point next year. Again, I want a sense we will be in a small club in the coal space by ending the year with more cash than we began this year.

I'd also like to spend a moment and make some comments on the general markets and how we've approached them this year and how we're going to look forward into '21. As many of you know, we have traditionally weighted our coal sales domestically. Logically, as a new company, we wanted to get into as many domestic blends as we could before we started to build any kind of an export book. This year, we found certain larger domestic steel companies were particularly unreliable. They canceled higher-priced contracted tons and pretty much forced our hand to look overseas for 2021. So I'm somewhat happy to say that we have now booked almost 800,000 tons of new export sales for '20 and '21 within the last 60 days, and many of these sales are to first-time customers.

Indeed, the last quarter of this year, we will -- it will be our strongest sales quarter we have ever had. Of our overall projected 2020 sales of about 1.8 million tons almost 50% of that will be export for the first time. And we're projected to end the year at an average sales price of roughly about $86 a ton.

For 2021, we have now sold roughly 1.1 million tons for North American delivery at about $84 per ton, all of which is our high-vol . We were unwilling to place more domestic tons into September at what we perceive as still fire sale prices and into a market, which is now starting to show some signs of life. We expect to have as much as another 1 million-plus tons available in '21 to place into these higher, hopefully, higher-priced export markets. Indeed, we just greenlighted at our last board meeting a week ago, a small 250,000 ton low-vol Pocahontas 4 Seam, low-vol Seam near our Berwind complex, which we are calling Triad. And Mike is going to speak a little bit more on that in a moment.

It's about a $1.5 million CapEx spend, and we'll operate with mine costs in the mid-70s. We'll speak about it more, but we regard that mine as somewhat of a bridge for our low-vol product until we're willing to continue the larger Berwind slope when we feel the low-vol markets then stabilize.

I will close with some brief reflections on the state of the markets. Met coal is simply a proxy for steel, which is, in turn, a proxy for GDP. Domestically, from the start of the third quarter until the end, U.S. Steel capacity has risen from 50% to 70%. This is on the back of both strong auto sales and significantly stronger housing markets driven by low interest rates. With third quarter GDP up almost 40%, we do not think that trend is going away. And overseas, China as always continues to be somewhat inscrutable. But they're sitting on about a $70 per ton arbitrage right now between export and domestic met prices. This is probably set to correct sometime within the next 90 days. And when it does, all benchmark prices should move forward and hopefully, upward.

Europe, of course, is still a question mark because of the recent wave of COVID outbreak. But it still had a 13% positive bump in third quarter GDP. South America, after two quarters of contraction also seems to be rebounding, and we're seeing some strong interest in met coal from Brazil.

So to close, this year has once again proven the fragility and uncertainty of the markets in general. With that said, we're poised to end the year in a very strong financial condition from a balance sheet perspective. And hopefully, 2021 will hold much greater promise for the met markets, and also, of course, for a higher level of earnings for us.

Thank you, Randy. In terms of third quarter 2020 financial highlights, I'm going to try and break it into two areas. First, overall metrics; second, liquidity on our balance sheet. To begin with, I believe the metrics do not tell the real story of the third quarter from our perspective. Overall, third quarter 2020 EPS revenue and adjusted EBITDA were all down from a year ago. We will have company here, as I suspect every public coal company will be reporting substantially lower earnings this quarter. This is, of course, due to the fact that benchmark pricing fell by almost 30% year-over-year between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020 on the back of COVID-19 demand-related concerns. Losing roughly 90,000 tons have already contracted $91 per ton priced annual business in the third quarter to force majeures hurt us in all three phases: volume, costs and, of course, pricing.

In total, Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million was negatively affected by $2.6 million from higher-priced contracted business getting resold into the spot market. While we were successful in reselling this coal, it was, of course, done at spot prices, which were hitting a multiyear low during the quarter.

However, as Randy touched on, we are able to place almost 800,000 tons of new 2020 and 2021 sales into the international market in the last 60 days or so, which gives us some excellent momentum heading into the end of the year.

On the cost front, in July and August, we were negatively affected by having extremely high inventories. We effectively produced for just half of the month in July, given the combination of the July 4 holiday week as well as an extra week furlough to manage stockpiles. Based on stronger sales, our costs return to more normalized level in the low to mid-60s per ton range at Elk Creek in September. Our stronger sales let us run the mines at capacity, given that we literally shipped as much coal in September as we did in July and August combined.

Based on our current book of business for Q4, we'd expect to build on the momentum we saw in September from an overall cost and production standpoint, though this, of course, will be partially offset by the normal thanks giving and Christmas week holidays.

One other thing to keep in mind on the met financial front. When comparing results to the second quarter, I would note that other income fell from $8.5 million in Q2 to $1.7 million in Q3. Q2 contained $7.3 million of other income related to the anticipated forgiveness of funding under the payment protection program.

