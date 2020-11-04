The company decided to raise the quarterly dividend to $0.35 per share this quarter.

Agnico Eagle reported its 3Q'20 results on October 28, 2020. Revenues were very strong at $980.61 million, up 43.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Image: Kittilä mine, Finland. Source: House of Lapland

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is one of my favorite long-term gold miners that I have followed regularly the company on Seeking Alpha.

The company released its third-quarter results on October 28, 2020. The results were impressive, with a 492,693 Au Oz's gold production at a cash cost of $764 per ounce. Moreover, the revenue reached a record high of nearly US $1 billion, thanks to the gold price averaging $1,911 per ounce this quarter.

My core long-term gold portfolio is comprised of Agnico Eagle, Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL).

We can see that the company has followed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) but has lagged behind Newmont and Barrick.

A quick look at Agnico Eagle's production from Q2 to Q3 is showing a huge jump sequentially.

The investment thesis continues to be the same, quarter after quarter. Agnico Eagle presents an ideal financial profile that appeals to a savvy investor's balanced portfolio.

A simple look at the gold assets and the growth potential throughout this article will certainly convince you. Thus, as I have said in my preceding articles, I recommend accumulating this gold miner on any weakness.

However, it is crucial to trade short term a minimum of >30% of your AEM position to take advantage of the volatility. I call it "trading your long-term position," and it is vital because it offers an extra profit, and it enables investors to reduce the risks of sharp corrections that always occur along the way.

Sean Boyd, the CEO, said in the conference call:

You can see the impact of rising production in these gold price environment what that has on impact on earnings and cash flow and free cash flow. So that certainly a major highlight for us as we get out production back into the 480,000 to 500,000 ounce per quarter range and it's from this base that we'll be able to steadily grow the production over the next several years.

AEM - Financials and Production in 3Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

Agnico Eagle 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 683.0 753.1 671.9 557.2 980.6 Net Income in $ Million 76.7 331.7 -21.6 105.3 222.7 EBITDA $ Million 308.5 680.59 204.6 272.0 527.3 EPS diluted in $/share 0.32 1.38 -0.09 0.43 0.91 Cash from operations in $ Million 349.2 257.5 163.4 162.6 462.5 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 252.7 195.7 168.8 170.5 195.3 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 96.5 61.7 -5.5 -7.8 267.2 Total Cash $ Billion (including equity securities) 0.34 0.41 1.34 0.51 321.5 Total Debt in $ Billion 1.72 1.36 2.71 1.81 1.56 Dividends per quarter in $/ share 0.175 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.35 Shares outstanding diluted in million 240.1 240.9 240.2 242.8 243.9

1 - Gold Production Details

Agnico Eagle had a strong gold production this quarter. Production was 492,693 Au Oz, up 48.8% sequentially.

Below is the third quarter production per mine.

LaRonde, Meliadine, Meadowbank, and Canadian Malartic, "including 13,305 ounces of pre-commercial gold production from the Barnat deposit at Canadian Malartic, and 1,982 Tiriganiaq Meliadine" are the four primary producing mines.

All-in sustainable costs, or AISC, are now down sequentially with an average of $1,016 per ounce in 3Q'20. AISC is down sequentially due to increasing production.

Guidance for 2020-2022 is unchanged this quarter.

Gold Production guidance for 2020 is anticipated to be 1.68 to 1.73 million ounces (including pre-commercial gold production ounces from the Barnat deposit at Canadian Malartic, the Tiriganiaq pit at Meliadine, and the IVR pit at Amaruq). Gold production guidance for 2021 and 2022 remains unchanged with a mid-point of 2.05 million and 2.10 million ounces, respectively.

The company anticipates that total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for 2020 will be in the range of $740 to $790 and $1,025 and $1,075, respectively.

CapEx is expected to be between $720 million and $740 million.

Third Quarter highlights from Presentation:

2 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues of $980.61 million in 3Q'20. A massive increase.

Agnico Eagle reported its 3Q'20 results on October 28, 2020. Revenues were in line with what I expected, at $980.61 million, up 43.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down % sequentially. The company posted a $222.65 million net income or $0.91 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020.

The total cash costs per ounce for gold production were $764 per ounce.

A reminder, during the second quarter of 2020, seven of the company's nine mines experienced temporary shutdowns or reduced activity due to restrictions required to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The production disruption experienced the preceding quarter has not affected the third quarter.

The gold price realized was $1,911/Oz during the third quarter of 2020, establishing another quarterly record. The total cash from operating activities was $462.54 million in the quarter, up significantly year over year (please see table).

The combination of strong gold production and record gold price is the main element here. Furthermore, the silver price is also a component for Agnico Eagle and has been climbing as well. Silver is now over $25.35 per ounce.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

The free cash flow was the weakest component for Agnico Eagle because of the significant CapEx the miner spent on its challenging Nunavut projects. However, it has changed now, as we can see in the chart below.

The yearly free cash flow is now $315.6 million, and the free cash flow for 3Q'20 is a whopping $267.2 million.

Free cash flow is expected to be strong in the next few quarters, and the company decided to raise the quarterly dividend to $0.35 per share.

CEO Sean Boyd said in the conference call:

The dividend increase is not solely based on entire gold prices, but also, we factored in our ability to continue to grow the output from current levels. If you look at sort of assume an average of production over the next several years between 2.1 million ounces and 2.2 million ounces that works out to $160 an ounce, in terms of dividend payment on an annual production basis.

3 - Net debt has risen slightly to $1.24 billion in 3Q'20

Agnico Eagle has solid financials with a low net debt of $1.24 Billion. This debt profile is what we want to see to justify a long-term investment.

Note: Total cash is higher because I added "equity securities," which increase the total cash to $514.4 million at the end of June. The liquidity available is $1.3 billion.

Financial position from Presentation:

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis

Agnico Eagle topped analysts' expectations. This third-quarter success was helped by a solid gold price and strong gold production. As I said earlier, I consider Agnico Eagle my first choice in the gold miners group. After analyzing the third-quarter results above, it is quite easy to understand why.

However, to profit fully, it is crucial to trade short term a part of your AEM holding. Let's look at the short term.

AEM forms a descending channel pattern with resistance between $82.00 and $82.50 and support between $74.75 and $75.25.

The strategy is to trade your long position, which means using about 30% of your position to trade short term based on the chart. I recommend selling above $82.50 and accumulate below $76.

AEM is highly correlated to the price of gold. Thus, if gold turns bullish in the next few weeks, AEM could break out and re-test $87.50. Conversely, if gold cannot keep the positive momentum and drops below $1,850, which is likely, we may trade below $70.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

