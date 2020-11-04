Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) came across a screen we ran where we were looking for companies trading under book value currently forming a bottoming pattern. As we can see from the chart below, EVC has tested support on multiple occasions since May which may mean we have a triple bottom bottoming pattern in play. In mid-June, we got our first peak on strong volume and shares at present are returning to this high (return to support). With third quarter earnings expected to be announced on the 5th of November, it will be interesting to see if this binary event will be the catalyst to power shares forward once more.

One thing that is glaringly clear is that plenty of insiders view EVC as undervalued at present. Plenty of insider buying has taken place over the past 12 months at prices well above the present share price ($1.87 per share). $0.06 per share is the bottom-line number expected on sales of just under $57 million for the third quarter. Although the dividend and share-buybacks have been cut, the float is still considerably less than it was a few short years ago. Due to the current environment, near-term profitability is quite poor, but that is expected to change next year. In fact, with a forward price to earnings ratio of 9.84, a book multiple of 0.63, a sales multiple of 0.63 and a cash/flow multiple of 5.02, the risk/reward setup looks attractive here.

Despite the dividend cut to $0.025 per share per quarter in Q1, the present yield stands at 5.34%. Let's go through the dividend metrics to see if this pay-out is sustainable. If it is, this definitely stacks the odds in favour of the long-term investor especially considering the present valuation.

Many times a dividend cut can be fatal to a firm at least in the short term, but Q1 earnings actually put a floor in this stock. Essentially, the dividend has been halved, which meant the payment came in at $2.1 million in the recent second quarter. Over a rolling year basis, this means the annual payment comes in at approximately $8.4 million. Entravision generated $4 million of free cash flow in the second quarter and $12 million over the past four quarters, so the dividend is well covered from a cash flow basis. In fact, EVC has a very consistent record of generating positive cash/flow even when the firm has been unable to post positive earnings in a respective quarter or fiscal year. Remember cash pays the dividend and not earnings, so we see no issue with the payout ratio at present.

Long-term debt continues to come down on the balance sheet and came in at $211.7 million in the most recent second quarter. This is encouraging for the dividend as more of the company's EBIT will be able to drop down to the bottom line. $1.5 million was the net interest expense in the most recent second quarter. The number was over $5 million, for example, just 10 quarters ago when the debt was close to $300 million.

Therefore, with net earnings expected to hit $0.06 and $0.13 in the final two quarters of this fiscal year, we see no issue with dividend coverage going forward. In fact, what investors need to consider is the following. Over the past four quarters, $17 million of cash was added to the balance sheet. No fresh debt was issued, and in fact, $28 million was put towards company debt. Suffice it to say, if the firm can continue to deleverage its balance sheet in an environment where top-line sales fell by 35%, for example, in the second quarter, then this bodes well for the future. Management expects to see continued weakness in its TV, audio and digital platforms but any sustained weakness here should be offset significantly by the ongoing cost reductions the company is undergoing.

To sum up, Entravision, like so many other firms which have experienced a demand shock, had had to pivot by aggressively cutting costs to protect liquidity. The positive aspect is that EVC continues to generate strong cash flow despite not being profitable at present. Let's see what the third quarter earnings bring this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EVC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.