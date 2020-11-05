bpost SA/NV (BPOSF) CEO Jean-Paul Van Avermaet on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

bpost SA/NV (OTC:BPOSF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 4:00 AM ET

I will now hand over to your host Jean-Paul Van Avermaet, group CEO to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen. I’m pleased to present you bpost Group’s third quarter 2020 results. First of all, welcome to all of you and thank you for joining us. With me I have Leen Geirnaerdt, our CFO, as well as Saskia Dheedene from Investor Relations.

I assume you already had the opportunity to read through the materials which we posted on our website last night. We will walk you through the presentation and will then take your questions.

First of all on Page 3, you see that we realized a very solid third quarter driven by continued strong performance in Parcels & Logistics both in Europe and Asia and the U.S. Our group operating income at €972.9 million increased by 10.4% versus last year, while group adjusted EBIT at €69.5 million nearly doubled.

The third quarter was a further confirmation of trends already observed in the second: we continued to benefit from thriving e-commerce volumes in Belgium, Europe and the U.S., as well as positive operational leverage in parcels and e-commerce logistics. In Belgium this is fueled by stellar growth at 49% in parcel volumes handled through the mail network. Underlying mail volume decline at minus 8.2% was better than our pre-COVID-19 guidance range which was between minus 9 to minus 11%.

For the second consecutive quarter, the combined adjusted EBIT contribution of our two Parcels and Logistics divisions at €38.5 million exceeded Mail & Retail adjusted EBIT of €35.7 million. So, we see the mix shift accelerating, thereby supporting our business transformation with sustainable earnings growth and value creation as end game.

In light of this continued positive earnings momentum we can raise our full year 2020 group adjusted EBIT guidance to at least €270 million. This outlook includes the estimated financial impact of a ransomware attack at Radial North America that occurred on October 15. Due to the second wave of the pandemic and lockdown measures taken, visibility for Q4 is however limited.

Specifically now as to this ransomware attack: Immediately following the attack, we voluntarily shut down our systems to prevent financial and technical damage from happening and to enable bringing the systems back up gradually and safely. This shutdown unfortunately also stopped normal fulfillment activities from taking place whereas payment processing systems were not impacted.

Within a reasonable timeframe following the attack, Radial managed to regain sufficient functionality to restart fulfillment operations at all of its locations. As the forensic investigation is ongoing, we are unable at this point to disclose an aggregate financial impact on our business. However, we can inform that we have a solid insurance in place that covers for loss of business resulting from cyber-attacks.

To conclude on the highlights: Standard & Poor's have made their annual review of our financials and reconfirmed our single A credit rating, with a stable outlook. Before handing over to Leen, let me first give you an update on a couple of developments within bpost in the last quarter: First of all, I would like to congratulate Ilias Simpson on his nomination as Radial North America CEO and welcome him to our Group Executive Committee as Head of Parcels & Logistics North America.

After successfully serving Radial for more than 3 years in Operations and Fulfillment Services, he will be taking on these new responsibilities as of December 1st ahead of us, thereby succeeding Henri de Romree who is leaving our group by year end for family reasons. We continue to invest in capacity and develop further our e-commerce activities.

In Belgium, the 2 new fully automated parcel sorting lanes installed over the summer are now 100% operational. In the Netherlands at Active Ants, we have just last week inaugurated, limited inaugurated due to COVID a new state-of-the-art e-fulfillment site in Roosendaal and there are concrete plans to open a first Active Ants branch in Boom in Belgium over 2021.

In the U.S., we are investing in a new fulfillment site near Atlanta, foreseen to officially open end of Q2 next year, but which is meanwhile being used as a pop-up site to manage end of year peak volumes over there. We are fully ready for the end of year peak to successfully meet our customers' expectations. We have added capacity in all of the regions where we operate and also taken the necessary measures to ensure sufficient staffing at all times, thereby respecting all health and safety measures in light of COVID-19.

A month ago, we announced our new mail tariffs applicable as of January 2021. As you know, pricing is an important part of our strategy and essential to make the alternating distribution model a success.

Our proposals for 2021 have been accepted by the regulator and represent a 6% increase on average, with a widening gap between prior and non-prior products. For the small user basket, we are still well below the price gap from the regulator.

On another note, sustainability is also high on our agenda. Over the third quarter we announced that, as a pioneer in the Belgian parcels sector, we will implement more than 320 double deck trailers by 2030. This will lead to a 30% reduction in [technical difficulty] covered. As of February 2021, we will start LED lighting works so that all five sorting centers in Belgium are ecologically lit.

This will save about half of our electricity bill and reduce CO2 emissions by 1,000 tons per year.

Finally, bpost group joined the new Belgian Alliance for Climate Action, where participating members share best practices in working towards ambitious climate goals and Science Based Targets.

Since my appointment earlier this year, I’ve been working with the executive management team on the future strategic directions for bpost group and also had discussions with them and the Board. We’ll be happy to present the outcome of this exercise to you on December 8, 2020.

During that moment we will also include a revised capital allocation framework and new dividend policy beyond 2020.

Let me now hand over to Leen for more details on the financials.

Leen Geirnaerdt

Thank you Jean-Paul. Good morning to all of you. Together we're on page 5, showing the EBIT bridge for the third quarter. Adjusted EBIT increased by €31.2 million compared to the same period last year driven by significant growth in our Parcels and Logistics businesses. In Mail & Retail, adjusted EBIT decline was mitigated at only minus 2.7 million, this mainly as a result of higher re-invoicing of sorting and distribution expenses from the integrated mail and parcels network to PaLo Eurasia driven by stellar parcels growth.

Parcels & Logistics Eurasia recorded an adjusted EBIT increase of €19.4 million to €29.7 million driven by very nice e-commerce growth resulting in high parcel volumes handled through the integrated network.

