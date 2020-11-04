Inogen Inc (INGN) CEO Scott Wilkinson On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call October 4, 2020 4:20 PM ET

[00:00:01] Greetings and welcome to the Inogen Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the presentation if anyone should require operator assistance during the conference. Please press star zero on your telephone keypad. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to our host, Matthew Pigeon, head of Investor Relations. Thank you.

[00:00:27] Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Inogen is CEO Scott Wilkinson and CFO and co-founder Alex Bauerlein. Earlier today, in June released financial results for the third quarter of Twenty twenty. This earnings release antigens corporate presentation are currently available in the investor relations section of the company's website. As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward looking statements, including without limitation statements about our growth prospects and strategy for 2020 and beyond expectations related to our operating expenses for the remainder of 2020 and 2021. Our ability to create shareholder value by driving awareness of our products, products, expectations regarding international sales and tender activity, sales expectations in our domestic sales channels, including expectations related to our rental channel, hiring expectations and expectations regarding our sales and marketing roles and related investment product development expectations. Expectations regarding reimbursement and regulatory changes, including competitive bidding. Our expectations regarding the market for our products, the impact of the covid-19 public health emergency, or on our business and demand for our products in both the short term and long term and our ESG program. The forward looking statements in this call are based on information currently available to us.

[00:01:55] As of today's date, these forward looking statements are only predictions and involve risk and uncertainties that are set forth in more detail. In our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, actual results may vary and we disclaim any obligation to update these forward looking statements, except, as may be required by law. We have posted historical financial statements and our investor presentations in the investor relations section of the company's website. Please refer to these files for more detailed information during the call. We will also present certain financial information on a non-cash basis. Management believe that the non-GAAP financial measures taken in conjunction with U.S. financial measures provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash items and other expenses that are not indicative of indigence. Core operating results. Management uses non-cash measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and making and make operating decisions. Reconciliations between US Gap and non gap results are presented in tables within our earnings release. For future periods, we were unable to provide a reconciliation of our non gap guidance to the most directly comparable gap measures without unreasonable effort, as discussed in more detail in our earnings release. With that, I will turn the call over to Engine's president and CEO Scott Wilkinson. Scott.

[00:03:17] Thanks, Matt. Good afternoon and thank you for joining our third quarter Twenty twenty conference call. As previously discussed, the covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact worldwide and on our company and twenty twenty and has continued to have a meaningful effect on our business throughout the third quarter of this year due to a substantial reduction in patient travel and activity outside of the home, as well as reduce consumer confidence. In addition, we have seen physician offices in the U.S. and assessment centers in Europe limit patient interactions that traditionally have led to new oxygen, patient referrals. Furthermore, our HMO customers worldwide, their purchasing focus to stationary oxygen concentrators to treat covid-19 patients while also minimizing patient interactions, which includes replacing existing patient setups with posse's. While these factors made for a challenging third quarter for our business, we saw total revenue and revenue for both domestic and international business to business channels grow sequentially from the second quarter of Twenty twenty. Furthermore, we're pleased that our continued focus on our rental channel has produced strong operating performance with rental revenue in the third quarter of Twenty twenty growing both sequentially and versus the same period in the prior year. While it is difficult to predict what impact the covid-19 will have for the remainder of Twenty twenty and Twenty twenty one, oxygen therapy is a key treatment for severe COPD and other respiratory disorders. And after the pandemic, we expect the need for long term oxygen therapy to normalize. Before discussing our financial results in more detail, I wanted to briefly give an update on the recently released Medicare traditional fee for service market data for the full year 2019 and competitive bidding round 2021. While the Medicare information has certain limitations when used to assemble a picture of the oxygen therapy market, such as the absence of brand or manufacturer information, we believe that the information can serve to approximate the long term oxygen therapy market in the United States. Based on the data, we estimate that the share of portable oxygen concentrators in the traditional fee for service Medicare long term oxygen therapy market grew from thirteen point nine percent in 2018 to 18 percent in 2019. However, this estimate does not include patient cash sales or private insurance transactions. So we believe that this data from CMS may represent a conservative estimate of actual portable oxygen concentrator market penetration. Penises is we're still the fastest growing modality in oxygen therapy based on the CMC data, and we still believe this category has a significant growth opportunity ahead. The data also showed a continued trend for a decreasing share of stationary concentrators, transforming systems, liquid systems and oxygen tanks. Due to the trend of a higher percentage of patients receiving both stationary and ambulatory oxygen, we have increased our estimate of target full penetration of total long term oxygen therapy patients using posse's to be approximately 70 percent. This is up from our prior estimate of 68 percent. And it's based on our estimate that 90 percent of the ambulatory long term oxygen therapy patients could be served by penances over time.

