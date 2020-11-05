PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCQX:PBTHF) is an Australian company that provides sports betting services, whether it be fixed or variable betting, in Australia and the United States. The stock has performed very well since the start of the year and is currently riding the investor hype as more states in the U.S. are legalizing sports gambling.

(Seeking Alpha Chart - PointsBet)

PointsBet's exclusive market deal with NBC Universal is key

Given that many sports betting companies are taking advantage of ad-slots during intermissions of sports games to promote certain contests or bonuses, we believe that PointsBet's deal with NBC Universal will be a huge factor for attracting new customers in the United States, given that the deal covers both national and local channels. NBC Sports has the #1 audience in sports and reaches 120 million households and 81% of the U.S. sports betting market (PointsBet Annual Presentation, 2020) The deal is 5 years long, which gives PointsBet plenty of time to create effective marketing tactics and customer royalty streams in order to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity. Since NBC Sports covers so many different kinds of events, PointsBet has the opportunity to cater to a larger target audience while potentially generating otherwise undiscovered revenue potential per customer by getting these highly-targeted users onto the platform.

(PointsBet Annual Presentation, 2020)

PointsBet has also partnered with many sports-related platforms to bring more awareness to the company's products. Such partnerships include NBC Sports predictor, where 630,000 monthly users are incentivized with sign-up bonuses through on-screen advertisements through the app (PointsBet Annual Presentation, 2020). Other partnerships include advertisement spots with GolfNow, which is "the largest online booking service for tee times at golf courses", and RotoWorld, which is a market leader in fantasy sports news (PointsBet Annual Presentation, 2020).

We believe that PointsBet has done a tremendous job of using advertisement spend efficiently by targeting users who are most likely willing to engage in gambling activities. In fact, many of the platforms PointsBet spends advertisements on are already related to some form of predicting outcomes. For example, the fantasy sports app is often used by consumers who participate in fantasy leagues, which usually involves some sort of monetary prize and investment.

PointsBet has a strong market share in Australia and is growing rapidly in the U.S.

(PointsBet Annual Presentation, 2020)

PointsBet has more than doubled its active Australian clients' figure since 2018 and has quintupled the number of active US clients since the March 2019 year-ended period. This rapid growth can be attributed to many things, but mainly because the company is heavily invested in its marketing strategy.

We believe that PointsBet's long-term goal of more than 1 million active clients and 10% market share is very realistic, given its current favourable marketing strategy. Moreover, sports-betting is set to be legalized in many more states in the next 5 years, and since PointsBet already has the NBC contract locked up, a large portion of returns from ad spend will be realized further down the road. In addition to many firms believing that the US sports betting market could hover around $10B by 2025, Goldman Sachs believes that the market could reach $27B at maturity (PointsBet Annual Presentation, 2020).

(PointsBet Annual Presentation, 2020)

PointsBet has a strong balance sheet and can withstand any unexpected hiccups in the short term

(PointsBet Annual Presentation, 2020 - all amounts in Australian dollars)

PointsBet's current ratio sits at 5.53 due to a cash position of around 144 million dollars and the company only has 39 million dollars in total liabilities. Given PointsBet's strong cash position, they will be able to comfortably pay off their marketing expenses for the NBC deal for the next 4-5 years and can issue cheap debt in the near future if the extra cash is needed.

(PointsBet Annual Presentation, 2020 - all amounts in Australian dollars)

Although PointsBet has yet to see a profitable year, key metrics such as advertising spend per new customer has gone down significantly, and gross profit saw a huge spike in FY20.

Given that the basketball and hockey season are just around the corner, and that PointsBet just launched in Colorado and Illinois, PointsBet should see massive growth in net revenue figures for FY21. Moreover, PointsBet is also set to launch its iGaming platform in Michigan in Q3 FY2021 and in New Jersey in the 2nd half of FY21, which could also potentially dramatically increase their recurring revenue per active customer as this iGaming platform is set to be integrated with the company's app. Since their iGaming platform is built in-house, developers can focus on long-term innovation and content that is catered towards the American market.

PointsBet's main product offers something unique for users

(PointsBet Website, 2020)

Although PointsBet offers bets that every normal bookmaker would offer, PointsBet has one feature where a bettor's payment is actually dependent on how well or poor a team/player performs in relation to that bet - it's called points betting. Currently, PointsBet is the only prominent U.S. bookmaker with the ability to directly and seamlessly bet on this type of wager, and we believe this unique offering serves as a current competitive advantage compared to other companies such as DraftKings and FanDuel.

We believe that this type of bet may appeal to a brand-new customer segment, given that it allows a user to earn much more on a given bet compared to if they were to bet traditionally. Obviously, there is also an increased downside, but the nature of the bet itself may prompt users to believe that they can leverage sports statistics research that results in a higher chance of being 'more right' than 'more wrong'.

PointsBet faces heavy direct and indirect competition

Although PointsBet's growth in the American market is promising, its market share is far behind the tech giants such as DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and FanDuel, and the traditional bookmakers such as the big casino and entertainment companies. Therefore, marketing expenditure may not lead to direct results, given that other competitors will likely be targeting the same customers. Most importantly, PointsBet's lead product of points betting can be replicated by another sportsbook in the near future.

In summation, we are pleased with the potential that PointsBet has as the legalization of sports bettings spans slowly across all states. We believe that an integrated app that features sports betting and iGaming capabilities, alongside the exclusive NBC deal and other highly-efficient marketing tactics, will launch PointsBet towards their goal of over 1 million active U.S. users.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.