I now want to shift to another positive impact of our strong September and October sales, and that is liquidity in our balance sheet. I will start with capital expenditures. Earlier in the year, we noted that because of COVID-19 related uncertainty in the market, we stopped all major growth projects. And due to timing, we expected that we would finally see CapEx at pure maintenance levels in Q3. I can proudly say that we achieved that goal with Q3 CapEx coming in at $2.5 million, which compared to $9.1 million in Q2.

Fourth quarter CapEx should come in closer to Q3 than in the first half of the year, with a small creep due to CapEx associated with the $1.5 million Triad mine. Now the key credit metric that we are especially proud of is our trailing 12-month net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. Simply put, this remains among the best in the industry at under 0.7 time as of September 30.

Now in terms of liquidity, this stood at $20.7 million at the end of the third quarter. While this is down from June 30, I'd remind everyone that working capital has been a roughly $10 million use of cash through the first three quarters of 2020 on the back of meaningful inventory and accounts receivable builds. We expect Q4 working capital to be a meaningful source of cash.

Based on the combination of strong September shipments, which led to an unusually large accounts receivable balance at the end of Q3, as well as record anticipated fourth quarter shipments of over 500,000 total tons, year-end 2020 liquidity is anticipated to be above $30 million. This is roughly in line with June 30 levels and compares to $22 million at the end of year-end 2019.

As Randy noted in his remarks in the press release, we are likely the only publicly traded met coal producer that should be able to say we ended the year with more liquidity than we began with. This was accomplished without pledging our mining complex this forecast or issuing new dilutive equity. Simply put, we will end the year in a very strong position from a liquidity standpoint.

Thank you, Jeremy. The third quarter of 2020 was substantially impacted by the worldwide pandemic. COVID-19 continues to impact our operations. To date, we had nine of our employees diagnosed with the virus. Fortunately, none of these employees had serious cases and all are back at work. Ramaco continues to keep hand sanitizing, social distancing and personal protective equipment policies in place. We continue to adopt best practices as well as comply with any change in guidelines from the CDC and our state and local health departments, maintaining a healthy and safe work environment is our top priority.

To add a bit of granular comments to Randy's market commentary, over the course of the third quarter, our North American customers displaced approximately 200,000 tons out of 2020. And these lost tons due to their above market prices will obviously weigh on our financial results for the remainder of the year. While we could allow the realities of losing these tons to dominate the script for Q3, that is fortunately not the case. The third quarter became the quarter when we transitioned to a more balanced company from a sales perspective due to restocking by customers, combined with intense marketing efforts that were already underway, we've been able to place over 400,000 tons of seaborne volumes into the Atlantic basin in the back half of 2020.

While the pricing for much of the new international volume during the second half is less than desirable, it is influenced by a couple of large shipments of semi-soft high volatile coal, a new product offered from our Elk Creek complex. This allows us to better utilize a portion of our production mix at Elk Creek, which do not meet typical metallurgical specifications. Selling these tons as a semi-soft metallurgical coal, while price lower than our typical product is far better than marketing them into otherwise weaker markets.

During the third quarter, our mines operated at productivity levels exceeding our targets and better than the same period in 2019. Unfortunately, due to the aforementioned displacement of shipments, the utilization of our operations has been severely curtailed. At our underground operations alone, we have over 25% fewer underground ships than our original budget. And almost 13% fewer ships than the same period last year. This has resulted in losing production of nearly 300,000 tons, split between the second and third quarters of 2020. The production cuts occurred in the form of additional furlough periods in July.

Due to elevated clean coal inventory levels at Elk Creek, we were also forced to briefly idle our preparation plant for a portion of a week during August. Fortunately, since the start of September, we've been able to move tons in a more balanced manner. Operationally, the Elk Creek mines and facilities are back to near full capacity by the end of the third quarter. As Jeremy also mentioned, the impact of lower incremental costs on these additional tons can be clearly seen in our cost performance. Continuing to operate at these levels allows us to reduce inventories providing us with more flexibility going into the first quarter of 2021, which will be challenging due to the substantial amount of Lakes business we have placed for next year.

At our Knox, Creek and Berwind operations, we have not returned to pre-pandemic production levels. We are staffing the Berwind 3 mine at a little more than care and maintenance levels. Production is continuing at the mine to fulfill 2020 term business as well as to complete development of airways required for long-term ventilation of the larger Berwind Pocahontas 4 reserve.