Parcels & Logistics North America adjusted EBIT also increased by €14 million versus last year, driven by continued strong momentum in e-commerce logistics and also operating leverage. Corporate adjusted EBIT was €0.5 million up versus last year.

From this quarter onwards, COVID-19 impacts we do not longer separately disclosed since providing the split between COVID-19 on the one hand and the observed business developments on the other hand really has become increasingly artificial and therefore less meaningful.

On Page 6 we have key financials for the quarter. At group level, total operating income was up by 10.4% driven by e-commerce. And more details on revenue and EBIT developments follow in the breakdowns per business unit.

As always, EBIT was adjusted for non-cash amortization charges on intangible assets that were recognized following the purchase price allocation of various acquired subsidiaries. These charges also positively impacted reported income tax. That effect has been adjusted

here as well. No other adjustments were made.

Net financial result of minus €11.5 million improved by almost €1 million versus the third quarter of 2019. This is mainly due to lower financial charges related to IAS 19 employee benefits, partially offset by unfavourable foreign exchange results.

Income tax expense increased by €1.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2019 mainly due to or thanks to higher profit before tax and of course, offset by the lower statutory tax rate in Belgium, at 25%. The effective tax rate for the quarter amounted to 25% as well.

Normalized Free cash flow at €33 million, it increased thanks to higher EBITDA generation,

an improvement in the working capital evolution and lower cash outflow from investing

activities. I will come back on the cash flow elements later on in this presentation.

All in all, net debt decreased by €182.3 million, supported by the free cash-flow generation, the absence of a dividend payment of course, and lower corporate tax prepayments. The latter are phased towards the second half of 2020 since we used the possibility to postpone these payments as offered by the Belgian government.

CapEx for this quarter amounted to €41.4 million, which is a decrease of €6.1 million compared to last year and spend coming from in the capacity expansion in e-commerce at Radial, Active Ants and parcels B2X in Belgium.

Okay. Then we can move to the different operating segments. On Page 7, you will find the

results by segment in which you see the contribution per business unit for the third quarter. For the second quarter in a row, the combined contribution of our PaLo business units to the group adjusted EBIT is higher than Mail & Retail, like Jean-Paul already said, and which is important in our business shift, or mix shift.

Mail & Retail generated 51% of group adjusted EBIT of €69.5 million. Parcels & Logistics Eurasia was the second contributor at 43% and Parcels & Logistics North America contributed for 13%.

We can move to Page 8, which shows the external revenue mix of Mail & Retail. External revenues declined by €30 million and we land at €414.3 million. The impact, the main impact that we see is on the one hand, €20.7 million decline in Proximity & Convenience retail network and then €8.7 million revenue loss from domestic mail. Domestic mail recorded underlying mail volume decline of minus 8.2% for the quarter, partly compensated by a positive price mix effect.

Transactional mail with an underlying volume decline of minus 8.3%, actually held up well with volumes in this particular quarter no longer impacted by the first COVID-19 lockdown, neither negatively, but also not positively. The volumes remain impacted by the known structural trends, which is continued e-substitution by the big senders and SMEs, higher acceptance of e-documents at the receivers' side, digitization of the C2B communication through smartphone apps.

Then in advertising mail volume, there was a decline stood at minus 9.4%. Unaddressed, saw a continued recovery in mail volumes since the lockdown that was in place from March today this year. Direct Mail, we call it a quite good quarter with a boost seen in July, but it was leveling off thereafter. We do see that given the ongoing limited feasibility on how COVID-19 will further evolve, advertisers were already rather hesitant to invest in Direct Mail campaigns and there is general tendency of cost containment, also resulting in reduced budgets.

As to Press volumes, they're at minus 5.4% for the full quarter. That show the continuation of the e-substitution and rationalization trends. Like I said, proximity and convenience retail network revenues, they declined firmly by €20.7 million. This is due to impact of COVID-19 on the footfall in the Ubiway retail stores, especially in the travel locations. We also had a deconsolidation of Alvadis, which in the quarter still had an effect of 2 months, amounting to €5.4 million. And then finally, we've also seen a decrease in the banking and finance revenues.

Value-added services, they slightly decreased by €0.7 million, mainly due to lower revenues from data and document management, but partly compensated by higher revenues from the European license plates.

Then moving to the profit and loss of Mail & Retail on Slide 9. Adjusted EBIT amounted to €35.7 million with a margin of 7.7%. This is a net decrease of only €2.7 million compared to the third quarter last year. What does explain that? First of all, decrease in total revenues of €21.7 million adjusted for the €0.6 million on the disposal of Alvadis, and on the other hand, the €19 million decrease in operating costs, including the adjusted D&A.

Operating expenses. They declined as a result of a couple of things. So on the one hand, we have higher payroll and interim costs and specific COVID-19 expenses, but on the other hand, that is more than compensated by lower costs from Ubiway retail, we saw lower revenue, but the cost of goods sold are also lower, including also the Alvadis deconsolidation impact; increased sorting and distribution expenses that could be transferred to PaLo Eurasia, because we've seen the growth in Parcels volumes that are handled by the integrated network; lower project related costs; lower use of subcontracting.

Then moving to PaLo Eurasia, Slide 10. We recorded an external revenue growth of €64.5 million. This is driven by a positive revenue development across all subsegments, thanks to thriving e-commerce both domestically and abroad. Parcels BeNe, they recorded an increase of €31.3 million, or 33.1%. When excluding last year’s €1.7 million earn-out reversal at Dyna, revenue growth is even be at €32.9 million.

This is fully driven by Parcels B2X volume and revenue growth of respectively 49% of volume, 45.3% in revenue, indicating that price mix is mitigated at minus 3.7% which is fully mix driven. This is the consequence of very high growth at big customers who benefit from lower prices than smaller accounts because of the high volume.

