I also apply a reasonable multiple to the revenue per share based on Tesla's growth trajectory and other factors.

This article specifically addresses whether Tesla is a data company which is the flavor of the year, as exemplified by Snowflake's dramatic entry into the stock market.

I often hear it referred to as a software company, energy company, or data company.

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions around Tesla.

Tesla (TSLA), the company, is like a Rorschach test. One investor sees an auto manufacturer, another investor sees a software company and a third sees a data company. Data may be all the rage in 2020 with hot IPOs like Snowflake (SNOW) gaining more than 100% on its first day of trading.

The point of this article is to consider whether an investor can count on large revenues derived from data somewhere in the future. It seems unlikely to me and here's why:

Tesla doesn’t call itself a data company

Tesla doesn’t call itself a data company and it isn’t referred to in the company’s mission which is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.

This is snowflake's mission:

Snowflake's mission is to enable every organization to be data-driven. Snowflake is the data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing, and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds.

The word data can be found ~50x in Tesla's latest 10-K. For comparison, the word data can be found 698x in Snowflake’s S-1.

Tesla doesn’t use data like a data company:

I went over every paragraph in the 10-K that contained the word “data.” Tesla uses data basically in two ways, 1) to gather feedback to improve its products and services, and 2) to diagnose problems with its products and solve them.

Here are the four paragraphs where data is mentioned in a positive sense.

We believe that the flexibility that we have built into our designs, combined with our research and real-world performance data, will enable us to continue to evaluate new battery cells and optimize battery pack system performance and cost for our current and future vehicles. This hardware suite enables field data from the on-board camera, radar, ultrasonics, and GPS to continually train and improve our neural network for real-world performance. Currently, we offer in our vehicles certain advanced driver assist systems under our Autopilot and FSD options, including auto-steering, traffic aware cruise control, automated lane changing, automated parking, driver warning systems, and a Smart Summon feature that enables vehicles to be remotely summoned over short distances in parking lots and driveways. These systems relieve our drivers of the most tedious and potentially dangerous aspects of road travel, and the field data feedback loops from the on-board hardware, as well as over-the-air firmware updates, allow us to improve them over time. Our vehicles are also designed with the capability to wirelessly upload data to us via an on-board system with cellular connectivity, allowing us to diagnose and remedy many problems before ever looking at the vehicle.

Every other instance of the word data is related to negative externalities. For example because of data protection regulations:

in May 2018, the General Data Protection Regulation began to fully apply to the processing of personal information collected from individuals located in the European Union, and has created new compliance obligations and has significantly increased fines for noncompliance. Similarly, beginning in January 2020, the California Consumer Privacy Act imposes certain legal obligations on our use and processing of personal information related to California residents.

Nowhere in its 10-K does it say Tesla wants to monetize or sell its customer data. There are a few places where the company states it has the option of collecting certain data. Tesla doesn’t claim it is currently doing so in size. I’ll return to that subject later.

Data is expensive

There are articles claiming Tesla has collected 3 billion miles of real-world driving data.

I did some back of the napkin math to get an understanding of what it costs to store that kind of data. One hour of 720p video requires about 2GB of space. Alphabet’s cloud has quite a transparent pricing scheme so I looked up what it costs to store 3 billion miles of camera data.

I’m assuming the data from the six cameras isn’t stored separately but combined into one file.

Looking at U.S. driving speed data, the average could be around something like 50 mile/hour. At 3 billion miles that comes down to 60 million hours of data.

That translates into 120 million GB of data. If the data is archived (the cheapest option) the bill would be $144.000 per month. But normal storage already costs $2.4 million per month. Tesla sold roughly 1.2 million cars in its history. Tesla could be paying up to $2 per car per month just to store data. Given the fact that Tesla is trying to sell more and more units, that cost will have grown orders of magnitude by this time 2021.

I haven’t gone over the fees if you want to manipulate the data with IA, move it, or interact with it in some way. The fees add up.

