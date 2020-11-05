The Short-Term Rally Is Taking Place In A Longer Consolidation (Technically Speaking For 11/4)

ADP's employment report contained a deceleration in job growth:

Private sector employment increased by 365,000 jobs from September to October according to the October ADP National Employment Report®. ..... The report, which is derived from ADP’s actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

This chart is from the report:

After the large increase in May and June, the pace of increases slowed. The average for the last four months is 454,000. Here's a chart from the FRED system that shows the relationship between ADP and BLS data: The two track closely.

The ISM service index declined 1.2 to a still healthy 56.6. New orders were down 2.7 points to 58.8 while production was off 1.8 to a still very solid 61.2. Despite the strong numbers, the anecdotal comments were more mixed:

"Business has improved, but greatly reliant on COVID-19-related restrictions. Supplier’s inventories and lead times are longer and spotty with outages due to keeping lead times lean as a cash flow measure, but putting consistent supply at risk.” (Accommodation & Food Services)

“Interesting business cycle: Labor is still in short supply, and work orders are picking up.” (Construction)

“Challenges to maintain safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19 has meant changes in the way activities are carried out. Purchases of personal protective equipment [PPE] and facilities equipment along with modifications to buildings and walkways has led to higher spending in some areas.” (Educational Services)

“Given COVID-19, the adjustments we have made across the company has allowed us to reach previous employment levels, and those furloughed are back to work. Everyone is careful to wear the required PPE and keep distancing. We have added additional cleaning staff between shifts to upgrade sanitation.” (Finance & Insurance)

“The new normal COVID-19 environment is causing uncertainty, but we’ve seen an increase in business that is close to pre-COVID-19 volumes for procedures.” (Health Care & Social Assistance)

“While the economy is getting better, there is still very much uncertainty about the future. We are putting capital expenditures on hold until we gain additional confidence and certainty.” (Information)

“We are remaining cautiously positive and resuming normal business operations.” (Management of Companies & Support Services)

“Encouraging signs continue for an improved fourth quarter.” (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)

“We continue to be cautiously optimistic that the rebound in business that began in July continues to sustain.” (Retail Trade)

“Business continues to gain as people are travelling and businesses are opening up to consumers.” (Wholesale Trade)

Most of the comments include some type of hedge usually relating to future activity.

Oil prices have dipped due to the new lockdowns: Oil daily

Prices dropped from the 40s to the mid-30s last week on news that several EU countries were increasing their lockdowns. Prices have rebounded a bit but are still below all the EMAs.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Yesterday, small-caps led the way higher. Today, larger-caps posted large gains. Smaller-caps had fractional gains. However, Treasuries also rallied, with the long end of the yield curve posting some strong gains. The four largest components of the larger indexes -- health care, communication services, tech, and consumer discretionary -- all rose. Industrials and basic materials dropped, which runs counter to the strong gains in the latest ISM reading.

While the markets are rallying in shorter time frames, they're consolidating in the 6-month time period: IWC 6-Month

Micro-caps are in an upward sloping channel, as are ...

IWM 6-Month

... small-caps ...

IJH 6-Month

... and mid-caps. QQQ 6-months

The QQQ is consolidating in a triangle pattern, as is ... SPY 6-Month

... the SPY.

A closer look at all five charts shows that volume has been picking up, so it's possible that we'll see a continued rally during the next few trading sessions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.