The remainder of Parcels BeNe revenues, which are not captured in B2X, a flattish year-over-year revenue development, driven among others by last year’s closure of non-profitable businesses as we might remember.

E-commerce logistics revenues increased by €8.5 million mainly driven by Active Ants growth from existing customers as well as the integration of MCS fulfilment as from October 1st, last year that organic growth is €2.7 million in this quarter. Radial Europe growth, mainly in the UK from existing and new clients and in Poland from the opening of a new fulfilment site.

Cross-border revenues they continued to grow exponentially with revenues up €24.6 million driven by parcels from Asia, as a result of the train solution that we had in place already last quarter. This was partly offset by declining cross-border postal business, fully mail driven.

On Slide 11, profit and loss of Parcels & Logistics Eurasia EBIT increased by €19.4 million to €29.7 million, margin of 11.3%. This was driven by the top-line evolution I just talked about, partly offset by higher volume-linked variable costs and higher intersegment operating expenses from M&R related to sorting and distribution of parcels within the integrated large mile view and parcels network.

The steep margin improvement is explained by this stellar growth in parcel volumes handled through the mail network.

Excluding last year’s €1.7 million earn-out reversal at DynaGroup, the adjusted EBIT would be up by €21 million operationally.

North America, operating income of e-commerce logistics grew by €55 million, up 25.2% or 31.6% when we exclude a €10.7 million negative foreign exchange development which was negative. This growth was mainly driven by Radial recording a 34% increase from existing customers as well as significant growth from new clients that we launched in 2019. This was only to a small extent offset by churn. Our cross-border activities, being Landmark, Apple Express and FDM, also benefitted from new client wins and higher sales from existing customers driven by increased e-commerce business overall.

International Mail saw external revenues flat year-over-year from a combination of underlying revenue growth offset by negative exchange rate impact. Excluding letter, higher domestic parcels revenues from new contract wins more than compensated lower revenues in the business mail segment.

Overall, external revenues were up by €55 million.

On slide 13, and we have the profit and loss of PaLo North America, in which you see an adjusted EBIT profit of €8.7 million. An increase of €14 million compared to prior year's loss and a margin of 2.9%. The weakening of the U.S. dollar versus the euro has an immaterial impact on EBIT since both revenues and costs are in U.S. dollars, so we benefit from a kind of natural hedge there.

For the second quarter in a row, we have reached positive adjusted EBIT driven by the strong top-line performance and OpEx increasing at a slower pace, thanks to positive operating leverage, higher productivity and our cost savings programs.

Moving to the Corporate Segment on Page 14, the external operating income increased by €2 million driven by higher gains on building sales. Net of the intersegment operating income, OpEx including depreciation and amortization increased by €1.6 million, mainly driven by higher provisions. This led to an adjusted EBIT increase within Corporate of €0.5 million.

Then we move to the cash flow on Slide 15. You can see that reported free cash flow which stood at minus €9.1 million in the quarter that represent here. It's an increase of €6.6 million. The cash flow from operating activities stood at €28.4 million, a decline year-over-year, which can be split in two things. First of all, €8 million improvement in cash flow from operating activities but before change in working capital and provisions, at €93.6 million mainly thanks to higher EBITDA generation, partially offset by higher tax prepayments in the third quarter of 2020, because we shifted a bit like I indicate earlier.

And then the second element is an €11.4 million deterioration in working capital and provisions evolution to minus €65.2 million, which can explained by higher cash outflow

relating to collected proceeds due to Radial’s clients of €36.2 million. This is driven by the high level of merchandise sales during the COVID-19 period in the second quarter. And then that high due to outflow in this quarter was partly compensated by working capital evolution excluding due to’s being €23.1 million better than last year. This is primarily driven by higher settlements of receivables due to increased sales in second quarter 2020, partially offset by outflows related to social security deferred to third quarter and '20 and lower supplier balances.

I think for cash flow, I also want to point out and when looking at use in the 2020. The change in working capital and provisions was positive at €3.8 million versus a negative €92.8 million in 2019, an improvement of €96.6 million. This was explained by increased cross border activities leading to higher terminal dues outstanding and secondly, positive impact of extended payment terms in payables due to some temporary initiatives that were set up in the context of the pandemic. The latter is expected to unwind in the course of the fourth quarter this year and the first quarter next year. The cash flow from investing activities, it improved by €10 million year-on-year, driven by lower CapEx, lower outflows for M&A, partly offset by last year's proceeds from the disposal of Alvadis.

Very briefly on the balance sheet, Page 16. The main balance sheet movements versus last year relates to decrease in trade and other receivables. That is due to the usual settlement of the SGEI receivable in the first quarter, and then the decrease in trade and other payables was mainly explained by cost containment actions in 2020, partially offset by the positive impact of the extended payment terms in the second and the third quarter due to COVID-19.

Then on Slide 17. Yes, on financing structure. Total available liquidity at the end of September consisted of €856 million of cash and cash equivalents, of which €685.6 million is readily available on bank current accounts and as short term deposits. bpost Group also have still the 2 underlying revolving credit facilities for a total amount of €375 million. So as to external funding, no big changes occurred in the quarter, which still amounts to €1 billion, out of which €826.2 million is long-term debt. The outstanding commercial papers, they amounted €165 million with a maturity between 1 and 6 months.

The current portion of the European Investment Bank amortization loan of €9.1 million will be repaid during the fourth quarter. We thereby conclude, again, to have sufficient short-term liquidity to serve our debt obligations, and we keep on managing this in a very cautious way, given the lack of visibility of the length and severity of the pandemic and the global crisis that comes with it.

I will now hand over to Jean-Paul for the outlook.

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

Thank you, Leen. As mentioned in my introduction, driven by the continued positive earnings momentum, we can raise our full year 2020 group adjusted EBIT guidance to at least €270 million. This outlook includes the estimated financial impact of the ransomware attack at Radial North America last month. Due to the second wave of the pandemic, and lock down measures taken. The visibility for Q4 is, however, still limited.