Tesla is a laggard in data monetization

Tesla isn't monetizing data. But in this 2017 report by the European Commission there already are many use cases and practical examples of data monetization, by OEMs and partners, flagged:

LexisNexis believes there have been 250 telematics programs launched by insurers:

Connected cars are here, the data is flowing (in so far as there are today around 1.4 million connected vehicles sold every month), and the OEMs and the insurers are amongst the first in line to benefit. Telematics data is flowing into insurers’ systems from phone apps, black boxes, plug-in devices and onboard diagnostics (OBD) connectors. Increasingly it’s delivering accelerometer data, impact, aspect, location, and other data relevant to claims, whiplash cases or other high-value incidents. Insurance companies have now launched nearly 250 telematics programs worldwide, in twice as many countries compared to two years ago. Embedded connections in new vehicles – and controlled by the manufacturers – are increasingly becoming the hardware through which all of that risk data flows.

So there are more connected cars sold per month than Tesla has manufactured in its lifetime.

Tesla promised not to sell your data

What really kills the entire idea that Tesla could be viewed as a data company is that it promises not to do so here:

There's no proof Tesla collected all that much data

It was 561 days ago when Elon Musk said there will be a million fully autonomous Tesla robotaxis in a year.

Tesla is just now doubling down on its AI approach by building a supercomputer that trains the AI on video. Because pictures didn't cut it.

Tesla and Musk frequently highlight the car's theoretical data collection capabilities but I haven’t seen evidence it actually does collect all of it. Theoretically, robotaxis could have been on the road by now. In reality, they are not.

It can be notoriously difficult for Tesla owners to obtain the data from their own car. Here’s what Tesla says about the data it collects(emphasis by me):

Was there an error if my request for data did not return any results? No. It’s common for requests for data to not return results due to Tesla’s privacy-by-design practices and retention guidelines. By default, Tesla’s privacy practices implement techniques designed to minimize how much data we, or anyone else, can access. When data isn’t provided, this is because it is either: In a form that is not personally identifiable or linked to your Tesla Account.

Stored in an end-to-end encrypted format that Tesla cannot decrypt.

Not customer-related (e.g., data related to vehicle components).

Not stored by Tesla at all, or not currently part of a standard request. Additionally, some data may have been held only for a very short time and is no longer on our servers.

Tesla wants to be a manufacturing company

On battery day Elon Musk clearly spelled it out for us. Tesla can't gain an edge in autonomy and Tesla can't maintain a range advantage (if there's one) but he believes Tesla can get an edge in manufacturing:

Yes. I mean basically, Tesla is aiming to be the best at manufacturing of any company on earth. This is the thing that's actually most important in the long run. I think just from a company standpoint and from basically achieving sustainability as fast as possible, but I think also for long-term competitiveness, eventually, every car company will have long-range electric cars. Eventually, every company will have autonomy, I think, but not every company will be great at manufacturing. Tesla will be absolutely head and shoulders above anyone else in manufacturing. That is our goal.

Since I followed Tesla it has been trying to manufacture more and more cars. The company opened a new factory in China to manufacture more cars. The CEO tells me they want to be great at manufacturing. Could this be a manufacturing company?

Valuation

Different people see different things in Tesla. I try to objectively look at the facts and I notice the company issued a lot of shares this year. This dilutes the upside to shareholders. However, it does keep the lights on.

And a few extra shares don't matter that much do they? Well.... they kinda do matter:

As I laid out in my previous Tesla note: Tesla: Musk Opens Up About Challenges Ahead.

Musk isn’t particularly interested in generating shareholder value:

Yes, I mean we're trying to make the cars as affordable as possible, as fast as possible, while maintaining reasonable - while still being at least a little bit profitable and growing the company like crazy and having good free cash flow and accumulating our cash balance. Zach, anything you want to add?

Tesla is kind of an outlier in terms of valuation among auto OEMs:

But revenue growth per share is stalling hard:

And there are no signs of profitability except through milking regulatory credits. Obviously a lucrative (100% falls to the bottom line) but a temporary source of income.

I think Tesla is probably worth 0.5x revenue. That's a multiple higher than any other automaker receives except Toyota (NYSE:TM). Given Tesla's profitability level this may be overly generous.

I'm fully aware that in the meantime the share price can go anywhere. The eternal promise is that profitability will come with scale. Over 10 years sales are up 24.000% and gross margins are down 20%. There's no sign of gross margins suddenly being on the cusp of great improvement. Which makes sense because of all the price cuts.

It won't drop to $15 tomorrow. A reasonable one-year price target could be $200. A longer-term price target $50 and by that time the company may have grown into that valuation. Provided it stops issuing so much stock.

