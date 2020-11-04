An investor should pick from these two stocks according to her/his investment time horizon and risk appetite.

Both management teams know what they are doing and are shareholder-friendly.

In this article, I present two VMS exploration best picks, namely, District Metals and Arizona Metals.

Volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits are wonderful assets, to which mining equity investors should consider getting some exposure.

What's VMS?

Volcanogenic massive sulfide (or VMS for short) deposits are also known as volcanic-associated, volcanic-hosted, or volcano-sedimentary-hosted massive sulfide deposits. VMS deposits typically occur as lenses of polymetallic (Zn, Cu, Pb, Ag, Au, as well as Co, Sn, Se, Mn, Cd, In, Bi, Te, Ga, and Ge) massive sulfides that form on the seafloor in a submarine volcanic environment, as metal-enriched fluids associated with subsea hydrothermal convection ooze from black smokers.

Most VMS deposits have a mound-shaped to tabular, strata-bound body rich in massive sulfide, underlain by a pipe of stockwork veins and alteration halo (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. A schematic cartoon showing the formation of a VMS deposit, with a stratigraphically-concordant massive sulfide lens underlain by a discordant stockwork vein system and associated alteration halo. Source.

VMS represents a significant type of mineralization, with global distribution (Fig. 2). Collectively, VMS mines contribute some 22% of Zn, 9.7% of Pb, 6.0% of Cu, 8.7% of Ag, and 2.2% of Au production in the world (see here).

Fig. 2. A world map showing the distribution of ancient and modern VMS deposits. Source.

Worldwide, there are approximately 900 VMS deposits, which average 17 Mt in ore tonnage with grades averaging approximately 5.7% in Cu+Zn+Pb, 50 g/t in Ag, and 1 g/t in Au (see here; Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Worldwide size distribution for VMS deposits (left), and statistics for worldwide VMS deposits grouped by lithologic class (right), modified from the source.

Characteristic of VMS deposits

VMS has been variously classified and characterized in geological literature. As far as equity investing in VMS miners is concerned, we need to bear the following in mind:

VMS can be viewed as Mother Nature's cornucopia of metals. The VMS mines provide the miner with a natural diversification across the various underlying metals. Their polymetallic content is ideal for the miner to navigate through the asynchronous cycles of those metals.

The credits from multiple by-product metals, especially the precious metals (Au, Ag), help reduce the all-in sustaining costs (or AISC) and often make VMS mines extraordinarily economical.

On the flip side, VMS deposits are known to have complicated metallurgy. The necessity to process multiple concentrates may lead to relatively high operating costs, which can increase further due to long-distance transportation of bulk mineral barite.

VMS mining districts typically have experienced intense folding and faulting (see here), which can be a challenge for uninitiated exploration geologists.

Within a mining camp, VMS deposits typically occur in clusters (Fig. 4). That means multiple discrete deposits can be expected in a fairly-large land package, a sweet boon to investors in a VMS explorer. As a VMS project reaches the production stage, those deposits in close proximity can feed a central mill, a mining scheme that will help dilute capital costs and give rise to economies of scale. In addition, sequentially-developed deposits in a given VMS mining camp tend to extend the life of mine.

Fig. 4. The examples of VMS deposits occurring in clusters in various mining districts. Source.

Taking the above into consideration, mining investors should pay attention to the following in stock picking:

Preference should be given to deposits assaying high-grade precious metals, for the by-product credits;

Relatedly, the greater the net effect of realized metal price as offset by operating costs, the better;

Look for a land package that potentially contains a cluster of VMS prospects;

The mining company must have a technical team with a track record of success in exploring areas of structurally-complex geology.

Below, let's look at two VMS explorers in light of these criteria. Please beware of the risk associated with the illiquid trading of these small-cap stocks on the OTC board.

District Metals

As subscribers of The Natural Resources Hub know, it is my clichés that good things will happen when an able management team meets a richly-endowed land package. District Metals (DMX.TSX-V)(OTC:MKVNF) offers plenty of management ability and enormous exploration upside.