We continue to strive for capital expenditures for the year 2020 at the maximum of €150 million. The Board will decide on a new dividend policy early December, and we will communicate the new capital allocation framework, including dividend policy together with our strategic update to the financial markets and this on December 8.

We are now ready to take your questions. Operator, please open the lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Frank Claassen from Degroof Petercam.

Frank Claassen

Frank Claassen from Degroof Petercam. Two questions, please. First of all, on the advertising mail, did you see a shift from volumes from Q2 going into Q3 because of the lockdown, the first lockdown in Q2? And what is your view on Q4 given the new lockdown in Belgium? Do you expect postponement of advertising campaigns? And yes, what is the current situation? Have you maybe already seen signals of that? So that's the first one on advertising mail.

And then secondly, on Radial, what is the current situation on signing up new customers for next year? The situation was rather subdued due to COVID. Has that already improved? So do you see momentum for new customers gaining? What is the situation there?

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

Okay. Maybe on the advertising mail, it's clear that we have seen continued recovery during Q3, which you know that during Q2, because of the knockdown, we had a big impact on the advertising mail. So it continued to recover during Q3. As far as Q4 is concerned, yes, as you know, the lockdown just started on Monday of this week, the real lockdown also for the, with the retail, I would say. However, there's more retail open in Belgium than in the first lockdown.

There's also no ban on advertising mail, which was clearly a decision that was taken in March by the Ministry of Economy. So yes, will that be a big impact in Q4, it's difficult to judge. We are only two days in the lockdown. So will there be cancellations of advertising mail in the coming weeks? Probably, yes. But it's very difficult to predict.

On the other hand, we will probably also have a positive effect on the Parcels in Q4 because of the current lockdown. On the Radial, new customers for next year. We are still in line with our expectations, and we still have signed agreements for starting up new customers as we had during, by the end of Q2. So there's no big change during Q3. We are in the same line of expectations.

Leen Geirnaerdt

Yes. And meeting budget. So I understand what you say as it was difficult to launch new customers, we did gain new customers, which will be launched during the first quarter next year and also in the second quarter of next year. So there, we're still meeting plans on the contract signing.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from the line of David Kerstens from Jefferies.

David Kerstens

Three questions, please. First of all, on the, a follow-up on the impact of the second lockdown. I appreciate the comments you made on advertising mail, that there is no ban this time around. But do you think consumer behavior will be similar as during the first lockdown with regards to e-commerce? Or does everybody already have a second laptop and a home office installed? And whilst there are one-off effect that you had during the first lockdown that will not repeat during the second lockdown. I think PostNL had also quantified the one-off element in their Parcel volume that would not come back.

And secondly, on Radial, do you still expect Radial to be profitable in the fourth quarter after the ransomware attack? And since we all have to position ahead of the U.S. election outcome, would a Biden victory make any difference on Radial going forward?

And then finally, is there any further clarity on the investigations around you, Jean-Paul, with regards to your role at G4S that have potentially affected the performance of the Group so far this year? Thank you very much.

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

I will start with the last one and then go to the first thing. On the last one, if there would be news, you would have read it in the newspapers, I suppose, because they are very much very well-informed. So there is no news. The effects on Bpost Group profitability or management or so on, I think that's not existing.

On your first question, impact and lockdown and consumer behaviour. I think we've seen that we have had the parcel volume growth of 49%. So, we are -- as I said, also after the second quarter, we are at the higher curve. So I do not expect the same jump again as in March, April, May. We will not have another big jump. But I feel that your question is more about, yeah, will it not be lower than the current view we're on that I do not expect needed. Because otherwise I've seen it probably during Q2-Q3. There has not been a real lowering curve, I would say. Okay, if you take averages, not every day or every week. But if you take the averages, we had a peak during May. And then it went a little bit down, but it stays at a very high level.

So, I do not expect that. Of course, shops are -- there are more shops open in Belgium for the moment. Let's say, for example, Do It Yourself shops, it was a big one in our parcel increase but also a difficult one because of the pieces you buy there. It's not small parcels. So there are more shops open. On the other hand the government has also decided on -- a little bit strange, I must say, on goods that are not very important that cannot be sold in supermarkets or in shops that are open. So it's a real strange feeling.

However, I've seen myself that yeah, shops are very -- how would I say, creative with that part of the rulings. So I believe that we are prepared for much more because of the end of year peak, of course. But I believe that the curve we are on will be higher. So we are ahead of end of year. We also have Santa Claus, Sinterklaas, I would say in Dutch, in Belgium coming on the 6th of December. Already, this will have a big effect on parcels with toys for the kids. So that's our expectation, more or less.

Leen Geirnaerdt

Then to Radial question, will it again or still be profitable in the fourth quarter? Normally, yes. I think the impact, normally, yes, because e-commerce is also in North America. It's driving forward. There we see it in the third quarter. We don't see reason why that would slim down in the fourth quarter, and it's a volume business, as we have seen in the second and the third quarter. So the answer is yes. What's a bit more complicated to respond on your question is the impact on the ransom attack. There will be some financial impact.

It's difficult to assess it in full. And like Jean-Paul said in his voiceover, we have a solid insurance in place that covers the loss from businesses that would occur. A lot of the business could continue or was recovered if we still can notify the business was lost. We do have the insurers in place. Of course, also the reinstallment came with a cost. So the thing will also be when comes the cost, and that's probably more certain than one comes, or when are we allowed to account for the income of the insurance. And then Biden versus Trump, who's taking that question?

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

Yes. I think not on short term, there will be no effect in my opinion.