[00:06:55] In regards to competitive bidding, round 20 21 on October 27, CMS announced that competitive bidding contracts that were scheduled to go into effect on January 1st, 2021 will not be awarded for most product categories, including oxygen, due to the payment amounts not achieving the expected savings and the current covid-19 public health emergency. We believe not moving forward with competitive bidding round Twenty twenty, one will increase beneficiary access and also remove uncertainty for all DME suppliers. And we plan to continue to focus on driving PEOC adoption through consumer and physician awareness and through our partners. Imus also issued a proposed rule to establish payment amounts going forward for demi post products and services covered under Medicare. We believe that Medicare rates will not change for the length of the pie except for the two percent Medicare sequestration that will go back into effect on January 1st, 2021, and any net change for inflation and budget neutrality adjustments that typically occur annually each January, but not yet been announced. Imus is proposing to set Medicare rates after the at 50/50 blended rates in the noncontagious and rural areas as a permanent construct, but Medicare rates in all other areas would be set at the adjusted payment amount. This would reduce Medicare rates after the fee is over in the current areas that are considered non-rural but not covered by a former CBA as those areas are currently receiving a 75 25 blended reimbursement rate. There's a 60 day comment period on this proposed rule. So we expect this rule to be finalized in the first quarter of 2021. I would also like to note that we have recently published our first report on our environmental, social and governance practices, which can be found in the investor relations section of the company's website. We plan to continue to develop our ESG program in future years. With that, I will now provide details around our third quarter Twenty twenty revenue by channel. We generate in total revenue of seventy four point three dollars million, reflecting a decline of 19 percent compared to ninety one point eight million dollars in the third quarter of 2010. However, our third quarter of Twenty twenty revenue was up three point seven percent sequentially from the second quarter of Twenty twenty. Domestic business to business sales in the third quarter of Twenty twenty decreased twenty three point five percent to twenty three point one dollars million, compared to thirty point one million dollars in the third quarter of 2010. We were pleased to see the domestic business-to-business sales in the third quarter of Twenty twenty were up six point nine percent sequentially compared to the second quarter of Twenty twenty, especially given the uncertainty of the competitive bidding outcome in the quarter. The decrease in domestic business-to-business sales in the third quarter of Twenty twenty versus the comparative period in the prior year was primarily driven by reduced demand for resellers and our HMG providers for Posse's. We believe this decreased demand was primarily due to competitive bidding uncertainty and the continued impact of the covid-19, including lower retail sales, reduce patient travel physician offices, continuing to limit patient interactions that traditionally have led to new action, patient referrals, HMO providers minimizing the replacement of existing oxygen patient setup's with doses to limit patient interactions, and providers focusing on supplying stationary oxygen concentrators with higher flow characteristics to treat covid-19 patients.

[00:10:44] International business to business sales in the third quarter of Twenty twenty decreased by twenty one point one percent on an as reported basis and 23 percent on a constant currency basis to fourteen point six dollars million, compared to eighteen point five million dollars in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced operating capacity of certain European respiratory assessment centers due to the covid-19 pandemic, continued dendroglyphs isn't certain European markets and decreased sales in other markets, primarily Canada and Australia. Sequentially, international business to business sales in the third quarter of Twenty twenty were up 5.1 percent compared to the second quarter of Twenty twenty. We are also pleased to say that multiple tenders for the United Kingdom will result in service contracts for them were delivered in the third quarter of Twenty twenty, which are expected to take effect starting in the fourth quarter of Twenty twenty and the first quarter of 2021. Finally, in the fourth quarter of Twenty twenty, we received confirmation that the image of one G5 portable oxygen concentrator was cleared for reimbursement in France. So we expect our French customers to begin to purchase our latest and highest point PEOC. Direct to consumer sales decreased twenty two point seven percent to twenty nine point two dollars million in the third quarter of Twenty twenty from thirty seven point eight dollars million in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. We believe the decrease was primarily driven by the impacts of the covid-19 on consumer travel and mobility. In addition to lower consumer confidence, direct consumer sales in the third quarter of Twenty twenty were down three point three percent sequentially compared to the second quarter of Twenty twenty, primarily due to lower average sales representative head count in the quarter, partially offset by improved sales rep productivity. We expect minimal direct to consumer hiring in the fourth quarter of Twenty twenty and planning to continue to focus on sales representative efficiencies, including improved sales, productivity and lead utilization while we monitor the impact of the covid-19 pièce. Rental revenue in the third quarter of Twenty twenty increased to seven point five dollars million from five point four dollars million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of forty point one percent, primarily due to increased reimbursement rates, an increase in patients on service, higher billable patients as a percent of total patients on service and lower revenue adjustments. We had approximately twenty nine thousand five hundred patients on service as of the end of the third quarter of Twenty twenty, which was up by eleven point seven percent sequentially compared to the second quarter of Twenty twenty.

