ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) CEO Suri Suriyakumar on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Stickney

Thank you, Camellia and welcome everyone. On the call with me today are Suri Suriyakumar, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; our Chief Operating Officer, Dilo Wijesuriya, and Jorge Avalos, our Chief Financial Officer. Our third quarter results for 2020 were publicized earlier today in a press release. The press release and other company materials are available from our Investor Relations pages on ARC Document Solutions site at ir.e-arc.com.

In today's earnings announcement, ARC offered expanded supplemental disclosures to provide shareholders and analysts with additional information in advance of our quarterly conference call. The disclosures are largely historical and will not be read on today's call. Please note that today's call will contain forward-looking statements that fall within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are only predictions based on information as of today, November 4, 2020, and actual results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties that we highlight in our quarterly and annual SEC filings. This call will also contain references to certain non-GAAP measures, which are reconciled in today's press release and in our Form 8-K filing.

I will now turn the call over to our Chairman, President and CEO, Suri Suriyakumar. Suri?

Suri Suriyakumar

Thank you, David and good afternoon everybody. We are extremely pleased to announce a strong quarter, in spite of the extraordinary circumstances we have been operating under with regard to the pandemic. As you may recall, immediately after the COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and businesses were forced into a lockdown, we embarked on an ambitious strategy to re-engineer the company for a new environment. We made significant changes in our operations, and our infrastructure to make sure that we could continue to remain relevant to our customers and the markets we serve, not just in the near term, but for the long haul.

Our third quarter results clearly show the strategy is working in our favor. Each of our primary business segments are on the right track, with color graphics and imaging leading the way. We've seen growing interest in environmental, retail and educational graphic imaging, and of course, health and safety signage, remain in a high demand. We've also stretched these capabilities into new areas, creating products to fit our new environment like Cube Mate, our mobile desk screens for the education market. The majority of our new business is coming from outside of the construction industry.

That said construction printing has remained a vital part of the mix as new and existing projects continue to move forward. The environment for managed print services is changing and creating new opportunities despite continue to work from home preferences and scanning and imaging has also proven the resilient, working away from offices demands a mobile first attitude to a document and information management. So our customers are looking at digital document conversion in a new light. The company also continues to make inroads into the facilities market.

Our business was changing long before the pandemic stuck, in some ways, our new focus and reconfiguration of our operation simply accelerated ARCs transformation into a new kind of company.

But at the heart of it, it's never been easy to quickly recognize and respond to the needs of our customers, our business and our shareholders. This approach to our business has not only become second nature to us, but also has become a strategic necessary in our changing environment. The pandemic shows no sign of diminishing soon, and we expect the challenging operating environment to persist. But as the economic and cultural landscape evolves in the face of the pandemic, we are adapting to the opportunities it presents for new business, refining our cost structure and opening up new markets.

Our third quarter results are impressive from almost any perspective. And I will turn over the call in a moment to Dilo and Jorge to explain more. But before I do, I also want to reiterate our long-term commitment to our shareholders. A year ago we made a commitment to begin returning shareholder value directly in the form of a dividend program and share repurchases. It was a modest beginning, and it felt like we were interrupted almost immediately. With the onset of the pandemic in March, we were compelled to suspend both the programs to ensure the company and its cash flows were secure. In just two quarters, I think we have done both.

As such, we are already ready to re commence these activities. And we anticipate the resumption of our dividend program and share repurchases before the end of the year. How the pandemic ultimately affects our cultural and economic environment in the coming months remains to be seen. It's a fluid environment to say the least. And I will be surprised if weren't challenged along the way. But I won't be surprised to see our team rise to those challenges and overcome them.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Dilo and then Jorge to provide perspective on Q3. Dilo?

Dilo Wijesuriya

Thank you, Suri. When we last spoke most of our efforts were revolving around implementing systems to keep our employees safe, reorganizing the service centers to accommodate new levels of work, supporting customers by implementing good safety protocols such as curbside pickups, non-contact delivery and restricted access to walk in traffic, reorganizing the NPS workflow to support customers working from home, strengthening our online and ecommerce platforms, improving and increasing investment in our web and social media marketing efforts and reorganizing expenses to keep the company fit and strong financially.

