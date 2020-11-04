65 40-Year Plus Annual Dividend Boosters In November

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield 40+Year reliable dividend dogs showed 5.8% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced reliable stocks led the 40+ yearly boosted dividend pack by a head.

These 65 select dividend stocks ranged 0.78% to 9.53% in annual yield and ranged -5.22% to 87.65% in annual price target upsides per brokers sampled 11/2/20.

Drip Investing lists over 800 stocks that have annually increased dividends for five years or more. The 65 stocks, boosting dividends annually 40+ years, were parsed from 136 Champions posted 10/31.

Foreword

This article is based on the monthly lists of Champions, Contenders and Challengers [CCC] posted on dripinvesting.org and maintained by Justin Law.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these CCC lists are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the October 30 data for the 65 longest annually increasing dividend stocks in the Champion-documented collection of updated data from YCharts sampled November 2.

The Ides of March plunge in stock market prices devastated the Champions. However, none suspended or reduced dividend payouts. In fact, the drop in prices of 8 of the top 40 (listed by yield) reliable 40 Yr + boosters made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors in May.

In June, however, after Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) prices recovered to near their jumping off points, only six remained as "good buys" as of 6/4/20. Come July, and the list was back up to eight. For August, the count was up to nine stocks, and September showed seven. This month, eight are again living up to the dogcatcher ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price.

The November accounting features these eight: MO; UVV; BEN; WBA; USBI; CTBI; NFG; TDS. Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy signal.

See the Afterword at the end of this article for a list of all 65 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 66.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate 21.76% To 90.65% Net Gains For Ten Top 40+Yr Dividend-Boosting Dogs To November 2021

Six of ten top-reliable 40Yr+Dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these August dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate this month.

Source: YCharts.com; drip investing.org

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 2, 2021, were:

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) was projected to net $906.47, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) was projected to net $429.54, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 53% under the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was projected to net $328.13 based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% under the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas Co. was projected to net $318.28, based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) was projected to net $261.81 target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NYSE:NWN) was projected to net $255.07 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Sysco Corp. (SYY) was projected to net $224.81, based on a median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $224.37, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% under the market as a whole.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) was projected to net 219.83, based on dividends, plus a median of the target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 45% under the market as a whole.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) was projected to net $217.63, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 33.86% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Source: thebuzzmagazines.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per November Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com; dripinvesting.org

50 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per September Yield

Source: YCharts.com; dripinvesting.org

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First, and second places were claimed by two consumer defensive sector representatives, Altria Group Inc. [1], and Universal Corp. (NYSE:UVV) [2]. One real estate sector representative placed third, Federal Realty Investment Trust [3].

Then, three financial services representatives placed fourth, sixth, and seventh: Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) [4]; United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) [6], and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) [7].

The following representatives closed out the balance of the list: one healthcare representative placed fifth, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) [5]; an energy stock occupied eighth place, National Fuel Gas Co. [8]. The ninth place was occupied by a utilities representative, Northwest Natural Holding Co [9]. Finally, tenth place went to communication services, represented by Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [10], to complete the Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks top ten by yield for November.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs Showed 11.39%-75.08% Upsides While (32) One Lowly -0.75% Down-sider Sank In November

Source: YCharts.com; dripinvesting.org

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 5.8% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of The Top 10 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs To November 2021

Ten top Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs were culled by yield (dividend/price). Results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com; dripinvesting.org

As noted above, top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs screened 10/2/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs (31) Delivering 31.41% Vs. (32) 29.69% Net Gains by All Ten Come November 2021

Source: YCharts.com; dripinvesting.org

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 5.80% more gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The very lowest-priced selection, Telephone and Data Systems Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 90.65%.

Source: YCharts.com; dripinvesting.org

The five lowest-priced top-yield Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs as of November 2 were: Telephone and Data Systems Inc.; Franklin Resources Inc.; United Bankshares Inc.; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., with prices ranging from $17.00 to $34.04.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top-yield most reliable 40Yr+ dividend dogs as of August 3 were: Altria Group Inc.; Universal Corp.; National Fuel Gas Co.; Northwest Natural Holding Co.; Federal Realty Investment Trust, whose prices ranged from $36.08 to $68.78.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs by Number of Annual Dividend Increases (High to Low)

Source: dripinvesting.org

Above is the list of the 65 Reliable 40+Year stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 66.

Finally, in case you missed this tidbit in the foreword, here it is to close out the afterword for this article: For October, eight stocks live up to the dogcatcher ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price. They are MO; UVV; USBI; BEN; WBA; NFG; CTBI; TDS. Some investors consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy signal.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: thebuzzmagazines.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.