The stock's next support level is at $10, and it looks an interesting 'long' gold pure-play at that price.

Thesis

NovaGold Resources (NG) owns a 50% JV stake in the resource-rich open-pit Donlin Gold mining project in Alaska. The other 50% of the project is owned by Barrick Gold (GOLD) which is a renowned senior gold producer. In my view, an investment case in NG (at current share prices) is centered around three positive catalysts:

(1) Attractive mining dynamics of the Donlin Gold (or DG) project

(2) Favorable metal prices

(3) NG's apparently cheap valuation (at current prices) based on DG's after-tax NPV estimates

On the flipside, I see two major challenges that act as headwinds and as such, should be given due weight while considering an investment case in NG. These challenges include:

(1) Project CAPEX

(2) Project permitting status

This article will elaborate on the 3 tailwinds and the 2 headwinds mentioned above to provide a balanced analysis of NG's 'long-term' growth prospects. Finally, we will also discuss the recent technical price performance of NG, to assess whether the spot trading price provides a suitable entry point for a long position. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining-Journal)

Positive Catalysts

1. Attractive mining dynamics of the Donlin Gold project

Here are the factors that establish the mining charm of NG's 50% owned DG project:

The project entails a strong underlying resource of ~39 Moz (read: a million ounces) in the more certain M&I (read: Measured and Indicated) resource category including ~34 Moz in the most certain P&P (read: Proven & Probable) reserves. In addition, there's also ~6 Moz of gold resource in the least certain 'Inferred' resource category (Figure-2). In my view, these resource categories imply different levels of future exploration programs that will need to be carried out to establish a more certain mineable resource estimate.

of ~39 Moz (read: a million ounces) in the more certain M&I (read: Measured and Indicated) resource category including ~34 Moz in the most certain P&P (read: Proven & Probable) reserves. In addition, there's also ~6 Moz of gold resource in the least certain 'Inferred' resource category (Figure-2). In my view, these resource categories imply different levels of future exploration programs that will need to be carried out to establish a more certain mineable resource estimate. However, I believe that the abovementioned resource estimates are scalable, and capable of being revised upwards. To put that into context, note that the estimation of the underlying mining resource requires the assumption of a base-case forecast for long-term metal prices (gold in this case). The base-case gold prices used in resource estimation are $975/oz, and $1,200/oz for 'Reserves' and 'Resources,' respectively. Meanwhile, the cut-off grades for mineral 'Reserves' and 'Resources' are 0.57 g/t and 0.46 g/t, respectively. It's an established criteria in the mining industry that higher gold prices enable a mining company to mine resource at lower cut-off grades, and also enhance the underlying estimates for 'Reserves' and 'Resources.' In my view, the prevailing gold prices at ~$1,900/oz (which is significantly higher than the base-case prices mentioned earlier) would enable mining even at lower cut-off grades while simultaneously allowing for significant expansion of mineable resource. In my view, this is one reason why the DG project provides a good bet on rising gold prices.

Figure-2 (Source: Resources & Reserves)

The expected resource grading is quite high, and is expected to average >2.0 g/t (read: grams per ton). These grades are rather uncommon for open-pit projects, and will help lower the average AISC (read: All-in-Sustaining-Costs) when commercial production commences from the project.

is quite high, and is expected to average >2.0 g/t (read: grams per ton). These grades are rather uncommon for open-pit projects, and will help lower the average AISC (read: All-in-Sustaining-Costs) when commercial production commences from the project. The project has a long LoM (read: Life of Mine) of ~27 years. It's expected that DG will produce ~1.5 Moz of gold annually during the first 5 years of production, with ~1.1 Moz in average annual gold production throughout the LoM.

(read: Life of Mine) of ~27 years. It's expected that DG will produce ~1.5 Moz of gold annually during the first 5 years of production, with ~1.1 Moz in average annual gold production throughout the LoM. So far only ~5% of the claim area has been explored on an 8 kilometers-long mineralized trend (Figure-3). It's my understanding that the R&R numbers presented above are based solely on the resource estimate of this area, and therefore, it's only fair to expect significant room for future upside in DG's underlying resource.