[00:13:32] As we made notable progress and using more of our direct consumer generated fees for rental setups, reduce paperwork requirements associated with the covid-19 and increasing rentals across our physician sales force. We remain and excited about our focus to drive new oxygen patient rentals. As we see meaningful patient interest in our products, we continue to believe that the rental channel is an opportunity that should provide future revenue growth and stability, as well as margin expansion to our overall business. And we plan to continue to increase rental setup's. As I mentioned in our second quarter earnings release, I have decided to retire from the company by the end of 2021 and as a result, the board of directors has initiated a process for finding a new chief executive officer for energy. The board is continuing the search process and I remain committed to supporting energy in this transition period as we continue to execute on our initiatives to deliver innovative respiratory solutions to patients and home care providers. We believe we are a leader in technology with our product offerings and that the market for our technology remains under penetrated. We still see posse's as the future for oxygen therapy worldwide as they provide increased freedom and independence for patients while also decreasing service and delivery costs to providers. In addition, Posse's provide a lower touch model compared to regular tank deliveries, which we believe is critical during the period of the covid-19 pandemic and beyond. Furthermore, while we work relentlessly to optimize our operations with the focus on improving margins, we also plan to make investments in our business to drive long term revenue growth from respiratory technologies and provide patients with best in class products and solutions for their respiratory needs. Lastly, given where religion stands today and in spite of the challenges we and the global economy have been facing, we believe our strong cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of two hundred twenty point five dollars million with no debt outstanding provides us with a certain level of stability and liquidity, operate and be adaptable during this unprecedented time. With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Ali Bauerlein Ali.

[00:15:54] Hey, Scott, and good afternoon, everyone. During my prepared remarks, I will review our third quarter of Twenty twenty financial performance. As noted, total revenue for the third quarter of Twenty twenty with seventy four point three million representing a decline of 19 percent from the third quarter of twenty nineteen. Turning to gross margin to the third quarter, Twenty twenty total gross margin was forty four point four percent, compared to forty seven point two percent in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. Our sales revenue gross margin was forty three point five percent in the third quarter of Twenty twenty versus forty eight point two percent in the same period of twenty nineteen. The decrease in sales revenue, gross margin in the comparative period was primarily due to lower average selling prices, particularly in our direct consumer channel, where consumers bought product configurations with lower margin bundles and increased material and overhead costs per unit, partially offset by lower warranty expense per unit. Rental revenue gross margin increased to 52 percent in the third quarter of Twenty twenty versus thirty one point five percent in the third quarter of nineteen, primarily due to higher Medicare reimbursement rates, higher billable patients as a percent of total patients on service, but revenue adjustments and lower servicing and depreciation expense per patient on service. We believe a portion of the lower servicing expense may be related to lower travel of our patient population due to the covid-19, which may not recur in future periods.

[00:17:29] As for operating expense, total operating expense decreased to thirty five million in the third quarter Twenty twenty versus thirty five point two million in the third quarter of nineteen, primarily due to a reduction in advertising expense, partially offset by an increase in intangible amortization. Research and development expense increased to three point five million in the third quarter of Twenty twenty, compared to two point six million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily associated with one million dollars of increased intangible amortization expense. That was a marketing expense, decreased to twenty two point nine million in the third quarter of Twenty twenty versus twenty four million and the comparative period of twenty nineteen, primarily due to decreased advertising expenditures of seven point seven million and the third quarter of Twenty twenty as compared to nine million in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. General and administrative expense increase to eight point six million in the third quarter of Twenty twenty versus eight point five million in the third quarter of twenty nineteen, primarily due to higher personnel related expenses, partially offset by lower level and consulting expenses. In addition, we adjusted point three dollars million from the Kazaks provider relief fund payment received in the second quarter of Twenty twenty to offset covid-19 pièce related costs incurred in the third quarter of Twenty twenty as a benefit to general and administrative expense and a reduction to lost revenues, classified and other income. The third quarter of Twenty twenty, we generated an operating loss of two million dollars adjusted EBITDA four point six million, a net loss of one point seven million and loss per diluted common share of eight cents. Now, turning to Guidice because of the unprecedented market uncertainties, we're still unable to provide guidance for the full year Twenty twenty or Twenty twenty one.

