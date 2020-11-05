The major risk to VWO is its high concentration in China. However, the country can be avoided via the Emerging Market ETF EMCX.

With lower expected EPS losses in emerging markets, it would seem likely that EM valuations would be higher; however, they remain significantly below those of developed countries.

Protest movements over the past two years have made it clear that political and social risks are likely as high in developed countries as they are in developing countries.

(Pexels)

Emerging Markets have been subpar investments since the early 2000s. Year after year, their currencies have declined against the U.S. dollar due to high external borrowing, difficulties competing with China for exports, and generally high inflation with low economic growth. As you can see below, the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) has underperformed the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) by about 30% over the past decade:

Data by YCharts

Looking at the lower chart, we can see that the bulk of this underperformance occurred during the 2012-2016 timeframe. During this time, Europe saw a considerable recovery while the price of commodities collapsed. This harmed many EM countries since most depend on commodity exports.

However, there is a sign of hope. This year, emerging markets have actually outperformed developed markets (excluding the U.S.) by about 10%. Of course, both are down on the year, but this is a sign that EMs may finally be the alpha-opportunity they used to be. If you recall, I mentioned this in a recent article on VEA called Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF: If You're Looking Abroad, Look Elsewhere; the bottom line was that, if you're looking to gain international exposure, emerging markets are the safer bet.

How Emerging Markets Stack Up To Developed

Historically, most investors are unsure about buying emerging market stocks since those countries tend to have higher political uncertainty and instability. However, if the 2019-2020 period has taught us anything, it is that developed countries are not necessarily as stable and capitalist-friendly as assumed. This includes not only the U.S. but also Hong Kong and Europe. For now, developed countries have muted inflation rates; however, as government budgets swell and unease grows, monetary stability may be equal to or worse than that of emerging market countries.

To the surprise of many, emerging markets have actually fared much better in 2020. In general, they've seen significantly lower COVID death rates (partly due to younger populations). Developed countries are also expected to see an 8% average GDP decline this year while emerging countries' average GDP is only expected to fall 3%. In general, developing countries have either had very strict lockdowns like China which, officially speaking, resulted in the eradication of COVID, or have not instituted such strict lockdowns.

In general, most developed market companies and governments are seeing significant revenue declines and debt growth. Similar trends are seen in most EM countries but to a lesser extent since their central banks do not have the currency strength to pursue near-zero rates and extensive QE. China is actually expected to grow its GDP this year.

EM Equities Are Cheaper With Higher Growth

Of course, these factors are not accounted for in equity performance and valuations. The EM ETF VWO has outperformed the developed market ETF VEA by a bit, but both funds have had abysmal performance compared to the S&P 500 which remains positive on the year despite a significant fundamental deterioration.

More importantly, growth trends over the past five years have led to significantly higher valuations in developed countries (specifically, the U.S.) than developing countries. This is shown in the chart below which plots the weighted-average "P/E" ratio of various Vanguard ETFs vs. the w/a past five-year EPS growth of each:

(Vanguard, "MGK: The Big Tech Boom Is Headed For A Big Bust")

As you can see, there is generally a very strong relationship between past five-year EPS growth and valuation. Overall, based on the data today, an ETF is expected to have a w/a "P/E" ratio equal to 1.28+ 184 * Annualized 5-Year EPS Growth Rate. The weighted-average EPS growth rate for VWO is 14.2% which translates to an expected w/a "P/E" of 19.5X; however, that figure is actually only 16.3X. This means there is a 20% expected upside in VWO for it to reach fair value. On the chart, the gap between expected and real valuation is most extreme for VWO.

VWO has additional qualities not found in the others. Its companies have a weighted-average return-on-equity of 17.1% while it is only 12% for developed-market VEA. Based on GDP expectations, it is also likely the case that EPS growth will be much stronger in emerging markets than in developed going forward, which may mean investors will pivot their portfolios back into EMs for diversification potential.

The Bottom Line: Alpha is Key

An investor's goal should not be simply to achieve the highest returns possible as greater returns are usually only found through greater risk-taking. Thus, the goal should be to seek both decent returns and high diversification to limit risk, this is the definition of 'Alpha'. The ultimate goal is a basket of uncorrelated assets with decent return potential.

I believe VWO is a strong asset which investors can use to achieve this. It has a correlation to the S&P 500 of only 0.50-0.75, which gives it far more diversification than European or Japanese equities (which usually have correlations closer to 0.8-0.95). Most importantly, the ETF's constituents appear to be undervalued by about 20% and likely even more if we consider the fact that EMs have been less impacted by "2020 issues." Indeed, it is not hard to imagine a scenario where many investors in developed countries buy EM stocks simply to reduce exposure to their home currency and economy.

The biggest risk I see in VWO is its high concentration in China. 45% of the fund is currently invested in that country with an additional 16% in Taiwan (which is highly correlated to China). Of course, China's GDP has been less impacted by COVID and the country is arguably among the most socially/politically stable due, however, to authoritarian policies.

Still, there remains a distinct possibility that China's massive property bubble finally pops which will likely lead to trillions in selling activity. This is a bit of an existential economic risk considering the country's high dependence on property construction and real-estate banking/financing. However, it is worth pointing out that the country's property market has been in a 'bubble' for at least a decade without fail. Indeed, the country's economy is a bit of an enigma and does not appear to always follow the same "economic laws" that seem to exist everywhere else.

For now, China's economy is much stronger than Europe, Japan, and North America's but this could certainly change. There is an emerging market ETF that excludes China called EMXC by iShares which has an equally low weighted-average "P/E" of 15X. This fund may be a slightly better opportunity than VWO; however, VWO has had a better performance this year due to the rise of the yuan (which has boosted Chinese equities tremendously).

Overall, I believe VWO is a much better bet than most other equity ETFs and will likely deliver outperformance over the next few months and likely years. That said, I am officially neutral simply because I am currently bearish on global equities as a whole. Still, I am looking forward to buying the dips on emerging market equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.