All of this was a result of listening to our customers and staying focused on the immediate theme. We were able to pivot our production and selling methods to deliver what our customers required during the height of the pandemic. Much of our activity involved changing our approach to sales as well. Entering new markets, as we have done has required a sales force of hunters and a more aggressive approach to marketing. And our team has embraced this new mindset. On the operation side, I'm very pleased with our staff who work tirelessly to re-engineer the production centers and learning processes and converted many of our plans to support immediate customer needs.

In the past several months, we continued to adapt our business and our offering to produce and monitor graphics for both interior and exterior environment. New PT products, like our new Cube Mate screen that not only serve students, but also offices, public services and walk up counters options for mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, safety distancing signs protocol, exciting new graphic imaging for retail businesses, office, restaurant and public space graphics to help explain new processes or encourage new behavior, key safety signs in addition to our normal plan and graphics work for construction site, and creating safety graphics plans for businesses and supporting the installation of graphic wherever they are required.

We were also able to keep abreast of the numerous city and state guidelines and create environmental graphics in multiple languages for schools and businesses to use as they started to reopen. We were successful in providing the sensing signs, posters, decals and show graphics for over 1000 educational institutes in the US, including signage for the entire Chicago Public School District, the third largest public school system in the US. In this example, we produced and delivered nearly a million graphics for this job in less than two weeks, demonstrating unprecedented on demand capacity and capability in the production of our digital graphics image.

As we go into Q4, we're continuing to listen to our customers, both our traditional customer and our new one. And we are staying nimble in producing and delivering the immediate signage needs. We have invested and improved our first response customer care team as well. During times of uncertainty, it is critical that we take care of our customers and make them comfortable with the way we are supporting their projects. We have received multiple commendations from customers, thanking our staff for going above and beyond for helping our customers during the pandemic.

As for reconsideration activities, we closed 15 locations that weren't adding value to our overall operation. A significant portion of sales from these locations were moved to larger service centers and our online ecommerce platform. While the pandemic disrupted our business, it has also brought in new opportunity. Our divisional leadership has done a tremendous job in improving our margins by improving efficiencies, and delivering good value to our customers. For that we are thankful to all our employees. The workforce, cost structure and production network that can be leveraged in any number of directions. We are well positioned for whatever kind of work may come our way.

With that I hand over to Jorge for a financial update. Jorge?

Jorge Avalos

Thank you, Dilo. In light of the ongoing trends in the overall economy and the markets we serve, I think it is best to impress upon our investors, the strength and staying power of ARC under its new configuration. Not only have our sales and operational changes created opportunities in the market, but with our financial strength to fit our potential for long-term success is just as great.

Our capital structure and liquidity are rock solid, as evidenced by year-to-date increase in our cash balance of more than $20 million driven solely by the operations of the business. Our leverage ratio, net of cash has reduced to less than 1.5 times and our cost structure has decreased approximately 30% from where we stood just a year ago.

These metrics are the source of our confidence and recommencing the dividend program after a brief hiatus, and to begin repurchasing stock at our earliest opportunity. In addition to the strength of our capital structure, our operating performance is also providing resources to us through these uncertain times.

As impressive as $72.4 million may be in quarterly revenue in such an environment, the opportunity to grow market share and new customers still remains high. These sales are producing impressive quarterly earnings at $0.07, as compared to last year's third quarter earnings per share of $0.04 on sales that were $20 million higher and pre-pandemic conditions.

At $12.5 million, our EBITDA performance is also higher than last year, despite the lower level of sales and cash flow from operations is $13 million for the quarter and $39 million year-to-date, both of which are significantly higher than prior year cash flow performance.

I want to emphasize these numbers to our investors to help them understand that we are working from a position of strength even as we continue to operate in an uncertain environment. The fourth quarter has begun with a global increase in COVID-19 cases, even as the flu season looms in front of us, and worldwide economies are still experimenting with the best way to keep national economies from collapsing.

These are just a few of the challenges that confront all of us. But at ARC, we started our turnaround by assisting government, healthcare and businesses of all kinds in managing through these difficult times. In doing so we discovered new ways to keep our business healthy and today's results demonstrate that clearly. We are here for the long haul. And we are grateful for our investor support.

At this point, I'll turn the call back to Suri. Suri?

Suri Suriyakumar

Thank you, Jorge. Operator, we're now available for our listeners' questions.

Ben Andrews

Hey guys, how are you?

Suri Suriyakumar

Very good, very good Ben.

Ben Andrews

Thank you for all your hard work. Can I understand MPS a little bit more and what you're seeing Suri? Are those printing jobs just going away? Or are they sending them to your centers? And how does - do you think that evolves that MPS unit? Do you think it comes back slowly? Or is it just a unit that you have a lot less equipment in a year from now.