[00:19:23] Given the uncertain scope and duration of the covid-19, we are unable to estimate the impact on our financial results, including our revenue revenue mix, net income loss and adjusted EBITDA estimates for such period. Well, we continue to look for ways to be cost efficient and also drive rental setups to improve lead utilization. We do expect that the covid-19 pandemic will continue to have an adverse impact on our business in the fourth quarter of Twenty twenty and that revenue in the fourth quarter of Twenty twenty will be down compared to the third quarter of Twenty twenty, primarily due to the seasonality in our business and the impacts of the covid-19. Well, we expect the covid-19 pandemic and any potential for further prolonged lockdown would have a negative impact on our sales in those periods. We also believe it is prudent to make investments to broaden our product portfolio with the use of the recently acquired new era technology and also build the necessary infrastructure to support our increased focus on rental. You've seen these investment initiatives, we expect increased operating expenses and the remainder of Twenty twenty and Twenty twenty, one that we believe will support future revenue growth. In addition, while we expect to incur minimal expenses related to bonus and performance based stock compensation in Twenty twenty, we expect such costs to increase in Twenty twenty one. I also want to reiterate Scott's comments on our liquidity position. We believe our strong cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of two hundred and twenty point five dollars million with no debt outstanding as of September 30th, Twenty twenty provides the stability and liquidity necessary to operate during this time of uncertainty while providing the capital necessary to make investments and initiatives that will drive future growth. With that, we will be happy to take your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:21:49] Hi, this is actually Lily. OK, Rob, thanks for taking the question. I was wondering if you could give a little bit more detail on the trends that you've been seeing on a monthly basis. Did things continue to improve throughout the quarter or was that kind of disrupted by rising cases in the U.S. and elsewhere? And if you could provide any detail on what you've been seeing in October and November as well? That would be really helpful. Thanks.

Scott Wilkinson

[00:22:19] Yeah, thanks, I'll take that one. And we tried to reflect a little bit of the answer in our prepared remarks, but let me go into a little more detail. You know, when we really got into the heart of the second quarter, our country and really most of the world was, you know, going into pretty strong lockdown. You had shelter in place, orders. You know, physicians were not seeing patients. You know, most restaurants closed. Nobody's certainly going on a cruise ship. And, you know, the decrease in travel, you know, in the world is pretty well chronicled. And that that hit our business, you know, pretty hard. We have a freedom and mobility product, and a lot of the home care providers turned their focus to treat those acutely ill koban patients, tried to not touch the current patients and do the swap out of places that they had been engaged in. And, you know, we've talked about on our retail side, while we still have strong leads and we were able to execute a considerable amount of retail sales, you know, people were very careful about spending money for a product that they're not able to use. All the benefits, obviously, not only reduce travel, but also, you know, just being stuck in their home. And I think you have to realize or I'll remind you that that's particularly true with oxygen patients because, you know, you've got a respiratory pandemic and oxygen patients are particularly vulnerable, vulnerable to a disastrous outcome if they were to contract covid-19.

[00:23:51] So we saw that hit our business pretty hard in the second quarter. Now, in the third quarter, we did see a little bit of stabilization. You know, the variability within in the quarter that, you know, you don't see anything outside. You know, we report for the whole quarter, but within the quarter, it was a lot more stable than the second quarter, which was which was pretty difficult for our ops team to deal with the swings in demand. And in addition, we started to see some growth sequentially. That, you know, that I think is a direct result of some of the easing of restrictions. You know, the shelter in place orders, more relaxed. Restaurants started to open on a limited basis, people that had just been stuck in their homes. You know, we're dying to get outside, just go for a walk and get some fresh air. And so certainly, you know, we saw improvements in our business in the in the third quarter versus the second quarter. I think that's a reflection of the demand for our products and the place that it plays. And I'm particularly pleased with that. I'll say on the domestic front, because you still have the uncertainty throughout the entire quarter of a competitive bidding and how that was going to be resolved. Now, as we look ahead in the fourth quarter, we've already got some signals that things could tighten up. You know, if you are watching the news, you've seen that the U.K., you know, they're going to tighten down for the next month. France is doing the same thing. And so, you know, that we expect will have a negative impact on our international business. You're also seeing the prevalence of cases go up in the United States here as we get into the fourth quarter and there's talk of, you know, what do we need to do to control that and curb that? And so, you know, these are things that we think will be headwinds in the fourth quarter. And while we would love to continue the trend of sequential growth, you know, we have to acknowledge those things are out there and there's those signals. And that's, you know, that really leads to Ali's comments that we don't expect that our revenue in the fourth quarter would be higher than the third quarter. And so that's the big driver. And you've also got to, I'll say, put in the pot that the fourth quarter is usually, you know, in normal times, just seasonally a slower time, you know, so that's part of it as well. So I think you'll see some impact. I've said many times in the past this does have a big negative impact on our business, but not nearly like the travel industry. Glad I'm not, you know, the CEO of one of the travel companies, but it does definitely have an impact in a negative way.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:26:28] Great, thank you for all that detail. Just one quick follow up, I think, to the previously mentioned that you relaunched the new Arab product a few months ago. So if you could share any updates on been progressing and how significant of a revenue contribution that is right now, I'd be really helpful. Thank you.