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation-Slide Share)

The project represents a Tier-1 mining asset in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. To put that into context, note that Barrick Gold's definition of a Tier-1 mining asset refers to "a mine with a stated life in excess of 10 years, annual gold production above 500,000 ounces and total cash costs per ounce that are in the lower half of the industry's cost curve, throughout the LoM." Well, surely the DG project has enablers that meet all these checkmarks; LoM of 27 years, annual average production of >1 Moz of AuEq (read: Gold Equivalent) resource, and an open-pit average mining grade of 2.24 g/t that's double the global average grade of ~1.05 g/t (note that higher grade implies lower mining costs). Meanwhile, the term Tier-1 mining jurisdiction refers to a 'low-risk' jurisdiction in terms of the "Investment Attractiveness Index" published by the Fraser Institute in its "Annual Survey of Mining companies-2019." On that note, it's worth mentioning that Alaska ranks 4th out of 76 total jurisdictions incorporated in the survey, and Alaska's score surprisingly beats the score of all Canadian mining jurisdictions (Figure-4). In my view, this factor should attach a significant premium to NG's valuation because generally the market considers Canadian mining jurisdictions as the safest alongside Western Australia, and this fact reflects positively on their valuation; whereas the "Investment Attractiveness Index" tells us that Alaska beats all the Canadian locations in terms of being a 'low-risk' jurisdiction. The question is, if the market is not attaching sufficient premium to NG's valuation, do we consider it to be undervalued (more on this later)?

Figure-4 (Source: Fraser Institute-Survey 2019)

2. Favorable metal prices

At the time of writing, gold last traded at ~$1,890/oz (almost near the $1,900 mark). The prices of gold have been on an upward trajectory since mid-March (Figure-5) before meeting the near-term resistance at ~$2,100 and rebounding to the range of ~$1,900/oz. Currently, I see gold prices consolidating within the range of ~$1,850-1,920/oz, and we can expect some near-term volatility in gold's prices within this range. Taking a long-term view on gold, I'd say that the current situation of gold is somewhat similar to what we saw in the past few years (Figure-6) when gold saw resistance breaching the $1,300/oz mark (in 2017 and 2018) and subsequently, the $1,500/oz mark (in 2019). On a related note, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has upped their 18-month gold price target from $2,000 to $3,000/oz amid expectations that central banks would print more money to tackle economic challenges posted by the 2nd wave of COVID-19. Finally, considering the supply-side pressures together with the demand drivers (Figure-7), it makes sense to expect that gold may build a suitable upward trajectory from the current consolidation range of $1,850-1,920/oz.

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-6 (Source: Mining.com)

Figure-7 (Source: Presentation-Slide Share)

It should be noted that a favorable gold price environment is crucial for NG's share price to witness any notable upside from here. As noted earlier, NG is one of those stocks that provide a significant leverage to higher gold prices. It's because of two reasons; (1) future gold projects that do not currently have the status of a 'producer' tend to react sharply to gold price changes since the market's expectation of their future operational performance is strongly tied to prevailing gold prices, and (2) the R&R estimates discussed earlier takes into account base-case prices of $975/oz and $1,200/oz for mineable resource in the 'Reserves' and 'Resources' categories. The higher the gold prices, the more the resources (in addition to the ones already incorporated in the estimates) that become economically viable for mining.

3. Valuation

Now let's fact-check NG's valuation based on the after-tax NPV of its DG project. At the time of writing, NG last traded at $10.36 and this price is moderately above the median value (at $8.75) of NG's 52-week price range (between $4.65-12.85). A key consideration for assessing NG's valuation is to ask oneself if the stock's 'too hot to touch' already? Or is there any upside potential from a valuation perspective?

[Author's Note: NG's share posted a ~2% intra-day trading gain against gold's intra-day gains of 0.16% (refer to Figure-5); reinforces our view that the stock is a bet on rising gold prices].