Suri Suriyakumar

So I'll get Dilo to give a little more color on that Ben. But from an overall perspective, from 10,000 feet or 30,000 feet perspective, the entire MPS business is going to significantly evolve. It's going to change depending on how things are falling off in terms of customers getting back to offices, having MPS installations in offices. So there basically what we are doing is reconfiguring and redistributing a coupon phase, right. That's what we are doing, because we are recognizing that customers are not going back to offices and doing the same thing they did before. So the customer - the behavior itself is changing. Like for example, there are a lot of people who are actually working from home, but have print needs. When they are other companies like if you take the utility companies and companies of that nature. They are still looking to outsource their work, they used to have big print rooms, they are traditionally - they try to do all the work within our own environment, they are actually outsourcing that work.

And then there is another group of customers who basically had this huge installations, who are saying, we are returning to office the same way we did before, therefore, there is excess equipment coming out of that place. So this entire space is completely changing. So what we are doing is reconfiguring and redistributing those equipment fleets and creating new opportunities, right, with equipments, which we refurbish and certify. So the equipment which you get back, some of them have a lot of life left, but we can recertify them and place them and use them also for outsource printing. So there's a variety of new opportunities popping up. The key is to be on the lookout for them and be creative about how we are servicing those customers. Because if you go to the old traditional method of just buying equipment, obviously, something we don't want to do when we already have a fair amount of equipment, which is actually in our fleet. Dilo, would you like to add anything to that.

Jorge Avalos

And maybe before we go to Dilo real quick, Ben just to answer the part of your question there, any revenue that recorded under MPS is revenue that's generated at our customer sites via office setting or project site. So that is the revenue that is in that line item. With that Dilo, go ahead.

Dilo Wijesuriya

Yeah, thank you. So as Suri mentioned, there are a couple of challenges and opportunities that are opening up. The challenges are skilled, the customers are - the large percentage of customers are working from home, some of our larger customers, we have seen only about 10% to 15% of their staff has returned to office, and rest of them are now working from home. So therefore, the amount of printing that we do on site has reduced drastically. So that's where the MPS numbers have got affected. However, we have the opportunities that we have seen, and we have up and we are continuing to focus is helping the customers who are working from home to print to our service centers. Because customers, we have provided them technology tools to directly print to our service centers, and get it distributed anywhere in the country.

So that's a new opportunities. While it may not print in the office, it's going to print in our office. We also have opportunities, new opportunities where lots of construction sites and temporary officers are looking for short-term rentals. They are not willing to, unlike in the past, sign up a three-year lease with our equipment manufacturer. So we have that opportunity to use some of the machines that we are re configuring. So recertifying and putting it back. So that's another opportunity that we're seeing as well. And many of the customers, when they come back to us, we feel that in the - over the next two, three quarters, different customers and different percentages will come back. We will get our MPS program started and it'll continue to evolve as the time goes by.

Ben Andrews

Right, yeah, I figured that some of the - I mean, the, there's no possible way that they could turn off that much printing. So some of it is going to CDIM, do you guys have any handle on how much is going there? I mean, revenues are down 13 million year-over-year, do you think like maybe 5 million went there or do you have any numbers on that?

Suri Suriyakumar

So we're not going back and looking at the past numbers we had Ben, because it's very hard to compare year-over-year because the business has changed so much. So we are not tracking that. So that's why we are taking this view. Look, we have re-engineered the company, the water level is at a different mark now and we are looking at that business as business opportunities which come from any place. So we're not looking at as a MPS segment and driving that. There used to be a time we would create this as separate - as a separate category and drive it hard. And that belonged to a group of customers who are large global customers who had equipment in the offices, all that's gone. It's very hard to keep track of that. So like Dilo said, it comes in different forms, but we are just keenly aware of these opportunities. When customers say we are having three sites now, but its construction sites, we're not going to get anything on three years or five-year lease, we want short-term rentals. We have equipment, absolutely no problem. Where do you want it? Bang. We deliver that acumen and we've been placing equipment really, really fast and customers love it because they're not ordering and waiting.