As mentioned in the press release, we are acting on one of the items that we have in our internal lineup, the Triad mine in the Pocahontas 4 seam. It has a short-term life that can be developed with very little capital. It has the opportunity due to advantaged coal heights, minimal out of seam dilution and substantially higher plant recoveries to make a sizable contribution to earnings in 2021. This coal is projected to have petrographic characteristics similar to our future Berwind production, allowing it to be a source for test shipments. We will begin excavation and construction in the fourth quarter, low-vol production will transition from the Berwind mine to the Triad mine likely in the first quarter.

I do want to take a moment to recognize our high-vol miner operation at Elk Creek. It received the National Mining Association Sentinels of Safety award, which recognizes coal and mineral mining operations for recording the most hours in a calendar year without a single lost time injury. It was 1 of just 20 mining operations in the United States, six of which were coal mines to receive the award for its performance in 2019. This operation is also a great example of a safe mine also being productive. This operation continues to be amongst the most productive and low-cost mines in the Ramaco organization. We applaud their efforts and the rest of the employees at Elk Creek for showing that safety is everyone's responsibility.

During the third quarter, Ramaco resources joined with a number of other metallurgical coal producers to transform the Virginia Coal and Energy Association into the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association. We believe that it is important to differentiate what we do as an industry and the positive impacts we have on society in general and the environment. We think that this effort is well-timed as everyone in the space is facing unprecedented challenges, well documented challenges like the lack of access to capital markets and difficult insurance markets are impacted by the perception of our business. We hope that this effort and other parallel efforts will help us turn the tide on how Metallurgical Coal Mining is viewed not only by our stakeholders, but the general public.

In summary, we remain cautiously optimistic that the worst of the COVID impacts are behind us. We've taken clear steps forward to diversify our customer base and look forward to further cementing some of those relationships during the fourth quarter and early 2021.

Thanks to everyone who is participating in this call, especially those who continue to cover METC.

Mark Levin

Randy Atkins

And as far as pricing, Jeremy, you want to talk about it.

Jeremy Sussman

Mark Levin

But just for the sake of argument, if net prices stayed depressed or around where they are right now, any idea of how you think CapEx would look next year? And then, I guess, as a corollary, if the market recovered, let's say, in the kind of the 145 , 150 in range, what might CapEx look like under that scenario?

Randy Atkins

Randy Atkins

Mark Levin

Mark Levin

Randy Atkins

Jeremy Sussman

Jeremy Sussman

Curt Woodworth

Randy Atkins

Randy Atkins

So without trying to get over my skis in terms of what our forward projections for '21 are, the market, of course, as it always does, can move around quite a bit on us. But we have some scenarios where we would end the year next year with some pretty decent free cash flow. And in terms of looking to what we would do with that, I think we always look at sometime around in the third quarter to sort of look as to what we want to do for the balance of the year. I would expect sometime in sort of the September, October period of next year, we would consider what it is we might want to do, depending upon how we look financially. But the nice thing is to have free cash and with a little bit of luck, knock on wood, we'll be in a very good position next year to at least be able to make that decision one way or the other.

Curt Woodworth

Curt Woodworth

Randy Atkins

Mike Bauersachs

Mike Bauersachs

Yes. And Curt, just to put sort of an underline on what Mike just said. When we looked at placing low-vol for the '21 domestic market, we kind of pulled back and said, look, we don't really think the price structure that we're looking at here in September, early October of this year is going to be reflective of what full '21 is going to look like. So we deliberately took the decision to scale back what we were potentially capable of putting into the domestic market because we want to save some of that. No sense in selling your coal for a cheaper price than what you think, hopefully, the market will look like somewhere in the next curve of the next four to six months, months.

Curt Woodworth

Curt Woodworth

Randy Atkins

Jeremy Sussman

Jeremy Sussman

Randy Atkins

Randy Atkins

Curt Woodworth

Curt Woodworth

Jeremy Sussman

Jeremy Sussman

Lucas Pipes

Randy Atkins

Jeremy Sussman

Jeremy Sussman

Lucas Pipes

Lucas Pipes

Jeremy Sussman

Jeremy Sussman

And we sat back and said, do we really want to bite the bullet and take really low prices to move volumes at this level right now? Or do we want to step back a little bit? Because, again, the good news for Ramaco is, we don't have the same pressures that some of our peers do. We don't have a lot of interest cover, we've got to make. We've got very low-cost structures when we're running hard. So we just said, all right, '21 looks like it's going to be a better time for us. Let's see what the options are there, and we decided to place our book accordingly.

Mike, do you want to kind of add a few comments to that?

Mike Bauersachs

Mike Bauersachs

David Gagliano

Randy Atkins

David Gagliano

David Gagliano

Randy Atkins

David Gagliano

David Gagliano

Randy Atkins

Randy Atkins

David Gagliano

David Gagliano

Randy Atkins

Randy Atkins

Randy Atkins

Randy Atkins