The management

Garrett Ainsworth, President and CEO of District Metals, is a rising star in the Canadian mining patch. At 40-something, he had already bagged an early success by selling Alpha Minerals Inc. to Fission Uranium Corp. for C$185 million. He also won two prestigious awards, i.e., the 2013 Colin Spence Award of BC Association for Mineral Exploration (together with his father Ben Ainsworth) for the discovery of the Patterson Lake South uranium deposit (see here), and the PDAC Bill Dennis Award in 2014 for the discovery of Arrow, one of the world's largest undeveloped uranium deposits, both in the Athabasca Basin (see here).

Ainsworth is known for his intellectual curiosity, exemplary work ethic, frugality, and shareholder friendliness. His stellar track record helped attract quite a list of early financial backers, including such luminaries as Ivan Bebek of Fury Gold Mines (FURY), Sombrero Resources, and Tier One Metals; Warren Irwin of Rosseau Asset Management; and Doug Ramshaw of Minera Alamos (OTCQB:MAIFF). I wouldn't unduly worry about project financing going forward.

The insiders hold some 27.2% of the stock, giving them substantial skin in the game.

The land package

Sweden as a mining jurisdiction is as good as it gets. The country is also under-explored because it was not reopened to foreign mining investments until the 1990s.

The Bergslagen mining camp, where District Metals' Tomtebo project is situated, is one of the most richly-endowed VMS provinces in the world. It is literally a country of elephants, boasting such VMS giants as Garpenberg, Falun, and Zinkgruvan (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The Bergslagen mining district, modified from the source.

As a brownfield project, the 5,144-hectare Tomtebo has around 0.5 Mt of historical mineral resources. Only a small part of the 17km strike length in the Tomtebo mineralization trend has been explored. Garpenberg, the geological analog for Tomtebo, is being mined to 1,600m depths, while historical drilling at Tomtebo is limited to supra-200m levels. Grab rock samples collected by District Metals returned grades up to 1,396.6 g/t AgEq and 5.32% CuEq, while historical drill holes intersected, e.g., 22m at 2.57% Cu, and 2.3m at 0.6% Cu, 21.0% Zn, and 5.0% Pb (see here). I believe a systematic exploration using modern techniques led by Ainsworth can potentially increase the tonnage at Tomtebo to well above 10 Mt (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. A longitudinal section at the Oscarsgruvan zone, Tomtebo mine, down to 200m level. Source.

District Metals may further expand its land holdings in the Bergslagen camp by acquiring additional VMS projects, e.g., the 18,300-hectare Gumsberg project that has been ineffectively operated by Norden Crown Metals (OTCQB:BORMF), fka, Boreal Metals.

Near-term catalysts

District Metals is currently in the process of drill target identification through the integration of field geological mapping, geophysical surveys, and historical drill holes. The company will then apply for drill permits, aiming to start a 5,000m phase 1 drilling program in February-March 2021 (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. Tomtebo project timeline. Source.

The most prominent risk associated with District Metals is the sub-surface geology. There is no assurance the exploration program of the company will lead to an economically-viable deposit.

Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals (AMC.TSX-V)(OTCQB:AZMCF) operates two projects, i.e., the Kay VMS project and the Sugarloaf Peak gold project, both in Arizona.

The jurisdiction and mining province

Kay is located in the center of an extremely prolific mining province of some 60 past-producing underground Cu-Au-Zn mines within a 150km radius, including United Verde of Phelps Dodge (FCX) that produced 34 Mt, and Resolution Copper of Rio Tinto (RIO) that will be producing 130,000 t/d beginning in 2021.

Arizona is known to be a mining-friendly jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure and skilled labor. The 538.3-hectare Kay project consists of unpatented and patented mining claims outside of the national forest land. Drill permitting is expected to be straightforward (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. The Kay project mining claims in Arizona, U.S.A. Source.

Kay, much-derisked

Kay is also a brownfield project, with intermittent exploration and mining dating back to the pre-1900s. From 1923 to 1982, various operators - including Exxon Minerals, then a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil (XOM) - spent a total of C$75 million estimated at today's unit costs.

