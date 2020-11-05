Mortgage Origination For Profits

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.

In this series we’re providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

These REITs don’t just service mortgages, they also originate mortgages. As you may have heard, mortgage origination is a great business today.

PMT and NRZ are both in our bullish range and in our portfolio.

Mortgage REITs and Preferred Shares

Source: The REIT Forum

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBYW The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs Agency Hybrid Multipurpose ETFs AGNC $14.07 ANH $1.71 NYMT $2.69 REM $26.36 AAIC $2.78 CIM $8.85 NRZ $7.85 MORT $13.97 ARR $9.83 EFC $12.92 PMT $15.74 CHMI $10.07 IVR $2.77 CMO $5.22 MFA $2.91 DX $16.64 MITT $2.77 NLY $7.26 WMC $2.02 ORC $5.27 TWO $5.39

Price-to-Book Value - Using Q2 2020 Book Value

Let the images begin!

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed during Q3 2020 and to a lesser degree during Q4 2020.

Price-to-Book Value - Using Q3 2020 Book Value

Some mortgage REITs have already reported Q3 book values, if so, you can find them in the price-to-book chart below. If a company has reported their book value within 24 hours prior to public release of this article, please cut us a little slack.

Source: The REIT Forum

Book values will have changed some already during Q4 2020. We aren’t including that in our public articles (except for index cards). Scott Kennedy provides frequent updates on estimated book value, ratings, and price targets through The REIT Forum.

Dividend Yields

Dividend yields often come up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is stupid and regularly results in terrible performance. Don’t do it.

Source: The REIT Forum

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally, the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Source: The REIT Forum

Consensus estimates aren’t always the best and there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Preferred Shares

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below:

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

The last preferred shares in this group with a suspended preferred share dividend are from AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT).

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You’ll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn’t absolute.

For each metric we have 2 charts. Why use two charts? Because it is much more convenient for readers who want to enlarge the charts. We simply can’t fit 40+ shares into a single chart and still have it show up well on a mobile device.

Share Prices

We will start with the prices:

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

That chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Dividend Yield

Let’s move onto the stripped yield. This is the way dividend yields should be handled for preferred shares:

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices.” Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you are planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Floating Rate Dividend Yields

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “Floating Yield On Price.” If the share remains at a fixed-rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change:

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Focusing On Individual Shares

With the broad view of the sector covered, we’re going to focus on a few individual shares.

New Residential

Source: The REIT Forum

New Residential is in an unusual position where their book value is substantially understating the total value of the REIT:

Source: NRZ

The REIT still trades at a huge discount to the reported book value of $10.86 and that isn’t recognizing the full value of the operating company. A dramatic increase in origination production and solid gains on sale of mortgage loans originated have been a nice boost for the REIT:

Source: NRZ

They’ve been growing that business rapidly. However, earnings have been weakened currently due to the additional cost to service loans due to the impact from COVID-19:

Source: NRZ

Those costs should dip back down in the future. Investors are free to disagree about the timing for getting past the pandemic, but it isn’t simply a new way of life. Forbearance trends suggest that the impact on servicers is starting to improve:

Source: NRZ

While my overview on NRZ is pretty brief, Scott Kennedy provided a more thorough assessment for subscribers of The REIT Forum.

PennyMac Mortgage Trust

Source: The REIT Forum

Since PMT hasn’t reported Q3 2020 results yet, we will use some slides from Q2. Just like NRZ, you’ll notice that PMT is highlighting the profitability of their mortgage origination:

Source: PMT

An annualized ROE of 38.3% is pretty great. Delinquency was going down as of July 2020:

Source: PMT

That matches with the slide we saw from NRZ discussing their situation with mortgages in forbearance.

Positions

We don't get every call right, but we win far more than we lose. Below you can see all of our open positions for the common shares:

Source: The REIT Forum

That's a pretty solid record. Our record on closed positions is quite solid as well. It's simply been a nice sector to make money by understanding which shares are trading at the most attractive discounts.

Conclusion