That is - one of the things which Dilo has done is the response time we have. We immediately react to opportunities like that. So similarly, if there are other customers who want equipment, we can be price competitive. We also have the equipment immediately. So we are constantly having our team recertify this equipment which comes in just to make sure they're in good working order, and we place them back. So what happens is we are mitigating the expense, because we already have this activity in hand and we also putting them to use. So again, when the market comes back - because remember we have not returned to normalcy when the markets come back, there are people wanting services, but we just can't - we don't know how they're going to have. Is the full office going to come back? Do they need half the capacity? It's hard to predict that. But what we're doing is we're just being opportunistic, in looking out for those business opportunities which come out and then capitalizing on that. And in doing so what happens is whenever the market comes back, when customers have future needs, they'll reach out to us.

Ben Andrews

Okay. Now, I guess you have some new categories and such of sign printing and such going to CDIM. And you have, okay, pretty good gross margins. Will those gross margins and your opinion be a struggle to keep going forward? Or do you think this might be a new level of gross margin going forward?

Suri Suriyakumar

The gross margin, it's not something that - one of the reasons we create the kind of gross margin we create is because we have an established network of branches, locations, equipment, people, we know what we are doing. We are good at what we are doing. It's a question of putting the revenue right. So what like Dilo said, we have new ways of going after that business. Because we know we have established branches and locations, therefore we do. So we are price competitive, we have to be out in the market. I don't think it would be a struggle to keep the gross margins up bill, we'll continue to drive them the same way we have been doing. And I don't think - Jorge would you have any comments on the gross margin part of it.

Jorge Avalos

Yeah. I mean, in regards to the gross margins. I mean, we've talked about this in the last quarter. And I added a little bit of my commentary. I mean, we restructured the company, it's a new company. We took out 30% plus of our cost structure. So we establish it to be a very strong 30% plus gross margin company at 65 million-ish in revenue per quarter. We came up at 70 million, what does that mean? I get to leverage our labor more or overhead more, and you're going to see a blip in our gross margin. So part of the story with gross margins is predicated on how much revenue we get. But we feel strongly and very confident about that we could maintain a gross margin level of a strong 30 plus gross margin, regardless of kind of what the revenue is. Does that answer your question Ben?

Ben Andrews

Yes, it does. Thank you. And sorry if you wouldn't mind, you had one sentence in there kind of on the AIM business and some of the scanning and in a little bit on the facilities. Could you elaborate a little bit on facilities? I know during this period of time, most people probably not even thinking of switching over their business to something like that, but could give me a little more color and the thoughts on that piece?

Suri Suriyakumar

Sure, sure. So we - obviously, times are very difficult, we are challenged with trying to keep this business intact, and building this new configuration, so we've been super focused on that Ben. But what we have done on the facility side is we still haven't taken the foot off the gas there. We still have a team working on the facilities and we have been making inroads. Customers do want to have access to the information for the facilities maintenance site, right, on the archival site, facilities maintenance site. That is a business which we have a lot of depth of knowledge which others don't have. We also have technology which others don't have.

And that business is continuing to make inroads granted we are not having 15 salespeople there and a huge team do that right now. We are being judicious about where we are investing. During times like this, we are in an environment where we had to be very careful about where we're investing and why we're investing, but the business is healthy and we are continuing to have the day's growth. Customers are using us. They use our software and the software is working very well. And we are really, really happy customer. So again in that space we are making inroads. It's not material enough to talk about it at this point in time, given that we have not invested a whole lot of capital in that, but its healthy and it's doing very well.

Ben Andrews

Are you still getting new customers and new trials? Or are you pretty much just with the ones you've been working with for the past year or so?

Suri Suriyakumar

No, we are getting new customers granted growth is not fast, but we are getting new customers. We have a lot of trials. We have marketing programs, if you go to the ARC facilities website, which is a separate website altogether, you will see a lot of customer references, you will see customer stories, you'll get a sense for what we are doing there.

Ben Andrews

Thank you all.

Jorge Avalos

No problem.

Suri Suriyakumar

Thank you.

Glenn Primack

Good afternoon. Just a quick one on the customer mix, how you see that kind of evolving in this non-EAC customer growing while the EAC ones just given the pandemic shrinking?

Suri Suriyakumar

Yeah. So obviously, we have a great relationship with the AEC customers, right. That is architectural, engineering and construction Glenn. We have a great relationship with them through general contractors, sub-contractors, engineers, architects, those are existing relationships, we still have that. But what we are doing is we are - instead of being so industry focused, or specifically going after that space, which is what we used to do, because of our history and the legacy, we are now just opened the doors to all the other verticals. So with ADS education, K-12, colleges, universities, property management, retail, advertising, marketing, media companies, hospitals, healthcare facilities is also getting involved now, big dam owners, developers, utilities are very interested.