According to a historical resource estimate produced by Exxon in 1982, two steeply-dipping orebodies measure 5.8 Mt, with very high grades of 2.2% Cu, 3.03% Zn, 54.9 g/t Ag, and 2.8 g/t Au, using a cut-off grade of 2% CuEq (see here).

Two main access shafts were put down to a depth of 450m in the 1920s, in addition to two ventilation shafts; there are 12 underground mine levels down to 450m depths. Various operators test mined a total of 3,016 tons, with the ore sent to local smelters averaged 5% Cu and 2 g/t Au in recovered grades after mining dilution and smelter recoveries. Metallurgically, Kay is substantially de-risked.

Exploration upside

Consider the 1982 historical resource estimate. Today's metal prices are much higher justifying a lower cut-off grade, which would lead to an instant expansion of the historical mineral resource. That is even before any step-out drill holes sunk.

In August 2020, as part of the Phase 1 drilling program, Arizona Metals drilled 20 holes to confirm the historical mineral resource. Of the 20 holes, one hole was too shallow to intersect mineralization, while 19 holes encountered mineralization, returning grades higher and intervals wider than those in the historical holes (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. Phase 1 drilling and upcoming Phase 2 program. Source.

The Phase 2 drilling program, currently under permitting, will (1) test the longitudinal extension of Kay along the entire 1.1km strike length and the depths greater than 900m, aiming to expand tonnage and upgrade the historic resource estimate into NI 43-101 compliance; and (2) test two conductors identified in a VTEM survey, which are located west of Kay (Fig. 9).

Exxon once believed the mineral resource at Kay had the potential to reach 16 Mt (see here). Taking the western conductors into consideration, it is not unreasonable to expect a high single-digit multiple of the historical tonnage.

The management team and financing

Executive chairman Paul Reid and CEO Marc Pais of Arizona Metals remind me of Frank Lodzinski of Earthstone Energy (ESTE), whom I have the highest regard for. Reid and Pais have done it before; they bought Castle Mountain mine in California, advanced that project, and sold it to Equinox Gold (EQX) for a multi-bagger. Some big-fish investors were so well rewarded that they wanted a repeat; they funded Reid and Pais, which went on and bought Sugarloaf Peak and Kay in an even better jurisdiction.

With such a group of loyal investors, I don't anticipate any problems in raising additional funds for Kay. The company currently has C$8 million of cash at hand, and the exercising of in-the-money warrants should add an additional C$3.5 million. Sugarloaf Peak, once monetized per their plan, can probably bring in up to C$10 million. With that kind of coffer, Kay is likely funded through the definitive feasibility study.

The management has kept a tight capital structure, without issuing millions of cheap shares during the bear market (the majority of the warrants resulted from the RTO transaction). The insiders hold some 25% of the shares, giving them substantial skin in the game. The management has literally been doing all the right things.

Looking ahead

The pending NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate is supposed to firmly prove Arizona Metals to be a bona fide deep value. The historical mineral resource is currently valued at US$12.7/oz AuEq.

Additional catalysts can be found in the permitting and commencement of Phase 2 drilling. With 28 holes planned in phase 2, I expect the next few months to be news flow intensive.

The company may release the results of three deep drill holes at Sugarloaf Peak any time now. Upon receiving the metallurgical test results, the management will decide whether to launch a more extensive drilling program or monetize the project.

The most significant risks associated with Arizona Metals lie in whether Kay will be economically mineable and particularly if the Phase 2 drill holes will intersect mineralization in the western conductors.

Investor takeaways

VMS deposits have a lot to offer. Investors should consider including VMS-focused stocks in their portfolio.

In this article, I presented two VMS explorers that operate highly-prospective brownfield projects in richly-endowed mining camps in top-ranked jurisdictions.

Both management teams are extremely talented, capable of financing their respective projects, and shareholder-friendly. They explicitly stated their intent to exit the projects after having advanced them to mine construction, although Arizona Metals is in a more advanced exploration stage than District Metals.

Both stocks may have huge exploration upside but they also carry high geological risks.

An investor should choose from these two stocks according to her/his investment time horizon and risk tolerance.