Scott Wilkinson

[00:26:47] Yeah, we actually started a limited launch at the very end of 2019, and then, you know, it's the beginning of this year and things progressed nicely in the limited launch. But then covid-19 kind of smacked that just like it did our our EPS business. So, you know, it's had a similar negative impact on that is it isn't dead on posse's. We are continuing to market and sell the product and learn, you know, how it fits in the market in its current state. But it's not a material contribution right now at all. I'd say we're still in a learning phase with positioning and the right patient. But I would also like to remind everyone that the real exciting part of new era isn't the product in its current configuration and its current configuration. It really hooks up to a tank or a stationary concentrator. And of course, you know, our vision and our mission is to obsolete tanks over the long term. So what we're more excited about is actually integrating that into our EPS and other products and our product pipeline. That's more of a medium to longer term play. And that's that's where I think we'll we'll deliver. The real value from that technology is in the innovation that it lets us deliver in new products and integration into our EPS.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:28:13] Great, thank you.

Danielle Antalffy

[00:28:23] Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks so much for taking the question, Scott. Just a quick question for you. And it's about the war on terror, how to think about the long term mix of rental versus direct. You know, you're seeing actually pretty decent growth, I understand, off a small base. But it seems like, Mark, gross margins are a little bit better lately in the rental business. So does it make sense to more aggressively push a shift to rent a longer term, or how should we be thinking about that? And then I just have one follow up.

Scott Wilkinson

[00:28:56] Yeah, we're very pleased with the progress we've made in PENCIL's, you know, our gross margins a couple of years ago, we're really hit by the last round of competitive bidding. And, you know, we had to focus on some delivering some operational efficiencies to really make it attractive financially for us now. You know, Ali reflected our gross margins are now in the 50s. I think our team's done a lot of great work. We do see that as a bigger part of our future. You know, it falls right in line with our goals of driving efficiency and and margin expansion in the company. It gives us a better lead utilization when we can use more of the leads for rentals. And while I don't want to predict what mix it might be in the future, I'll say we are going to continue to pursue rentals. The tough part about rentals, though, in the short term, as far as its impact on the piano is you've got to, you know, recognize that the rental revenue recognition is over time and not up front like a cash sale, whether that be, you know, be to be a retail sales. So you had a retail sale today. You know, it's at least a couple thousand dollars. You have a rental today and you know, it's one hundred dollars plus this month, but then it's one hundred dollars next month, in the next month and the next month. So as we continue to expand that rental base and build that annuity, it should have a meaningful contribution in a future. It'll be more meaningful as we go. And it certainly expands our market access by allowing patients to, you know, use either Medicare or their insurance benefits to help pay for the product. Well, I don't want to make predictions about where we'll get, you know, the numbers land because it's hard to predict mix over time. I will say that, you know, when we did execute our IPO back in 2014, rental revenue was about 40 percent of our total revenue then. So, you know, we've already been in a spot where it was a significant part of our revenue. And, of course, that got knocked out with competitive bidding reimbursement cuts. But we've weathered that storm and, you know, we're ready to go go climb that mountain, get.

Danielle Antalffy

[00:31:06] Ok, got it. Thanks so much for that. And then just specifically, as it relates to these Hannum serious cases in the prepared remarks and I missed it, but what is that going to contribute in Q4? I imagine it's relatively small that you guys cut it out in a press release. Just curious about what to expect and how to think about that contributing in Q4. And is that something that carries into Twenty twenty one? Thanks so much.

Scott Wilkinson

[00:31:30] Yeah, I'd love to give you a number, but I'll tell you up front, I'm I can't it's just too big a wild card, especially with with the lockdown in the U.K. here over the next month. You know, we're excited that at least these disputed tenders, some of them got resolved in, you know, a difficult time. You know, as everything was kind of shut down in Europe, we kind of feared that nothing would move on this. You know, it's probably not top of everyone's list just off or finish off with all those tenders. But there was progress made where, you know, contracts were awarded and people were ready to go execute normally. You know, with that resolution in the third quarter, you'd start to see those get fulfilled. In the fourth quarter, I think it'll probably get pushed out. And I just, you know, kind of play on the odds here because of the because of the shut down in the U.K. that I think that's probably going to push out more into the first quarter and it might even flow into the second quarter just depending on how things go. Obviously, you know, these wild cards are a good reason why it's very difficult to give guidance right now because things change so quickly. So it would be it would be wrong for me to just just speculate when we don't know for sure how it's going to go.