Leen Geirnaerdt

And our customers are both they're both Trump and both Biden. So we continue to deliver, that's for sure. So not a clear answer that we can give for the moment.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from the line of Henk Slotboom from The Idea.

Henk Slotboom

Well, on the results, I can be very brief, they are broadly impressive. But I would like to drill down a little bit further on the Radial situation. First of all, you said in your introduction, Jean-Paul, that the fulfillment services had started again. But did I understand it correctly that the payment services are still not working properly. Second question is, sorry, shall I ask them one by one? Or shall I ask them all...

Leen Geirnaerdt

No, no, no. Go ahead.

Henk Slotboom

Okay. Then the second question is you were mentioning an insurance policy that you have in place that basically reinforces all the missed revenues that are in place. That's one side of the metal, of course. And I'm happy to hear that you're insured for it. But how about your clients? How many have you been offline? And what has been the reaction from your clients? Because this is happening in what normally should be your top, your peak quarter. Have there been any claims? Have there been any clients that are so unhappy that they're threatening to walk out, perhaps you can elaborate about that?

So is there any structural damage you expect? And certainly, and that's more a, yes, a question, yes, I would like to ask it anyhow. Why didn't you share the news earlier because this happened 3 weeks ago? And when I read the text of your presentation, then yes, it has something like enough functionality has been restored. It still raises the impression that the situation is still not in a business as usual situation. Why haven't you informed the markets before? What withheld you from doing that?

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

Okay. First of all, on the first question, I think you must have misunderstood or I must have been wrong in what I said, but it's, the payment services have never been down. So they have been, always been up. It's on the customer care and the fulfillment services that we had to shut down. We decided that on our own. And the customer care services have been up after a few days. The fulfillment services have been gradually brought back online, I would say. And as far as, or some small minor stuff, we are already back in business as usual. So we are ready for the end of year peak and take extra measures.

As far as customers is concerned, we have informed our customers, of course, within 24 hours. We have been working [indiscernible] with the customers, making sure that they understand what happened for them. How we attack the problem, I would say, if I could use the word attack, how we handled the problem. And we've been working very cooperatively and I think to minimize maximally the impact on their customers and on themselves. So I think it has been going very well with the customers. And there's nothing more to say, in fact, on that side. So we really had a good cooperation with the customers.

Leen Geirnaerdt

As to communication time?

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

Yes.

Leen Geirnaerdt

Yes. So indeed, it happened on October 15th. Like Jean-Paul indicated, first priority was limiting the harm the tech could cause. And that has multiple things. That's, of course, how shutting down the system, informing your customers immediately, but also, how do you go forward with the attackers. So forensic investigation going on. And then, of course, it's not always helping you if you communicate externally, also not knowing the extent so we could communicate that and not giving any other answers there on. So we think we made the call, indeed, that would only cause panic. And as from day two, we knew that we could control it.

Henk Slotboom

Yes. Can I ask, one more add-on there, please. With regard to the insurance policy, does it also cover claims from clients?

Leen Geirnaerdt

Actually, in view of forensic investigation, I'd rather not answer that one.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from the line from of Lotte Timmermans from ABN AMRO. Please go ahead.

Lotte Timmermans

Good morning. Two questions please. First on the guidance. We look at earnings of €69 million-€75 million EBIT per quarter. I would expect Q4 to be at least at the top end of the range. And that would end up with guidance of at least €295 million. Could I assume there was some conservatism built into the guidance or is this the damage?

And the second question is on your balance sheet. I would consider the balance sheet relatively healthy. What would be an ideal net debt that you have in mind and would you

link targets to the dividend payments?

Leen Geirnaerdt

What was the last question? Sorry.

Lotte Timmermans

The last question was about the net debt EBITDA. So if you would link a target of net debt EBITDA to the dividend payments.

Leen Geirnaerdt

I'll first take the last one, perhaps on the balance sheet. You see it's relatively healthy. I think that's true. Especially looking at it from a net debt point of view. Bearing in mind that this year a very big step was taken. I think that's a very big move compared to last year. Do we have reserves at this point in time? Perhaps for your information Lotte, we do not have a particular banking covenant or something like that. So no, at Bpost, we do not have really covenants that we have to follow. We do keep very close eye on how Standard and Poor's looks at it. So their matrices are also ours.

And that is also indeed one of the messages that we will bring in the end of the year with December. If we talk about capital allocation, what indeed do we think as a sound balance sheet? And with goes indeed how you allocate your capital and in the end, the dividend policy. But allow me to come back on that December 8.

And then for your first question on guidance, Jean-Paul?

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

I think the guidance is of course prudent, but it's taking into account various elements. It takes into account the second lockdown we have here, which is again, a very difficult to predict. We do know that second lockdown in Belgium and we see also the figures of absenteeism, sickness. We are reaching or going over the figures of March beginning of this year. So we also have extra costs that will be implemented to continue to serve. We have, as I said before, on the mailing or the advertising mail, but also on the other mail, it's very difficult to predict, will it have the same effect as in the first lockdown? There will be effects for sure. As I said before, the parcel volume growth will probably remain as it is, and there will be not a second jump, another jump. And it's very difficult, very unpredictable how the end-of-year peak will be increasing the volume, if it's going to be an increase as we had in 2019 versus 2018, yes or no.

So yeah, it is cautious, but we also say it's at least €270 million, but it's very difficult to predict. And we see the second lockdown here in Belgium. It's not only sickness, we also have a big impact of people being obliged to go in quarantine. And so it's, there's a lot of effects that are very difficult to predict.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from the line of Marc Zwartsenburg from ING.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Can we take them one by one, please. And I'll start with Mail & Retail. If I look to the number of FTEs and interims there, it's up 4.4% year-on-year. And actually, there's some, quite significant decline in the top line. And now it's also...

