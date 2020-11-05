Real Vision Asks: What Are The Markets Celebrating?

GDP growth baked into the numbers for Q4 will be too high and it is likely that estimates will go down and continue to go down in the future.

Investors may not have considered the probability for an election outcome other than a blue wave and what the policy implications might be in a split government.

Some of the moves we’re seeing in markets today are the unwinding of the blue wave thesis, as well as an unwind of VIX hedge trades for potential post-election chaos, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

In light of the market rally occurring along with election uncertainty today, Harrison tried to answer the question of what are markets celebrating? He said he’s not clear whether the rally is just relief that chaos did not ensue, or whether there may be something more fundamental happening. He said we’re getting something more down the middle than either a blue wave or chaos and the markets seem to like that.

Harrison also shared his latest thoughts about the shape the recovery is taking. He believes we’re in a reverse radical type of recovery and this point in time is the kink in growth. If we continue on this pace, Harrison thinks it will take a minimum of three years to get back to square one.

“We’re seeing a market slowdown in the pace of job growth and that is not consistent with a robust recovery,” he said.

Other numbers Harrison said he is looking at are today’s ISM numbers, including the non-manufacturing business activity number and the overall number, which were both really weak. Harrison said we’re seeing these numbers roll over in a way that is worse than expected, which suggests that the GDP growth baked into the numbers for Q4 will be too high and estimates will go down. He expects they will continue to go down more into the future.

Overall, Harrison’s narrative for everything right now is that we got ahead of ourselves thinking about outcomes, and the outcomes people weren’t expecting are becoming more likely. Going forward, his focus is more on the economy than politics. Harrison thinks the politics story is a blip that will pass in a month or two and the real questions are what the tail risk to the economy and markets will be, and how the final political configuration will affect fiscal stimulus.