Danielle Antalffy

[00:32:51] Thank you. Just a reminder to ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad.

Matthew Mishan

[00:33:03] Good, I guess he's got this might be a little hard to estimate, but do you get any sense of kind of weird new patient volumes or or new osteogenic prescriptions from the doctor's office are like a percentage of where they were pretty good. And then how how far down is that? And did that improve, do you think that it improved 3Q versus Tulku?

Scott Wilkinson

[00:33:25] Yeah, I’ll give you some kind of wild numbers of what we've heard in the market, and let me say that it varies by geography. You know, obviously there's some places that are hit harder in the U.S. and they have spikes and things tend to have been slow. But we've heard that things are in the, you know, 40 to 60 percent range as far as a capacity versus, you know, previous full capacity. So we're running about half throttle. That's what we've heard. We've heard similar things in Europe, you know, in that 40 to 60 range. We certainly heard that that got better in the third quarter as things tended to loosen up a little bit. You know, if I went back to the second quarter, I would say, you know, that's probably less than 20 percent. So things didn't get a little better in the third quarter, fourth quarter, you know, kind of a wild card here, seeing how things go. I think given the shutdowns in the U.K. and France that I mentioned in my prepared remarks, you know, I would say pretty solid bet that it's you know, it's going to go south as far as the percentage of assessment centers that are open in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter because they've said we're tightening up in the U.S. don't know. We'll have to wait and see. But like I said, we've heard in 40 to 60 percent is where things are running. That's kind of an average across across the country.

Matthew Mishan

[00:34:48] Ok, thank you. Thank you for the color there. And then I understand the rental customer versus versus the DTC sale. How incremental is that? Or if there's some level of cannibalization that's going on between to.

Alison Bauerlein

[00:35:04] Yeah, I'll take that one. So it's certainly, you know, when a patient calls me and they're just responding to our advertisement for a policy, they're not necessarily thinking about using their Medicare benefits versus paying for cash. So when somebody calls in based on our criteria of the number of months remaining and what insurance coverage they have, that determines whether they're eligible for to come onto our rental service for a PEOC or whether their only opportunity is to buy for cash. So say, for example, somebody has already been on oxygen 30 months. They only have six months remaining of their benefit. We would bring them on to our service rolls to only get six additional months of reimbursement. So we do have a cutoff that's applied to to all patients. And then, of course, we don't have significant amount of private insurance contracts so that depending on whether they have out of network benefits, that would be reviewed to determine, you know, if they qualify for a rental for a cash sale. So that's a critical part of the decision making is the number of months and then what product they're interested in the G four and the G five products. Our latest two products are only available for a cash sale and the G3 product is available under Rentoul. So depending on how important the characteristics on patient preference, that also drives the patient's decision to buy versus versus rent the product using their insurance benefits. So certainly, as we've seen with thecovid-19 pièce, the willingness to pay has been reduced from consumers for a cash option and so on. And that could impact impacted both just by their frequency of travel and leaving their home, as well as just consumer confidence. So that certainly has had an impact and reduced the close race. Now, as you can imagine, if somebody spending over two thousand dollars to buy a policy, that close rate is lower than somebody who can use their insurance benefits and actually get it under under Medicare for their payor and then only be responsible for a 20 percent coinsurance. So with our shift to rental, if somebody qualifies for rental services, they're more likely to choose a rental as a lower cost option than purchasing for cash. But of course, those that want the latest and greatest products still have the ability to upgrade and pay out of pocket. So there is some level of cannibalization as we shift that criteria. But the close rate on rentals is significantly higher than a cash sale, close rate. So you make it up from a close rate perspective in a significantly. But again, it's already mentioned you don't see that immediately translate to rentals, but you can certainly see it in our rental patient roles. You see, we added over 3000 rental patients to our rental rolls this quarter. So we've significantly increased that. And we plan to continue to to do that in the short term at least. And we think it's a great way to provide access to the products in these challenging times. We know patients have a high preference for posse's and want them if they qualify for them. And so we're we're happy to to do that and and, you know, increase adoption of our technology. OK, excellent. Thank you.

Matthew Mishan

[00:39:06] Thank you.

Michael Matson

[00:39:13] Yeah, thanks for taking my questions. I apologize if you've already gone through this. I took the call late, but I did see the commentary about the sales representative headcount being down in the quarter. I just wanted to ask you, what does that driven by involuntary moves, voluntary moves or something else?