Leen Geirnaerdt

Marc, the line is very bad. So first of all, we'd like to have all your questions, like everyone. And secondly, talk a bit slow because your line is not very clear. Thanks.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay. Well, my line is very clear. I'll talk slowly, and I'll give you all my questions then. Here we go. On Mail & Retail, the number of FTEs and interims is up 4.4% in the quarter, year-on-year, but also year-to-date. And I'm trying to stand a bit why the FTEs are going up, while the topline is declining? And I think there was a target to at least strip out 750 people for Mail on an annual basis. That's my first question. My second question is, can you maybe explain how the cost allocation works between a PaLo Europe and Asia versus Mail & Retail, that if parcels are delivered by mail, how does that exactly work? Is it then when mail volumes come down, that the margin of Mail & Retail will come down as well?

Could you explain a bit of dynamics there? And then lastly on the Parcels business BeNe with the new lockdowns and what, I know that Q4 is normally not your most efficient quarter with the peak season, which was the case in Q2. But would it be safe to assume that the Parcel Eurasia would have a higher EBITDA than in Q2 because of the higher revenues that normally are even despite profit. Impact in Q2, that Q4 will still be a better quarter than Q2? Those are my questions.

Leen Geirnaerdt

Okay. FTE evolution. So, and it goes together with your second question. So I rest my case on having all questions in one because within Mail & Retail, in that business unit, we run the mail operations. Which Jean-Paul, we tend to call it more mail and parcels operations so that it has to be clear to everyone, also those who are running the operations, that it's for both products that are, have the right of existence. So the FTEs that you see within Mail & Retail do include also the people that we have in the operations. So in the last-mile distribution part. And it's correct that on the one hand, we have natural attrition. So we always have people who leave 1,200 a year approximately. On the other hand, yes, with the alternative distribution model, which was geared towards mail, remember, also there, bit by bit, we will be able to work more productively, but then came COVID.

So with parcels coming in, and if you compare the product mail with parcels, there's a big distinction that time. A mail, you drop very quickly in the box. A parcel in the COVID lockdown, it was a bit easier. You could bring when everybody was at home. But even then, it takes you most time. So as to productivity, they're different. So what we always do in mail operations, we look what is the impact of mail volume decline, what FTEs should be reducing.

But on the other hand, we also have an increase, thanks to or due to parcels. And that's what you see in the FTEs. Then your second question is, yes, out of mail operations, an invoice is sent to PaLo Eurasia based on the parcels volume. So it's invoiced at cost. Then you said something, so is it, does it mean when your parcels go down, but let me say one thing parcels are not really likely to go down.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Well, the growth, I mean, it comes a bit more normalized, for us?

Leen Geirnaerdt

Yes. But still, as long as they don't decrease, your impact will not happen. So when is mail profitability going down is when mail is going down. And that's something which is higher margin.

Marc Zwartsenburg

But it's not that the margin then in the Parcel business is inflated by moving the FTEs to, sign them to Mail & Retail.

Leen Geirnaerdt

No, no, no. Because it's within, the network is within mail operations. And there it's invoiced parcels. And then the last question, if you take it on the Parcels BeNe impact of the lockdown and will we have a higher EBITDA than in the Q2.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Well, given that it's peak season, and you have lowdowns now in Q4, so Q4 would normally be even stronger than Q2, maybe a little bit less efficient. But then the question is, yes, can you still make a better EBIT?

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

I think the big question or the big unpredictable thing is, of course, the inefficiency we might have due to COVID. COVID hits harder, I would say, than in the first lockdown on number of staff. And as I said before, it's not only people being sick, but also the quarantine is much more affecting the FTEs that have to be replaced, and not, all FTEs being not, I would say, productive is not costing anything. So there is a cost on nonproductive FTE, which will be definitely higher in the Q4 than in Q2.

It's also like that for the moment. Just to give an example, the government decided that even if you have no symptoms on the virus, you have to be in quarantine for 10 days, and you cannot be tested. So the testing only goes for the ones who have symptoms. So somebody having been in contact with a positive-tested person needs to go in quarantine for 10 days, while before it was seven days, if you had a test after five days, you know the seventh day, you were aware if you were positive or negative. And if you were negative, you could start working again on day seven.

Now you have to stay at home for at least 10 days. So it all has a big impact, more, a bigger impact than in Q2. So I think it's difficult to compare Q4 with Q2 for Parcels BeNe.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yeah, fair enough.

Operator

We have two more questions in the queue. The next question comes from the line of Andrew Mulder from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Andrew Mulder

Good morning. A couple of questions. Firstly, did I understand right, that you also for parcels expect momentum of around 50% in Q4? Could you also give an indication for the mail side? Should we also take into account that there'll be around minus 8%. Secondly, in the past you gave the impact of COVID? Have you looked into what the impact has been in Q3?

On Radial, you said that some operations have been affected by this. Could you give an indication of what part that will be, what percentage of sales has been affected? Did you pay any sums to the [Indiscernible] in order to restart operations?

And then a question on dividends. Looking at the higher results, looking at lower debts, looking at the lower net debt to EBITDA, it's with hindsight, but haven't you been a bit too fast to decide not to pay a dividend for this year?

Leen Geirnaerdt

Okay. I'll take the dividend meanwhile. And it's the CFO speaking. So I think we reported it just in time because the thing is COVID-19 is still there. And then you're absolutely right. Looking at balance sheet, looking at results, perhaps if we had waited longer, we would get too optimistic. But I think that indeed and it was said in the second quarter with the board, that we want to preserve the strength of the balance sheet, the cash reserves and the capacity to invest on the longer term. And I think that's extremely important. We will still -- all companies have to see and to face on the aftermath of COVID-19. It will have bigger impact than it is today.

So I think being a bit more conservative there doesn't harm. In addition to that, as you know, Bpost has a transformation to make, so we will also need to invest to make the business transformation. So no, absolutely not. I think it's still a very wise proposal by the board.

