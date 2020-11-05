Defense stocks have been punished during this election year. There are three reasons for this: high U.S. budget deficits, an election year and associated uncertainties, COVID-19 and the recent market downturn. However, I believe investors are overworried. Most defense platforms have decades-long life cycles and require continuous modernization and sustainment. Strategic competition with other countries remains a driving force for defense spending in the U.S. Irrespective of who wins the election, defense spending will likely continue to be robust. That said, it pays to be selective and buy undervalued defense stocks. I personally like L3Harris Technologies (LHX) due to its scale and market leadership in the communications sector after the merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. The stock is down about -10% for the year (as of this writing) and well off its 52-week high of about $231 per share due to the aforesaid issues and weakness in LHX’s commercial aviation markets. That said, the company raised guidance for 2020. The added interest is that the dividend is growing rapidly and has been raised for 19 consecutive years making the stock a Dividend Contender. LHX will become a Dividend Aristocrat and Dividend Champion in my opinion. The stock is at a decent price now and I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Source: L3Harris

Overview of L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the result of a merger between L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation completed on June 29, 2019, forming the sixth-largest defense contractor. Shareholders of L3 Technologies received 1.30 shares of Harris Corporation for each of their own shares outstanding. The company now reports four business segments: Integrated Mission Systems, (30% of revenue) Communication Systems (23% of revenue), Space and Airborne Systems (25% of revenue), and Aviation Systems (23% of revenue).

Source: LHX Investor Briefing

The majority of LHX’s sales are to the U.S. DoD and agencies, to other defense contractors, and to allied nations. The combined companies had pro forma revenue of over $18B in 2019.

L3Harris Revenue and Margin Growth

LHX top and bottom lines are growing rapidly on the strength of the merger and the focus on communications, sensors, optics, electronic warfare, and networked systems. These areas are high growth and tend to have higher margins. LHX’s products are aligned with priorities of the U.S. defense budget over the next several years. Although the defense budget is only growing by about 2% CAGR, the markets that LHX is focused on are growing at a much faster pace.

Source: LHX Investor Briefing

The focus of LHX means that LHX designs and manufactures content for multiple major platforms. For instance, LHX provides content for the F-35 but also provides content for the F/A-18, P-8, F-16, Apache, U-2, Global Hawk, and other aviation platforms. But due to LHX’s market focus the company also provides content on ships, submarines, and land platforms. LHX also has about 40% global market share in ground tactical communication systems and is by far the global market leader in this space. This is a rapidly growing market and LHX is involved in essentially all tactical radio contracts due to its expertise.

The main point here is that the company is not dependent on any single platform for top-line growth and bottom-line growth, which is an advantage. Further, incumbency provides an advantage when bidding for modernization or expanding into adjacent markets such as unmanned systems.

Source: TIKR.com

Margins have come down in 2019 due to the merger but should tick back up as integration costs subside. The company is also focused on extracting out merger synergies. LHX planned on extracting out $500 million in gross costs by 2021. They hit this number in 2020.

The table below shows the margins of several defense contractors in 2019. Note that Boeing and Textron have significant revenue outside of the defense industry. The data for Boeing is from 2018. LHX also has margins on the higher end of the industry range, which I attribute to its market focus. But if margins return to prior-year ranges, LHX will return to having industry-leading margins.

Source: TIKR.com, *All data is 2019 except Boeing which is 2018.

Risks for L3Harris

LHX does have some exposure to commercial aviation, which is being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reduced revenue estimate for 2020 by -35% to $500 million in this market. LHX provides recorders, traffic collision avoidance systems, transponders and standby systems in commercial planes. LHX also provides training for pilots. Clearly, global air traffic is down and is not expected to recover for several years. But LHX is expecting about $18.4 billion in revenue in 2020 and commercial aviation is only a low single-digit percentage of that based on $500 million. This means that the impact will be relatively small in 2020, which will probably be the worst year for the commercial aviation market.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Growth and Safety

LHX has paid a growing dividend for 19 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Contender. The forward dividend payout ratio is low, so there is room for much further growth. That said, LHX tends to emphasize share buybacks rather than the dividend so I am not expecting the payout ratio to increase substantially when the dividend is next raised. From a dividend safety perspective, the dividend is well-covered by earnings, free cash flow, and debt does not pose a risk.

The consensus 2020 earnings per share is $11.56. The forward dividend is $3.40 per share. This gives a payout ratio of roughly 29%. This is excellent value and well below my threshold of 65% for dividend safety based on earnings.

In 2020, free cash flow is expected to be $2.6 billion - $2.7 billion based on company guidance. The dividend requires about $731 million ($3.40 per share x ~215 million shares), giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 28% at the low end of the FCF range. This is an excellent value and well below my threshold of 70%.

Debt has increased due to the merger. Short-term debt was $2 million, current long-term debt was $666 million, and long-term debt was $6,261 million at the end of Q3 2020. This was offset by $1,341 million in cash. This makes net debt almost double than before the merger. However, interest coverage is over 10X, so the company can pay its obligations. The leverage ratio is decent at 2.1X, which is reasonable. I would like to see this value below 2X though.

L3Harris Technologies Valuation

LHX is trading at a forward earnings multiple of about 15.5X at the moment, based on expected 2020 earnings of $11.56 per share. We use 16X as reasonable multiple for the long haul based on the average over the past decade and accounting for higher margins compared to LHX's peers. At the current earnings estimate and a 16X fair value estimate, we are looking at a fair value price of $184.96 based on consensus 2020 earnings.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 15X and 17X, I obtain a fair value range from $173.40 to $196.52. The current stock price is ~91% to ~103% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$178.81, suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 15.0 16.0 17.0 Estimated Value $173.40 $184.96 $196.52 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 103% 97% 91%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $203. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $226.67, assuming a desired return of 8% and dividend growth rate of 6.5%. An average of these three models is ~$204.88, suggesting that LHX is undervalued at the current price.

LHX is likely a very safe stock and it is not too volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of 0.70. Morningstar gives the stock a narrow moat. Value Line gives the stock a Safety score of ‘2’ and a Financial Strength score of ‘A+’. These are all good values and provide some confidence to investors about the stock’s safety.

Final Thoughts on L3Harris Technologies

I think the defense sector as a whole is undervalued at the moment. There are some good buys there. LHX is one of the stocks that I like and a price below $180 is a decent one and a price below $160 is a deal. It was overvalued after the merger, but now it is trading at a reasonable price. Granted, commercial aviation is weak, but it is only a small part of total revenue. The defense segments are growing rapidly, and the company has high margins too. The dividend will probably continue to grow, and the stock will eventually become a Dividend Champion or Dividend Contender. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LHX, GD, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.