Let's take a detailed look at NG's after-tax NPV estimates of the DG project. Figure-8 shows DG's forecasted NPV estimates considering different gold price scenarios. The prevailing gold prices are close to the $1,900/oz mark and this leads us to set our base-case gold estimate near the $2,000/oz benchmark shown in Figure-8.

Figure-8 (Source: Presentation-Slide Share)

The following approach is then used to calculate the project's NPV estimates:

I've initially considered the NPV estimate using the 5% discount rate (that is, the blue lines) as I consider the 0% discount rate to be unrealistic.

Based on a $2,000/oz gold price environment, NG expects DG's after-tax NPV to be ~$7.0 BB. Considering the prevailing $1,900/oz gold prices, I'd reduce that estimate to ~$6.5 BB.

Next, I'd reduce this NPV by 50% since NG owns only 50% of the DG project. NG's attributable share of DG's after-tax NPV comes out at $3.25 BB.

Next, I'd compare NG's current market cap of $3.42 BB (at the time of writing) which denotes that the stock looks a bit over-priced at prevailing prices.

Next, I'd question the accuracy of using a 5% discount rate in the project for calculating the NPV estimates. A detailed report on '911 Metallurgist' highlights the risk factors that should be considered while calculating a project's discount rate. Among other factors, the key considerations for determining a discount rate are the price risk (risk relating to volatility in prices of the underlying metals), as well as political risks pertaining to the mining jurisdiction in question. In an earlier section, we have discussed reasons why gold's long-term price estimates are better than the prevailing prices. Moreover, it's pertinent to note that many gold miners typically use 8% as a suitable discount rate (against the 5% rate used by NG). However, many of the top gold producers have a large proportion of their asset-base in African countries. The Fraser Institute's Survey (linked above) reveals that jurisdictional risk is significantly higher in African countries (attractiveness score ranges between the 30 and 50 points) than in Alaska (attractiveness score well above 80 points). Keeping these numbers in mind, I'd say that the 5% discount factor used for NPV calculation, is a 'conservative' estimate. In fact, I believe that the actual project discount rate should be somewhere around 4%, considering the expected grades of >2.0 g/t (more than double the global average open-pit grade), and the potential for further exploration at the property (only 5% of the area under DG's property has been explored so far).

If we are to assume a 4% discount rate as an appropriate rate, the project's after-tax NPV should ideally jump to somewhere around ~$8.5 BB. Apply a 50% proportionate factor, and NG's attributable after-tax NPV from DG comes out at ~$4.25 BB.

Section conclusion: The above discussion highlights that the current valuation of NG should be ~$12.87 ($4.25 BB target market cap/$3.42 BB existing market cap X $10.36 existing share price) instead of the prevailing $10.36 (at the time of writing), and denotes that NG is undervalued at prevailing prices. It remains to be seen whether (and when) the market will realize this aspect of undervaluation.

Challenges

1. Project CAPEX and NG's liquidity profile

DG's development CAPEX is estimated to be ~$6.7 BB, based on a 2012 FSU2 (read: Second Updated Feasibility Study). I assume that a large proportion of these funds will be incurred by Barrick Gold (owner of the remaining 50% stake in DG) since NG's liquidity profile is too weak to support such funding requirements. On that note, NG's liquidity position at the end of August 2020 comprised of $126 MM in cash and equivalents, and term deposits. Moreover, the company also has ~$100 MM in notes pertaining to the consideration receivable from NG's sale of its 50% interest in the Galore Creek project. The notes are receivables in two tranches that will essentially be received in mid-2021 and mid-2023, respectively. An additional $75 MM also exists as a contingent receivable when (and if) the Galore Creek project (now disposed of by NG) receives approval for construction from the Canadian authorities. Meanwhile, NG's proportionate share of cash spending during FY 2020 amounts to $31 MM and we can see that the existing liquidity profile is sound enough to meet NG's cash needs in the near term.