So that on the dividend. On Radial, perhaps on the question that you asked, impact on revenue, I can be very brief and repeat what we said. We're still in the middle of the forensic investigation, we cannot deliver too many details. But as we said, we have the insurance in place and also the outlook, including any impacts of at least €270 million should give you enough comfort on that one. Also as the request on, did you pay for a ransom? I think you asked that. Also that forensic investigation is ongoing. We cannot answer that question.

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

I think concerning the sales, it is too early to say as I said before, some of the activities were not hit or we did not have to shutdown or we didn't shutdown.

Secondly, the fulfillment activity has been gradually putting back online and in place. And yes, quite a lot of the activities have been, in fulfillment have been in backlog. So it's too early to review that. And as Leen said, we cannot go much further into that. On the first one, I think your question is, are we going to have a 50% increase in Parcels for the fourth quarter, yes? But I think, as I said before, it's a bit difficult to say which effect we're going to have also for the end of year peak literally, combined with the lockdown, that's, I think, a difficult one. We are preparing for the maximum, I would say. We are preparing for a lot. But yes, we have no clear indication. For the Mail, I think we, meaning that, yes, we expect some possible increase in Mail volume loss, as I said, in the advertising mail. We might have some effects, but it's too early to say because the lockdown is only 2 days old. And also in the normal Mail, there might be some effects.

On the other hand, we should say that there is a difference between the current lockdown and the lockdown in March, April is that companies are fully working. And there's no obligation to stay at home if office's working. So that's obliged now. And it's a rule to have office work. On the other hand, I think companies that probably had difficulties to work and to get there, for example, there invoices out are much better prepared now to their administrative staff working at home than they were in March, April. So I think the effect, or negative effect on the mail side will probably be lower than in the first lockdown, but there might still be an effect.

Leen Geirnaerdt

Yes, so the COVID, like I said, we do not disclose or calculate it in detail because it's getting too complicated and artificial. We're losing a bit of ground to what to compare, as you may understand. But of course, that there are some positives and some negatives, like we indicated, advertising mail has seen its recovery in the third quarter, but now will be, in a way, somewhere halted. To what extent? We don't know. Transaction mail, good resistance over the quarter. And so there, still volumes, I think, were quite okay. Proximity, Ubiway we explained that. We are located in travel areas, so of course, that is still negative. But on the other hand, in the 2 PaLos, we are profiting from the COVID. So there, the increase in volumes, to what extent is it market-driven, to what extent it's COVID-19-driven, it's hard to calculate that effect. But qualitatively, that's a big thing that you see. What I can say is, yes it comes with a cost. And I now refer to cost as to health and safety measures. To give you an idea, I think we're still about €3 million a quarter that we spend on everything, which is for health and safety. So that's an amount that I can give because it's easy to calculate. But on the others, it's still, it's difficult to say what exactly is now the new normal or what is really COVID-related and how to calculate it to what basis. So that's the only thing that I can respond to that one.

Andre Mulder

Maybe a follow-up on the Parcel side. Looking at the development in Q3, especially on the margin side, would you say that some of the operation is pretty close to being ideal? Or do you still see some material setback from these extra costs?

Leen Geirnaerdt

That's a difficult question. May I just say something so that we all are aligned. You know that in PaLo Eurasia, we do not only have Parcels, right? So we also have cross-border included. So that's why it's question to ask because you're really asking about parcels. But of course, there are different businesses. Europe is included there, Active Ants is included in cross-border activity. And then as to Parcels, yes, it was a good quarter, I think, as to how operations treated and already in the second quarter, I think what the network has done and get [indiscernible], I think that's great. And I think all men contributed to that extremely. Is it already the ideal situation? Yes, it's our job always to see if there are new opportunities.

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

I think Q2, Q3 has been quite good there. And as for Q2, we, of course, had to ramp up the possibilities to continue to serve very quickly, which is, of course, short term costs, extra costs that we had, which, of course, have been lower in Q3. So it is pretty close to being ideal. I would say, probably, yes. So we had a very good, definitely a very good quarter. And I think, I would say, short term costs, which are also costing more or short-term [indiscernible] then when we can have it longer term, that is a difference between Q2 and Q3, I think.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from the line of Najet El Kassir from BofA.

Najet El Kassir

Three questions, please, for me. First one is do you have surcharge in place for Parcel in the fourth quarter? And also, how we should think about price/mix evolution in the Parcel business for the fourth quarter as well as for fiscal year '21? Secondly is on CapEx for FY '21, how we should think about the CapEx at this level? And last is on Mail volume decline, what should we expect in terms of when all things normalizes at some point, what should we expect in terms of Mail volume decline in fiscal year '21?

Leen Geirnaerdt

As to 2021, it's too early to tell. We do not come with an outlook already in the month of November, so give us a bit more time there. So both on CapEx, both on volume decline mails, we cannot answer yet.

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

Yes, we have surcharges in place and they have been agreed already in the beginning of the year. So that is in place. And then the price mix evolution, that depends on which customers will grow heavily. But I think it will be probably the same view as what we had in in the first lockdown that means that the bigger customers will probably grow more than the average. So I think we will have there an evolution which is in line, in my opinion, with the second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Marco Limite from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Marco Limite

Hi. Good morning. I've got two questions left. So the first one is back to the European parcel business. And so if for example 2021 you will see let's assume, 10%, 20% volume growth on top of the very high base of 2020. Do you think you still have enough capacity and flexibility to accommodate that amount of volumes? So you will have to open a new centre or whatever. So, yeah, the question is if you've got still enough flexibility to deal with more growth within the current parcel network.

And the second question, if you can tell at this stage of course, if the new dividend policy that will be disclosed in December will be based on IFRS numbers or still on Belgian GAAP. Thank you.