Alison Bauerlein

[00:39:37] Yeah, I'll take that one. So first of all, on a year over year basis, our headcount, our average headcount was still up about eight percent in the third quarter of Twenty twenty versus the third quarter of twenty nineteen. So that was actually a tailwind in that period. But as we said on the call, it was down sequentially from the second quarter. As far as I know. You know, there is, you know, attrition in our business. We have sales reps leave. And because we did minimal hiring in the quarter, that was the reason for the sequential decline in in total headcount. As we're continuing to be cautious in these times of expanding that sales capacity to much in terms of the split between voluntary and involuntary, more work associated with us choosing that the person wasn't performing, I would say that our level of turnover in the quarter was not out of line with previous quarters in terms of the size of the number of terminations. So I wouldn't say that it was outsized, but certainly just because of the natural attrition in the sales force, it was down a bit from the second quarter.

Michael Matson

[00:41:02] Ok, thanks. And then with the international tenders yourself, what is that what sort of impact do you think that could have on your international career? I mean, is it possible we could see see that business return to growth as a result of that, or is it not that meaningful?

Alison Bauerlein

[00:41:19] Well, we certainly are pretty cautious there, obviously, we didn't give specific guidance on the international side or the business, especially given the recent lockdowns we've seen in parts of Europe. But certainly this is something that is an enhancement. If they can execute those tenders in the quarter and with the lockdown's, we're not frankly sure if they will be able to or whether that will transition into Twenty twenty one. So that's not something that we think should be factored into models for the fourth quarter.

Michael Matson

[00:42:01] Ok, and you're still sitting on quite a bit of cash, so would you be open to doing it through an acquisition in this environment, especially with Scott potentially stepping down at some point, or is that something that may be sort of on hold until things stabilize and you get a new CEO?

Scott Wilkinson

[00:42:25] It's a it's a good question, Mike, and I'll say, and we've said this in the past as well, if it's the right match, you know, then we wouldn't necessarily shy away because, you know, it's a pandemic or we're, you know, I'm going to retire. It's all about it being the right match. And, you know, there's a lot of people that are involved in something if it's the right match. Right. It's our it's our whole management team as well as our board of directors. So it's all about the match. I think we've as I said, we're in a great position from a cash standpoint that if the right one did come along, you know, we would investigate it. It would be de facto just thrown out because of the environment that we're in. But but it's going to go under the usual scrutiny of it's got to we've got to believe collectively as a board and management that it's it's the right thing and it's a great match.

Michael Matson

[00:43:18] Ok, great. Thank you.

Margaret Kaczor

[00:43:38] Yes, yes, sir. Sorry about that. Good afternoon, guys. Just wanted to follow up a little bit about competitive bidding, and I know you provided some commentary, but it wasn't clear to me whether you thought that it would go past the know towards the three year time horizon and then get rid after that or potentially, you know, would it be a short term change? And ultimately, the question becomes, you know, what does this do for you to meet demand in the short term and kind of over not necessarily twenty one, but you know what I mean? The next three quarters.

Alison Bauerlein

[00:44:13] Yeah, yeah. It's a great question. And there still is some level of uncertainty on exactly what they're going to do going forward with the competitive bidding program. As you saw in our, you know, kind of prepared remarks, you know, they decided not to move forward with competitive bidding, both because of the covid-19 as well as the fact that they didn't see the expected savings in the product categories for 13 of the 15 product categories. So that is very telling. And that, you know, the bidding program is an expensive administrative burden for the government to go through. And if they're not going to see the expected savings, will they go forward with future rounds? When will they decide that it's appropriate time to to bid it out again? And we frankly don't know. But I would expect that we'll have these rates in place for at least a couple of years, just in the sense that it takes some time to go through a bidding process. Again, if you remember, we bid last last September. So it's been over a year before they announced what they were going to do with the program. And of course, there was a notice period before the bidding window even opened. So the bidding processes do take a significant amount of time before they can implement them. We do think that this is a good sign, though, that the rates have likely bottomed and that there isn't a significant risk of additional reductions going forward. And this also allows all providers to play in the sandbox. So we shouldn't have access issues that we know happens when there are reduced suppliers across with competitive bidding. I also think it's a good thing that they've maintained the higher rural rates, but there is a little bit of uncertainty with the new proposed rule of exactly how they roll it, roll it in for the other areas. And of course, the areas that are currently at the 75 25 blended rate would see a reduction down to one hundred percent of the adjusted payment amount. What we're really focused on, though, is, you know, driving patient and physician awareness of posse's. And if Rintoul's is the right access point, doing that ourselves or through our partners to get that adoption rate up. So we think that this allows us the flexibility to continue to do that with with both our own Rintoul's as well as as well as our partners and, you know, kind of create that rental annuity over time.

