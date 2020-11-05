Nomad is not currently an attractive investment due to a high valuation and a lack of clear catalysts, and its peers carry much lower risk, as I argue below.

Its business model is essentially to consolidate the royalty sector via M&A, and I believe it will be forced to pay top dollar for royalty assets.

Nomad was formed as a result of purchasing a portfolio of royalty and streaming assets from Yamana Gold and Orion.

Nomad Royalty is a new gold streaming and royalty company which went public in May 2020.

Nomad Royalty Analysis

Data by YCharts

Recent stock price: $.97

Market cap: US$506 million

Dividend yield: 1.53%

Nomad Royalty (OTCQX:NSRXF), formerly Guerrero Ventures, is a new gold streaming and royalty company that hit the market in May 2020 after the company bought a portfolio of royalty, stream and gold loan assets from Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Orion Resource Partners, for total consideration of $333 million.

The company has billed itself as a "ground-floor opportunity" in the royalty sector with 100% gold and silver exposure from its 6 cash flowing assets, which are expected to produce 25,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2021. Orion and Yamana are Nomad's largest shareholders, holding 75.6% and 12.7% of the company, respectively.

The stock has underperformed its peers over the past 3 months, and I think part of that is due to a high valuation of its stock. I also feel the royalty sector is getting a bit crowded, and Nomad does not currently stand out as an attractive option for investors in this sector, as I argue below.

Nomad's Assets

(Source: Nomad corporate presentation)

Nomad has six producing assets, two in the construction phase, and three in the development phase. For the first half of 2020, Nomad produced 9,251 gold equivalent ounces and realized revenue of $12.4 million.

In Q2, the majority of Nomad's production came from two assets: its Premier Gold Prepay Loan (2,450 GEOs) and the Bonikro gold stream (1,686 GEOs). Much of its future production is tied to the Blyvoor gold mine in South Africa, in which it has a 10% gold stream on the first 300,000 oz produced, and 5% thereafter, at an ongoing payment of $572/oz.

South Africa is ranked as a middle-of-the-road mining jurisdiction in several categories by the Fraser Institute's 2019 annual survey of mining companies, but ranks very low in the category of Labor Regulations/Employment agreement/work disruptions category as there have been plenty of mine strikes in past years (see this 2012 NY Times report and Reuters coverage of the 2019 unrest at Sibanye-Stillwater's (NYSE:SBSW) operations.)

With just six cash flowing assets and 10 total assets, Nomad's asset base is not all that diverse at this point in time. In particular, it lacks assets in top mining jurisdictions like Canada and Australia, so the company clearly has some work to do to.

Nomad's Balance Sheet and Dividend

Outside of issuing equity, Nomad does not have much firepower to complete new royalty and streaming deals as the company has $12 million cash on hand and up to $75 million available on a revolving credit facility, giving it $87 million capacity.

This compares unfavorably to its larger peers, including Sandstorm Gold (SAND), which ended Q3 2020 with over $300 million available capacity, and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), which ended last quarter with $500+ million in cash and investments and has $411.4 million available on its undrawn credit facility (See corporate presentation, slide 25.)

Therefore, unlike some of its peers, I think Nomad will need to dilute shareholders to grow its business, and there's a risk that it overpays for assets to compete with its larger peers. (Dilution is even more likely, given the fact that Orion and Yamana make up 88% of its shareholder base, as the company needs to increase trading liquidity.)

I'm also not a fan of Nomad's dividend policy. In my view, Nomad and other smaller royalty companies (sub-$1 billion market cap) are growth stocks that should be focusing on growth. The goal for Nomad is to grow into the next multi-billion dollar royalty company.

I think it's too early in its history to pay a dividend, as it depletes its cash which instead should be used to grow its business. In my opinion, it seems counter-intuitive to be returning cash to shareholders at this point in time.

Nomad's Valuation

(Source: Nomad corporate presentation)

Nomad's valuation is not that favorable in my opinion.