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

Referring to your first question, do we have enough capacity and if 10% or 20%? I'm not going to do that prediction. But if we have enough capacity, well, we informed you I think that we invested in two new sorting machines during summer. And that gives us an important extra capacity of about 100,000 parcels to be sorted a day.

We still have quite some flexibility and capacity after that for at least, in our opinion, for one to two years. Because also, as I said before, there is a certain capacity if you use more hours in the day and that's capacity which we have available, if you want to unlock it, I would say. So that's I think about your question.

We do have ideas and we do our planning to do further capacity increase I would say for the second half of 2021 and further on. So we are really evaluating that period already because if we want to be ready for 2022 second half and end-of-year peak at that time. We need to start making the plans and also deciding on the investments we have to do. So that's a little bit the outlook on capacity.

Leen Geirnaerdt

As to the dividend that if I may first ask a question to you, Marco, why do you ask?

Marco Limite

Just because it makes it easier for us to model straight on IFRS numbers rather than trying to bridge IFRS into Belgian GAAP?

Leen Geirnaerdt

I do have to disappoint you because we will disclose it in December, but I just wanted to understand why you asked. We'll come back to this.

Marco Limite

No, no, no. There's no particular reason why now, I was just wondering if you could just tell that.

Leen Geirnaerdt

Yes, yes. Allow me to come back on that one to you in December.

Operator

The next and last question comes from the line of Sumit Mehrotra from Societe Generale.

Sumit Mehrotra

Apologies, I'm on a very bad line, I might trail off, but I'll still take my chance. Very straightforward question on PaLo Eurasia. So do you think, so 2 consecutive quarters of 11% margins. Do you think that this is the new normal with the volume levels that we are seeing? And I'm contrasting it with the expectations of 6% to 8% at the beginning of the year. So I know we are not crystal gazing. But just your thought process given the volumes that are in the system now, do you think we have to recalibrate how we look at PaLo Eurasia margins? Then secondly, I would like to hear a bit more about your free cash flow conversion. What do you think about conversion going forward, any levers that you have in mind to improve it? That would be good to hear.

Leen Geirnaerdt

Okay. Yes. On the operating, on the 11% margin, sorry, what you indicated is that now the new normal that you have to take into account, it's a bit what we discussed. So please keep in mind that we have, and Parcel and cross-border and Radial Europe and Active Ants. So the e-commerce in Europe. The latter one is still evolving as to profitability. So there, we're not at the maxim yet. Cross-border is very fluctuating over time. And that's also what explained in the second quarter, why there was a big shift from the, what was it, 5-point something to 11%. So take that in mind.

So is the 11% new normal or the holy grail, I would not dare to say that because of the different mix in the product and especially in cross-border, the fluctuation that we have over the quarters. That's the answer on that one. And then on the free cash flow conversion, like I tried to explain and probably that's why you ask. In this year, free cash flow, especially if you look at year-to-date, 2020, a lot was done on working capital, and I'm quite happy that we could do that in very gentle and smooth way. So it's not that we have been squeezing suppliers or whatsoever. I think all of that went in a very good collaboration. But some of those things will unwind, part in the fourth quarter, part in the next quarter.

And then, of course, a very important one, if you look at the cash flow that we present is the fact that we have the Q2 from Radial, which is indeed cash coming in from customers that after a certain period of time, we have to give back to our customers. So that's always a bit, making the exercise that you want to do as to cash conversion, a bit more complicated. That's also why we exclude it from the adjusted free cash flow. And to answer, can we further improve? So I think the 2 quarters coming up, it will be a bit worse. Because it was really management there. We didn't know what was coming in front of us with COVID-19. So everything that we could do also on tax prepayments, indeed agreeing with the customers on payment terms, it was really to manage a crisis of which we did not know the impact on our cash conversion. So it will worsen a bit.

On the other hand, yes, we and the team are really working hard to get better insight on how it all works. We are working on DSO, bpost, typically, as you can see, our working capital is negative because a lot of what we do is prepaid, almost everything in the Mail & Retail part. So in any case, it's something that is high on our agenda, making the business transformation. We will have a shift in working capital because prepaid, it will be a different kind of business.

So important of credit policies, collection procedures being very firm on the DSO that you agreed upon with your customers, it will get bigger importance. So on the working capital, so much is going on, that I cannot give you a rule of thumb for the future. I hope that answers your question.

Sumit Mehrotra

Yes. May I just add one more on Mail & Retail, a straightforward one again. In Q3, how much, I mean, I'm not asking for quantification, but just a sense I want to get, how much of the decline in operating expenses has been because of the lower cost from material costs from Ubiway? And how much is actually the shift of, or the billing to PaLo Eurasia in Q3? So 2 things are going on together, so I just want to understand that when things come to normal in retail, how should we look at Mail & Retail margins then?

Leen Geirnaerdt

As to the last question on, so the cost charging from one segment to another, you can find it in the intersegment operating income in part. And then the other part is related to OpEx. We do not disclose that in a detailed way. And then your other question was, what was the other question?

Sumit Mehrotra

Actually, it is related. I want to understand the...

Leen Geirnaerdt

On Ubiway. Yes.

Sumit Mehrotra

Yes. How much the decline in operating expenses is coming from the Ubiway position and how much is from the increased cross billing to PaLo Eurasia?

Leen Geirnaerdt

Yes, we do not disclose that. So, otherwise, we'd start giving the EBIT per operating segment, and we try to stick to the business unit.

Operator

We have no further questions coming through. So I'll hand back over to your host for any concluding remarks.

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

Okay. Thank you for your presence and for a lot of questions, and I'm myself also looking forward to be with you again on 8th of December when we are able to discuss with you or to present to you our strategic review and also our new dividend policy. Thank you, and have a nice day. And I would say also keep it safe because it's still around.

Leen Geirnaerdt

Yes.

