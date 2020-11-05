The company has been able to grow earnings rather nicely in the last two quarters while revenue has grown at a more consistent pace.

Over the last few years, Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) has struggled to grow its earnings, but the company has seen the momentum shift in the last few quarters. The company is scheduled to report fiscal fourth quarter earnings on November 12, and investors and Energizer are hoping the momentum carries through to Q4.

Analysts expect Energizer to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, and that is down from the EPS of $0.93 the company reported in Q4 2019. Analysts also expected the company to earn $0.81 last year, but it beat estimates by 14.8%. Revenue is expected to come in at $747.21 million for the quarter, and that is 3.9% higher than last year’s fourth quarter revenue.

Over the last three years, Energizer has seen its earnings decline by an average of 5% per year, while revenue has grown by 19% per year. The last few quarters have shown a shift in the momentum. Earnings jumped by 35% in the third quarter and by 85% in the second quarter. Revenue increased by 2% in the third quarter, and it’s expected to grow by 9.4% for 2020 as a whole.

Seeing the earnings growth increase by so much in the last few quarters while revenue has grown at a much slower pace makes me think the company has increased its efficiency in some key areas. The company does have some management efficiency ratings that are above average. The return on equity is 28.3%, and the operating margin is 16.7%. The profit margin is a little below average at 10.6%, and the return on assets is below average as well at 5.3%.

Energizer is known to most people as a battery company, but it also manufactures various lighting products such as headlights, flashlights, and lanterns. The company also produces automotive appearance products under the Armor All name, among others.

One thing that I haven’t seen discussed much when it comes to Energizer is how the current economic environment could help the company. Since the pandemic started in the first quarter, there has been a huge shift in how people are working with more and more working from home. With people working from home, I have to believe they are using products that require batteries more frequently - things like TV remotes, personal entertainment products, etc.

Another factor to consider, specifically to the fourth quarter results, is all the hurricanes and tropical storms we have had this year. I live in Florida, and we have been fortunate enough to have missed all of the storms so far, but I can tell you that when storms are heading toward you, you stock up on batteries of all sizes. We have seen a record number of named storms this year, and I suspect that will help boost Energizer’s fourth quarter sales.

Possible Inverse Head and Shoulders Pattern Forming on the Chart

From a technical perspective, Energizer hasn’t performed as well with its price performance as it has with its fundamental performance. The stock is trading just below $45, and that is an area that seemed to act as a magnet for a six-month span at the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019. The stock did eventually fall down to the $32.50 area in the third quarter of 2019, but it rallied up to the $52.50 area in early 2020.

The stock plummeted when the market went through its meltdown in February and March, falling from the $52.50 area to a low of $26.24. When the overall market rebounded, Energizer rallied back up to the $52.50 level, but then, it rolled over and dropped back down below the $40 level.

I circled the highs and lows that I described above, and you can see how it could be forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, and that would be a bullish sign for the stock if it plays out. For the pattern to be completed, the stock would need to break above the $52.50 level.

The stock is in oversold territory currently, based on the weekly stochastic readings. It is worth noting that the lows in August ’19 and March ’20 were the last two instances where the indicators were in oversold territory and the stock rallied in both instances.

Sentiment toward Energizer is Mixed

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Energizer, we see that the indicators are mixed with one that shows slight optimism, one very optimistic, and one that shows pessimism. The overall analysts’ ratings are the slightly optimistic indicator. There are 13 analysts following the stock at this time with 10 “buy” ratings, two “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. This puts the buy percentage at 76.9%, and that is just above the average range of 65% to 75%.

The short interest ratio is the indicator that is showing pessimism. The current reading is 5.5, and that is higher than average, which is in the 3.0 range. Short interest levels haven’t changed much in the last month, it doesn’t give us much of an indication on whether pessimism is growing or fading at this point.

The put/call ratio is very low, and that indicates extreme optimism from the options crowd. There are 996 puts open and 3,546 calls open at this time. This gives us a ratio of 0.28, and that is extremely low. The average ratio falls in the 1.0 range. The reading does lose a little bit of its importance due to the low level of open interest. The contracts only represent 454,200 shares of stock, and the average daily trading volume is 623K.

Overall, I would rate the sentiment as neutral because the put/call ratio comes with a disclaimer, and the analysts’ ratings are only slightly above average. The short interest ratio being almost twice as high as the average reading kind of outweighs the other two indicators.

My Overall Take on Energizer Holdings

The earnings growth over the last two quarters is encouraging, especially considering how earnings had been declining for the last few years. Hopefully, the trend continues in the fourth quarter report. As I stated above, I expect Q4 revenue to come in above estimates based on the lifestyle changes that are occurring as a result of the pandemic and due to an incredibly active hurricane season.

Energizer has been pretty inconsistent when it comes to beating or missing EPS estimates over the last few years. The company has missed earnings estimates in four of the last six quarters, so that is a concern for the upcoming report. With the company seeming to grow more efficient in recent quarters, it could lead to more consistency going forward.

I do like the pattern that is forming on the chart, even if it doesn’t turn out to be an inverse head and shoulders, I like how the stock has reacted after reaching oversold territory. The last few times the weekly stochastic readings have been this low, the stock has rallied nicely in the months that followed.

I think the stock is poised to rally back up to the $52.50 level at the very least. If the stock can break through that potential resistance, I can see the stock making a run at the all-time high of $61.90 in the next nine to 12 months.