According to the company, Nomad trades at an EV/EBITDA of 20.0X and a price-to-NAV of 1.39X (as of Sept. 30, 2020.) The EV/EBITDA figure is higher than its peers Royal Gold (RGLD), which trades at 16.8X, and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR), which trades at 15.2X.

Royal Gold and Osisko are far more diverse, mature companies than Nomad and, therefore, deserve higher EV/EBITDA multiples; Nomad owns 11 total assets, 6 of which are producing. Royal Gold has a portfolio of 33 producing assets and dozens of development assets, while Osisko owns over 135 assets of which 17 are producing, including a 5% NSR royalty on the world-class Canadian Malartic mine.

Maverix Metals (MMX) may trade at a higher multiple than Nomad, but the company has over 100 royalties and streams and 13 producing assets, with excellent production growth coming from assets it already owns.

(Royal Gold's assets compared to Nomad's. Royal Gold has a far more diverse asset base than Nomad, but carries a lower EV/EBITDA multiple. Credit: Royal Gold website)

Osisko also has a clear pathway to 100%+ production growth (from 60,000AuEq to 140,000AuEq in the next 3-5 years), and Royal Gold is already producing 320,000AuEq annually with growth ahead.

A company this new to the market does not deserve to be trading at valuations in line with its peers; rather, I believe a more fair valuation for investors is an EV/EBITDA between 10X and 15X and a price-to-NAV closer to 1.0-1.1X, given Nomad's small asset base and earnings power, low capacity to complete larger deals compared to its peers, and uncertainty regarding the company's business strategy.

Increased Competition for Royalty Deals

Company Market cap (US) Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV $27.08 billion Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM $20.93 billion Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD $8.09 billion Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) $1.91 billion Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND $1.47 billion Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT: MMX $712 million Nomad Royalty (OTCQX:NSRXF) $485 million Metalla OTC:MTA) $303 million EMX Royalty (NYSEMKT: EMX $230 million Abitibi Royalties OTC:ATBYF) $222 million Ely Gold Royalties OTCQX:ELYGF) $146 million

(The top royalty and streaming companies over $150 million, sorted by market cap, as of 11/4.)

Nomad enters a growing, and perhaps crowded, royalty sector that is dominated by Franco-Nevada, Royal Gold, Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Sandstorm Gold, as well as private company Triple Flag Finance, and smaller players Maverix Metals and Metalla Royalty.

Nomad entering the market will likely mean increased competition and the potential for multiple bids on royalty and stream deals, especially for the mid-tier royalty companies (Sandstorm, Osisko, Triple Flag), leading to higher purchase prices and a higher NAV multiple paid per transaction.

Final Thoughts on Nomad

I will keep an eye on Nomad and re-evaluate the stock in 2021, but for now, I would avoid shares. To summarize my main points:

- The royalty and streaming business model is a lower-risk way to gain leverage to gold and silver, and these companies carry higher multiples than gold miners. But Nomad already has a high multiple out of the gate. Given the increased competition in the royalty and streaming sector, it may have to overpay for assets (and it will likely dilute shareholders to do so.)

- Nomad has a limited asset base and lacks high-upside "optionality" royalties (exploration and early-stage development assets) that would give it long-term upside from exploration success and higher gold prices. Its future growth is less certain compared to its peers.

- Nomad's valuation appears too high based on several metrics, and I'd be much more interested in the stock at a valuation of less than 10X EV/EBITDA; personally, I don't think it deserves its current valuation, especially when compared to several of its peers, which have much more diverse portfolios and less risk.

- Nomad is aiming to consolidate the royalty sector, meaning it will likely seek to acquire smaller royalty companies similar to its recent Coral Gold acquisition. Investors are likely better off investing in its peers and companies likely to be acquired by Nomad, to take advantage of the premium it will likely pay.

Clearly, I am not bullish on Nomad Royalty here, but I am willing to re-evaluate shares in the future if it makes some smart acquisitions and if the valuation comes down a bit. For now, I will keep an eye on the stock.

What do you think of Nomad Royalty? Let me know in the comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OR, MMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.