So we've just said anywhere there is business. So this is what Dilo kind of touched on it that we are telling ourselves there's business everywhere, you just have to look hard enough. And you will find so there is in the entertainment space, nonprofits, cities and counties. In the legal side, it doesn't matter where it is. But in all these areas, every different vertical there's signage business, there's print related business, there's health and safety signage, there's environmental graphics. So that's what we are doing. And in doing so, because the AEC business has been restrictive during this period of time and construction related, our non-AEC business as has done very well during this period of time, and there is no reason to believe that this is going to go away. In fact, there'll be more activity when we return to normalcy.

Glenn Primack

Okay, and so, internally within your sales, do you have that growing mix outside of EAC, is that handed out by industry, or is it more geography, right? So you can call on hospital campuses in Texas or schools and universities in Michigan.

Suri Suriyakumar

Yeah, it's geography basically because you're going to literally - we can literally find work and this is what we're finding in every vertical doesn't matter where they are Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Denver, Colorado, wherever it is. I mean, there is, there are schools and colleges and universities, there are property management companies, there are retail opportunities. And there is advertising, healthcare facilities all over the place. So what Dilo does is he has a weekly call. We're keeping all salespeople engaged. He touched on it in his segment as well. We on a weekly basis - discuss talk about all the opportunities which are popping up. So somebody will say, hey, in Denver, I did this. And somebody will say, hey, in Washington, DC, I did this. And so we share ideas, we identify those customers. And then we also supplement that with marketing, whether it is in the social media, or whether it is Google advertising or whether it is what you call web advertising. We do direct email campaigns. We have significant amount of campaigns going on, literally on a weekly basis, putting our name out there saying that we can serve our customers. And all that is actually helping us. So in many ways, we are operating as a different company now.

Glenn Primack

Okay, that's great. Unfortunately, I missed that beginning of the call. So I'll listen to that on the replay. But it's kind of exciting because you must feel like you have a little bit of legs on that side of the market to continue to pound out decent revenue cash flow.

Suri Suriyakumar

Totally, I think they'll be like as the market comes back, I mean, if this is what we can do during times like this, obviously, when things change and if markets open up, I mean many of these markets are shut down. I mean, our primary markets are mostly shut down and yet we're able to do this. So we think we have more opportunities going forward.

Glenn Primack

That's great, thank you.

Suri Suriyakumar

Thank you, Glenn.

Ben Andrews

Hi, I'm trying to get my $0.50 in. Dilo mentioned that of the EMC guys that only 15% of their employees are going into the office. Do you - from just talking to them, do you guys think it kind of stays like this, one? And then two, do you think that's affecting their productivity at all? Or can they see anything into their productivity?

Suri Suriyakumar

So I'll let Dilo answer what his perspective, he's not sitting in the same room either. So I let him answer. But then my perspective is nobody really knows how this is going to evolve, obviously, as this pandemic plays out whether we get vaccines or whether we get herd immunity, who knows what, but we just don't know how it's going to play out. But what we know is the customer behavior has changed. Lots of the technology companies have already made a call saying how they're going to operate. Many companies have said over the next two, three years, they are giving up office spaces. For example, company like Twitter has already said they will never go back to offices. They're going to operate off. I think companies like Dropbox have said, whole of next year, they don't even have to be in the office. So they're making announcements towards not really stacking offices for and having alternative ways of working.

We are seeing that ourselves, how we can operate without having to have all of us just in our corporate office 100 people, do you think is it really necessary to have 100 people in the office. So I think the behavior is changing. And I think it's going to evolve. It's very hard to predict how it's going to come. As far productivity, I don't think - I'll speak for myself, ourselves here in ARC. We don't feel like our productivity has gone down. We feel like we don't have the same opportunities, because the markets are not fully opened up. But I think we are operating at the same levels of efficiency, if not more, in certain instances, even though we're not in offices. And I think that applies to lots of other technology companies as well. I think they are all operating their own way. I think certain distances, like restaurants and others might be a different story. But that's my perspective below. Dilo, do you have anything to add to that?