Margaret Kaczor

[00:47:16] Ok, Dad, I appreciate that the commentary, and I'm sorry to bring it back to agency budgets, but this is one thing to think about. And how have agency budgets responded to the pandemic and potentially does that change demand, as you know, as we go forward? Because maybe they don't have the cash and capital they need to be able to invest in places? Is that a risk for you guys or just kind of business as usual?

Scott Wilkinson

[00:47:49] Yeah, I think over the long term, Margaret, things don't change. We've certainly absolutely seen in the short term, the budgets have been shifted to try and acquire as many stationary concentrators as possible because, you know, higher flow, continuous flow as a primary treatment for covid-19 patients. So no question in the short term, budgets have shifted in the long term. You know, we don't see our opportunity changing. If you look out into the future, it's not clear when the pandemic is going to pass, but eventually it will pass. And, you know, places just have so many advantages over, you know, tax and delivery model to to me and, you know, our team. There's no question they're going to dominate in the future. Might this slow down adoption a little bit, you know, if there's a pandemic? Yeah, absolutely. I mean, we've seen that reflected in our sales as the market leader. And, you know, the people have shifted their focus in the short term, but long term opportunity is unchanged for us.

Margaret Kaczor

[00:48:54] Ok, and I know you guys aren't trying to go to Twenty twenty one, but I've got to ask the question anyway, is that, you know, let's say that we do get a vaccine in the springtime or the summertime. You know, what's the outlook for the various business segments at that point? Do things you know, you think immediately open up for the Smithsonian or will it be more credible that, you know, if you can provide any commentary in terms of where the street estimates are relative to your own expectations, if they're aggressive or not, that even better? Thanks, guys.

Alison Bauerlein

[00:49:26] Sure. I'll keep a pretty high level since we are giving guidance today on Twenty twenty one, just given that we do see a lot of variability in the scenarios and how this could play out both in the U.S. and in Europe, which are two primary markets, and and certainly, you know, how we get to a vaccine and what the consumer confidence is at that time, how the economy's doing. Those all have impacts on our business and and frankly, patients willingness to get back to traveling that they feel safe enough to be able to return to travel. As Scott mentioned, these patients are already having underlying health conditions with COPD. And so they they are more risk adverse than the average average person. So I think all of that plays into it. So it's not just, you know, on the magic tape that a vaccine is available, all of a sudden the markets open. I think it is. That's a starting point for a gradual return. Now, I would say that, you know, clearly these patients need oxygen. The fact that they are involved getting the treatments that they need at this point because of the pandemic, there's only so long that you can hold off on that. But people can choose to say, all right, I'm going to stay home. So for now, things are OK. And that's why we really are focused on increasing Rumpole's, because we know that there still is strong patient preference for Posse's. But there may not be a willingness or ability to pay across the patient population. So that's really our lever that we can pull short term.

[00:51:17] So, you know, I would expect, you know, looking across the four segments, that rental revenue is where we have, I think, the most control and the most ability to execute there in these challenging times. So I would expect that to continue to be outperforming versus the other segments. And, you know, looking at thedomestic B2B channel, obviously, you know, they still have the continued challenges they've had for years, restructuring their business and removing locations and trucks and drivers. So while they now don't have the competitive bidding overhang, they still have challenges. Now, we do think that there will be providers who will see the benefits of posse's. See, this is an opportunity for them to continue to grow their businesses and grow their rental roles in these uncertain times. And we think that those people will will grow their businesses and want to use our possie to do it. So we see those as opportunities. But you know, the exact timing of that and how that will roll out, you know, we're not going to put a prediction on that today. You know, in Europe, most of the focus is with the large gas companies and and large accounts over there. That's where the majority of the business is. And, you know, there will really be down to the assessment centers, the flow of new patients and, you know, their their focus on posse's and ambulatory solutions versus servicing covid-19 patients.

Margaret Kaczor

[00:53:02] Ok, thanks very much.

Scott Wilkinson

[00:53:12] Ok, thank you. The covid-19 is placed, all of us, in unprecedented times, and we continue to respond by making sure we are part of the solution that helps patients with respiratory disorders while also keeping our employees healthy and safe. While the covid-19 has created a challenging impact on our financial performance, given our strong balance sheet, we believe we have the ability to continue to execute on our plan to deliver attractive revenue growth with improvements in operating leverage long term. With that, I would like to thank our employees for the extraordinary effort they make every day to take care of patients who require oxygen therapy. I thank all of you for your time today.