On the flip side, although NG highlights that its balance sheet is free from short-term debt, there's a long-term debt payable to Barrick Gold that amounts to $108 MM (at the end of August 2020). The terms of this agreement specify repayment of the outstanding amount from 85% of NG's share of revenues from future gold production at DG. Alternately, NG would face a proportionate reduction in its stake of the DG project in favor of Barrick Gold. In my view, these terms would obstruct NG's attributable cash flows from DG's gold production in the initial years of production. A worst-case scenario could be if the project does not move toward construction, then NG would suffer partially (and proportionately) losing its stake in the promising DG project (seems unlikely; refer to the next section).

2. Project permitting status

While Alaska (and a couple of other US, and Canadian states) could be termed as Tier-1 mining jurisdictions due to low geopolitical risks, stable economies, and favorable mining environments, the thing that adds to the mining challenges for these locations (from an investment perspective) is a rigorous permitting process. This is where the risk-reward tradeoff is often most interesting. For reference, the Pebble project owned by Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), and the Ambler Mining District owned by Trilogy Metals (TMQ) are good examples of Alaska-based projects that have been troubled on account of their permitting status.

Nevertheless, once a project is fully permitted there's little trouble to be expected in terms of the project's operational performance (I'm referring to geopolitical risk, and not the risk that the mining company will meet low ore grades during underground production). In my view, Tier-1 mining jurisdictions are less prone to strikes from mineworkers' unions, post-permitting financial demands from the Governments/authorities etc., and even less so in case of 'greenfield projects' like DG.

That said, the project's permitting status is well-advanced; having completed the Federal permits, and currently undergoing State-level permits (Figure-9).

Figure-9 (Source: Presentation-Slide Share)

Once all these permits are received, a positive construction decision from the managements of GOLD and NG is all we need to witness a notable increase in NG's share price. In the wake of COVID-19 safety protocols, NG's focus has moved toward enhanced community engagement to clean up the native villages, and to create a sense of involvement and participation of the native communities in the DG project. The next milestone toward the project's permitting status will be the final ROW (read: Right of Way) lease authorization to be issued by ADNR (read: Alaska Department of Natural Resources) in early 2021. To quote the company regarding DG's permitting status update (emphasis added by author),

In April 2020, the ADNR's Division of Oil and Gas agreed to consider again its decision on the State ROW agreement and lease authorization for the buried natural gas pipeline. Under the reconsideration, on September 10, 2020, the ADNR issued for additional public comment a revised Consideration of Comments document. This document further describes how ADNR is considering previous public input that was solicited in the ROW review, including how cumulative effects are addressed in the decision. The comment period on the document ends on November 9, 2020. Donlin Gold supported the State’s decision to complete this work and we expect the final ROW lease authorization offer to be reissued by ADNR in early 2021.

Technical Analysis and Investor Takeaway

Technical Analysis: NG's technical price chart shows a falling wedge pattern right from the recent highs of ~$12 toward the last traded price of $10.36. Considering the most recent price performance of gold (refer to Figure-5), I believe NG's stock price could slide down a bit more, toward the next support level of ~$10/share.

Figure-10 (Source: Finviz)

Investor Takeaway: In the preceding discussion, we have taken a detailed look at the positive and negative catalysts associated with NG's DG project. While there are certain strong enablers to a sustainable positive trajectory in NG's share price in the near-to-long term (favorable gold prices, low-risk jurisdiction, attractive mining dynamics, and a suitable valuation), their impact is somewhat offset by the challenges (long-term development CAPEX needs, and in-progress project permitting). Therefore, it merits to say that the primary driver of near-term price growth will be an increase in gold prices, as the market apparently overlooks the attractiveness of Alaska as a low-risk jurisdiction (and the related upside in after-tax NPV coming from applying a discount rate that lies somewhere between 0% and 5%; ideally at 4%).

That said, I think NG's recent share price behavior may well persist until we can see the grant of the ROW lease authorization from the ADNR. Meanwhile, the technical price chart indicates that NG provides a buying opportunity for near-to-long-term growth at the support level of ~$10.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.