Dilo Wijesuriya

Yeah, I think you mentioned quite a bit. But one of the things that we see, with the top 50 of our enterprise customers, we regularly communicate with them, we have reviews just to make sure that we are in sync with their plans and so forth, so most of the customers are little by little adding staff into the offices as we speak. So on average, about 15% to 25% of their staff has returned already. And they feel by early January or so they'll get up to about 50% and then by summer if all go - if things go well, they should have most of the employees back in their offices by middle of next year. So we are planning with them with the changes that they are making, to bring their staff back, we are changing along with them as well, to support them. And I think by early in the year, we will see the MPS work slightly picking up as those employees get back to office.

Ben Andrews

And for them to do that kind of planning Dilo and kind of say by mid next year, they're back to what have you said 75% or 90% or whatever, then they think that everyone is going to take a vaccine and that's kind of - that's their thought process that kind of makes things go away, is that they're kind of planning for?

Dilo Wijesuriya

I think a lot of people are like hoping that by next year that there will be less restrictions for people to be in one office. I think that's how they're thinking through that. I think everybody's learning every month how this pandemic is shaping up and how they need to change? So you're just paying attention to the customers' lot better than before. Just understanding their plans and making - changing our ways of doing business with them to support them.

Ben Andrews

Okay. Okay. And then Suri and Jorge, May I follow up just kind of possible thoughts on the share buyback? I mean, I can remember your bucket under your indenture allowed you for $10 million of stock repurchases per year, correct?

Jorge Avalos

Yeah, that is correct in regards to our debt agreement, our shareholders are up to 15 million, but per debt agreement, we could do up to 10 million a year in total restricted payments, dividends and shares.

Ben Andrews

I see. Okay. Okay. And I guess, what we've seen the last couple of quarters, when you - it was kind of showing that you got your hands around it last quarter, and it's showing that you've got your hands around it definitely more so this quarter, and it threw off of a fair amount of cash flow. And you said you - and I guess the stock responded last quarter and I'm sure they'll respond again tomorrow, but this doesn't seem to have any legs after that. And I guess if you are feeling more comfortable over the next quarter or two and throwing off a fair amount of cash then, do you try to expand that a little bit and maybe take out five million or 10 million shares a year, what's your thought? Or can you expand that or is it too tough of a negotiation.

Suri Suriyakumar

So on the on that subject Ben, it's purely going to be opportunistic, right. We just have to see how the markets are evolving. Obviously, our commitment is to return shareholder value. So we wanted to do what we said we are going to do first, that is paying the dividends. And then with regard to buying shares, it's a question of where is the share price at the time we are trying to buy? Is that the right thing to do? And then is that the best return and then also we are restricted, although our cash position is very strong, we have limited ability to buy shares in the open market, right. So we have a measured approach, depending on the price at any given time, market conditions, et cetera. So we might look at expanding that. We certainly are feeling very good about it. And if this trend continues, we'll certainly consider that. Will you agree Jorge?

Jorge Avalos

Yeah. No, definitely. I mean, it's predicated on the things that Suri just said, right. I mean, we feel good with our liquidity and our capital structure. But we also need to make sure that we keep a strong liquidity and capital structure to run the operations confidently as we move forward. So based on how those dynamics interact with the stock price, then we'll reconsider how aggressive or how modest we go in regards to that - to the repurchase program. Does that answer your question?

Ben Andrews

Yeah, somewhat, I very well understand that Jorge, but keeping a strong balance sheet. But, I mean, I think you guys are sophisticated investors as well, especially you Suri and you realize when these things are out of favor, they stay out of favor for a long time. And then I guess you've had a couple of kind of false starts over the last two, three years where CDIM has gotten some legs and then the legs kind of faltered. Even AIM's got now a little bit of legs and then it hasn't really gone anywhere. But if you feel you're on a better track now and I guess, never 100% know, until you get more quarters under your belt, but I mean, even spending $5 million on buying back stock, if you could get them funded, expanded will have very significant valuations hidden looking at a year or two down the road, if you have the wind back in your savings. Can you guys understand that and I guess I'm just trying to reiterate it a little bit?

Suri Suriyakumar

Sure. Sure. I mean, I don't think I don't know you're - I mean, you're accurate in saying that and I agree. And it's a question of just - we'll see how things evolve. And we are doing first things first, and it's coming along nicely. We are happy about where we are Ben and we'll keep an eye on it. And when the time comes right, we'll be opportunistic about it.

Ben Andrews

Again, thank you all. Okay.

Jorge Avalos

No problem Ben.

Suri Suriyakumar

Thanks Ben.

